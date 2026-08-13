Eden: Why didn’t Duchess Meghan demand the release of the palace’s ‘bullying report’?

This week, we discussed Sarah Vine’s idiotic You Magazine cover story about the Duchess of Sussex’s “decade of drama.” While the Mail pushed Vine’s piece really hard and other outlets covered bits and pieces, it definitely felt like the reaction to it was more of a shrug. Like, yeah, one decade into the defamatory smear campaign against Meghan, and people have simply lost interest in the British media’s asinine narratives. The only “new-to-us” information in the piece was Vine bizarrely claiming that Meghan, then at Kensington Palace, coldly dismissed a nervous young Sloane. There was also a stupid lie about Meghan arguing with Soho House staffers in 2015. Well, in Richard Eden’s column this week, he’s desperately trying to reheat these nachos. I’ll spare you the bulk of the endless “history” of unnamed royal aides hysterically weeping in closets because a Black woman asked them to complete a task, but here’s the main thrust:

This [Sloane] anecdote may have brought back painful memories of the ‘Sussex Survivor Squad’ – that’s the nickname used by those who worked for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since Meghan married into the Royal Family. Some dislike talking about even their brief professional relationship with Meghan because it brings with it unwelcome flashbacks. Being ignored, as was apparently the case with the job applicant mentioned by Vine, was just one of the hazards of working for the former star of television legal drama Suits.

That was, however, a minor risk compared with other unpleasant aspects of working with the Sussexes. Palace officials announced in 2021 that they were holding an inquiry into claims Meghan’s ‘belittling’ behaviour drove two female personal assistants out of the household and ‘undermined the confidence’ of a third.

Staff were said to have been left in tears and feeling ‘traumatised’ – some likening their condition to having post-traumatic stress. The Royal Household hired a third-party law firm to probe the claims.

Palace aides admitted in 2022 that a report into alleged bullying by the Duchess had effectively been buried, the findings would never be made public. Even those involved were not told the outcome.

Officials would confirm only that the exercise had concluded and ‘recommendations on our policy and procedures’ had been made.

The allegations have always been strongly denied by the Duchess, whose lawyers described them as a ‘calculated smear campaign’.

A spokesman added: ‘The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.’

What’s interesting is that Harry and Meghan have never publicly urged the Palace to publish the report. Surely, if they want to have no further staff recruitment problems, they should do so as a matter of urgency?

[From The Daily Mail]

Buckingham Palace absolutely buried the third-party-investigation into the “bullying” accusations against Meghan, but it wasn’t to protect Meghan. BP buried it in 2022 – QEII’s senior staffers announced that they would not release the report publicly, which the British media tried to say was some sort of effort from the palace to protect Meghan. Incorrect – BP buried the report because the bullying accusations were always a ridiculous scheme cooked up by Prince William and his clownshow senior staff. This was Buckingham Palace protecting the jackass heir and his racist wife. Years later, it came out that BP also buried the report because they were worried that they would be called out by former and current staffers for enabling Prince Andrew’s horrific behavior towards staff and security. All that being said, I actually halfway agree with Eden in a small way – I also believe that Harry and Meghan should have pushed the palace to release the report. I said so at the time – I wanted Meghan to really fight back against yet another attempted character assassination.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.

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29 Responses to “Eden: Why didn’t Duchess Meghan demand the release of the palace’s ‘bullying report’?”

  1. Louise123 says:
    August 13, 2026 at 10:43 am

    I thought they did say they wanted the report released when told it wouldn’t be public. I could be mistaken but I also thought Harry and Meghan submitted a summary for the investigation. It was obvious that the bullying report was a smear campaign. If it made Meghan look bad, it would have been released.

    Reply
    • MMRB says:
      August 13, 2026 at 10:48 am

      The distinction is: The Sussexes DID ask for the bullying report to be released. The PALACE, however, has never publicly released the findings of its investigation. The review was completed in 2022. Buckingham Palace said that “lessons had been learned” and that recommendations concerning its HR policies and procedures had been implemented. However, the Palace decided not to publish the report, its conclusions, the evidence gathered, or even details of the resulting HR changes, citing confidentiality for those who participated.

      Reply
    • Bings says:
      August 13, 2026 at 10:57 am

      The Sussexes submitted a 25-page rebuttal.

      Reply
    • Dee(2) says:
      August 13, 2026 at 10:59 am

      They did say that, and as it was handled by the Palace I’m not sure if they got a copy of the final report. I remember hearing they had a 25 page point by point rebuttal prepped by their lawyers. I suppose they could have released that, but honestly that would have been just what the press wanted.

      They always want Harry and Meghan to go on the record so they can discuss what they know already and hide behind them as the sources. The don’t want confirmation from the BRF, because they don’t want to report honestly and they don’t want to risk their increasingly limited access.

      This is why he’s asking for this now. Their smear campaign is dying and they want a fresh injection from Harry and Meghan so they can claim they are ” attacking ” the royal family. Even for diehards constantly referencing a five year old interview and three year old docu series and books as fresh attacks is getting old.

      Reply
      • kirk says:
        August 14, 2026 at 1:45 am

        “Their smear campaign is dying and they want a fresh injection from Harry and Meghan so they can claim they are ” attacking ” the royal family.” — Excellent summary!!!!!

        But I quibble over the numbers – “five year old interview” should be ‘six year old’ and the “three year old docu series” is coming up on ‘four years’ now.

    • Yvette says:
      August 13, 2026 at 1:04 pm

      @Louise123 … I remember that as well. I also remember Meghan’s lawyers stating that they should be part of the investigation, which they were completely shut out of. Not only were they never given a copy of the grievances, which they requested, but they were also not allowed to participate or observe the ‘interviews’, and Meghan herself was never interviewed. That surely compromised the integrity of the investigation, if one was actually conducted.

      LOL! Perhaps Buckingham Palace thought Meghan would sue them if the findings showing ‘no evidence of bullying’ were made public. After all, she had successfully won a privacy/copyright summary judgement in February 2021 against the Daily Mail over them publishing the letter Meghan sent to her father.

      Reply
    • another cross to carry says:
      August 13, 2026 at 2:57 pm

      If I remember well, the Sussexes did ask for the release of the report.

      Reply
  2. Tessa says:
    August 13, 2026 at 10:49 am

    Eden talks about people “in tears” but nobody came forward no names were names and the report buried.

    Reply
    • DKC says:
      August 13, 2026 at 12:13 pm

      “In tears” for…”being ignored”?

      This the same BRF that requires household staff to shrink against the wall and look away, while dropping into curtsies so low their knees practically touch the ground, whenever Charles walks by? Pretty sure Charles isn’t greeting them by name when they do this, either.

      As always, the blood royals can be abusive as they like, whether yelling, throwing things, demeaning people, etc.

      But don’t be a Black married-in woman and…well, what? Nothing more specific than “texted early in the morning,” “did not accept my half-assed work” and now, “ignored me,” has ever surfaced,

      Reply
  3. QuiteContrary says:
    August 13, 2026 at 10:50 am

    Eden, as usual, has this completely backward. He should be asking why the palace buried the report — and asking why it wasn’t even leaked.

    Meghan has moved on. She has left that hellhole in the rear-view mirror.

    Reply
  4. sunniside up says:
    August 13, 2026 at 10:52 am

    “The official statement makes clear that the report was not investigating whether or not Meghan bullied Palace employees; it was a review of how the Palace responded to bullying complaints when they were made”

    https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/ellievhall/meghan-markle-bullying-report-buckingham-palace-release
    And the people have been led to believe that Meghan was a bully,
    The whole report was about the Palace’s behaviour.

    Reply
  5. Mel says:
    August 13, 2026 at 10:57 am

    I thought they did ask for it to be released and the palace didn’t. The palace didn’t release it because it was an incompetent “Moose and Squirrel” plot by Kensington palace’s own Boris and Natasha(Willard and his lapdog Jason, Kate doesn’t have the smarts). I totally get why they don’t push back at everything immediately. A) Why give them what they want, which is engagement B)It’s exhausting to be in “fight” mode all the time C) They’re over them and don’t care anymore, they’re always going to tell some whacked out lie, just ignore them. The more they lie, the more ridiculous they look, and we can see that happening.

    Reply
  6. Jais says:
    August 13, 2026 at 10:59 am

    I wonder if the Sussexes have even seen the report? And yeah it should be public but it’s not their responsibility to release it really. The palace should have.

    Reply
  7. samipup says:
    August 13, 2026 at 11:08 am

    That grimace Kate makes in the wedding photo. What a rude b*tch.

    Reply
  8. ChillinginDC says:
    August 13, 2026 at 11:23 am

    I mean they did demand they release it and when they also said their attorneys would be rebutting it I think BP freaked out. Eden wants her to do this so they have something else to tear her apart about. Right now we all know the bullying accusations were bunk. And I am sick of them saying some rich white people were dealing with PTSD after working for Meghan. Jeez.

    Reply
  9. Laurie says:
    August 13, 2026 at 11:58 am

    Are people forgetting that Meghan’s lawyers did submit a request to participate in the investigation? They provided pages of detailed, point-by-point concerns and questions, requesting that BP provide substantive responses and conduct the process transparently.

    At first BP insisted that its lawyers would spearhead the investigation. But when Meghan’s legal team requested involvement, the whole thing was downgraded to an “exercise” focused on training HR to better respond better to staff grievances.

    KP definitely messed up and BP had to save them but at the end of the day KP are the employer and should have disciplined at the onset not run to the press. Eden should know this is one of many stories that exposed the royal family. Watching the whole thing crumble is entertaining.

    Reply
    • kelleybelle says:
      August 13, 2026 at 12:29 pm

      Richard Eden: William’s own personal boot-licker (aside from Jason Knauf, that is). I think Willy is pissed that the ongoing smear campaigns again Meghan aren’t working and that the Sussexes’ successes continue unabated. William and Kate are a complete embarrassment in expensive clothes, nothing more.

      Reply
  10. Becks1 says:
    August 13, 2026 at 12:34 pm

    The report wasn’t released because it either showed who the real bullies were – William, Kate, probably Carole, and of course Andrew if the report went that far – and/or because it showed how incompetent the staff was at KP. I come back to what Omid said in an interview – when you’re used to attending one meeting a month, having to attend multiple meetings a week feels like bullying. meghan probably said “can you do X for me” and the staffer fled in tears because that would cut into their shopping time.

    So it wasn’t released to protect the royals AND to protect the staffers. Make no mistake, if it made Meghan look bad, it would have been released (or leaked.)

    Reply
  11. Graphinya Heather says:
    August 13, 2026 at 12:50 pm

    If that report would hurt Meghan, or show Meghan in a bad light, or give any credence to the anonymous reports….it absolutely would have been leaked the moment it left the printer and we all know this.

    It probably showed badly for William, Kate, and Andrew. Maybe even Charles and Camilla, therefore must be kept under lock and key forever.

    Reply
  12. Amy Bee says:
    August 13, 2026 at 1:13 pm

    Richard Eden is just hungry for another story. I could be wrong I think when Harry and Meghan submitted the 25 page dossier they said that they looked forward to the results of the investigation. I don’t think the Palace expected a rebuttal from Harry and Meghan. The press knows that the report was never released because staff and William and Kate were the ones seen to be bullying. Kate’s behaviour regarding the bridesmaid dresses was classic bullying.

    Reply

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