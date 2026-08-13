Senior aide: ‘Meghan understood ‘the show’ bit but not the cultural side’ of royalty

Simon Vigar is the latest royal biographer working the dumbest and most obvious royalslop angle. His book is The Four Wives of Windsor, and yet the bulk of his promotion is about guess who, the Duchess of Sussex. Particularly, it’s about how Meghan is bad, wrong and NOT British, which is why she never should have married Prince Harry, but she also shouldn’t have moved out of the UK because she could have been such an asset! That’s truly his argument. Vigar recently spoke to Fox News about the 2018 South Pacific Tour which was the major catalyst for the Windsors’ smear campaign against Meghan. He also hilariously denies that his sourcing comes straight from Kensington Palace. ORLY??

Meghan vs. the palace: “There was a culture clash there. I think it’s a crying shame. It was avoidable, and egos got in the way on both sides. I think she thought that there would be more control over events, public events, than there was. … The narrative now is that the British media was always against Harry and Meghan. That is not how I remember it, and many of my colleagues remember it. Harry and Meghan were great. I saw her on her first engagement in Nottingham. She was brilliant with the crowds. She was an absolute natural, which is why it’s so sad that they’re not part of [the working royals] now. The tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga [in 2018] went really well. The crowds were massive. But … the palace press officers were trying to spin three different stories after that. One person was in tears from the Kensington Palace team because of how it had all gone pear-shaped, as we say in the U.K.”

Meghan was used to a more controlled, professional environment: According to Vigar, Meghan was accustomed to a public life where “everything was micromanaged in a far more controlled environment. Those levels of Hollywood control-freakery, as courtiers say, are incompatible with the public service role of the monarchy,” he wrote. Vigar also quoted an anonymous senior staffer as saying, “My overall sense is Meghan realized it was hard work and not that glamorous. It’s not about you.”

The visit to Suva Market in Fiji, which ended quickly: “There were all these people queuing up to meet her … In the first few minutes, it all ended very quickly. Team Sussex said it was a security issue. That is denied by other people. … If it was a security issue, the Scotland Yard bodyguards would never have allowed her to arrive. They have an advanced team there. They have a team with her. They wouldn’t have let her get out of the car if they thought it was a big security issue. Was it because it was too chaotic or too hot? Well, it wasn’t chaotic really. It was a very well-planned route through the market. It may have been illness, although that’s not what Team Sussex said. In which case, why come down in the first place? And she looked OK. [But] there was a moment in the market where she looked at one of her assistants and the whole mood changed. It all went fast-forward. And my cameraman was being pushed out of the way… It was very strange. … And I suppose that was an early sign in retrospect. That was an early sign that there was a mismatch in expectations.” Vigar noted that the Duchess of Sussex was working on “an intense schedule” while pregnant during the overseas tour.

Meghan didn’t understand royal culture: “Meghan understood ‘the show’ bit but not the cultural side of the royal family,” one senior aide told Vigar. Vigar argued that Meghan didn’t just marry a prince. She also entered an institution with its own rules, rhythms and intense press scrutiny — a sharp contrast with Hollywood, where, he said, publicists can exert far more control over appearances, interviews and publicity. “The press team at Kensington Palace is pretty small, let’s say, compared to a movie premiere in Hollywood or a movie premiere in London,” he explained. “It’s a tiny press team, and they’re involved in this institution, this royal family, which is on the front pages almost every single day. They have to roll with it. They have to roll with events, and they have to try and shape them in the best way they can.”

KP never briefed against Meghan: “The idea that the Kensington Palace press team was briefing against Meghan from day one, I just don’t agree with,” Vigar told Fox News Digital. “That’s obviously what Harry and Meghan believe, but I know, and my colleagues know that actually, the reverse is true. People were working very hard to support her. And unfortunately, it didn’t work out, and it went downhill … By the end of 2019, they both wanted out.”