David Foster: It’s a ‘hurtful lie’ to claim that I snubbed my friends, the Sussexes

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprised everyone, including the British media, when they popped up in Victoria, Canada over the weekend. Prince Harry and Meghan flew into Canada specifically to attend David Foster and Friends foundation gala. Foster’s foundation celebrated its 40th anniversary, and they held a major event with live music and a black-tie dinner. Foster and his wife Katharine McPhee happily posed with their friends Harry and Meghan on the red carpet, and then the two couples sat together inside the dinner. Instead of just acknowledging any of this, the deranged community created a controversy out of thin air, claiming that Foster “snubbed” Meghan on the red carpet because he walked past her to get into position for the photos. That’s it. That inspired countless headlines about “David Foster SNUBS furious Meghan!” The Mail already had a nameless “exclusive source” refuting this dumb snub story. But now David Foster is going on the record about it.
David Foster is speaking out in defense of longtime friend Meghan Markle after a viral video misrepresented a recent red carpet moment between the two.
In a statement shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the legendary producer, 76, shut down reports that he snubbed the Duchess of Sussex, 45, at a gala celebrating the 40th anniversary of his namesake foundation on Aug. 7.
“As the host of the David Foster and Friends foundation event, I had already greeted our friends, the Duke and Duchess, at the entrance 10 minutes before the red carpet encounter,” Foster says. “They both, graciously and selflessly, gave their time and went beyond to engage with everyone. Harry and Meghan are dear friends of mine. Anyone watching can see there was no awkward moment and certainly no snub.”
He continues, “It’s sad that certain media chose to deceive a red carpet encounter for clickbait. They turned simple ‘positioning’ to get the best photo into a hurtful lie.”
In the video, Meghan and Prince Harry are posing for photos on the red carpet when Foster walks by her. He returns moments later with his wife, Katharine McPhee, and the group of four poses for a photo together as they smile and laugh. The event was part of a weekend-long celebration commemorating 40 years of The David Foster Foundation, which provides financial support to Canadian families with children in need of life-saving organ transplants.
The saddest part of all of this is that it will make no difference to the deranged community. They’ll just create additional stupid conspiracies to save face and argue that Diva Meghan Forced David Foster To Defend Her! No, Meghan is the one who called People Magazine and People agreed to attribute her quotes to Foster! We SWEAR that everyone hates Meghan, and everyone is always snubbing her! The media amplifies those conspiracies because their goal (this whole time) is to toxify the Sussexes so that anyone seen with them or anyone working with them gets subjected to this derangement too. It’s insane.
Photos courtesy of Getty Images, Avalon.red and Cover Images.
The obsessive stalkers of Harry and Meghan are miserable people and cannot stand to see how the Sussexes are welcomed and embraced by so many. They wake up searching for Sussex content, go to bed searching for Sussex content, all while the Sussexes are living their best lives. There will always be some folks who behave in this manner and like Prince Harry once stated, you have to pity those folks.
It is an unhealthy obsession…
The derangers ignore facts. They reach back ten years ago and try to rehash long debunked stories about meghan
His foundation is only two years younger than his wife.
You read my mind, I was wondering if she was younger or older.
LOL. Was thinking that Meghan, Harry and Katharine were all little kids when this foundation was started.
It’s absolutely bonkers that he had to do this. Shows you how truly pathetic the anti- Sussex media is.
Not only did he snub Meghan, they (once again) crashed the party and showed up uninvited, don’t you know?
These people really need therapy.
It is now becoming abundantly clear that the British media has crossed all boundaries in their reporting of Meghan and Harry. They have laid bare their lack of any journalistic integrity and abusive tactics when it comes to the Sussexes.
I suspect that we will now see a bigger push back and more protection of Meghan and Harry by many more people going forward.
Stochastic terrorism indeed.
Well done, we need more of that. It is a pity, but it is what it is.
I love that David Foster is directly refuting these stories – he’s a well-connected and powerful friend.
Is it going to change a deranger’s mind? Nah, I doubt it. But it does give yet another example of the kinds of elite circles the Sussexes are moving in, which is in itself diminishing the old “Sussexes are broke and a laughingstock in Hollywood, Harry will come crawling back any day now” narrative the tabloids have been trying to build.
So, this is what the fourth or fifth time in the past six months that a social media started british media amplified story has been completely destroyed by an on the record statement from the people involved? You just had the host from the Martha Stewart party clarifying too.
It’s not like people never spoke out in defense of Harry and Meghan before, but I feel like in the last year, more and more people are immediately just saying, this is nonsensical, stop it- than in previous years.
Is it because the backlash has gone on for so long? And it’s so ridiculous that they feel comfortable acknowledging it? Or do you think that they have started to realize that the general public aren’t still on the fence about Harry and Meghan, and there’s no real risk in defending them publicly anymore?
i think part of the issue now is that they are dragging famous people into this. For a long time the stories involved anonymous sources or they were vague stories about things that happened behind the scenes. (“i heard Meghan crashed the red carpet at the gala.”) But they’re getting more specific in their stories now.
This is a story that involves something on video (I mean you can slow down almost any encounter and make it look suspect lol) with someone who is very famous and rich and does not need the tabloids on his side. It also involves his foundation which of course he is going to protect. he and his wife were clearly delighted to have H&M there, probably on a personal level as well as a professional one (I had never heard of his foundation before and now I have and thinks it sounds like an amazing cause),
then add in that Foster helped them when they first stayed in canada in 2019/2020 and that he and harry have apparently been friends for a long time- and it makes sense that he’s going to push back against the narrative of him snubbing Meghan. he’s obviously seen the tabloid headlines about her for the past decade (well almost decade) and so there is probably the element of “enough is enough.”
And yes, I do think some of these things are the tabloids or derangers just going too far and people are sick of it.
If the derangers and the British press had just stopped paying attention to Harry and Meghan, they would have faded away by now. But their lack of discipline and insane fandom keeps Harry and Meghan in the news for good or bad. David Foster didn’t have to do this but it’s nice that he did. The demonization of Meghan is unwarranted and dehumanizing.
The Daily Wail keeps it up simply because they make a big profit out of it and they will carry on until the detractors get fed up with it as well.
@Amy Bee — are you saying that without the smear campaign run against Harry and Meghan for the last decade by the British media and the “royal” family, that the Sussexes would no longer be of interest to anyone?
That their charisma and humanitarian work would have just “faded away?”
That seems at best unlikely. Perhaps they wouldn’t get quite as many headlines — which I highly doubt would make them unhappy.
Or perhaps, if the “royal” family had supported and encouraged and protected them from the beginning, instead of letting petty, narcissistic jealousy from the Windsors drive them out of Britain — then perhaps the Sussexes would still be there, as they planned, giving the monarchy the shine and global relevance they so desperately need.
They could be there, taking the work off the elderly King’s shoulders, letting Biily & Bone Idle sit around doing nothing for their exorbitant salaries, while they got on with the work of supporting those who so badly need support.
But either way, it seems clear that Harry and Meghan will always attract interest, most of it positive, because they’re wonderful people.
well there are lots of wonderful people in the world lol.
But I think @AmyBee’s point is that the tabloids keep H&M in the headlines and amplify everything they do – they think they’re bringing them down but instead they’re just giving them a bigger and bigger spotlight. She’s not saying their humanitarian work would have faded away, she’s saying the constant headlines about them would have eventually died out.
Even if we just start from when they left in 2020, if the tabloids had just stopped reporting on them, their current coverage would be very different IMO. The tabloids fed the hate machines on social media which create stories like this one.
It’s not that global interest would be zero, but it would probably be shaped differently because they would be covered more…normally. Like this event would have been a couple of pictures in People Mag and not a week long story about Meghan snubbing David foster based on a slowed down video .
We wouldn’t have the breathless headlines like “How dare Meghan go to the farmer’s market in her own town while Kate has cancer!” or “Meghan steals the spotlight from the king’s engagement by getting coffee in Montecito! The horror!”
There would be far less pearl clutching and they wouldn’t make the front page for doing ….. every day stuff. The derangers wouldn’t be whipped up to such frenzies if they hadn’t gotten the gratification from the headlines.
If the RR had just ignored Harry and Meghan, they would be safer I believe. But yeah, they’d still make the news, just not with the slant they do now.
Everything is so Meghan-centric, but this is also Foster’s defense of himself – that he would never treat friends and guests like that.
Good on David for defending Meghan and himself.
On another note, I didn’t notice Katharine’s shoes before. What a playful touch!
They alter videos and doctor photos to manufacture stories. Meghan may have to take them to court at some point.
Bit OT, but Meghan wouldn’t ever do that because the Derangers are *BROKE*.
They don’t help Wiglet sell out whatever she’s been wearing, they don’t donate to any of the royal charities, because they don’t have anything to call their own.
They spend days and nights on their filthy couches in their dirty homes photoshopping, altering, faking Meghan’s pics because they don’t have anything else in their lives. But sometimes they can be baited into posting photos from their places, showing off things like a laptop screen held together by tape — or their untidy homes with laundry on the floor.
Good on him for immediately speaking out against the liars. I know his marriage is controversial, but he’s a class act in this situation.
They all look very happy in each other’s company.
I can’t imagine expending so much energy to hating Meghan. I mean, I’m not a fan of Kate but I don’t make criticizing her my whole identity and passion.
Exactly!!! I mean I know we talk about her on here lol but I rarely comment about Kate on social media, I never comment on KP’s posts, I dont edit videos to make Kate look bad. I dont leave negative reviews on the few charities that Kate visits, etc.
Good. I’m glad people are going on record to correct the story, like David foster and that dinner host. It’s not hard to do. And yeah derangers might ignore but at least it gets the point across to the general public.
I’m glad he spoke out too – as well as the dinner party host. It’s clear that M&H’s friends have seen the deranged and dangerous press they get, and want to help fight back when they can. “Hurtful lie” is very clear.
Not that it’ll stop certain press, but the relentless attacks aren’t making people abandon M&H; their friends clearly want to speak out and protect them. A united front.
The host of the dinner party where Martha Steward claimed Meghan was talking about her vacation has stepped up and said that Martha is making things up. People have caught on and are calling out the relentless BS from these people. IF they’re so insignificant, why are releasing 50 stories a day about people who moved away from you 6years ago. Normal people call this stalking.
Shame on Shameless Martha! Her getting involved in this issue is just classic run-of-he-mill desperate attention seeking on her part! As usual!
A boomer who may or may not be racist….Snoop Dog aside.
How many stories will there be on this trivial non-event?
You are right, the Express is already running a story that H&M are being slammed because they got a Hollywood legend to defend them. What the story leaves out is the quote by Foster that he had met them at the door 10 minutes before.
I was recently contemplating the disparity in criticism faced by Trump and Meghan Markle. Trump seems to escape criticism even during public appearances, while Meghan is relentlessly scrutinized. It’s as if she can’t do anything without being viewed through a negative lens. Trump’s actions include treating immigrants like animals, dismantling scientific research, cutting food benefits for families, children, and the disabled, and even starting an unprovoked war with Iran. He has caused irreparable environmental damage and is both morally and financially corrupt. Despite these egregious actions, there are still people who defend his behavior. Meanwhile, Meghan faces criticism for working too hard, demanding too much from her royal staff, offending the Queen, and making Will and Kate appear lazy (which is true). She also had her security removed, despite likely having the highest threat profile of any working royal. This is truly a backward world. I hope people continue to speak up for Harry and Meghan. They don’t deserve the treatment they’re receiving from this dysfunctional society.
The difference is that Trump has the power of the government behind him, the RF has the power of the monarchy and Meghan is a private citizen.
This definitely came from some sad deranger who trots this out every time Meghan goes outside. The tabloids follow them and their bullsh*t. When they print nonsense like this, or Martha’s gossip, they think they’re attacking Meghan, but it’s also insulting the hosts, as if they’re two faced or have appalling manners. The royals can get away with that but no one wants to be accused of lying on someone or inviting them to snub them, especially when in both situations, Meghan was the guest of honor. Obviously it’s to intimidate Meghan into cowering in her house. Meghan has been more visible and outside more, very confident, looking amazing and just enjoying her life, her family and her career. If she starts wearing colors or prints again, or is visible in the UK, the trolls and tabloids will really lose it and declare a national emergency 😂.
I think David Foster’s defense of Meghan and himself just exposed the royal family who allowed an in law to be abused daily by their own press. It just makes it obvious how complicit they were.
The video didn’t misrepresent anything; *people* did.
All of this trying to catch someone “snubbing” someone makes these media people sound like a bunch of 12 year olds! Immature and no adult socisl skills