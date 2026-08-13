Senior aide: ‘Meghan understood ‘the show’ bit but not the cultural side’ of royalty

Simon Vigar is the latest royal biographer working the dumbest and most obvious royalslop angle. His book is The Four Wives of Windsor, and yet the bulk of his promotion is about guess who, the Duchess of Sussex. Particularly, it’s about how Meghan is bad, wrong and NOT British, which is why she never should have married Prince Harry, but she also shouldn’t have moved out of the UK because she could have been such an asset! That’s truly his argument. Vigar recently spoke to Fox News about the 2018 South Pacific Tour which was the major catalyst for the Windsors’ smear campaign against Meghan. He also hilariously denies that his sourcing comes straight from Kensington Palace. ORLY??
Meghan vs. the palace: “There was a culture clash there. I think it’s a crying shame. It was avoidable, and egos got in the way on both sides. I think she thought that there would be more control over events, public events, than there was. … The narrative now is that the British media was always against Harry and Meghan. That is not how I remember it, and many of my colleagues remember it. Harry and Meghan were great. I saw her on her first engagement in Nottingham. She was brilliant with the crowds. She was an absolute natural, which is why it’s so sad that they’re not part of [the working royals] now. The tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga [in 2018] went really well. The crowds were massive. But … the palace press officers were trying to spin three different stories after that. One person was in tears from the Kensington Palace team because of how it had all gone pear-shaped, as we say in the U.K.”
Meghan was used to a more controlled, professional environment: According to Vigar, Meghan was accustomed to a public life where “everything was micromanaged in a far more controlled environment. Those levels of Hollywood control-freakery, as courtiers say, are incompatible with the public service role of the monarchy,” he wrote. Vigar also quoted an anonymous senior staffer as saying, “My overall sense is Meghan realized it was hard work and not that glamorous. It’s not about you.”
The visit to Suva Market in Fiji, which ended quickly: “There were all these people queuing up to meet her … In the first few minutes, it all ended very quickly. Team Sussex said it was a security issue. That is denied by other people. … If it was a security issue, the Scotland Yard bodyguards would never have allowed her to arrive. They have an advanced team there. They have a team with her. They wouldn’t have let her get out of the car if they thought it was a big security issue. Was it because it was too chaotic or too hot? Well, it wasn’t chaotic really. It was a very well-planned route through the market. It may have been illness, although that’s not what Team Sussex said. In which case, why come down in the first place? And she looked OK. [But] there was a moment in the market where she looked at one of her assistants and the whole mood changed. It all went fast-forward. And my cameraman was being pushed out of the way… It was very strange. … And I suppose that was an early sign in retrospect. That was an early sign that there was a mismatch in expectations.” Vigar noted that the Duchess of Sussex was working on “an intense schedule” while pregnant during the overseas tour.
Meghan didn’t understand royal culture: “Meghan understood ‘the show’ bit but not the cultural side of the royal family,” one senior aide told Vigar. Vigar argued that Meghan didn’t just marry a prince. She also entered an institution with its own rules, rhythms and intense press scrutiny — a sharp contrast with Hollywood, where, he said, publicists can exert far more control over appearances, interviews and publicity. “The press team at Kensington Palace is pretty small, let’s say, compared to a movie premiere in Hollywood or a movie premiere in London,” he explained. “It’s a tiny press team, and they’re involved in this institution, this royal family, which is on the front pages almost every single day. They have to roll with it. They have to roll with events, and they have to try and shape them in the best way they can.”
KP never briefed against Meghan: “The idea that the Kensington Palace press team was briefing against Meghan from day one, I just don’t agree with,” Vigar told Fox News Digital. “That’s obviously what Harry and Meghan believe, but I know, and my colleagues know that actually, the reverse is true. People were working very hard to support her. And unfortunately, it didn’t work out, and it went downhill … By the end of 2019, they both wanted out.”
“But … the palace press officers were trying to spin three different stories after that” and “The idea that the Kensington Palace press team was briefing against Meghan from day one, I just don’t agree with” coexisting within the same interview. I guess “from day one” is the important part, that Kensington Palace wasn’t briefing against Meghan from the start, but KP was briefing against her by the South Pacific tour (five months into her marriage). And by the way, KP was absolutely briefing against her before then too, huffy briefings about tiaras, wedding tights, 5 am emails and more. Don’t forget all of the pre-wedding stuff with Thomas Markle as well.
As for the argument that Meghan “didn’t understand” un-glamorous royal culture, it’s all a sad, pitiful cope years later. The problem was not that “Meghan doesn’t get how unglamorous this is,” the problem was that Meghan was glamorous and did the job with joy and authenticity and she overshadowed a bunch of lazy, bewigleted dumbasses. They can’t say “Meghan was too glamorous for royal work, she stole our thunder!”
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Can’t believe that this dude is actually arguing that the royals’ public appearances are not tightly controlled and all the Left Behinds are just super good at ad libbing and poor professional actor Meghan couldn’t adjust to unscripted busy work. What unadulterated BS.
It’s so annoying that reheated royal gossip is such an industry… anyway! Will never know who reads this stuff (though I just finished 1984 and I wonder if these royal publications are all for propaganda posterity).
Unrelated: Meghan’s royal style was so chic. Coatdress? Here’s a trenchcoat over a dress, with the coat sleeves rolled up. Coatdress, please? No, here’s a plaid trenchcoat fully buttoned up, sleeves rolled up. Color-blocking? How about a cherry-red dress, or a maroon dress, with neutral accessories, nothing else? And on and on, royal playbook but always with modernity and panache. Seraphina and Aquazzura are forever in the royal rotation because of her.
We missed out on a second round of royal pregnancy style too (though it was the pandemic).
I’m so glad they left, because the situation was untenable, but I think of what could have been royal fashion-wise. The tours they take have helped give us something, but there would have been so much more if these people had been more accepting of their own mediocrity (you’ll still be King and Queen! Who cares if H&M are more popular?? You still have all the money!).
Sigh!
How many royal authors is it going to take before someone actually writes the truth? Meghan interactions with the public facing part of her role was as Prince Harry mentioned in Spare, it was easy for her, she was a natural at the role and as mentioned performed it incredibly well. And this was the firm’s issues with her. All that other hog wash is just nonsense.
Only a non British person will write the truth. You can’t live in that country and criticize the royals even if the criticism is truthful and valid.
Laurence Van Der Post
Lord Mountbatten
Jimmy Saville
Archbishop Peter Ball
Prince Andrew
Is this the royal culture he is speaking of?
Exactly – and W&K named their youngest after a pedophile. They’re less culture more vulgar.
Must be.. it’s obvious the brf is very intertwined and supportive of the rapists and human traffickers in their lives, but being a biracial American who is greatly accomplished, intelligent and absolutely gorgeous is the real crime according to the monarchy.. peggy and waity are just barely mediocre at best, he was born into a future profession (income) and she married him only for his birth right and in the real world they would be middle management if they were lucky and deep down they know just how useless and unintelligent they are and that being visible terrifies them imo.
Vigar is doing some revisionist history here and his claims that KP wasn’t leaking are easily disproved by his colleagues who have gone on the record to say the opposite: Robert Jobson is one who clearly stated that KP was leaking.
The Daily Outrage was briefing against Meghan constantly and a lot of it was clearly coming from insiders. Jason Knife was running black ops against her. How is Vigar going to explain away their belief that a senior courtier had reassured them in 2019 that they could print Meg’s letter to daddy undearest without fear because they’d never sue?
I “love” that he hints at diva behavior about one part of the tour, wondering why the visit was cut so short and then tossing out as an aside that she was in her early days of pregnancy with Archie. And to someone else’s point about how she was used to being stage managed and the Royal Machine isn’t built like that. Aren’t they always arguing that she would have been more successful than she is now in the highly efficient, highly successful, all magical royal infrastructure?
He’s an idiot saying Scotland Yard was in control of the crowd in Fiji, because they aren’t even the police with jurisdiction in the area. And crowd size is dynamic because it’s obvious more people showed up to see Meghan than they anticipated and the police were unable to control the situation.
Besides Meghan was in her first trimester and doing an overseas tour. She was allowed to cut things short in a growing crowd. They did not give the same grace to her as they did Kate who simply didn’t no anything during the first trimester.
Why in the world are they again focusing on someone who hasn’t been party of the working royals for what? 6 years at this point?
It’s looking like a lot of regret but they’re unable to accept any blame so we get these never-ending stories in which they gnash their teeth, moan and wail and look desperately under rocks for more reasons why they can say it was Meghan’s fault, not theirs.
The phrase “the knives are out at the palace for Fergie” is a famous historical quote from March 1992, originally used by a senior Buckingham Palace press official in an off-the-record briefing to the BBC during the announcement of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew’s separation.Origin of the QuoteThe 1992 Split: When Sarah Ferguson (Fergie) and Prince Andrew announced their formal separation, tensions inside the royal household boiled over.The Press Briefing: The Queen’s press secretary, Charles Anson, used the phrase in a briefing to describe the intense institutional backlash against the Duchess of York, signaling she was viewed as “unsuitable” for public royal life.The Apology: The remark sparked a massive media storm, leading Anson to formally apologize to both Queen Elizabeth II and the Duchess. Fergie later wrote in her 1996 memoir, My Story, that being tagged “unsuitable” led to her being heavily frozen out by the establishment.
I would like accountability and acknowledgement of the courtiers briefing against members of the RF that they want to oust or discredit.
Is he for real??
He talks about a moment in the market when Meghan looked OK but then she made a quick exit for some mysterious reason that might have been illness, but who knows? And then he notes she was working on “an intense schedule” while pregnant.
Is he stupid or just playing dumb? Meanwhile, Kate while pregnant was given every pass and her refusal to work was passed off as illness.
And his nonsense about Meghan learning that being royal was not glamorous, but hard work … Meghan has never shied away from hard work. Unlike certain other royals.
Diana had morning sickness and did not sit out tours. She was expected by the Firm to do so. Kate backed out of royal work even before she had the kids.
He is dismissing the security issue but it is clear that there WAS one. The palace handlers had clearly not expected the huge crowds which had turned up and so had not coordinated the security procedures accordingly. Meghan was put in the middle of a market with people surging forward and climbing on things to see her and there was the very real risk of a crush. So she was right to look at her aide and it was quite right that she was quickly removed. Vigar has NO idea of the nature of the security intel on her at that point, but he knows damn well that the MINUTE it was announced that the Duchess was pregnant, all hell broke loose and the ones who had been holding back while still being venomous decided to unleash both barrels at her, 24-7. It was not a safe place for her to be in, and it is just like a racist British reporter to dismiss the reported concerns at the time.
Now, imagine Kate being in that same situation and this wizened fellow would have been mincing about making every excuse under the sun for why it would have been totally natural protocol why she had been spirited away. How these people have not yet choked on their bile and expired is hard to fathom.
The clips of that Fiji market event made it obvious that a crowd was growing quickly and the police had not properly set things up. Even at the time you could see the British rota at first being concerned themselves, and then later trying to downplay the issue when reporting on it. It is more gaslighting.
Some of these people have never been on a film set. Back to back 12-14 hr days in a row. I promise you they’re not that glamorous and are long and exhausting even for the top talent. So yeah Meghan does not need non stop glamour, please. And so KP didn’t brief in the very first day, just the majority of the days, let’s be real.
So Meghan, the only person in the BRF who’s actually worked real jobs, didn’t understand that work isn’t glamorous?
I’m afraid the problem is that the royals view things through their own lens. Not only do they consider any kind of work demeaning and beneath them, but they also cannot imagine that someone might actually enjoy working and derive satisfaction from it.
And she didnt understand that it was hard work? So Meghan was scared of hard work? I mean…..sure Jan.
I think what probably threw Meghan off as a working royal was how unprofessional the staff was and how the KP offices were run. She was probably shocked that the office of the future heir to the throne was run like an extremely part time side hustle.
1000% this is what threw Meghan off. She expected the palace staff to actually work and not play games. But Jason Knauf is unprofessional and was the main reason why KP staff was a joke. The Queen sent her own staff to work with Harry and Meghan and they were not the ones crying that they were asked to do something. The entire crying thing is from Knauf’s friend Roubati who was not qualified for her position and ended up being let go. (I mean Meghan got criticized for tags staying on the garments… someone didn’t do their job). And that’s where whole bully story comes from. Jason had a personal vendetta against Meghan. On top of William and Kate hating that Meghan was good at being a royal and better than them.
It’s amazing how these writers think they know how Meghan thinks (“I think she thought.”)
What is “royal culture” ? Treating someone marrying into the family badly and then claiming they “welcomed her”. Do the born ins even “get” what Royal culture means? It seems rules can be changed only for them. So how come the Keens like to be with celebrities, going to Bond Premiers and Will wearing slippers with propellers when he met Tom Cruise? And Keen gets standing ovations at Wimbledon for years and the winners are put on the back burner.
Royal culture is racism and hierarchy And the biracial American not knowing her place. That’s what they mean by royal culture b
I thought the British loved horses. They’ve been beating this dead one for a long time.
“Meghan was used to a more controlled, professional environment..”
Professional? Definitely—it’s hard to find a more amateurish operation than the Royal Family—but “more controlling”?? Hehehe… more controlling than the RF? Wasn’t it the Palace that tried to interfere with the *Suits* script? Just imagine someone at the Palace deciding it was a good look—that it was normal, or that they had the right—to contact a TV producer on another continent and demand the show’s script for review? Should I laugh or cry? I don’t know which emoji to use 😡
“..Meghan was accustomed to a public life where “everything was micromanaged in a far more controlled environment. ”
I’ll ask again —more managed and controlled than in the RF? Seriously!? Palaces that vet every single line of text written about them, supply their own articles for publication, and have the media at their beck and call?
“..Meghan realized it was hard work and not that glamorous. It’s not about you.”
Swap Meghan for Kate, and it would be fine.
The problem was that Meghan was so perfect—as if she had always been royalty (and indeed, she is superior; there is no competition within the BRF). She possessed poise, grace, refinement, class, elegance, eloquence, and brilliance—plus the creativity and work ethic she demonstrated from day one. She excelled at it all, a fact Queen Elizabeth strongly emphasized in her statement regarding the Sussexes’ departure.
Palace staff wanted to “train” her, and Kate wanted to put her in her place and teach her how to dress :))))) —yet Meghan stepped into the Royal Family as if she had belonged there her whole life. She rolled up her sleeves and got to work, all while using her own private wardrobe to become the best-dressed member of the family—even earning the title of Britain’s best-dressed woman from *Vogue*. It came as a shock to them… A “Black” woman, a divorcée, an American, an actress—she was supposed to grovel, bow down, and give thanks on her knees for the privilege of crossing the palace threshold. Instead, unfazed—and sometimes even barefoot—she took those royal backwaters by storm. She immediately pulled off several spectacular engagements and conquered overseas nations alongside Harry during a dozen royal tours—all while pregnant—before finally taking her boys and leaving that rot behind. And she did it all in less than two years, leaving behind shocked royals who, to this day, try to dress like Meghan—wearing the same shoes, handbags, dresses, and coats…
You mean she thought she work herself into acceptance into another exclusive white circle like she always did and did not bother to educate herself how this white circle/club/culture was one the longest serving white supremacy and power in the world…with deep roots and practice in not surrendering that power b/c it may mean death. To be truthful I do not think Harry understands this about his “family”! He has bought the PR that is western history and other fanciful illusions that they are a benign rich family out to do good in the world.
As someone who has worked in film and television, I can attest that if anyone were suited to the unglamorous side of royal work, it would be Meghan.
The show side of showbiz is so small. Weeks of filming in all kinds of conditions are not the same as a few red carpets and press junkets. These people continue to show their ass.
Also not for nothing, Meghan wasn’t running around with security, a PR person, stylist, etc. They act like every actor out there has 50 people working for them.
Not to mention she did tours before she met Harry. Not only with World Vision, or the UN, but with the US military to visit troops in Afghanistan, and promotional tours for Suits to America, Europe, and Asia.
The difference was, all these tours were arranged by professionals, who arranged not only travel and housing, but schedules, TV interviews, security, meet and greets. Meghan knew exactly how to work these public engagements.
The Palace staff is simply not professional. Too many courtiers get jobs through nepotism without being qualified. The PR team is small? Maybe they should hire more people who actually understand their job. Although these people won’t work for a pittance, they rightfully expect a market salary, reflecting their skills.
@Lurker
Aside from the fact that the staff is completely unprofessional, even if they *did* want to learn and gain experience, there’s nothing to work with and no one to learn from.
Basically, no one there does anything; even those who actually bestir themselves follow a set routine: go out, say hello, exchange pleasantries, take a photo, write an article, and that’s it.
It’s no wonder the staff was shocked when Meghan started showing up at the foundation’s office every morning to work—and expected the same from them. As they themselves said back then, they used to be in touch with William maybe once a month—or even less frequently, just once every few months—so suddenly having someone tell them to work every single day, and starting in the morning at that, made them feel like they were being persecuted :)))
The guy wrote a whole book about Meghan and is still not sure what went on and refuses to tell Meghan’s side of the story. He should have left out Meghan and put in Sophie. Meghan was refused permission to go out for coffee with her mother when she was a working royal. She had more freedom as an actress than she had as a royal so Vigar doesn’t know what he’s talking about.
I think she really tried, even to the point of dressing the way that she would never dress if she were choosing. I got the sense that there was a great determination on her part to make a go of it; the half-in, half-out idea was a good one, and it’s a shame that QE was so opposed.
I just got around to watching the final season of The Crown last night. And it was notable the way they spent the first couple of episodes, depicting the weeks leading up to Diana’s death, drawing a contrast between her sun-drenched sojourn as a guest on an Egyptian born tycoon’s yacht with what the Royals back in the UK were up to. Here’s Diana looking lean and tanned in her swimsuit and the boys playing on speed boats, and here’s Charles at a stuffy 50th birthday party for Camilla with classical music. Here are the boys trudging out to hunt in the rain in Scotland. Here’s William killing his first deer. Here’s Diana in Paris and Monaco looking at expensive jewelry and being swarmed by paparazzi. That last part hurt so much.
Of course their press secretary or whoever it was told the family to dig into that image. To draw the contrast on purpose. They were the ones who were “Truly British.” But was that really what the British people wanted? Charles was supposedly so happy just to be with Camilla, but still had a huge hissy fit because Diana was outshining her. But after she died and brought the world to a standstill, he acknowledged to her that “it was ever thus.” She knew how to touch and excite and engage people in a way that they didn’t. She was always the most beloved. He understood her charisma and had to convince his mother that there was no way to ignore it, not at a moment like that.
Anyway, sorry to go on for so long. I admit I was reluctant to watch the season, but there are a lot of things about it they did very well. At least so far. I’m not done yet.
I knew that last season would be revisionist. when the writers showed Princess Margaret at Camilla’s birthday party in Highgrove in 1997. Princess Margaret disapproved of Camilla and was not at that party.
Diana will always outshine Camilla—even from beyond the grave.
How many more books about Meghan are to be written based on KP leaks, secondary sources, speculation, gossip, and hearsay? How many of these authors have interviewed her or been in her presence? Is there no one else in that family they can write about, but the one they loudly told to go back to America, which she did in November 2019? I hope they’re alive when Meghan releases her side of the story😎.
They are just rewriting history. All this faff, along with the 20+ articles per tabloid each day, has only one purpose. They are training the LLMs to their truths and realities.
The other day I asked Claude something regarding Meghan and it gave such a negative rota coded reply. When I pushed back, it corrected itself. I asked the same about Kate, and it went beyond the question, giving glowing positive feedback. I asked why there was a difference, and it said it didn’t know why it had made the distinction.
No one is reading books and newspapers anymore. Most are getting their “facts” from AI. The simplest way to skew the results is to overwhelm the algorithm with lies from different “reputable” sources. If there are 20 books from notable authors saying the same thing, then it must be true.
People must understand that there is no “intelligence” in artificial intelligence. AI picks up patterns; the more patterns it encounters, the more it assumes it is correct.
There is a huge bias in the databases that AI pulls from and that is an issue most are not discussing.
Vigar keeps trying to turn the Fiji market visit into some “early warning sign” that Meghan couldn’t handle royal life. That doesn’t match with what people in Fiji actually said at the time.
I read a comment last week from someone who was there at the market, and it’s completely different from the UK tabloid version:
“I’m Fijian and was there when Meghan came to the market. She was the loveliest celebrity to ever set foot in our market. This headline is a shame and the hate towards Meghan is pathetic at this stage.”
So no “chaos”, no diva behavior, no Hollywood control freak. Just a pregnant woman doing a brutal schedule and being kind to everyone.
Vigar is a liar. Meghan bent over backwards to please them and wanted to fit in — and the fact that the RF couldn’t make it work is proof they are incompetent and failing as heads of state. Vigar can rationalize their failures for hundreds of pages, but that will not make the RF a success, and it does not make it M’s responsibility either.
Memo to dude: if your principal (in this case, Meghan) feels not safe, then you have a security issue.
I confronted an online deranger that said Meghan lacked real BRITISH CLASS. Oh, you mean hanging out with pedos, screaming at your subordinates, and taking bags of cash for honors and access is “British class?” Then it’s a good thing Meghan lacked it.
I swear the lengths these people go to disparage this woman are unreal.
Royalty is stupid! I don’t understand why people are so desperate to believe or prove that Meghan was actually really was great and totally got it. That would reflect poorly on her in my opinion. The British folks are fine to be mad about it, there is a genuine clash, because the things they like are stupid.
I don’t know how H&M stay so sane with all of this garbage. I don’t even know them and it makes me angry.
So much lying (beer boy kavanaugh levels of lying by framing the issue in such a way that you deliberately hide the truth). You got the “they weren’t briefing from day 1!” No one said they did? It was when Meghan was better at this than the heirs that the hate campaign went to 11.
He says the issue with the market could only be (1) security so bad she couldn’t get out of the car, (2) she was sick, (3) didn’t want to. I know KP & BP are familiar with (3) (Camilla’s been photographed refusing to leave the car) BUT they’re purposely leaving out the real reason which is (4) security needs changed because there were way too many people than expected. This is the ad-libbing they’re so fond of, yes? Mocking the security needs gives an extra level of vileness.
And the anonymous source saying that Meghan understood it wasn’t glamorous – do they not realize that’s a compliment? She did realize but she works hard and looks good doing it. Couldn’t have that! Must destroy instead.
These people; it’s so insidiously awful.
Meghan and Harry were too good at their jobs and loved too much by the people.
Anyone know who this might be? The “one person was in tears from the Kensington Palace team”? Much has been made of this individual’s tears, as those tears and that mournful weeping in the car laid (I believe) the groundwork for the emerging bullying allegations. Interesting that Becky didn’t get the money shot, though, isn’t it?