Kennedy Center ordered to pay $250k to musician who refused to play

We interrupt our ongoing coverage of Donald Trump’s Reflecting Pool renovation debacle to bring you some late-breaking news on Trump’s Kennedy Center takeover fiasco. (He’s a busy president.) As you’ll recall, shortly following the inauguration last year Trump got right to the people’s work and installed himself as chairman of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The move was quickly followed by Trump booting the existing board members and replacing them with cronies who, wouldn’t you know, unanimously voted to rename the cultural institution with Don’s filthy moniker appearing before JFK’s. It was as vomitrocious as it was illegal. Thankfully, Trump was finally forced to scrape his name off the building in June, just in time for his birthday.
Still, hostile takeovers have consequences. Artists were backing out of performances in droves to protest Trump’s wannabe dictator antics. One such artist was a jazz musician, drummer and vibraphonist Chuck Redd. Redd had been booked for a Christmas Eve Jam concert last December, but canceled in the wake of the name change. So in retaliation, the Kennedy Center tried suing Redd for damages over breach of contract. Well, funny story, their lawyers got their asses handed to them in DC Superior Court when Judge Tanya M. Jones Bosier pointed out that you can’t be in breach of contract when no contract was signed. As for damages, this week Judge Bosier ordered the Kennedy Center to pay Redd $252,479.70 for his attorneys’ fees and costs.
“The Trump-controlled Kennedy Center tried to silence opposition to its illegal name change by filing a meritless lawsuit against jazz musician Chuck Redd,” Redd’s attorney, Lisa J. Bank, said in an Aug. 11 statement to USA TODAY. “The court rightly dismissed that breach of contract lawsuit, finding there was no contract and no damages, and was brought against Mr. Redd based on his protected opposition.”
The order was “appropriate, as no citizen should have to spend time and money fending off baseless and politically motivated lawsuits filed by the Trump Administration,” Banks added.
In February [2025], Trump announced he would become chairman of the Kennedy Center and terminated several members of its board of trustees. Months later, the board members — who were mostly appointed by Trump — cast a controversial unanimous vote on Dec. 18 to rename the institution to the Donald J. Trump and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, or the Trump-Kennedy Center.
Redd, 67, subsequently canceled an annual Christmas Eve Jazz Jam performance and explained to the Associated Press and CNN that he’d made the decision “when I saw the name change” taking place at the Kennedy Center.
On March 5, lawyers for the Kennedy Center sued Redd, alleging he “chose to abuse the public forum provided to him by the Center in order to make a political statement, and to deprive the public of the concert he promised.”
Bosier’s June 5 ruling granting Redd’s motion to dismiss found that, unlike in previous years, the musician never signed a contract for the free performance. Though the Kennedy Center’s legal team said it “incurred damage from lost goodwill with the public, wasted marketing expenses, and sunk costs preparing for a concert that did not occur,” the judge wrote that the institution failed “to allege damages for a valid breach of contract claim.”
Insurrectionists violently storm the Capitol on January 6 to unlawfully keep their Dear Leader in office and MAGAts cry, “It was protected free speech!” One hepcat civilly excuses himself from a jazz jam and the Trump Admin screams, “He’s abusing a public forum just to make a personal political statement!!” WHY did I waste so much time studying logic in high school geometry classes when we’re clearly living in a post-logic world?? Merde. The Kennedy Center has 45 days from August 10, when the judge made the ruling, to send the money to Redd’s lawyers. Of course the KC lawyers are already saying they will appeal, and I for one can’t wait to see how they top the legal argument of “Breach of contract exists even in the absence of a contract, we swear your honor!” I also chortled at their claim they “incurred damage from lost goodwill with the public,” as if that weren’t the veritable calling card of this maladministration.
photos credit: Andrew Thomas/CNP/INSTARimages and via social media
I love this for him. He stood on principle and was completely vindicated by the courts. Those attorneys will be waiting a long while for this administration to pay up but I’m sure they know that.
Everytime I saw that Trump name plastered on that beautiful storied building I’d shudder. Its removal was a small but significant victory.
👍👏
I am so happy for Chuck Redd. And laugh at the orange fascist and his brown nosed lemmings.
Chuck Redd should be a bigger deal. Here’s why (I hope this is allowed):
Drums: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v8jeHMr7c_U
Vibraphone: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WWnHFLxEsWI
Good for Mr. Redd!
I love the fact that The Abominable 47’s favorite tactic of judicially bullying anyone and everyone is a consistent failure.
However, the tarps and scaffolding currently remain in place over the facade of the KENNEDY CENTER, because the current U.S. President is a tiny, psychopathic, petty, little LITTLE “man.”
Next deadline to address the issue of the tarps is August 20th. I would really like to see the law enforced against him every now and then. It would be so refreshing.
“ I would really like to see the law enforced against him every now and then. It would be so refreshing.”
Yes, this. Sigh.
So should we form a committee to draft new legislation to combat corruption? There will be a next chapter eventually. There will be a moment for sane people to come together and get things done. I worry that the left isn’t prepared, it might be a very brief moment.
Yeah, apparently we have to codify that corruption should not be perpetrated by the American president and that the Constitution actually is, in fact, the law of the land! There is no more ‘presumption of regularity’. smdh
Not sure what the ruling was, because you can absolutely have a contract without it being writing. Unless he and the Kennedy Center were negotiating (“are you or are you not doing the concert this year?”) and he decided not to do it and informed them after he saw the name change. Otherwise, they could argue there was a meeting of the minds (a legally binding contract) and detrimental reliance on his verbal agreement to do the concert. He could also argue that his contract was with the Kennedy Center, not the Trump Kennedy Center and therefore, any contract was voided by the name change. But I think they could argue that it was the same legal entity and he was bound by his verbal contract with the old entity (I don’t know if changing the Chair and the Board and the name creates a whole other entity).
Don’t get me wrong, I am happy the court ruled this way, but there is more to contract law than meets the eye.
Is there not some added nuance here given that the services were to be offered for free? So there is no consideration for a contract.
Reading the quote though it sounds like posiibly number 47’s lawyers didn’t even provide an accounting of the supposed damages – like, no receipts!? Which, if that is the case, tracks with their shambolic approach to courtroom law.
It really does track, doesn’t it? Sad that the DOJ has fallen so low.
“Free” performances or services are provided all the time. The consideration can be anything, including exposure (through the marketing, association, etc.)
“Not sure what the ruling was” – what part of the August 10 ruling of the “Superior Court of the District of Columbia” is unclear? The underlying “USA Today” story (see link) clearly states the court previously granted Redd’s MTD against “Kennedy Center’s breach-of-contract lawsuit against the vibraphonist and drummer” back in June. Refer down to para-9 of the underlying story, “Bosier’s June 5 ruling granting Redd’s motion to dismiss found that, unlike in previous years, the musician never signed a contract for the free performance.”
Since Chuck Redd suffered financial harm from having to defend himself against tRump’s controlled KC’s “meritless” lawsuit against him, which the court dismissed, he was within his rights to sue for legal fees. And he won, although the court trimmed the fee request a bit. (See Washington Times story “Judge orders Kennedy Center to pay musician Chuck Redd $252,000 in fees” for links to actual court orders.)
Your argument regarding the validity of unwritten contracts is one for determination of the courts. And this court already determined that a written performance agreement was to be expected, and there was none. Ergo, no contract.
AFAICT this case is emblematic of the whole tRump 2.0 administration. Good for the jazzman.
I love this for Redd, and I applaud him for standing up for his principles. I hope he has enough money left over after the lawyer’s fees to do something enjoyable for himself. It would be pretty sweet, too, if he decides to do his next Christmas Eve Jam at another DC venue.
Yay for his law team and the judge!
I have a question though: Where’s the money coming from? Not Trump, right? Trump won’t be paying for this debacle in any meaningful way, will he?
“…you can’t be in breach of contract when no contract was signed.” LOL! Yep.