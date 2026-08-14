James, the Earl of Wessex, probably won’t take any royal titles now that he’s an adult

There has been a lot of news about James, the Earl of Wessex, in recent days. Over the weekend, we heard, somewhat randomly, that James had a summer job as a farmhand on the Sandringham estate. The story was basically a preview ahead of Thursday’s big announcement, which is that James got his A-level results this week and he plans to enter university immediately, without taking a gap year. Within the next month, he will begin attending the Royal Agriculture University, where he plans to study Rural Land and Property Management. Buried within this announcement – which came via a Buckingham Palace press release – was something interesting about James’ title. Or his lack of title. You see, both James and his sister Louise could have decided to take prince and princess titles, per the letters patent, as grandchildren of the monarch. But apparently James has decided to forgo becoming Prince James.
Buckingham Palace has seemingly confirmed that James, Earl of Wessex, the youngest grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth, won’t be taking on his royal titles as an adult.
It was announced on Thursday, Aug. 13, that the 18-year-old son of Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, had earned the necessary grades from his A-level exams to take the next steps towards his future career. But it appears that won’t be as a working senior royal.
Buckingham Palace confirmed to PEOPLE that James is set to attend the Royal Agricultural University, in Cirencester, Gloucestershire, beginning this fall. A palace spokesperson said, “The Earl of Wessex will be going to the Royal Agricultural University to study Rural Land & Property Management. He will head straight there without taking a year out.”
The palace’s decision to refer to James as simply the “Earl of Wessex” in an official announcement about his future is telling. As a grandson of the late Queen, it is his birthright to publicly adopt a royal title or HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) styling.
James and his older sister, Lady Louise, 22, were given the option by their parents to decide for themselves when they turned 18. However, it seems neither of them plans to do so. Louise was announced as “Louise Mountbatten-Windsor” rather than using a royal title when she graduated from the University of St. Andrews last month.
Speaking to The Sunday Times in 2020, Sophie said, “We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living. Hence, we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it’s highly unlikely.”
To be fair, there was much more conversation about whether Louise would become a princess after she turned 18. In my opinion, her mother Sophie really pushed that story as an implied threat. The goal, at the time, was to convince King Charles to hand over the long-promised Edinburgh title to Edward. Charles ended up handing over the title in 2023, on Edward’s 59th birthday. Louise was 19 years old at the time, having already waved off the chance to assume a princess title. That being said, James could have chosen differently, but I guess he doesn’t want to be a prince. “The Earl of Wessex” is a pretty good title though. Incidentally, James will not inherit his father’s Duke of Edinburgh title. When Edward dies, that title will go back to the crown.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
No wonder the rota rats spend so much time on H&M…. i just scrolled through this story and by the end I am like “who cares”?
So much talk of H&M reneging on the Sandringham summit, so little talk of Charles reneging on giving a hereditary royal dukedom to his younger brother. All this “keep it close the the crown” stuff is nonsensical, at some point it will always become diffuse and distant from the crown. This is only because the title came to “mean something” because Philip was consort for so long. but Edward is his son and has long been involved with the Duke of Edinburgh awards. Should Charlotte or Louis have a bigger claim than Phillip’s son? I dunno. None of them deserve any of this other than birth, but if we have to play along, they should too. All magic blood, or none.
Prince William is difficult, volatile, insecure and vindictive so Louise and James should both keep out of his way as much as possible and never accept a royal role with him as their boss. Outsiders can see how toxic working for RF can be: why offer yourself a target? Louise and James should get a good education and grounding in careers they want to pursue as both are currently doing. Edward and Sophie maybe trapped but their children shouldn’t be.
James could have been Duke of Edinburgh and be a non-working royal. The DoE awards could have been a special carve-out. But no, Charles had to be petty and act in the letter of the “law” but not the spirit. It just bugs the OCD part of me… what’s even the point of being Duke of Edinburgh like this? Just seems like a borrowed costume.
Side-note: I think Andrew not using DoY title isn’t a punishment to him, it’s to create distance from the crown. He should be Prince Andrew Duke of York and friend of pedophile Epstein until he goes to the great beyond.
The titles always apply, or they never apply.
@AsEverJam, 🎯
I totally agree with you, their reasoning for not giving the title so that Edward could pass it down does not make sense. Elizabeth and Phillip clearly meant the title to go to Edward AND his descendants. But somehow they can disrespect the Queen’s wishes?
The title has been created four times. When it was created for Prince Philip it could have been created as a life peerage which would revert to the Crown on his death rather than an hereditary peerage. This in practice is what happened. Edward now holds the title as a life peerage because his son is not currently expected to have an official royal role. James has succeeded to his father’s earldom instead of taking the subsidiary earldom of the dukedom of Edinburgh.
I mean he’s going by the Earl of Wessex so he’s using a royal title. He could have just gone by James Mountbatten- Windsor. I’m going to assume that in his everyday life he’s known as James Wessex.
I’d choose Wessex, too. Probably run out of ink having to spell “Mountbatten-Windsor” all the time! 😄
Technically speak, it’s not a royal title, it’s a peerage title. There is a difference.
The title that designates them as royals are “HRH” — which Ed’s kids do not have (by decree of Elizabeth), so they are not royals
A good example is Diana. After the divorce, Diana was allowed to use the title “Princess of Wales” but she was NOT allowed to use HRH — and therefore, she stopped being a royal. Whne she died, Elizabeth considered it a private affair and not a royal one, because even “Princess of Wales” did not make her royal. Only the “HRH” does that.
I mean, titles are stupid but since they have them, it feels like James should get the Duke Of Edinburg title. It’s going to “revert to the Crown,” and then what? Just sit there until some future monarch gets it in their mind to bestow it on whomever? James is Elizabeth’s grandson, after all. But it doesn’t seem like he would want it anyway.
I imagine that Charlotte, or Louis will inherit it.
I mean, the title (Duke of Edinburgh) hadn’t been used for almost 50 years before GVI gave it to Phillip. It doesn’t have to be inherited by/given to anyone…
Charles’ decision makes sense to me. James might be a monarch’s grandson, but in three generations, how far removed will his descendants be? Or in 8 generations? And in the meantime, the current monarch will have grandchildren of their own, and where would *their* titles come from? Just keep making up new ones?
I also think it’s better if all titles are bestowed instead of inherited, because right now only males can inherit which is morally wrong. If you wanted to be fair, Louise should inherit instead of James anyway, so I dont feel like James is being deprived on anything that his sister wasn’t also deprived of (by virtue of her gender).
The fact that titles pass through the male line is the established custom. It’s not a moral issue. It fits with another established custom by which a married woman shares her husband’s status unless her own birth status is higher. No man could marry into the social elevation achieved by Kate Middleton and Sophie Rhys-Jones.
Of course he’s not a royal, Elizabeth decreed in writing that he is not, before he was even born – and she said NOTHING about them getting to choose when they turn 18. It would take a monarch (Charles or eventually William) to over-rule her before Ed’s kids are deemed royals. And it looks like Charles has no intention of doing that (the writing was on the wall when Charles gave Ed his dukedom only for his lifetime).
Sophie’s best chance is to continue to suck up to William, and hope he bestows the HRH title on her kids once he’s king.
They are HRH, though. They just “choose” not to use them. But they very much are.
Thats what I thought bluj or is it he is automatically a Prince.
Yes, you are right. The decision about any children born to Sophie and Edward was published at the time of their marriage. It was not a decree. It was an agreement that any children would be known by the titles arising from their father’s earldom. That agreement was binding until the children became adults. In practice any change would need to be discussed and agreed with the King.
They absolutely are NOT royal. Elizabeth said in writing that they are not, and thats all it takes. HRH is given and taken away at the whim of the monarch (unlike a peerage which requires a more formal process).
Read what Elizabeth actually said — she was very clear they would ONLY be styled as children of an earl; she said NOTHING about that changing when they turned 18. Anything else is just Sophie trying to change the narrative, but Chatles isnt going for it.
A crucial factor which often isn’t fully understood in discussions about UK royalty is that Parliament is the ultimate power in the UK, not the monarchy. Any changes to the laws relating to the monarchy and hereditary titles would need to be actioned by Parliament. Under the law as it stands the titles of Prince/Princess are inherited by every grandchild of a reigning monarch who is born through the male line plus the firstborn child of the heir to the Prince of Wales. The late Queen was able to use a legal process of Letters Patent to bestow princely titles on all children born to Prince William. This did not need Parliamentary approval but in practice would have been discussed with government ministers. The agreement made with Prince Edward and Sophie at the time of their marriage could only apply when their children were under 18. Letters Patent could not be used to permanently deprive the children of what is their birthright. The wording of the agreement is that the children will be raised with the titles deriving from their father’s earldom. At 18 they are no longer being raised and the agreement has ended.
My personal impression is that there is concern within the government about William and Kate and the future of the next generation of royalty. I have the impression that Louise is being quietly earmarked for a possible future with a public role.
I am so confused. What are the upsides and downsides of using a royal title and is it HRH or not. However, I can rule on his haircut — he will be embarassed about this within 18 months-2 years. Jeez and he has nice hair why would you do that to it?