Matthew Rhys: ‘If melancholy were an Olympic sport, the Welsh would podium every time’

Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell are both nominated for separate projects this year. Matthew is nominated for The Beast In Me AND Widow’s Bay, while Keri is nominated for The Diplomat. They fell in love while they costarred in The Americans, and they’ve lived in Brooklyn for years, raising three kids and juggling two careers. They seem extremely well-suited in a way many celebrity couples simply aren’t. He’s always hyping her, and her instinct is to be self-deprecating about everything. They finish each other sentences, they’re enjoying each other constantly. It’s sweet and hot. Well, they cover Variety and they gave a joint interview. And they did a Newlyweds-style game (the video at the end of the post). Some highlights:
They’re famously unmarried: The pair still haven’t gotten engaged eight years later, on national TV or otherwise: Russell tends to call Matthew “my guy.” Whatever work to define the relationship the pair have done, after 13 years, has happened off-screen — and that’s the way Russell and Rhys, at 50 and 51, want it.
Keri didn’t want to go to London to film The Diplomat: “I do like my life — my quiet little life,” Russell says. “I like pitter-pattering around the house and doing my little laundry, and putting everything in its order. Lately, the type of jobs we take, we tend to be one of the main characters. So that’s full-on. You have to be willing to do that and only that. So it’s a negotiation with yourself. It was a big leap for the family to go.”
Matthew on Widow’s Bay: “Everyone was nervous as to how it was going to be received,” Rhys says. “We all kept asking, ‘Did we get the tone right? What is this tone?’ It’s this great relief that people want this original programming, these risks.”
Keri on what she learned from ‘Felicity’: “You always want to be losing,” she says. “You don’t ever want to be, like, She’s the best surgeon in the entire Northeast.” She learned this on one of her first jobs, the one that made her a household name. “Before I really knew what acting was, on ‘Felicity,’ I would watch the girls.” Guest actresses would cycle through, dressed far sexier than Felicity ever would be. ”I was like, ‘Oh, right, I don’t have to do any of that.’ I didn’t wear makeup and wore big, baggy sweaters, and there’s a real freedom to that. You get to be funny; you get to be loose. It’s hard to do the other stuff.”
What Matthew learned on “Brothers & Sisters”: “My education was Sally Field,” he says. “I’ve never seen a No. 1 on the call sheet lead like that: This is how you conduct yourself on set. This is the professional standard. This is what you should be, coming to set every day, and taking note of the lighting and understanding every crew member’s job. She’s second to none at that. She said, you need to show up and be this prepared, because it’s a very privileged position. Don’t mistreat it.”
Keri on what she wants from her job nowadays: “As you get older, you just want to work with nice — maybe ‘nice’ is not the right word,” Russell observes. “Stable. Professional. I don’t need any new best friends. I have great friends. I have a partner. But I just don’t want to put up with people’s bulls–t anymore. Figure that s–t out. Go do that on your own time. Don’t bring it to work. I just want to work with professionals.”
Matthew and Keri on Welsh people: “The whole culture is incredibly artistic,” Russell says. “It’s steeped in the arts and storytelling. But I would say less quick to battle and more melancholy.” “That’s because we lost all the battles,” Rhys says. “If melancholy were an Olympic sport, the Welsh would podium every time.”
Keri on how she & Matthew are just the right amount of famous: “The majority of our friends are not actors,” she says, “and we’re not that famous.” Not that famous? Russell continues, undeterred. “People don’t really care about us — in a great way. Some people in our neighborhood are very famous, and their life is very different. And it seems so hard. I love the level of our life. I love having a job. I like occasionally getting into a restaurant when I can’t.” Russell says that she sometimes buys her own clothes for awards shows. “I sometimes can’t get a dress, because I am not, you know, someone famous. But that’s the reality of our station. And I think it’s perfect.”
In the video, Rhys jokes about how he’s got three kids and a mortgage so he’s just taking whatever job that pays, but there’s some truth to it too – he’s worked more than Keri and he seems more fearless about throwing himself into the work. While Keri’s first choice would probably be “stay-at-home mom.” That part about Sally Field is amazing too – that was really his introduction to “working in America” and Sally showed him how it was done.
This week's cover story:
Spies in the Woods: Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys on Their Emmy Nominations, Watching ‘Widow’s Bay’ and That ‘Diplomat’ Cliffhangerhttps://t.co/Z0YrZBMHGO pic.twitter.com/ObSmXu0wCC
— Variety (@Variety) August 12, 2026
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, screencaps courtesy of Variety video.
I didn’t realize how long it’s been since I got to read something that was just plain pleasant. 🌷
THIS! Especially from Variety, the quality of which has plummeted since Penske took over. Love them, and love that they dropped their guard a little bit to share with us.
Love them both. The Americans was, imo, the best tv show ever.
The Americans is The Godfather of tv in my opinion.
It was so good and they had great chemistry in every way. I love them together. From Matthew’s comments it also seems like he loves the two kids she had before they were together.
They are insanely talented and perfectly suited for each other. Love to see it.
Ok, that was a really cute & fun watch. They make an adorable couple (not quite Tom & Zendaya level of adorable, but pretty damn close).
She was full on married with two kids when they got together through a work affair. Sorry but that will forever keep them from being “sweet and hot” in my book. And yes men tend to be more fearless about throwing themselves into their work because they have someone who will always be thinking of the family while they do it. I’d like to know how it works with a couple like Emily blunt and John K where it seems she is working a lot more (I could be wrong and he just does work I don’t follow)
She was separated from her husband at the time.
John K does work a lot – he has a new Jack ryan movie or series coming out this year, he directed the Quiet Place movies, and he does more voice work than she does. They have talked about this and I think generally speaking they said they try to space their projects so both aren’t working at the same time, and if possible they all go as a family (for example I think when Emily did Mary Poppins Returns they all moved to London, but I could be misremembering there.) I think its why their projects seem to come in waves – she does a lot, then he does a lot.
She had a baby with her husband when after a break-in it was discovered that they had split. They weren’t separated for long, but after the split they prioritized the children. I think they went on vacation together sometimes when the children were young. I don’t find starting a relationship with a work colleague sweet and hot but they “seemed” to be involved parents. Hopefully her ex is still an involved parent to his children.
I like her approach to life and how she articulates it. She approaches her life and her career on her terms.
Wales itself is so melancholy!
With apologies to Welsh celebitches, I always get a strange vibe in Wales. There’s something just … a bit different.
They’re both so talented and they seem like such a cool and adorable couple
I love these two so much. My husband and I both had very high stress jobs that involved traveling apart, but we always made time to watch The Americans. We could reassure ourselves that no matter what was going on at our jobs, it wasn’t anything near as bad as Philip and Elizabeth. I mourned the end of the show unlike any other. Sometimes I catch myself wondering what happened to them after they returned to Russia and what part they played in getting Donald Trump elected. 😂
They are both great actors. Love them! The photos posted on X are taken at an inn in the Catskills where my daughter just got married in May. It’s absolutely beautiful there.