David Foster: It’s a ‘hurtful lie’ to claim that I snubbed my friends, the Sussexes

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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprised everyone, including the British media, when they popped up in Victoria, Canada over the weekend. Prince Harry and Meghan flew into Canada specifically to attend David Foster and Friends foundation gala. Foster’s foundation celebrated its 40th anniversary, and they held a major event with live music and a black-tie dinner. Foster and his wife Katharine McPhee happily posed with their friends Harry and Meghan on the red carpet, and then the two couples sat together inside the dinner. Instead of just acknowledging any of this, the deranged community created a controversy out of thin air, claiming that Foster “snubbed” Meghan on the red carpet because he walked past her to get into position for the photos. That’s it. That inspired countless headlines about “David Foster SNUBS furious Meghan!” The Mail already had a nameless “exclusive source” refuting this dumb snub story. But now David Foster is going on the record about it.

David Foster is speaking out in defense of longtime friend Meghan Markle after a viral video misrepresented a recent red carpet moment between the two. In a statement shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the legendary producer, 76, shut down reports that he snubbed the Duchess of Sussex, 45, at a gala celebrating the 40th anniversary of his namesake foundation on Aug. 7. “As the host of the David Foster and Friends foundation event, I had already greeted our friends, the Duke and Duchess, at the entrance 10 minutes before the red carpet encounter,” Foster says. “They both, graciously and selflessly, gave their time and went beyond to engage with everyone. Harry and Meghan are dear friends of mine. Anyone watching can see there was no awkward moment and certainly no snub.” He continues, “It’s sad that certain media chose to deceive a red carpet encounter for clickbait. They turned simple ‘positioning’ to get the best photo into a hurtful lie.” In the video, Meghan and Prince Harry are posing for photos on the red carpet when Foster walks by her. He returns moments later with his wife, Katharine McPhee, and the group of four poses for a photo together as they smile and laugh. The event was part of a weekend-long celebration commemorating 40 years of The David Foster Foundation, which provides financial support to Canadian families with children in need of life-saving organ transplants.

[From People]

The saddest part of all of this is that it will make no difference to the deranged community. They’ll just create additional stupid conspiracies to save face and argue that Diva Meghan Forced David Foster To Defend Her! No, Meghan is the one who called People Magazine and People agreed to attribute her quotes to Foster! We SWEAR that everyone hates Meghan, and everyone is always snubbing her! The media amplifies those conspiracies because their goal (this whole time) is to toxify the Sussexes so that anyone seen with them or anyone working with them gets subjected to this derangement too. It’s insane.

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