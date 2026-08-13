Recovery experts have mixed reactions to Brad Pitt’s return to consuming alcohol

All week, we’ve been talking about Brad Pitt’s Esquire interview, specifically his admission that he’s been off the wagon for years. Brad told Esquire: “I was sober for seven years. And then I got back off the wagon…In a more restrained manner. I got overconfident a couple times, went, Yep, nope, not good for me. Not in big quantities… I can have a few. But I can’t have a lot. I have to be professional about it.” That admission landed like a thud with Pitt apologists. Meanwhile, all of us Jolie Stans are like “see, told ya so.” Team Pitt realized they screwed up and they went to Page Six to try to massage Brad’s statements. A source claimed that Brad’s “decision” to fall off the wagon into a vat of wine was because “his life changed and he reached a point where he felt comfortable making a different choice. For him, that means moderation and being very conscious of his limits. He knows what those limits are and understands that drinking in moderation requires a level of discipline and self-awareness.” All of this bargaining and prevaricating is indicative of rampant alcoholism, btw. Speaking of, the Hollywood Reporter had an interesting follow-up with some addiction specialists:
Brad Pitt‘s admission that he’s consuming alcohol again after seven years sober and attending Alcoholics Anonymous for 18 months has set off some strong reactions within the recovery community.
[Pitt’s] comments drew some skepticism online, including in recovery-minded forums like Reddit’s r/stopdrinking. “‘I can handle a few’ — same thing every alcoholic in the history of the world says when they relapse,” wrote one user. “If I could moderate I wouldn’t need to think about moderating,” noted another. “If you have a healthy relationship with alcohol, it is something you just do – no need to make rules and be disciplined.” Another wrote, “‘I have to be professional about it’ — oh honey, I’m four years sober and there’s no being ‘professional’ about addiction.”
But recovery experts who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter had a more nuanced take on the subject, essentially noting that not everybody who turns their life around needs to follow AA’s abstinence-based model. Clinical social worker and policy advocate Joe Schrank — who has worked with addicts for more than 20 years and was a founding member of the first recovery program in a New York City public school — first agreed that Pitt’s comments about his moderate drinking should be viewed with some degree of skepticism.
“When he said he’s drinking moderately after seven years of abstinence, there’s a bunch of different things going on there,” he said. “Typically speaking, alcoholics are just a horrible source of information about themselves. Matthew Perry walked around reeking like booze telling people he was sober. But maybe [Pitt] is [drinking moderately]. The World Health Organization says that this is possible — that with moderate drinking, even after long periods of abstinence, there are lots of people who find success of clinical significance and life improvement. The AA morality police take this stuff as red meat for their need to finger wag and shame. Not everybody needs to spend the rest of their life totally abstinent with a cup of sh-tty coffee in a styrofoam cup regurgitating platitudes. Some do — I’m one of those people.”
Continued Schrank: “The truth is, for most people, their recovery is a living, breathing thing that is evolving over time and it’s a spectrum. He’s a big movie star and he’s been very successful in a tough business over many years. But are your children upset with you? That’s the kind of question I would pose to him.”
Keith Humphreys, a professor of psychiatry and an addiction researcher at Stanford University, similarly noted there are important unknowns when it comes to Pitt’s journey, but that he might fit the profile of somebody who is more likely to successfully transition from abstinence to modest amounts of drinking.
“Certainly if you talk to AA members. they would say [Pitt’s comments are] a delusion and it’s going to end in tears,” Humphreys said. “But it’s pretty clear from the evidence that people who are able to, after having a drinking problem, eventually get back to moderate drinking, tend to have a few things in common. One, they don’t have high dependency — and I don’t know how bad [Pitt’s] alcohol problems were that led to this seven year sobriety. Number two, they tend to have high social capital — educated, a job, somebody who loves them — which he does. And three, that they do not have serious psychiatric problems. Those are the predictors, with no guarantees either way. I wish him the best. There’s clearly some risk here, but it may be manageable depending on how he did on those other dimensions.”
Added Schrank: “I think that it’s important for people to understand that this is a common recovery story. Most people who have this problem ebb and flow out of various levels of improvement and safety. Recovery is not going to go in a straight line. I don’t think this deserves the moral panic it got and the freaking out is actually harmful to him. When you have diabetes or obesity and lose 50 pounds and then gain back 20, you don’t freak out. You say, ‘Okay, well, what are we going to do? Because you did pretty well for a long time and sustained change is really hard.’ So I hope he finds his way, whatever it is.”
I agree that recovery is not a straight line for many addicts, but I think it’s strange to describe Pitt as currently in any stage of “recovery.” When an addict relapses or an alcoholic falls off the wagon, it’s only a roadbump for recovery if these people recommit to a program of sobriety. That’s not what Pitt is doing. Now, I also agree that AA isn’t one-size-fits-all, and all alcoholics don’t have the exact same degree of addiction and dependency. But there’s enough evidence to suggest that in Pitt’s case, he was absolutely a violent drunk who destroyed his marriage and his relationships with his kids because of his alcoholism. “I don’t know how bad [Pitt’s] alcohol problems were that led to this seven year sobriety” – this guy should check out the FBI interviews, I guess.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
I’m in recovery, and drinking in moderation sounds exhausting. Know your limits, be professional about it, discipline, self awareness…[fart noise, thumbs down]. If moderating is a full-time job, I would quit, one way or the other.
Said it before, I’ll say it again: If you have to control it, it’s already out of control.
I know recovery — and addiction — is not a one-size-fits all model, and as much as I personally agree with so much of what’s been said here, I am not o.k. about speculating so confidently about his personal life, his stint in recovery, or how seriously he took it. “Identify, don’t judge.”
So from an addiction standpoint, I’ll give him grace to see if this really is a viable path forward — meanwhile reminding myself that drinking alcoholically does re-wire your brain — for most of us, recalibrating at “moderation” is simply not physiologically possible.
I will also add that it sure as hell sounds like he’s giving up on his kids. No bigger f-you to possibly send them.
But are your children upset with you is the kind of question one of the experts would pose to him. That pretty much answers it.
There was an article on People.com and they noted everything that Brad has said about his addiction issues over the years. He absolutely has a problem and it should be talked about. He has led the charge of demonizing his wife and children for years only to try and admit this quietly. Why do they want to have nothing to do with him if there wasn’t a problem? It is infuriating to see people try to excuse his behaviour. It and he deserves the airing out he is getting and we will all be here when this turns to shit for Inez or however you spell her name.
I had a close friend that struggled with addiction. It is NEVER a straight line to sobriety. At one point in their journey, they fall off the wagon, the thing is, when they don’t try to get back on immediately, they fall down the rabbit hole again. He still has things to deal with , he isn’t ready. Good luck to the girlfriend, she’s going to need it.
All she needs is a good lawyer who can help get a ton of money out of Brad when the shit hits the fan. She knows what she’s doing.
The minimizing these PR folks are doing is helping no one, it’s crazy to assume that people just dust themselves off after a relapse and get back on the wagon. Some do, and some, too many, end up spiraling for years, harming everyone around them. Why are the all tip toeing around his family issues?!? Because of course they have to blame the mean woman, f*ck them all
Sadly, the PR folks on Brad’s team are trying to keep their jobs. If they ever dared to say “Dude, you need to seek help to get and stay sober and to work on mending your relationships with your children—even to the point where one day you and your ex-wife can be cordial to one another at one of your children’s marriage or birth of a grandchild”…he would fire them without hesitation. It’s gross how many folks are happy to support his delusions for a check.
I have several friends and family members who used to drink regularly and often to excess who now only drink socially or on the weekends or whatever. I would never say that they’re in “recovery” though. They’re people who used to drink a lot who either got tired of it or realized it had gotten out of control and just cut way back to the occasional drink. I’m open to hearing about other peoples’ experiences but I think that’s different than being a full-blown alcoholic. I do think there’s a wide spectrum with alcohol consumers in how they handle the drug, their intake levels, their level of dependency etc. I also think that the type of person you are under the influence really matters. Like, if you become an angry drunk and start abusing your wife and/or kids and generally hurt people around you then you really should stay away from alcohol regardless of what kind of a drinker you are.
You are correct. There is a massive difference between heavy social drinking and a substance abuse disorder. One is a lifestyle choice. The other is a disease.
I agree – as I said yesterday I have known my alcoholics (including my MIL, brother, and sister) and how they handle alcohol is different from how I see social drinkers handling it – I know a lot of people who drank heavily in their 20s and just don’t drink as much anymore. Maybe there’s a big party where they drink a lot or on vacation, but on a day to day or even weekend to weekend basis they don’t drink that much – and its not bargaining, its not ‘making deals” etc, it just is what it is.
But I also see the ones who don’t have that natural downward slope (like my brother, he just kept drinking more and more, so finally decided to just stop completely.)
i do think sometimes there’s an assumption that to be an alcoholic your life must be in shambles, your spouse hates you, etc. For some alcoholics the spouse might not even realize the extent of the problem. Its definitely not a one size fits all type of disease.
But his life *is* in shambles.
So Joe is “one of those people” who needs the discipline of a twelve step program while openly mocking it. Sounds like the right guy to go to for help with addiction.
Relapse is real for many people struggling with addiction. If Brad Pitt’s situation sparks a genuine debate about coming off of sobriety, I’m all for it. But if the focus remains only on Brad then it becomes another topic of gossip fodder and an excuse to bring his children into it.
AA is no guarantee of success and isn’t for everyone. There are other forms of treatment that yield similar results. None of the results are particularly encouraging. Battling substance abuse compulsion is hard and requires lifelong commitment. But it can be done.
Trying to “control” drinking is an excrutiating nightmare. Alcoholism/addiction always wants more, not less. It even rewires the brain to get what it wants.
Pitt cannot even sit for an interview without drinking. He talks about alcohol a lot. When he was supposedly sober, he still owned a freaking winery. His compulsion to drink was so strong that his brain placed it ahead of his children. He couldn’t put on a good face and abstain from publicly drinking for a few hours at the Swift wedding even though he knew it would cause him problems. He has come up with a million excuses for how he can drink safely and admits more than one failure. Side note: alcoholics minimize their failures and maximize when they get it right. It could be that the only time in months he got it right was the day before the interview. If you don’t have a substance abuse disorder, think about how weird all of this is.
IMO, Pitt is a textbook case of an alcoholic being controlled and destroyed by their disease.
Actually, the treatment of alcohol use disorder for someone who is really motivated, under the care of a competent and experienced addiction medicine specialist, is very good. There are a number of medications that curb cravings and others that absolutely foreclose the “benefits” further drinking. AA has a cult-like stranglehold on the public conversation, to the detriment of the entire society. People don’t have to go stone cold turkey, with just a group of fellow addicts as moral support. Competent professional help is out there. But the patient has to *want* to change.
I am going to flat out say you can’t be an alcoholic and have a few drinks and also your girlfriend is there to keep it under control. Like he is a walking example of I am an alcoholic. He may not need a 12 step program, but he should be in therapy to delve into why he needs to drink so much. I think what gets me is that he used his drinking as an excuse for why he abused his wife and kids and then tried to claim he’s not that person. But he’s drinking again and oh look, his children want nothing to do with him.
I quit drinking 19 yrs ago! I got DWI’s in my 20’s and had court ordered Alcohol awareness classes, I faked my way through it,lost my licence for 5 yrs, because of my arrogance and stupidity! On my own, after I got my licence reinstated, I just stopped drinking!! People that knew me and my husband ,were VERY proud of me! After about 7 yrs, once every BLUE moon,I can have 1shot of baileys on ice! In twelve yrs I have had 2 shots,it has been 5 yrs since I have had a shot and don’t miss it one bit!! I have lost my best friend, she was 54 ,because of a alcohol related illness,my x husband died at 58 of alcoholism, my boyfriend of 12 yrs, we dated on and off since we were 18-30-we were engaged 3 times – he died at 54 of a heart attack, related to alcoholism.Its a horrible disease and has taken a lot of Good people I had in my life!! It never gets better, until you stop drinking, or you WILL die and it’s not pretty!! I am so happy ,they have pills now to help ppl stop drinking or slow down ,until they are ready to quit!! I think Brad is making a mistake, BUT until he is ready to QUIT, no one can change his mind but BRAD!! I wish him luck!! Peace and love to all!! Vote BLUE!! Let’s make America comfortable and Happy for all Americans,and for all races, religions & Sexualities of people WAITING to be AMERICANS!!! Also Women can do any job a man can do, & not all women want children and/or marriage!! All you Conservatives, stay in your lane! Do you, & stop forcing Religion,children, anti-educ ation,anti LGBTQ, anti science,anti climate change(helping the environment) & stop the White Supremacists BS!!! Be kind to all! They is one race the human race! We are all EQUAL – no one race is smarter than another! I am half Cherokee Indian and half White and I will and can speak my mind!! Be kind!!
He might, and the “moderation” experts might, want to ask why going back to drinking is so important to him. It’s not something anyone needs to do. People who don’t drink a lot also don’t obsess about how much they are or are not drinking, and don’t need to put limits on their consumption or lack thereof.
“Not everybody needs to spend the rest of their life totally abstinent with a cup of sh-tty coffee in a styrofoam cup regurgitating platitudes. Some do — I’m one of those people.””
I am one of those people as well. And I’ll always be one of those people. But everyone’s recovery journey is different and personal. If BP wants to try again, that’s his choice and his choice alone. We’ll have a seat waiting for him if he ever decides he wants to come back.
The problem for Bradley here is that alcoholism is a progressive disease. His brain will adapt to the “1 or 2 glasses of wine”, his tolerance will increase and he will eventually need more and more alcohol as his tolerance increases. And I seriously doubt he’s having 1 or 2 glasses of wine. Eventually he will be back to black out drunk. Period.
My source is my deceased FIL, my (now sober) spouse, and my deceased son. Alcoholism is not a “manageable” disease.
Yeah, who knows how big those glasses are even if he’s limiting himself to one or two. They make some pretty gargantuan wine glasses these days.
I’m sorry for your heartbreaking loss. Alcoholism is a disease I wouldn’t wish on anyone, not even the woman hurting, child beating Brad.
Person 38 years sober here…I’ve been in AA for ages, and it has done wonders for the people I know and love and me. I also have friends and acquaintances who chose a different route for their sobriety, whether that be religion, yoga, or some other program (we know one person who used Rational Recovery and swears by it), or used nothing. That being said, I don’t know of anyone who’s been able to successfully go back to “moderate drinking” without having a real issue down the line. As someone said above, alcoholism and addiction are progressive. Also, for what it’s worth…if your wife dumps you, citing abuse, and your children are all one by one changing their last names and dropping yours, perhaps you have more of a problem than something that “moderate drinking” is going to solve.
I’m not an alcoholic but I am a light drinker due to my lifelong experiences with them and I will tell you this from MY experience:
– some people come to abstinence (via formal recovery or simply personal choice) after they realized they were drinking too much…for social lubrication, because they were bored, because they weren’t dealing with underlying things, etc. often turn to abstinence and even 12 steps programs out of concern they are drinking too much, or in ways they don’t care for, and to prevent any issue from becoming worse. Most happily stay abstinent, others can and do get to a point where they don’t drink regularly but can nurse a cocktail, enjoy a toast, or have a beer at a gathering. In my experience, they don’t and never really showed signs of having the disease of alcoholism, or an addiction per se, but didn’t like alcohol’s oversized role in their lives vs. alcohol *controlling* their lives in meaningful moments and ways.
– others came to recovery because alcohol was controlling and affecting things like their family, friendships, finances, etc. They were getting out of control at work or in ways that harmed their reputation and life, some were getting blackout drunk, some were making risky or reckless choices when they drink, etc. etc. And those often couldn’t stop even when they connected the alcohol to it…at best they could justify and dismiss the events as unique to the circumstances, but they couldn’t stop on their own. Those folks, in my experience, were indisputably addicts with a disease.
I am oversimplifying and compressing some, for sure, and want to stress this is only my experience and observation, but there is a HUGE difference between the two. And when someone in the second category convinces themselves they are actually in the first, essentially so they can get back to drinking, it’s a scary, dangerous thing.
I can’t stress this enough: if your drinking ever got you fired, made headlines, taxes or cost you your marriage or relationships with family, or if you ever drank so much, more than once, that you can’t remember what you said or did, it’s not worth the risk. Just stop dude. There are other things in life than drinking, and life is not demonstrably worse in any way if you stop. If you can’t, if you keep finding yourself trying to find reasons that you need to or can/should start again, or if you are among peers who shame or pressure you if you don’t drink, those are actually even bigger evidence you are in the second group, not the first.
I understand if others disagree or have differing takes, but I can only speak from my own experience as the loved one, friend, and partner of alcoholics (and indirect/intermittent experience of AA culture and recovery programs) at various points in my half-century of life. So please take these thoughts in the spirit I intend them, for whatever they are worth to you.
I’m not going to make any assumptions about Brad Pitt’s relationship with alcohol, but on the other hand, it is nice to see some nuance in the discussion about it. While they have helped some people, AA and other 12-step programs are problematic in many, many ways and for too long the 12-step philosophy has had a dogmatic lock on the treatment and law enforcement industries. I come from a long line of alcoholics, my mother was a substance abuse therapist for several decades, and I’ve had my own adventures with problem drinking so I’ve experienced it from several perspectives. I have seen AA and “the wagon” concepts help some people but I’ve also seen it do a whole lot of damage. My hope is that there can be more conversation about evidenced-based addiction and mental health treatment that can be helpful to all the people that don’t find the 12-steps as a healthy option.
Digging around in my mental health podcasts, and I did find this particular episode from the podcast “Recoverable”.
Recoverable is a podcast that interviews mental health and addiction specialists. I go here for C-PTSD information, and I have been impressed.
Relevant here: “Gray Area Drinking: Am I an Alcoholic?” (45 min). Someone drop this link to Brad’s team?
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/recoverable-mental-health-and-addiction-experts/id1834514167?i=1000771752321
He doesn’t sound very bright.
I’m not sure Brad Pitt has people in his life who love him.
The styrofoam cup guy needs to realize that the ups and downs of weight loss don’t turn people into killers when they get behind the wheel. Alcohol does.
I think we should stop using language like “addict” and “alcoholic” as well as “alcohol” and “drugs.”
Alcohol is a drug (one of the hardest, in fact) and an alcoholic is an addict.
The only difference between someone ruining their life with booze vs heroin is the fact that heroin isn’t available legally. We need to stop making it seem like alcohol is OK ‘in moderation’, and not a hard drug (which are also ‘ok in moderation’).