Matthew Rhys: ‘If melancholy were an Olympic sport, the Welsh would podium every time’

Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell are both nominated for separate projects this year. Matthew is nominated for The Beast In Me AND Widow’s Bay, while Keri is nominated for The Diplomat. They fell in love while they costarred in The Americans, and they’ve lived in Brooklyn for years, raising three kids and juggling two careers. They seem extremely well-suited in a way many celebrity couples simply aren’t. He’s always hyping her, and her instinct is to be self-deprecating about everything. They finish each other sentences, they’re enjoying each other constantly. It’s sweet and hot. Well, they cover Variety and they gave a joint interview. And they did a Newlyweds-style game (the video at the end of the post). Some highlights:

They’re famously unmarried: The pair still haven’t gotten engaged eight years later, on national TV or otherwise: Russell tends to call Matthew “my guy.” Whatever work to define the relationship the pair have done, after 13 years, has happened off-screen — and that’s the way Russell and Rhys, at 50 and 51, want it.

Keri didn’t want to go to London to film The Diplomat: “I do like my life — my quiet little life,” Russell says. “I like pitter-pattering around the house and doing my little laundry, and putting everything in its order. Lately, the type of jobs we take, we tend to be one of the main characters. So that’s full-on. You have to be willing to do that and only that. So it’s a negotiation with yourself. It was a big leap for the family to go.”

Matthew on Widow’s Bay: “Everyone was nervous as to how it was going to be received,” Rhys says. “We all kept asking, ‘Did we get the tone right? What is this tone?’ It’s this great relief that people want this original programming, these risks.”

Keri on what she learned from ‘Felicity’: “You always want to be losing,” she says. “You don’t ever want to be, like, She’s the best surgeon in the entire Northeast.” She learned this on one of her first jobs, the one that made her a household name. “Before I really knew what acting was, on ‘Felicity,’ I would watch the girls.” Guest actresses would cycle through, dressed far sexier than Felicity ever would be. ”I was like, ‘Oh, right, I don’t have to do any of that.’ I didn’t wear makeup and wore big, baggy sweaters, and there’s a real freedom to that. You get to be funny; you get to be loose. It’s hard to do the other stuff.”

What Matthew learned on “Brothers & Sisters”: “My education was Sally Field,” he says. “I’ve never seen a No. 1 on the call sheet lead like that: This is how you conduct yourself on set. This is the professional standard. This is what you should be, coming to set every day, and taking note of the lighting and understanding every crew member’s job. She’s second to none at that. She said, you need to show up and be this prepared, because it’s a very privileged position. Don’t mistreat it.”

Keri on what she wants from her job nowadays: “As you get older, you just want to work with nice — maybe ‘nice’ is not the right word,” Russell observes. “Stable. Professional. I don’t need any new best friends. I have great friends. I have a partner. But I just don’t want to put up with people’s bulls–t anymore. Figure that s–t out. Go do that on your own time. Don’t bring it to work. I just want to work with professionals.”

Matthew and Keri on Welsh people: “The whole culture is incredibly artistic,” Russell says. “It’s steeped in the arts and storytelling. But I would say less quick to battle and more melancholy.” “That’s because we lost all the battles,” Rhys says. “If melancholy were an Olympic sport, the Welsh would podium every time.”

Keri on how she & Matthew are just the right amount of famous: “The majority of our friends are not actors,” she says, “and we’re not that famous.” Not that famous? Russell continues, undeterred. “People don’t really care about us — in a great way. Some people in our neighborhood are very famous, and their life is very different. And it seems so hard. I love the level of our life. I love having a job. I like occasionally getting into a restaurant when I can’t.” Russell says that she sometimes buys her own clothes for awards shows. “I sometimes can’t get a dress, because I am not, you know, someone famous. But that’s the reality of our station. And I think it’s perfect.”