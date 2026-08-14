Prince William set to ‘end a 170-year-old tradition’ by refusing to wear a kilt

As I was looking through our photo archives, I realized that Prince William has actually visited Scotland several times in recent months. He attended one day of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on August 1, he attended the Order of the Thistle service one month prior, and during that same Scottish trip, he visited a homeless project in Aberdeen. He also visited a Scottish pub in January. So, four major appearances in Scotland this year, with one more to come when he flies in with his family for the annual Balmoral church ride photo-op. And at no point has William worn a kilt. He refuses! He hates kilts, and not only that, he doesn’t seem to be a fan of any Scottish designers or Highland fashions. Everyone in the UK should get used to these kinds of headlines in the years to come as well: “Prince William Might End This 170-Year-Old Royal Tradition…” He’s going to be ending traditions all over the place! “Refusing to wear a kilt” is merely one tradition-stoppage in a long-ass list.
A longstanding royal fashion tradition could be going by the wayside when Prince William becomes king someday. As we speak, members of the royal family are headed up to Balmoral, their beloved late summer retreat in the Scottish Highlands. While there, King Charles often wears a kilt, an integral part of Scottish heritage—but it’s a tradition William seems less interested in participating in.
Charles is often seen wearing a kilt in an array of tartans while in Scotland, and will no doubt be spotted doing so when he is in Aberdeenshire imminently. As The Mirror reported, there is no official obligation for members of the royal family to wear kits while in Scotland, but it’s a “tradition that the king decides to keep alive.”
William, for his part—despite having many chances to do so, including at countless royal engagements in Scotland in his adult years—hasn’t worn a kilt publicly since he was a child (and likely didn’t have a lot of say in the matter). William, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, went to college in Scotland at the University of St. Andrews. Upon his graduation in 2005, he notably opted out of wearing a kilt. Instead, he wore a white bow tie and black silk academic gown with red lining.
In addition to the king, generations of royals have donned a kilt for public appearances in Scotland, including Charles’s father and William’s grandfather, Prince Philip. The tradition of royals wearing kilts dates back to the 19th century, according to Hello!. The royal family even has its own traditional tartan, the Balmoral tartan, which was created by Prince Albert in 1857 and is gray, black, and red, The Mirror reported.
William has never publicly addressed his perceived aversion to kilts, but he has been called out for it. A 2022 article in The Times included the line “please wear a kilt” in its headline. In the piece, John Sugden, proprietor of Campbell’s of Beauty—a tailor that received a prestigious royal warrant—said, “It would be wonderful to see him in a kilt and Highland regalia. It would help keep up the tradition and give the industry a much needed boost.”
[From InStyle]
They write these kilt stories every so often, trying to openly persuade him into wearing one and William still refuses. In my opinion, William seems to think the “dressing up for certain aspects of the job” part of royal life is stupid. He’s a 44 years old man who acts like a toddler refusing to wear shoes. He doesn’t want to wear the velvet capes OR the nylon capes. He doesn’t want to wear kilts. He doesn’t want to show up for war commemorations or veterans. He doesn’t want to show up for England’s national football teams. I doubt he even wants to wear most of those honorary military uniforms as well. Why can’t everyone leave William alone so he can watch box sets and go vroom-vroom over to Houghton Hall??
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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British royals William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Whilst atteding, Their Royal Highnesses will also meet Team Wales athletes and their families, as well as spending time with those supported by SportsAid, of which The Princess is Patron. This will include the next generation of national competitors being supported through their Team England Futures project. The Princess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013 and has met many young athletes helped by the charity, as well as Olympians and Paralympians who were previously supported by the organization, at training days, performance workshops and fundraising events. Their Team England Futures project will see talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Glasgow Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes to prepare them to deliver medal-winning performances as Team England, Team GB or ParalympicsGB debutants at future games.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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20/01/2026. Scotland . The Prince and Princess of Wales visit The Gothenburg Pub in Fallin, near Stirling, to shine a spotlight on unique Scottish heritage traditions and how they are continuing to connect communities and inspire new generations.,Image: 1067746568, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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20/01/2026. Scotland . The Prince and Princess of Wales visit The Gothenburg Pub in Fallin, near Stirling, to shine a spotlight on unique Scottish heritage traditions and how they are continuing to connect communities and inspire new generations.,Image: 1067747322, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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20/01/2026. Scotland . The Prince and Princess of Wales visit The Gothenburg Pub in Fallin, near Stirling, to shine a spotlight on unique Scottish heritage traditions and how they are continuing to connect communities and inspire new generations.,Image: 1067747474, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, visits Langstane Housing Association in Aberdeen, Scotland, on 30 June 2026.,Image: 1113590631, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: ANDY BUCHANAN/Avalon
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Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, visits Langstane Housing Association in Aberdeen, Scotland, on 30 June 2026.,Image: 1113590937, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: ANDY BUCHANAN/Avalon
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Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, visits Langstane Housing Association in Aberdeen, Scotland, on 30 June 2026.,Image: 1113591481, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: ANDY BUCHANAN/Avalon
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(left to right) The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, Queen Camilla and King Charles III during the Thistle Service at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, as part of the King’s visit to Scotland for Holyrood Week. Picture date: Wednesday July 1, 2026.,Image: 1113760059, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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01/08/2026, Glasgow, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales, Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Saturday 1st August 2026 to watch some of the sports fixtures taking place that day.,Image: 1120183314, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Wattie Cheung / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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01/08/2026, Glasgow, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales, Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend Track Cycling at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome with Laura Kenny and Sir Chris Hoy during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Saturday 1st August 2026 to watch some of the sports fixtures taking place that day.,Image: 1120183443, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Wattie Cheung / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, during the Thistle Service at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, as part of the King’s visit to Scotland for Holyrood Week.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Edinburgh, United Kingdom
When: 01 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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British royals William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Whilst atteding, Their Royal Highnesses will also meet Team Wales athletes and their families, as well as spending time with those supported by SportsAid, of which The Princess is Patron. This will include the next generation of national competitors being supported through their Team England Futures project. The Princess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013 and has met many young athletes helped by the charity, as well as Olympians and Paralympians who were previously supported by the organization, at training days, performance workshops and fundraising events. Their Team England Futures project will see talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Glasgow Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes to prepare them to deliver medal-winning performances as Team England, Team GB or ParalympicsGB debutants at future games.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
No, he definitely wants to wear the military uniforms, because he thinks that’ll upset Harry, the actual veteran. Everything he does is motivated either by selfishness or spite.
I doubt scooter will be able to stop others from wearing kilts
I’m sure he’ll make fun of them.
i’m curious why was Willie carrying a single chair up the stairs ? its interesting i dont think i have ever seen the boys in kilts isnt that something they should have been wearing from the jump ?
They did. Diane used to dress the boys up in those traditional kilts while they were in Scotland with the Windsors.
And Diana used to dress up in completely uniquely designed dresses/outfits made from Scottish patterned tartan, but like the queen did, Camilla is just paring her Highland outfits with Charles, by going traditional in those pleated tartan skirts, plaid wrap skirts, feathered hats, etc..
@Advisor; I think she means George and Louis.
Technically there was that amazing article from a Scottish paper a while back that accused the royals of treating Scotland like their own tartan Disneyland. Maybe he read it😂
Eh, I get the sentiment, but the converse side is that the Royals totally ignore Scotland and Scottish traditions, which would be wrong.
Members of the British royal family wearing kilts is a great example of wearing someone else’s culture as a costume. I agree with William.
Yeah, but…
Prince William using a title of a country whose language he doesn’t speak, who isn’t wanted in said country, is the *much* bigger deal.
Abolish the monarchy.
That would be a great excuse to explain why he wouldn’t wear the kilt, but our Willie Scoot is not that deep.
Then the UK should stop occupying Scotland and let them be independent.
1000 % this ^^^
All my Scottish friends (Gen X and younger) despise the monarchy, and they voted-and would vote again-for Scottish independence.
Remember, the last vote took place before Brexit, also wildly unpopular with younger Scots/UK citizens.
My understanding is that the Parliament in Westminster has to clear the way for another Scottish independence referendum, and they aren’t doing that.
Does it matter? No. But that’s the point isn’t it. None of what they do really matters and him refusing to maintain the traditions is pushing the whole threadbare mess into the spotlight. The queen was always there so people just accepted her, we’d also had a long time to get used to Charles and he largely picked up where she left off. But with William, for all that he made his deal with the devil for positive (fawning propaganda) coverage, there’s nothing actually there.
We live in an age of perma-crisis and every an increasing struggle for the majority to get by so while abolishing the monarchy is not currently at the top of anyone’s to-do list, there will come a point when the irrelevance and cost of it all becomes too much. While I loathe this man and everything he represents, if he helps end the institution I’ll be glad he came along.
this is why the men in gray and royalists in general freak out over things like William not wearing a kilt. He’s refusing to maintain even basic traditions like “being photographed in a kilt at the highland games” (an event don’t think he has ever attended btw) and the more and more he does that, the more people are going to wonder “so what’s the point?” he doesn’t want to attend memorials, he doesn’t want to wear the traditional robes, he doesnt want to attend ceremonies like the Order of the Bath, etc. It seems to me that all we hear about is what traditions and expectations William is going to eschew, and nothing about what he’s going to actually do besides “more impactful projects” and “small r royal.”
Soooo…….whats the point of the royals?
Well yes. Exactly. What is the point? TBC, I’d don’t think that article made a difference to him if he even knows about it. I think he just doesn’t like costumes. Unless it’s him in blackface for his out of Africa party when he was younger.
I…agree with The Other Brother on this one. He shouldn’t try to pull off a kilt.
There’s something so galling to me about the colonizers who tried to ban kilts now wearing tartan cosplay and pretending that they are responsible for “keeping the tradition alive”. No, sir, your forebears tried their very best to get rid of it, and when they could not, they just appropriated it.
This is a really good point! The Scottish people whom I’ve known generally fall into two camps: 1) screw the British monarchy and hands off our stuff or 2) screw the monarchy but show us some respect. I personally have never met a Scottish person who really wanted any royal to wear a kilt as a sign of rulership over a kingdom so headlines begging him to wear a kilt doesn’t seem in touch with the public.
So it would be a great moment for William to actually issue a proper press release with sentiments similar to your comment about colonizers appropriating cultural symbols or even “starting with my time at university, I’ve had many discussions with Scottish people about wearing a kilt,” etc. The problem with this tactic is it would enrage monarchists, open William to uncomfortable questioning about colonizers’ ownership of other cultural artifacts or symbols, and totally out-of-alignment in terms of what anyone knows about William. A thoughtful decision that indicates a knowledge and respect for history? That’s not the William everyone has come to know and loathe.
So I agree with you in theory, but do we think William is thinking of it that way? He’s probably just thinking it’s not “manly” to wear a “skirt.”
This! Or he probably just can’t be bothered to look for it in the back of his closet! The
Monarchists should really let him know disrespectful and lazy they think this is! Scottish Disneyland, indeed!
Oh, I very much doubt that his reasoning is the same as mine – he’s probably just like “Hur hur, no way, I’m not wearing a skirt and no one can make me”. I also think he’s just allergic to being seen to make any effort whatsoever.
But whatever the reasoning, if it saves us from having to stomach more stories about the royal family somehow anointing themselves as the saviors of Scottish traditions, I’m all for it.
And when Harry one days shows up in a kilt somewhere…just saying there’s an easy way to get William to start wearing a kilt.
Maybe he just doesn’t have the legs for a kilt.
This is 100% about willnot’s masculine ego
I know the Scottish could be their own independent country, but… I understand the current monarchy family has recent Scottish blood? Am I mistaken?
The Queen Mother had Scottish roots.
Elizabeth II’s mom, Elizabeth (nee Bowes-Lyon), on a technicality.
Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon was Scottish in the same sense that many British aristocrats are Scottish, in that they and their families for the last four or five generations at least are born within about 50 miles of London to a father whose title is in the Peerage of Scotland and a mother of uniformly English aristocratic ancestry stretching back to time immemorial (in the legal sense, meaning since before 1066).
The kid is usually then sent to the ancestral family home in Scotland and for the first 10 to 15 years or so of their life is raised by primarily English house staff (the Scottish staff are outdoors staff that children are instructed not to bother as they would interfere with their work), though the nanny/governess and tutors are frequently from the continent (usually from the Germanic regions or the Francophonic regions). Boarding school is an option and will be staffed entirely with the English with a stray German or Frenchie in the mix, generally teaching language, etiquette, or history.
Once they are old enough to be presented to society (15 to 21 or so depending on various factors) they will be shipped back down to the country home NEAR London but never IN London where they live outside of the social season, and the social season will be spent in their place in London (which they will invariably describe as the smallest and least pleasant mansion they own). Basically everybody they socialize with will be English, unless they’re foreign aristocracy or a celebrity.
Scooter was never reined in. He does need counseling imo but apparently does not think he needs it. He is still spiteful about harry and meghan which does not bode well for him if he becomes king. He may bring down the monarchy
Scotland is so beautiful and the people are amazing. I may well be wrong, but my impression was that people without Scottish heritage were welcome to wear a kilt appropriately and that people in Scotland appreciated the nod to tradition. If that is correct, it feels like William is saying that he does not appreciate the beauty, honor, and tradition of the kilt. True, William would not look good in a kilt, but that’s hardly the point. He is an immature, selfish little boy and always will be.
You want Wills to wear a kilt? Easy. Send one to Harry and Archie, combined with an invitation to a charity event, Highland Games for Veterans or little scotties or something alike. Publish the picture, and you will find that George and Louis always loved wearing kilts!
I don’t want Will to wear a kilt although Harry would certainly rock it. But IF it is an insult for him to refuse to wear it, then I am prepared for the retinal damage in order for the people of Scotland to feel like the tradition of the kilt is being honored. But I am guessing that they do not want that rage monster anywhere near a kilt, so it’s probably a win in their books 🙂
So true, @suoutdoors! 😂
William’s inability to walk and chew gum at the same time will be the downfall of the monarchy, so hooray?
Most CEOs have the ability to bash enemies AND document productive hours every quarter AND put in PR appearances but all William can do is tell people what he can’t or won’t do. While his current course of action is great for Sussex receipt archives, it’s mostly boring and making his worst fears of being out shown and becoming irrelevant come true, so I really like that for him.
Eh, I hate this guy but I wouldn’t wear them either. He’s allowed to be a more modern royal. I just rewatched The Crown and for so much of it Charles talked about modernizing the monarchy and it never happened! The cycles just keep repeating themselves
Charles got his scaled down monarchy which scaled it down too much. Scooter is no innovator and never was.
Charles is to old fashioned to modernize the monarchy, even is “revolutionary” ideas about returning to historic ways of doing farming ect.
The queen mother was Scottish. The duke of Gloucester s mother was Scottish. So they had the traditions in the family
She was English, with Scottish “heritage”. Big difference. Born in England to parents born in England, lived and died in England.
As a scot, I genuinely don’t give a shirt about this “tradition”. In general, people celebrating the culture is great, but the royals have zero respect for Scotland and its laws. When we got rid of hunting for sport, the queen personally lobbied parliament so she could continue murdering scottish wildlife at her precious holiday home. The holiday home she would go on to die in alone; practically all of scotland knew she was dead early that afternoon, but the news wouldn’t report it until the kids got there so they could claim they were with her.
Laughing my Irish ass off. The Brits seem to have forgotten that the whole point of a monarchy is that you are stuck with whatever the birth order shuffle pops out. And now you’ve got William. Have fun!
Is William even Scottish? He’s the Prince of Wales but he’s essentially an Englishman who grew up in West London.
He does have three lines of descent from George III. The Hanovers.
We pay, you pose…in a kilt!
Prince William set to ‘end a 1000-year-old traditional monarchy ‘by refusing to do any work beyond attending sports finals and drinking events with celebrities!! Now that should be the headline!
I’m actually with William on this one? People should wear whatever is comfortable and appropriate to the given circumstances. But FFS, he should at least make an appointment with his father’s tailors! It’s absurd that someone with his level of wealth and privilege should always look so slapdash.
It’s not about the clothing specifically, it’s about showing genuine interest and attentiveness beyond just perfunctorily showing up to something every once in a while. Wearing a kilt isn’t going to cover up his lack of enthusiasm.
Maybe if they told him he could keep a tiny bottle of Scottish whiskey in his sporran, he’d wear a kilt.
You only have to ask Harry to wear a kilt, and William will even sleep in one.
What a petty little bitch. He knows how to suck the joy out of everything in life.
THIS
He’s a lot like Trump … a malignant narcissist
So… if the monarchy ends… he will still be hella rich and get to keep all the houses- yes?
That’s what so sickening. All that money and influence, and he’s a cheap little twerp. They all are. The ridiculous allowance Harry was on, the way they pinch pennies for relatives and their foundations but are worth millions of millions is nauseating. When you think of Elizabeth’s parents keeping the family in London during the war to stand by their people and now this little punk that can’t get out of bed. George and the Queen Mum had their issues as did Elizabeth, but they put their dues in. William makes Charles look good.
Carrying that wooden chair up steps is my fav W pic of all time!
Wood chair, wood prince, wood time had by all!
William is a horrible and profoundly stupid person, which gives us a plethora of reasons to think negatively of him. I just don’t think refusing to wear a kilt is one of those. No one likes the kilts as much as Charles does.
And he will end many traditions as king, most likely the church walks, the garden parties, and anything where he has to wear one of those capes with bows and cup holders on the shoulders. I look forward to the Brit Media’s outrage on each of these.