James, the Earl of Wessex, probably won’t take any royal titles now that he’s an adult

There has been a lot of news about James, the Earl of Wessex, in recent days. Over the weekend, we heard, somewhat randomly, that James had a summer job as a farmhand on the Sandringham estate. The story was basically a preview ahead of Thursday’s big announcement, which is that James got his A-level results this week and he plans to enter university immediately, without taking a gap year. Within the next month, he will begin attending the Royal Agriculture University, where he plans to study Rural Land and Property Management. Buried within this announcement – which came via a Buckingham Palace press release – was something interesting about James’ title. Or his lack of title. You see, both James and his sister Louise could have decided to take prince and princess titles, per the letters patent, as grandchildren of the monarch. But apparently James has decided to forgo becoming Prince James.

Buckingham Palace has seemingly confirmed that James, Earl of Wessex, the youngest grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth, won’t be taking on his royal titles as an adult. It was announced on Thursday, Aug. 13, that the 18-year-old son of Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, had earned the necessary grades from his A-level exams to take the next steps towards his future career. But it appears that won’t be as a working senior royal. Buckingham Palace confirmed to PEOPLE that James is set to attend the Royal Agricultural University, in Cirencester, Gloucestershire, beginning this fall. A palace spokesperson said, “The Earl of Wessex will be going to the Royal Agricultural University to study Rural Land & Property Management. He will head straight there without taking a year out.” The palace’s decision to refer to James as simply the “Earl of Wessex” in an official announcement about his future is telling. As a grandson of the late Queen, it is his birthright to publicly adopt a royal title or HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) styling. James and his older sister, Lady Louise, 22, were given the option by their parents to decide for themselves when they turned 18. However, it seems neither of them plans to do so. Louise was announced as “Louise Mountbatten-Windsor” rather than using a royal title when she graduated from the University of St. Andrews last month. Speaking to The Sunday Times in 2020, Sophie said, “We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living. Hence, we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it’s highly unlikely.”

[From People]

To be fair, there was much more conversation about whether Louise would become a princess after she turned 18. In my opinion, her mother Sophie really pushed that story as an implied threat. The goal, at the time, was to convince King Charles to hand over the long-promised Edinburgh title to Edward. Charles ended up handing over the title in 2023, on Edward’s 59th birthday. Louise was 19 years old at the time, having already waved off the chance to assume a princess title. That being said, James could have chosen differently, but I guess he doesn’t want to be a prince. “The Earl of Wessex” is a pretty good title though. Incidentally, James will not inherit his father’s Duke of Edinburgh title. When Edward dies, that title will go back to the crown.