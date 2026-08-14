Prince William set to ‘end a 170-year-old tradition’ by refusing to wear a kilt

As I was looking through our photo archives, I realized that Prince William has actually visited Scotland several times in recent months. He attended one day of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on August 1, he attended the Order of the Thistle service one month prior, and during that same Scottish trip, he visited a homeless project in Aberdeen. He also visited a Scottish pub in January. So, four major appearances in Scotland this year, with one more to come when he flies in with his family for the annual Balmoral church ride photo-op. And at no point has William worn a kilt. He refuses! He hates kilts, and not only that, he doesn’t seem to be a fan of any Scottish designers or Highland fashions. Everyone in the UK should get used to these kinds of headlines in the years to come as well: “Prince William Might End This 170-Year-Old Royal Tradition…” He’s going to be ending traditions all over the place! “Refusing to wear a kilt” is merely one tradition-stoppage in a long-ass list.

A longstanding royal fashion tradition could be going by the wayside when Prince William becomes king someday. As we speak, members of the royal family are headed up to Balmoral, their beloved late summer retreat in the Scottish Highlands. While there, King Charles often wears a kilt, an integral part of Scottish heritage—but it’s a tradition William seems less interested in participating in.

Charles is often seen wearing a kilt in an array of tartans while in Scotland, and will no doubt be spotted doing so when he is in Aberdeenshire imminently. As The Mirror reported, there is no official obligation for members of the royal family to wear kits while in Scotland, but it’s a “tradition that the king decides to keep alive.”

William, for his part—despite having many chances to do so, including at countless royal engagements in Scotland in his adult years—hasn’t worn a kilt publicly since he was a child (and likely didn’t have a lot of say in the matter). William, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, went to college in Scotland at the University of St. Andrews. Upon his graduation in 2005, he notably opted out of wearing a kilt. Instead, he wore a white bow tie and black silk academic gown with red lining.

In addition to the king, generations of royals have donned a kilt for public appearances in Scotland, including Charles’s father and William’s grandfather, Prince Philip. The tradition of royals wearing kilts dates back to the 19th century, according to Hello!. The royal family even has its own traditional tartan, the Balmoral tartan, which was created by Prince Albert in 1857 and is gray, black, and red, The Mirror reported.

William has never publicly addressed his perceived aversion to kilts, but he has been called out for it. A 2022 article in The Times included the line “please wear a kilt” in its headline. In the piece, John Sugden, proprietor of Campbell’s of Beauty—a tailor that received a prestigious royal warrant—said, “It would be wonderful to see him in a kilt and Highland regalia. It would help keep up the tradition and give the industry a much needed boost.”

[From InStyle]

They write these kilt stories every so often, trying to openly persuade him into wearing one and William still refuses. In my opinion, William seems to think the “dressing up for certain aspects of the job” part of royal life is stupid. He’s a 44 years old man who acts like a toddler refusing to wear shoes. He doesn’t want to wear the velvet capes OR the nylon capes. He doesn’t want to wear kilts. He doesn’t want to show up for war commemorations or veterans. He doesn’t want to show up for England’s national football teams. I doubt he even wants to wear most of those honorary military uniforms as well. Why can’t everyone leave William alone so he can watch box sets and go vroom-vroom over to Houghton Hall??

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

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54 Responses to “Prince William set to ‘end a 170-year-old tradition’ by refusing to wear a kilt”

  1. Oswin says:
    August 14, 2026 at 7:50 am

    No, he definitely wants to wear the military uniforms, because he thinks that’ll upset Harry, the actual veteran. Everything he does is motivated either by selfishness or spite.

    Reply
  2. Tessa says:
    August 14, 2026 at 7:52 am

    I doubt scooter will be able to stop others from wearing kilts

    Reply
  3. Lili says:
    August 14, 2026 at 7:54 am

    i’m curious why was Willie carrying a single chair up the stairs ? its interesting i dont think i have ever seen the boys in kilts isnt that something they should have been wearing from the jump ?

    Reply
    • Advisor2U says:
      August 14, 2026 at 12:22 pm

      They did. Diane used to dress the boys up in those traditional kilts while they were in Scotland with the Windsors.

      And Diana used to dress up in completely uniquely designed dresses/outfits made from Scottish patterned tartan, but like the queen did, Camilla is just paring her Highland outfits with Charles, by going traditional in those pleated tartan skirts, plaid wrap skirts, feathered hats, etc..

      Reply
  4. Jais says:
    August 14, 2026 at 7:58 am

    Technically there was that amazing article from a Scottish paper a while back that accused the royals of treating Scotland like their own tartan Disneyland. Maybe he read it😂

    Reply
    • Lauren says:
      August 14, 2026 at 8:36 am

      Eh, I get the sentiment, but the converse side is that the Royals totally ignore Scotland and Scottish traditions, which would be wrong.

      Reply
    • Megan says:
      August 14, 2026 at 10:17 am

      Members of the British royal family wearing kilts is a great example of wearing someone else’s culture as a costume. I agree with William.

      Reply
      • Nanea says:
        August 14, 2026 at 1:08 pm

        Yeah, but…

        Prince William using a title of a country whose language he doesn’t speak, who isn’t wanted in said country, is the *much* bigger deal.

        Abolish the monarchy.

      • StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
        August 14, 2026 at 1:10 pm

        That would be a great excuse to explain why he wouldn’t wear the kilt, but our Willie Scoot is not that deep.

      • Gabby says:
        August 14, 2026 at 2:29 pm

        Then the UK should stop occupying Scotland and let them be independent.

      • MMRB says:
        August 14, 2026 at 2:41 pm

        1000 % this ^^^

    • ravensdaughter says:
      August 14, 2026 at 5:02 pm

      All my Scottish friends (Gen X and younger) despise the monarchy, and they voted-and would vote again-for Scottish independence.

      Remember, the last vote took place before Brexit, also wildly unpopular with younger Scots/UK citizens.

      My understanding is that the Parliament in Westminster has to clear the way for another Scottish independence referendum, and they aren’t doing that.

      Reply
  5. SarahCS says:
    August 14, 2026 at 8:14 am

    Does it matter? No. But that’s the point isn’t it. None of what they do really matters and him refusing to maintain the traditions is pushing the whole threadbare mess into the spotlight. The queen was always there so people just accepted her, we’d also had a long time to get used to Charles and he largely picked up where she left off. But with William, for all that he made his deal with the devil for positive (fawning propaganda) coverage, there’s nothing actually there.

    We live in an age of perma-crisis and every an increasing struggle for the majority to get by so while abolishing the monarchy is not currently at the top of anyone’s to-do list, there will come a point when the irrelevance and cost of it all becomes too much. While I loathe this man and everything he represents, if he helps end the institution I’ll be glad he came along.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      August 14, 2026 at 9:28 am

      this is why the men in gray and royalists in general freak out over things like William not wearing a kilt. He’s refusing to maintain even basic traditions like “being photographed in a kilt at the highland games” (an event don’t think he has ever attended btw) and the more and more he does that, the more people are going to wonder “so what’s the point?” he doesn’t want to attend memorials, he doesn’t want to wear the traditional robes, he doesnt want to attend ceremonies like the Order of the Bath, etc. It seems to me that all we hear about is what traditions and expectations William is going to eschew, and nothing about what he’s going to actually do besides “more impactful projects” and “small r royal.”

      Soooo…….whats the point of the royals?

      Reply
      • Jais says:
        August 14, 2026 at 12:06 pm

        Well yes. Exactly. What is the point? TBC, I’d don’t think that article made a difference to him if he even knows about it. I think he just doesn’t like costumes. Unless it’s him in blackface for his out of Africa party when he was younger.

  6. Jay says:
    August 14, 2026 at 8:16 am

    I…agree with The Other Brother on this one. He shouldn’t try to pull off a kilt.

    There’s something so galling to me about the colonizers who tried to ban kilts now wearing tartan cosplay and pretending that they are responsible for “keeping the tradition alive”. No, sir, your forebears tried their very best to get rid of it, and when they could not, they just appropriated it.

    Reply
    • Frida’s Xolo says:
      August 14, 2026 at 9:15 am

      This is a really good point! The Scottish people whom I’ve known generally fall into two camps: 1) screw the British monarchy and hands off our stuff or 2) screw the monarchy but show us some respect. I personally have never met a Scottish person who really wanted any royal to wear a kilt as a sign of rulership over a kingdom so headlines begging him to wear a kilt doesn’t seem in touch with the public.

      So it would be a great moment for William to actually issue a proper press release with sentiments similar to your comment about colonizers appropriating cultural symbols or even “starting with my time at university, I’ve had many discussions with Scottish people about wearing a kilt,” etc. The problem with this tactic is it would enrage monarchists, open William to uncomfortable questioning about colonizers’ ownership of other cultural artifacts or symbols, and totally out-of-alignment in terms of what anyone knows about William. A thoughtful decision that indicates a knowledge and respect for history? That’s not the William everyone has come to know and loathe.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      August 14, 2026 at 9:18 am

      So I agree with you in theory, but do we think William is thinking of it that way? He’s probably just thinking it’s not “manly” to wear a “skirt.”

      Reply
      • Chrissy says:
        August 14, 2026 at 10:00 am

        This! Or he probably just can’t be bothered to look for it in the back of his closet! The
        Monarchists should really let him know disrespectful and lazy they think this is! Scottish Disneyland, indeed!

      • Jay says:
        August 14, 2026 at 10:10 am

        Oh, I very much doubt that his reasoning is the same as mine – he’s probably just like “Hur hur, no way, I’m not wearing a skirt and no one can make me”. I also think he’s just allergic to being seen to make any effort whatsoever.

        But whatever the reasoning, if it saves us from having to stomach more stories about the royal family somehow anointing themselves as the saviors of Scottish traditions, I’m all for it.

      • Jais says:
        August 14, 2026 at 12:07 pm

        And when Harry one days shows up in a kilt somewhere…just saying there’s an easy way to get William to start wearing a kilt.

      • Anne Maria says:
        August 14, 2026 at 2:04 pm

        Maybe he just doesn’t have the legs for a kilt.

      • Kittenmom says:
        August 14, 2026 at 3:21 pm

        This is 100% about willnot’s masculine ego

    • Ennie says:
      August 14, 2026 at 1:11 pm

      I know the Scottish could be their own independent country, but… I understand the current monarchy family has recent Scottish blood? Am I mistaken?

      Reply
      • Anne Maria says:
        August 14, 2026 at 2:05 pm

        The Queen Mother had Scottish roots.

      • BrackenSweetwater says:
        August 14, 2026 at 5:09 pm

        Elizabeth II’s mom, Elizabeth (nee Bowes-Lyon), on a technicality.

        Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon was Scottish in the same sense that many British aristocrats are Scottish, in that they and their families for the last four or five generations at least are born within about 50 miles of London to a father whose title is in the Peerage of Scotland and a mother of uniformly English aristocratic ancestry stretching back to time immemorial (in the legal sense, meaning since before 1066).

        The kid is usually then sent to the ancestral family home in Scotland and for the first 10 to 15 years or so of their life is raised by primarily English house staff (the Scottish staff are outdoors staff that children are instructed not to bother as they would interfere with their work), though the nanny/governess and tutors are frequently from the continent (usually from the Germanic regions or the Francophonic regions). Boarding school is an option and will be staffed entirely with the English with a stray German or Frenchie in the mix, generally teaching language, etiquette, or history.

        Once they are old enough to be presented to society (15 to 21 or so depending on various factors) they will be shipped back down to the country home NEAR London but never IN London where they live outside of the social season, and the social season will be spent in their place in London (which they will invariably describe as the smallest and least pleasant mansion they own). Basically everybody they socialize with will be English, unless they’re foreign aristocracy or a celebrity.

  7. Tessa says:
    August 14, 2026 at 8:18 am

    Scooter was never reined in. He does need counseling imo but apparently does not think he needs it. He is still spiteful about harry and meghan which does not bode well for him if he becomes king. He may bring down the monarchy

    Reply
  8. Josephine says:
    August 14, 2026 at 8:20 am

    Scotland is so beautiful and the people are amazing. I may well be wrong, but my impression was that people without Scottish heritage were welcome to wear a kilt appropriately and that people in Scotland appreciated the nod to tradition. If that is correct, it feels like William is saying that he does not appreciate the beauty, honor, and tradition of the kilt. True, William would not look good in a kilt, but that’s hardly the point. He is an immature, selfish little boy and always will be.

    Reply
    • SuOutdoors says:
      August 14, 2026 at 8:34 am

      You want Wills to wear a kilt? Easy. Send one to Harry and Archie, combined with an invitation to a charity event, Highland Games for Veterans or little scotties or something alike. Publish the picture, and you will find that George and Louis always loved wearing kilts!

      Reply
      • Josephine says:
        August 14, 2026 at 8:53 am

        I don’t want Will to wear a kilt although Harry would certainly rock it. But IF it is an insult for him to refuse to wear it, then I am prepared for the retinal damage in order for the people of Scotland to feel like the tradition of the kilt is being honored. But I am guessing that they do not want that rage monster anywhere near a kilt, so it’s probably a win in their books 🙂

      • Mayp says:
        August 14, 2026 at 10:53 am

        So true, @suoutdoors! 😂

  9. Frida’s Xolo says:
    August 14, 2026 at 8:22 am

    William’s inability to walk and chew gum at the same time will be the downfall of the monarchy, so hooray?

    Most CEOs have the ability to bash enemies AND document productive hours every quarter AND put in PR appearances but all William can do is tell people what he can’t or won’t do. While his current course of action is great for Sussex receipt archives, it’s mostly boring and making his worst fears of being out shown and becoming irrelevant come true, so I really like that for him.

    Reply
  10. Maddie says:
    August 14, 2026 at 8:22 am

    Eh, I hate this guy but I wouldn’t wear them either. He’s allowed to be a more modern royal. I just rewatched The Crown and for so much of it Charles talked about modernizing the monarchy and it never happened! The cycles just keep repeating themselves

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      August 14, 2026 at 8:27 am

      Charles got his scaled down monarchy which scaled it down too much. Scooter is no innovator and never was.

      Reply
    • Lauren says:
      August 14, 2026 at 12:11 pm

      Charles is to old fashioned to modernize the monarchy, even is “revolutionary” ideas about returning to historic ways of doing farming ect.

      Reply
  11. Tessa says:
    August 14, 2026 at 8:26 am

    The queen mother was Scottish. The duke of Gloucester s mother was Scottish. So they had the traditions in the family

    Reply
    • JayBlue says:
      August 14, 2026 at 8:28 am

      She was English, with Scottish “heritage”. Big difference. Born in England to parents born in England, lived and died in England.

      Reply
  12. JayBlue says:
    August 14, 2026 at 8:27 am

    As a scot, I genuinely don’t give a shirt about this “tradition”. In general, people celebrating the culture is great, but the royals have zero respect for Scotland and its laws. When we got rid of hunting for sport, the queen personally lobbied parliament so she could continue murdering scottish wildlife at her precious holiday home. The holiday home she would go on to die in alone; practically all of scotland knew she was dead early that afternoon, but the news wouldn’t report it until the kids got there so they could claim they were with her.

    Reply
  13. Tis True, Tis True says:
    August 14, 2026 at 8:50 am

    Laughing my Irish ass off. The Brits seem to have forgotten that the whole point of a monarchy is that you are stuck with whatever the birth order shuffle pops out. And now you’ve got William. Have fun!

    Reply
  14. Amy Bee says:
    August 14, 2026 at 8:52 am

    Is William even Scottish? He’s the Prince of Wales but he’s essentially an Englishman who grew up in West London.

    Reply
  15. Kittenmom says:
    August 14, 2026 at 8:57 am

    We pay, you pose…in a kilt!

    Reply
  16. Lady Digby says:
    August 14, 2026 at 8:59 am

    Prince William set to ‘end a 1000-year-old traditional monarchy ‘by refusing to do any work beyond attending sports finals and drinking events with celebrities!! Now that should be the headline!

    Reply
  17. Miranda says:
    August 14, 2026 at 9:02 am

    I’m actually with William on this one? People should wear whatever is comfortable and appropriate to the given circumstances. But FFS, he should at least make an appointment with his father’s tailors! It’s absurd that someone with his level of wealth and privilege should always look so slapdash.

    Reply
  18. Mairzy Doats says:
    August 14, 2026 at 9:26 am

    It’s not about the clothing specifically, it’s about showing genuine interest and attentiveness beyond just perfunctorily showing up to something every once in a while. Wearing a kilt isn’t going to cover up his lack of enthusiasm.

    Reply
  19. QuiteContrary says:
    August 14, 2026 at 9:35 am

    Maybe if they told him he could keep a tiny bottle of Scottish whiskey in his sporran, he’d wear a kilt.

    Reply
  20. Kasztanka says:
    August 14, 2026 at 10:49 am

    You only have to ask Harry to wear a kilt, and William will even sleep in one.

    Reply
  21. KC2 says:
    August 14, 2026 at 11:02 am

    What a petty little bitch. He knows how to suck the joy out of everything in life.

    Reply
    • wolfmamma says:
      August 14, 2026 at 12:08 pm

      THIS
      He’s a lot like Trump … a malignant narcissist
      So… if the monarchy ends… he will still be hella rich and get to keep all the houses- yes?

      Reply
      • KC2 says:
        August 14, 2026 at 2:27 pm

        That’s what so sickening. All that money and influence, and he’s a cheap little twerp. They all are. The ridiculous allowance Harry was on, the way they pinch pennies for relatives and their foundations but are worth millions of millions is nauseating. When you think of Elizabeth’s parents keeping the family in London during the war to stand by their people and now this little punk that can’t get out of bed. George and the Queen Mum had their issues as did Elizabeth, but they put their dues in. William makes Charles look good.

  22. Sean says:
    August 14, 2026 at 1:09 pm

    Carrying that wooden chair up steps is my fav W pic of all time!
    Wood chair, wood prince, wood time had by all!

    Reply
  23. Gabby says:
    August 14, 2026 at 2:25 pm

    William is a horrible and profoundly stupid person, which gives us a plethora of reasons to think negatively of him. I just don’t think refusing to wear a kilt is one of those. No one likes the kilts as much as Charles does.

    And he will end many traditions as king, most likely the church walks, the garden parties, and anything where he has to wear one of those capes with bows and cup holders on the shoulders. I look forward to the Brit Media’s outrage on each of these.

    Reply

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