Nicole Kidman: ‘Suddenly I was 22, 23 years old & I had this huge movie star husband’

Nicole Kidman is wonderfully eccentric. I probably missed that about her when she was younger, but as she gets older, her eccentricity is delightful. She just lives in her own little world and it’s charming. Nicole covers the September issue of British Vogue, all to promote Practical Magic 2. The sequel comes 28 years after the first film, but she and Sandra Bullock are all-in. Nicole spoke at length about Bullock, Practical Magic, her divorces, fashion and a lot more with Vogue – you can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
She’s had a secret Notting Hill flat for decades: “I’ve had it for 20 years… 21 actually. I’m stealth. I’m good at slipping in and slipping out of everywhere.”
She parties in Ibiza too: “It’s a small dinner party or it’s a rave. I’m either playing Scrabble or I’m out. It’s that simple,” she says, and laughs again. What does the rave option entail? “Dinner at 10.30pm, club at 1am. I’ll put on glasses. Sometimes I’ll wear a wig to hide, a little dark wig, and then I can just dance. As long as I’m surrounded by people – like, I take people with me – then I’m fine. I need it.”
She also turned up at Wimbledon during the UK heat wave: “It’s almost like I hear that tennis ball and it puts me into a state of relaxation” – though she was “flambéed” by the heatwave. “People were like, ‘Why didn’t you wear a little summer dress?’ And I’m like, ‘Because my skin will burn no matter how much sunscreen I put on.’ So I did a full suit and tie. And a hat. And sunglasses and a fan.” Weren’t you baking? “I was drenched,” she cries. “But I always make sure I still smell good.”
Why she signed on to the Practical Magic sequel: “It was the fans… It was an actual demand from people. They were like, ‘Do we get this? Can we please?’” Alice Hoffman, whose series of books the films are based on, had published an appropriate tale. “Then it was whether Sandy wanted to do it,” Nicole says, smiling. They are, she explains, for all their mutual affection, very different animals. “Let’s put it this way,” she says. “I’m like: ‘Why not?’ and she’s like: ‘Why?’”
Sandra Bullock on Nicole: “Nic and I are very different. But our differences create the most fabulous dynamic. Whether we are fighting or loving on each other, we need each other. To watch how that shows itself on screen even surprises me. You can’t explain ‘chemistry’, it just is. And we have it…. Nicole and I hadn’t seen each other for decades with the exception of a run-in on a red carpet. But somehow we seamlessly stepped right back into these two sisters’ shoes like no time had passed at all.”
Feelings first: “I’ve approached my whole life like that,” she says of her “feelings first” approach, be it professional or domestic. “That’s just who I am. I don’t overthink things and I’m probably not that analytical. I’m far more feeling-centred and I lead with my heart. I just go, ‘OK, what do I feel here? I’ll give it a go.’ It throws people, because I think they think I’ll be far more measured and I’m not. I can still approach things intellectually, but my desire is not to be ruled by my head. I’ve always wanted to live a well-examined life, so what does that entail? Trying things, making mistakes, failing, getting back up, moving on, embracing love, staying open, keeping the heart open and the possibilities.” This has, she allows, not been the easiest year. “But at the same time I’m like, ‘OK, I didn’t expect this. I had a different view of what my life was going to be, but this is what it is now.’ You make all these plans and you have all these ideas of what it’s all going to be like and then it’s… not. You have to adjust. You adapt. The future, it’s completely unknown to me right now.”
Her life has been full of cameras since her marriage to Tom Cruise: “[My life has been] more time like that than not. My memory of it not being that is quite blurry, because I was really young…Yeah, I got married so young. Suddenly I was 22, 23 years old and I had this huge movie star husband. But it just seemed completely natural. We just fell madly in love and it was that simple. I remember people saying to me, ‘OK, well this is really going to affect your career.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t care. I’m in love. I want to be married.’ And then I was his ‘wife’ and they were like, ‘See, we told you.’ I’m like, ‘So what? I wasn’t meant to marry the man I love? Of course I’ll throw my career away. I don’t care.’”
She’s a workaholic: “I just think there are some people who are wired to work. I just am. I do have a sort of mind-over-matter thing. I have it with pain. They say redheads feel pain more, but I’m known to be able to push through. It all hurts a lot and you still keep going. It’s probably from having started work when I was 14.”
She usually doesn’t talk about her first marriage at all, or what life was like for her when she married Tom Cruise at such a young age. It really is rather amazing that she managed to stay married to Tom for years, get divorced, then she threw herself into work, won an Oscar, all by her mid-30s. As for the rest of it… I love her relationship with Bullock, and I love that Nicole is so women-centered. She sounds like she’s having a ball now that she’s divorced from Keith as well. That man was holding her back from her best self.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, cover courtesy of British Vogue.
I did not even recognize the cover and I think they did a good job capturing her essence for the cover. And I cannot wait to see the movie.
Ffs. Whose face did AI generate. My gawd.
My son, who’s 15, was watching a YouTube video of Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock talking about Practical Magic, and he said, “Her face looks like a mask you could take off and hang on the wall.”
I look at these movie stars and think about how beautiful their aging faces could have been.
One of my big bugbears with the second film is it looks like they had that weird Teams face filter turned up to max the whole way through.
Neither of their faces moved much.
She looks like a mash-up of Ann Margret, Morgan Fairchild and Avril Lavigne
I didn’t recognize her at all on that cover.
She was so beautiful with her natural red hair and features. She looks great now obviously, but I wish she hadn’t done so much to her face. I think she probably would have aged very well with less tweaking.
She has alabaster skin that’s never seen a single a ray of sun. She would have aged like fine wine.
I love Nicole but she didn’t need to do all that.
I don’t think she has a relationship with Sandra Bullock at least that’s what Sandra Bullock is saying that they’re not friends. The vibe has been off between them throughout the promotional tour.
i mean, they’re not friends. they’re professional work colleagues who seem to respect and care about each other. i don’t think either woman is trying to say it’s anything more. i think it’s the fans who want their relationship more than they do (i’m not referring to you or your statement specifically, just the practical magic fandom in general). they have on screen chemistry, but that doesn’t mean they need to hang out all the time. i honestly don’t remember how they were during the original press run-everything was so different 20 years ago. i think media and fans always want women colleagues to be best friends in real-life, and those types of relationships are so rare really.
I had to read the header because I wasn’t sure who I was looking at in the photo.
Only her mouth moved in Practical Magic 2. The rest of her face was completely smooth and void of any emotion. When there was a back and forth dialog scene with one of the young actresses it was so obvious. When you speak your face moves on each side of your mouth, you furrow your brow…………………
Halfway through I was asking my friend if Sandra Bullock had cheek implants. She thinks no, ribbon facelift. Their faces were sadly distracting.
I hate that so many actresses feel the need to have work done. She and Bullock both have and their faces freaked me out.
They won’t get hired to do movies if they don’t.
I was watching Song Sung Blue recently and was amazed at the closeups on Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson and you could see actual lines on there! Shocking! They actually did that!
I didn’t recognize her. I thought it was an old pic of Morgan Fairchild, especially with the 80’s sweatshirt.
Sorry but Nicole looks like Khloe Kardashian. I don’t know if it’s the magazine’s fault or she’s had that amount of plastic surgery.
Madly in love with Tom Cruise? How?
1989 Tom Cruise
Tis true, Tis true, How? He never appealed to me. Ever.
I’ve always thought that her Practical Magic character was probably closer to her real personality than any other she’s played. She seems like the crystals and incense type…but one who hides it so well that people are shocked when they walk into her house for the guest time and see all the crystals, altars, and woven tapestries of mandalas and chakras.
Holy Christ on a cracker, she kinda looks like Tara Reid here, especially around the eyes. And she must be really skinny for those jeans to look baggy on her.