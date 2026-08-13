Kennedy Center ordered to pay $250k to musician who refused to play



We interrupt our ongoing coverage of Donald Trump’s Reflecting Pool renovation debacle to bring you some late-breaking news on Trump’s Kennedy Center takeover fiasco. (He’s a busy president.) As you’ll recall, shortly following the inauguration last year Trump got right to the people’s work and installed himself as chairman of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The move was quickly followed by Trump booting the existing board members and replacing them with cronies who, wouldn’t you know, unanimously voted to rename the cultural institution with Don’s filthy moniker appearing before JFK’s. It was as vomitrocious as it was illegal. Thankfully, Trump was finally forced to scrape his name off the building in June, just in time for his birthday.

Still, hostile takeovers have consequences. Artists were backing out of performances in droves to protest Trump’s wannabe dictator antics. One such artist was a jazz musician, drummer and vibraphonist Chuck Redd. Redd had been booked for a Christmas Eve Jam concert last December, but canceled in the wake of the name change. So in retaliation, the Kennedy Center tried suing Redd for damages over breach of contract. Well, funny story, their lawyers got their asses handed to them in DC Superior Court when Judge Tanya M. Jones Bosier pointed out that you can’t be in breach of contract when no contract was signed. As for damages, this week Judge Bosier ordered the Kennedy Center to pay Redd $252,479.70 for his attorneys’ fees and costs.

“The Trump-controlled Kennedy Center tried to silence opposition to its illegal name change by filing a meritless lawsuit against jazz musician Chuck Redd,” Redd’s attorney, Lisa J. Bank, said in an Aug. 11 statement to USA TODAY. “The court rightly dismissed that breach of contract lawsuit, finding there was no contract and no damages, and was brought against Mr. Redd based on his protected opposition.” The order was “appropriate, as no citizen should have to spend time and money fending off baseless and politically motivated lawsuits filed by the Trump Administration,” Banks added. In February [2025], Trump announced he would become chairman of the Kennedy Center and terminated several members of its board of trustees. Months later, the board members — who were mostly appointed by Trump — cast a controversial unanimous vote on Dec. 18 to rename the institution to the Donald J. Trump and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, or the Trump-Kennedy Center. Redd, 67, subsequently canceled an annual Christmas Eve Jazz Jam performance and explained to the Associated Press and CNN that he’d made the decision “when I saw the name change” taking place at the Kennedy Center. On March 5, lawyers for the Kennedy Center sued Redd, alleging he “chose to abuse the public forum provided to him by the Center in order to make a political statement, and to deprive the public of the concert he promised.” Bosier’s June 5 ruling granting Redd’s motion to dismiss found that, unlike in previous years, the musician never signed a contract for the free performance. Though the Kennedy Center’s legal team said it “incurred damage from lost goodwill with the public, wasted marketing expenses, and sunk costs preparing for a concert that did not occur,” the judge wrote that the institution failed “to allege damages for a valid breach of contract claim.”

[From USA Today]

Insurrectionists violently storm the Capitol on January 6 to unlawfully keep their Dear Leader in office and MAGAts cry, “It was protected free speech!” One hepcat civilly excuses himself from a jazz jam and the Trump Admin screams, “He’s abusing a public forum just to make a personal political statement!!” WHY did I waste so much time studying logic in high school geometry classes when we’re clearly living in a post-logic world?? Merde. The Kennedy Center has 45 days from August 10, when the judge made the ruling, to send the money to Redd’s lawyers. Of course the KC lawyers are already saying they will appeal, and I for one can’t wait to see how they top the legal argument of “Breach of contract exists even in the absence of a contract, we swear your honor!” I also chortled at their claim they “incurred damage from lost goodwill with the public,” as if that weren’t the veritable calling card of this maladministration.