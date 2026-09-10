Jeremy Strong wrote to Mark Zuckerberg before playing him in ‘The Social Reckoning’

Jeremy Strong covers the September issue of GQ. He’s promoting Aaron Sorkin’s The Social Reckoning, where Strong plays Mark Zuckerberg, taking over the role from Jesse Eisenberg. Strong immersed himself in the role, as he does for every job he takes. I love Jeremy as an actor, and I truly think he’s one of the best actors of his generation. I also believe he’s one of the most beloved actors among his peers, many of whom gave ride-or-die quotes for this GQ piece. But there is a real “humorless” quality to Jeremy. Maybe humorless isn’t the right word – he takes himself seriously, he takes his craft seriously, he takes his preparations seriously, but I never get the sense that he *enjoys* anything light and fun and silly. He is entirely devoid of whimsy. Which means that his interviews are sort of a slog. You can read his full GQ cover profile here. Some highlights:

He was working on limited-series reboot of The Boys From Brazil during this interview, which means he kept his character’s accent throughout: Because Strong’s character is Polish-born and German-educated—and because he’s Jeremy Strong, and would never dream of doing it any other way—he has spent the last seven months speaking like a German-educated Pole, because once he’s got a character’s voice dialed in he never turns it off until the project wraps. “I don’t want it to feel like an accent,” Strong says. “I want it to just be a person, and that’s their voice—and our voice is the most individual thing about us.”

Why he over-prepares for every job: He describes himself as a “fearful person.” He feels “abject fear” on every job—and not just beforehand but every day on every job. “It’s almost an existential thing—a kind of despair that you won’t be able to unlock yourself,” he says, “that you won’t have the keys to your ignition, somehow.” This is distinct from anything like stage fright—Strong feels a “preternatural state of calm” when he finally steps onstage or in front of a camera. “But that feeling of readiness,” he says, “has to be earned and hard-won through an immense amount of preparation.”

He takes it seriously because it’s serious! “It’s not laundry-folding content. And the things I’m developing and trying to manifest will continue to be those kinds of things. Otherwise, what am I doing away from my kids? Otherwise, I should just be home…. When I come home at night, or at the end of a 10-month odyssey, I just want to feel like, Yeah, I leveled up as much as I possibly could.”

Strong was eager to dive into playing Zuckerberg. “Listen, I know that he is a reviled person and not a popular person in our culture,” Strong says, “but I do not think you should have an actor playing him who wants to set out to condemn him.” He also acknowledges “the unspoken thing, which is, like, it’s crazy to take this on at all. It’s crazy.”

The fraught nature of trying to make a movie about Zuckerberg, Facebook & Meta: “It feels incredibly fraught to talk about the movie, to talk about Mark and being the person who is playing Mark and representing Mark in a sense to the world and to posterity; I feel an enormous sense of weight and responsibility. And listen, my job is to understand and defend his point of view and fight his fight.”

Strong wrote to Zuckerberg: They have been in the same room only once—Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are cofounders of the Breakthrough Prize, a kind of Oscars for science, and they were at the ceremony last year, when Strong presented an award to the University of Washington biochemist David Baker. They didn’t meet that day, and they still haven’t. But when Strong took on Social Reckoning, he reached out to his subject. “I wrote to him—I’m probably going to give Sony an aneurysm—I sent him an email,” Strong says. “Just to say that I take this responsibility very seriously, and the veracity of it seriously, and I’m approaching it with respect.” He won’t speak to Zuckerberg’s response, but confirms that Zuckerberg wrote him back. He says if Zuckerberg had invited him to hang out at Meta’s offices, he probably wouldn’t have accepted.

Whether he would ever take an easy, dumb job: “You know what? No. I almost wish there were, but there isn’t. I don’t think I would know what to do, or how to do it.” He doesn’t have anything against dumb things: “I did a Dunkin’ Donuts commercial,” he points out. “That was pretty dumb.”

Does he laugh at dumb things? But when I ask him to name the dumbest thing that makes him laugh—and it can’t have anything to do with his kids—he pauses, as if mulling a much harder question than I thought I was asking. Somebody else would take this as an opportunity to leaven and shade and complicate my (and eventually, your) impression of him as a guy who’s not too serious and actorly to get down with Fletch, or Billy Madison, or Jackass, or the Minions. Jeremy Strong does not do this. Jeremy Strong thinks about the question long enough that I feel a twinge of guilt for putting him on the spot, then says he can’t think of anything.