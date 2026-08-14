Oprah on Dr. Oz & Dr. Phil: ‘I don’t have one thing to do with them’

Any time anyone writes anything, positive or negative, about Oprah Winfrey these days, the comments inevitably devolve into blaming her for foisting Mehmet Oz and Phil McGraw on the nation. Both Dr. Oz and Dr. Phil got their starts on television via Oprah’s syndicated talk show, and she produced Dr. Phil’s talk show too. All of this happened years (if not decades) before Oz and McGraw’s true characters came out and both men completely lost the plot. Oz now works for the Trump administration, and McGraw became a cautionary tale of exploitation and toxic work environments (plus he just sucks as a person). Well, Oprah finally addressed her role in giving these two men a national profile.
Oprah Winfrey responded to those who’ve critiqued her for platforming Dr. Phil McGraw and Dr. Mehmet Oz decades ago. Speaking with Emmy Magazine for an interview published Tuesday, Aug. 11, Winfrey, 72, reflected on her introductions to the TV personalities, whom she tapped to appear as experts on The Oprah Winfrey Show. McGraw, 75, made his debut on the show in 1998, while Dr. Oz, 66, got his start on Winfrey’s show in 2004.
“People criticize me for Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz, because of their politics or their views,” Winfrey told Emmy Magazine.
She added, referring to a 1998 libel lawsuit that connected her with McGraw, “He was so practical, so down to earth, so real. And he would ride in the car with me every morning on the way to trial, where I’m literally sitting on trial for six weeks. I felt that he was so instrumental in helping me. I thought, ‘Oh, you could help a lot of people. You should come on my show.’”
As for Dr. Oz, Winfrey said friend Gayle King introduced her to him. “He explained practical things like colon cancer and bowel movements. I thought he had the language for explaining medical things in a way that was helpful to me,” she said. “I thought it would be helpful to many other people. And that is how they ended up on the show.”
Winfrey added, “Everybody has their own path in life, and it has not one thing to do with me, and I don’t have one thing to do with them.”
“At the time, the reason and intention behind me giving them their breaks was I thought they had valuable information to share that had been meaningful to me,” she added.
In the years since, and after both men launched eponymous talk shows of their own, they’ve become staunch supporters of President Donald Trump, with Trump appointing Oz to lead the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Dr. Phil serves as a member of Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission and was present in ICE raids, including in Chicago in 2025.
Elsewhere in her latest interview, Winfrey responded to talk about her wealth. “I don’t think people understood how it was a ministry,” she said of her show. “Now people just talk about, ‘You’re a billionaire.’ I’m a billionaire because I bet on myself…. Because none of those men — all men, all White men — ever, ever expected this show to be as successful as it was. Because they would have never, ever agreed to that percentage. I started out with 35 percent [ownership] … ended up with 92 percent.”
I think her perspective amounts to: stop blaming women for gross men. And that’s a totally valid perspective, in my opinion. What’s left unsaid is that Oprah probably wouldn’t have platformed them if she had any knowledge of how they would eventually turn out. But of course Oz and McGraw hid certain aspects of their politics and personalities when they were around Oprah – they were on their best behavior around her because everyone is on their best behavior around Oprah. Plus, it’s more than possible that Oz and McGraw were a lot different over 20 years ago. They both seem like they’ve changed a lot since Oprah “discovered” them. That’s not on Oprah either.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
She could have kept ALL OF THAT TO HERSELF!🤬🤬🤬🤬
Yeah why dafuq did she clear that up when folks just want to be able to continue abusing her in peace for what those 2 fuqrs revealed themselves to be!!!—🤡
I’ve come to realize she is just a self-promoting swindler who helped other self-promoting swindlers because it was good for her ratings. Because she’s a shill for anything that will get her ratings. She knew Dr. Oz had questionable views at the time she was platforming him. She’s platformed a number of grifters selling misinformation, including anti-vaccine nuts like Christiane Northrop and Jenny McCarthy. Her recent focus on treatment for menopause has been the latest in a long line of ‘specials’ that exploit people and give them bad advise. I was disgusted by her last TV special where she interviewed an audience member just because she was having a hot flash, and you could see the steam and sweat coming off her. Exploitation and misinformation for ratings has always been her thing.
https://vajenda.substack.com/p/menopause-misinformation-and-the
Let me see: Oprah promoted, endorsed, and/or gave legitimacy to the following
Dr Oz
Dr Phil
Deepak Chopra
John of God (Brazil)
Harvey Weinstein
Bill Cosby
The Secret
Every Gogi berry centered lose weight fast scheme
Setup a school for girls in SA she just shuttered and for years there were credible cases of abuse by matrons toward the girls
Marianne Williamson
Did gotcha embarrassing interview with Whitney Houston
You don’t get to claim that as a woman you are being unfairly maligned for men behaving badly when you aligned with them, monetized them and also undercut women for money access to power and ratings over your career. Oprah certainly isn’t the only woman who may have looked the other way but she certainly doesn’t get a pass. With great power comes great responsibility!
A lot of men in general have changed in last 30 years. A lot of women can confirm they lost fathers, husbands to Maga and red pill. It’s not just dr Oz and dr Pill. It’s incredibly unfair to blame women for that. It’s reinforcing red pill talking points, that liberal women are to blame for state of the world today.
I just came here to say exactly the same thing.
While I agree with your point, I do wish she had said something like “hindsight is 20/20, and if I had known who they would later become I wouldn’t have given them a platform in the first place.” I personally don’t blame her for how awful Oz and Phil turned out, but they got where they are in part because of her show.
I don’t blame her for them, it was the time and therewas an audience abd still is. There are about a hundred other things she did which I do blame her for though. She’s toxic.
Thank you! I wish more people recognized this about her.
There’s a difference between holding her accountable for their behavior and holding her accountable for platforming men who have shown a history of questionable judgment and frankly, alarming conduct. Dr. Oz has been hocking unproven “miracle” weight loss supplements since at least 2014, when Harpo was producing his show. He gets credit for the boom of the bogus supplement industry and being an early precursor to the RFK Jr MAHA movement.
Dr. Phil frequently promoted and recommended facilities within the dangerous and controversial “troubled teen industry”. Staff members plied addicted guests with alcohol and drugs prior to their appearance on his show, according to Boston Globe reporting. And I won’t even go into his exploitation of people with mental illness for the sole purpose of high ratings.
Oprah was not powerless when she promoted these men–on the contrary, she was a virtual kingmaker when it came to daytime talk shows. I think it’s VERY fair to question her judgment when it comes to the people she chooses to throw her weight behind.
Oprah has been leaning into this “I’m a billionaire” bit recently. She really needs to read the room and stop. Because when the masses decide to eat the rich, they won’t be starting with the white men with last names like Bezos and Walton, who literally have decades of reports of unfair wages and poor working conditions.
And she isn’t responsible for those men’s MAGA right shift. They were already right-leaning, saw an opportunity for more power, and took it.
She still hangs out with Trumpers, Jeff Bezos anyone. They’re rich and they don’t give a s**t about any of this, real problems that actually affect us. All THEY care about is partying on yachts and the latest wedding they want to be seen at.
There are no ethical billionaires, not even Oprah no matter the PR. She’s definitely not reading the room if she feels the need to remind us that she’s a billionaire, not under Trump and all his program/funding cuts.
She used to have her finger on the pulse of America. Heck, she used to MAKE the pulse. Without her show, has she become so removed from the ordinary folk that she can’t read the room? I think so.
She’s not to blame for Dr Oz and Dr Phil. But she could have called them out sooner (and if she did, I missed it).
Now let’s talk about Harvey Weinstein. What did she know and what did she turn a blind eye toward?
As far as I can tell, she still hasn’t called them out. I realized Oprah was no longer the voice of the many when she built an entirely separate home/building for her dog. That’s when I nope’d out. She could do so much with her money, power and influence and chooses not to.
OK, fair enough, but it’s not just their present-day politics that makes them despicable. Dr. Oz was already peddling junk science when he began appearing on her show, and I think he continued to have a feature in her magazine even after he was called out by a Senate subcommittee and the FTC. She also platformed Jenny McCarthy and her bullshit.
EXACTLY!!! She gave a lot of kooks platforms.
As a young person watching her show and seeing Oz and Phil, I could feel their arrogance and scorn, especially Phil. And Oz struck me as selling snake-oil from almost the get-go. I certainly do not blame her at all, but I think those men were simply business decisions, and good ones (for her show/network), and it would be nice for her to simply say so instead of pretending that these men were going to do anyone any good. Phil’s thing was just to bash people and be self-righteous. He reduced everything to black and white, to the bad people and to their victims. It made for great tv but was not reality and the show could never and did never show the nuances and complexities of relationships and life. Oz had a few good segments but devolved pretty quickly.
YES. Anyone with an ounce of scrutiny could see that these guys were not only bad actors, but grifters of the highest order. Oprah’s instinct was a terrible one.
It doesn’t matter how many times Oprah addresses this or which words she uses or doesn’t use to distance herself from modern-day Oz and Phil, she’ll still be blamed for Oz and Phil. The very same people (mostly women) who speak out when women are held responsible for men’s behavior seem to have no problem with continuing to blame Oprah for the political views of two men.
I think you’re missing the point. No one is blaming Oprah for the political views of these two men; she’s being blamed for platforming them when they were already problematic. For her lack of discernment. For not speaking out when their problematic behavior became public (long before trump). For prioritizing money over honesty. This is not some woman standing by her horrible man, this is Oprah freaking Winfrey.
If Dr Oz and Dr Phil had come out in support of Biden or Harris, we wouldn’t even be having this discussion.
@ VMax–?? No you’re missing the point. It’s not about their current political leanings, it’s about everything that led them there. But of course their history of being grifters and predatory men would naturally culminate in supporting a man made in the same image to be Leader of The Free World. Con artists tend to stick together like that.
I’ll give her the benefit of the doubt. They were either deceptive or they’ve changed.
Wait — Wynnona Judd is a Trump supporter!?!?!? Girl, WTF?
I respect Oprah and still, I view this as very defensive response. At any time in the past 15 years she could have mildly said “if they were like this when I worked with them, I would never have given them such a platform.” Quality control after the fact is a very important trait for people who, by the very definition of typical lifespans, now enter the stage when they need to take stock of their legacy. Will someone like Oprah be remembered for the stuff from the early years or the lack of action in the later years? What kind of thematic and material “bridges” are formed between the early and late work? Like it or not, the media and public responses to Oprah at this stage in her career will form a part of the histories told about her and someone who is as controlling about her image as Oprah should probably have a less-antagonistic response to legit questions questions.
Oprah has actually said all this multiple times including Dr. Oz’s bid as a politician (senate or house of representatives, can’t remember).
This isn’t the first time she’s said all this. I don’t think she should say, “If I knew then what I know now…” that phrase is just making excuses for herself.
She brought a lot of women and men on her show, that’s the nature of a talk show and a discussion.
We should emphasize “buyer beware”, listen and do research, anyone who heard Jenny McCartney and didn’t do research, well, they have a problem.
Nice of her to blame Gayle for Dr. Oz lol.
And I really respect Oprah for, as she put it, betting on herself and becoming successful. But no one in the billionaire bubble has any sense of reality.
I’m calling BS on this. Dr. Oz was spewing quackery on her show and then she gave him a magazine to spew his quackery. I remember this distinctly because they wanted the company I worked for to advertise with him and we wouldn’t because of his quackery. As a healthcare company they were very careful about not co-signing quackery. She’s disavowing them because it went left on her. Nope.
Dr Phil and Dr Oz were always phonies. It wasn’t difficult to see that. From the beginning of their shows, they were snake oil salesmen. Oprah sold out when she gave the two men a platform to give horrific details related to their sexual molestation experiences with Michael Jackson. Oprah was friends with Michael for many years. He is dead and cannot defend himself. Shame on her for such a display of backstabbing and lack of respect. She’s no longer a legend , rather a self-inflated charlatan.
I’m American and have noticed that most anti-Oprah hatefests are engineered by Liberal white men and white women of either political stripe in general.
Threads at the beginning of the year was a mosh pit of weird white women listing all the reasons why Oprah is “horrible”.
Twitter on any given day has at least a couple hundred white liberal men blaming her for this, that and the third.
Oprah saved many lives. Her show taught us to recognize child predators, she platformed the LGBTQ community when no one else would. Regular people got to share their stories.
She wasn’t sleeping with interns like Letterman. She wasn’t cruel like Joan Rivers. She didn’t prey on the vulnerable like Jerry Springer
I love Oprah.
So here we are, squarely in the age of trump where, like ISIS, tearing down instead of building up is how fragile and cowardly mediocres make their legacy: like trying to tear down the FIRST AFRICAN-AMERICAN WOMAN TO REACH BILLIONAIRE STATUS THROUGH HER OWN BUSINESS CAREER, RATHER THAN THROUGH INHERITANCE/NEPOTISM/CLIMBING ON THE BACKS OF OTHERS like the wukliss white men she’s being accused of creating.
Oprah didnt force-feed anyone she didnt kill anyone she didnt steal from anyone she didnt hold anyone’s head and push it into in their teevee and force them to watch her show and contribute to her billions. If ever there was the perfect example of pulling oneself up by one’s bootstrap she is it. And to go on and achieve the american dream to boot! Well h3ll naw we cant have that. So lets do this: we’re gonna take that legacy and defecate all over it, just like trump and his goons are doing to the real history of america.
Since we’re all so discerning in hindsight.
I love that Kaiser and all the commenters here are pointing out the many nuances that are going on here. Oprah is great. Or is she? Or was she great but now not so much? Women are not responsible for men’s behavior. But she did platform terrible men and she should have seen them as horrible at the start, as many comments here have pointed out. The mantra is “there are no ethical billionaires” but is Oprah the exception? Or did she do unethical things to get there? These are not easy questions to answer and I don’t have the answers I’m just asking the questions. She hasn’t really denounced them in any meaningful way. Is she still friends with them? Does she still talk to them or invite them over for dinner? Or has she privately cut them off? Has she lost touch with who she was when she started out and with the people that look up to her or is she still one of them? Questions and nuances.
No one who accumulates that much wealth is a good person. She could have platformed intelligent, competent and qualified professionals and not chosen to enrich herself by producing Dr Oz and Dr Phil back in the day. Both were always questionable and ALWAYS cringe. She intentionally platformed junk science and anti-vaxx nonsense on her show that has evolved into MAHA. Why would anyone chose to give anti-vax, uneducated and totally unqualified Jenny McCarthy a platform on their show other than greed? Oprah’s legacy has been trashed as much by her leaning into the tacky, out of touch billionaire branding as by the fact that millions of lives are at risk because she gleefully promoted junk science to get that money back in the day. Women are not responsible for men’s bad behavior, but Dr Phil and Dr Oz were always clearly @$$#oles and she chose to give them massive platforms anyway. Their stink rubs off on her and no pr backtracking will get her the legacy she should have had if greed hadn’t blinded her common sense.
She DID platform intelligent, competent, and qualified professionals. But Oz and Phil were continuously on her program, and proved popular enough to get their own shows…..which people watched! So we as the public bear blame as well for giving them credibility (though to be fair with Oz, he’s an actual doctor and was able to hide his quackery behind him being an actual heart surgeon with actual experience for many years)
But there was a time when Oprah was everything. If your book made it on her list, it was automatically a best seller. If she featured the cast of movie on her show, that movie did tremendous at the box office. If she featured a life style gadget or wardrobe thing, it took off. So when she repeatedly platformed people, they got the Oprah seal of approval.
Meh, she may not be responsible for Oz and Phil’s turn to right wing extremism. But she is still responsible for all the other terrible people and ideas she platformed. Like McCarthy and her antivaxxxx crap. Her obsession with thinness. The Secret crap where you wish wealth into existence. That guru dude who turned out to be a human trafficker.
Oprah used her platform to grow her own wealth and she platformed many terrible things along the way. She isn’t without culpability and it’s disingenuous of her (and assinine) to pretend otherwise.