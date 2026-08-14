Kylie Kelce doesn’t mind if her daughters get tattoos as long as they’re not janky



We last checked in on Kylie Kelce in late April, after she took a stand against sleepovers. She’s had a busy summer. She went to a wedding, took a girls’ trip to Disneyland Paris with Ilona Maher, and is preparing to send her second-oldest daughter, Ellie, five, off to kindergarten.

On a recent episode of her podcast, Not Gonna Lie, Kylie answered a question from a fan about whether she would get a tattoo. Kylie shared that while she’s not interested in getting one herself, she wouldn’t be upset if one of her four daughters got tattooed someday. She only hopes that it’s a good design done by a reputable artist. From People:

“If there were ever a moment where one of our daughters came home with a tattoo as a teenager or older, I would hope it was a good one. That’s all,” Kylie shared. “I’ve seen a lot [of tattoos] where I was like, you know, the lines aren’t straight. Isn’t that going to drive you nuts? So as long as they pick a really great tattoo artist that isn’t just messing around with a tattoo gun, I actually, I can get behind this. I’m okay with it.” However, Kylie isn’t ready for her kids to know her stance just yet. “Nobody tell them,” she teased. “Don’t tell them. God, don’t tell them. I don’t want to encourage it. I just If they feel so inclined, we can have that conversation later in life.” In fact, she already has an idea of which of her daughters will be lining up to get inked. “Ellie will have tattoos,” she jokingly whispered of her second oldest. “I know that for a fact. Don’t tell her I told you. I know she’s going to be tatted. She loves when people have tattoos, and she’s my little artist.” As for Kylie, she’s not overly interested in getting a tattoo herself, but if she did, she knows what she’d get. “A freckle. Okay, hear me out,” she said. “I want to be able to say ‘I have a tattoo,’ and then I want to be like, ‘It’s right there. You see it? It’s right there. Do you see it?’ ” Overall, Kylie doesn’t have plans to get a tattoo for one simple reason. “I don’t have a single thing that I’ve thought to myself, ‘I want that on my body forever,’ ” she said. “Also, my dad did tell me that if I ever got a tattoo in honor of him, he would haunt my ass, which were his words exactly, not mine. So I don’t think Big Ed is really on board with tattoos. I don’t know. I don’t feel the need to get one.”

[From People]

Kylie being fine with her girls getting tattoos as long as they’re not janky looking doesn’t surprise me. I feel the exact same way about my kids. Being open-minded about things like that makes it easier for your kids to come to you, and it helps avoid a situation like getting a sketchy tattoo. I could see her being the type of mom who goes with them to the tattoo parlot.

The freckle tattoo idea made me laugh. Like Kylie, I don’t have any tattoos because I’ve never found a design I liked enough. I’m open to something with a special meaning. I have a friend who tattooed her home state around a freckle, with the freckle marking where her hometown is. A few years ago, Mr. Rosie tried to design something that incorporated our anniversary and the kids’ initials into one symbol, but could never quite get it to match his vision. If he ever finishes it, I’d get it tattooed with him.