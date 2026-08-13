Eden: Why didn’t Duchess Meghan demand the release of the palace’s ‘bullying report’?

This week, we discussed Sarah Vine’s idiotic You Magazine cover story about the Duchess of Sussex’s “decade of drama.” While the Mail pushed Vine’s piece really hard and other outlets covered bits and pieces, it definitely felt like the reaction to it was more of a shrug. Like, yeah, one decade into the defamatory smear campaign against Meghan, and people have simply lost interest in the British media’s asinine narratives. The only “new-to-us” information in the piece was Vine bizarrely claiming that Meghan, then at Kensington Palace, coldly dismissed a nervous young Sloane. There was also a stupid lie about Meghan arguing with Soho House staffers in 2015. Well, in Richard Eden’s column this week, he’s desperately trying to reheat these nachos. I’ll spare you the bulk of the endless “history” of unnamed royal aides hysterically weeping in closets because a Black woman asked them to complete a task, but here’s the main thrust:

This [Sloane] anecdote may have brought back painful memories of the ‘Sussex Survivor Squad’ – that’s the nickname used by those who worked for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since Meghan married into the Royal Family. Some dislike talking about even their brief professional relationship with Meghan because it brings with it unwelcome flashbacks. Being ignored, as was apparently the case with the job applicant mentioned by Vine, was just one of the hazards of working for the former star of television legal drama Suits. That was, however, a minor risk compared with other unpleasant aspects of working with the Sussexes. Palace officials announced in 2021 that they were holding an inquiry into claims Meghan’s ‘belittling’ behaviour drove two female personal assistants out of the household and ‘undermined the confidence’ of a third. Staff were said to have been left in tears and feeling ‘traumatised’ – some likening their condition to having post-traumatic stress. The Royal Household hired a third-party law firm to probe the claims. Palace aides admitted in 2022 that a report into alleged bullying by the Duchess had effectively been buried, the findings would never be made public. Even those involved were not told the outcome. Officials would confirm only that the exercise had concluded and ‘recommendations on our policy and procedures’ had been made. The allegations have always been strongly denied by the Duchess, whose lawyers described them as a ‘calculated smear campaign’. A spokesman added: ‘The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.’ What’s interesting is that Harry and Meghan have never publicly urged the Palace to publish the report. Surely, if they want to have no further staff recruitment problems, they should do so as a matter of urgency?

[From The Daily Mail]

Buckingham Palace absolutely buried the third-party-investigation into the “bullying” accusations against Meghan, but it wasn’t to protect Meghan. BP buried it in 2022 – QEII’s senior staffers announced that they would not release the report publicly, which the British media tried to say was some sort of effort from the palace to protect Meghan. Incorrect – BP buried the report because the bullying accusations were always a ridiculous scheme cooked up by Prince William and his clownshow senior staff. This was Buckingham Palace protecting the jackass heir and his racist wife. Years later, it came out that BP also buried the report because they were worried that they would be called out by former and current staffers for enabling Prince Andrew’s horrific behavior towards staff and security. All that being said, I actually halfway agree with Eden in a small way – I also believe that Harry and Meghan should have pushed the palace to release the report. I said so at the time – I wanted Meghan to really fight back against yet another attempted character assassination.