The Pitt’s Patrick Ball: ‘I don’t think AI is going to make Sentimental Value’



As previously lamented, I did not adjust well to watching season two of The Pitt weekly as each new episode aired, after catching the first season in a weekend binge. On top of that, I just didn’t think this season was as good as the first, though I should probably go back and watch all 15 episodes together and see if it flows differently. All that to say, while I’m still very much a Pitt fan, I was surprised by the Emmys handing out 25 nominations for this season. One area where the show really picked up noms is supporting acting: there are 14 slots total (split between actor and actress), and The Pitt accounts for SEVEN of them! To borrow a phrase from Samwise Gamgee, that’s a whole half! Patrick Ball nabbed one of those noms for his role as Dr. Langdon, and I think it’s well-earned. Vanity Fair just interviewed him as part of Emmy campaign season, and he came across as down to earth and full of gratitude. Some highlights:

On The Pitt creators believing in him: [They] took a huge risk in hiring me. Langdon is an incredible part that they had incredibly big plans for, and they hired me with basically no experience. They took on the responsibility of training me and guiding me through this whole process. Noah has been really amazing about that, both in terms of how to make television and also just navigating this new space where strangers on the internet know who you are. It’s an incredibly blessed moment that I’m in, but it’s also a lot. It’s a big change. Noah has really been there to offer guidance. Fan fiction: I think that’s great. I’m so glad everybody’s having so much fun. The fandom has taken on a life of its own, where everybody has gotten all these spin-off fan fiction things that they’re writing. They really want Langdon and Mel to get together. They seem to really want Robby and Whitaker [Gerran Howell] to get together. They really want Robby and Abbot [Shawn Hatosy] to be a thing. And so that is great. That has nothing to do with me, but I’m glad everybody’s having a lot of fun. Was he jealous of Santos & Mel’s karaoke scene? Not at all. Not at all. I hate karaoke. I hate singing. They definitely got the right people for the job, and I’m praying that they don’t ask me to do it. The stability of The Pitt’s shooting schedule: It’s amazing. I’ve arguably got the best job in the world right now. We shoot in LA; we shoot eight months out of the year. We’ve got a very large cast and crew that stay steadily employed and at home with their families. And that is just an unbelievable privilege. I hope we can do it for a long time, and I hope more shows emulate it. AI in the industry: It all just feels incredibly doomy and scary. And all the powers that be try to put a sense of inevitability on it. “Get on board, or you’re going to find yourself the last horse salesman when the Model T comes around.” which, I don’t know, maybe that’s true. It also feels like maybe we do have some say in the matter. I don’t think that AI is going to replace human storytelling. Maybe AI will be able to make the big box office superhero movies quicker and cheaper, but I don’t think AI is going to make Sentimental Value. You know what I mean? Hopefully it’ll just get the film industry to relearn what makes film great—not bigger, flashier, badder, but truer and more honest and more human.

[From Vanity Fair]

Wait, WHAT? How did I miss the Robby-Whitaker and Robby-Abbot ship talk?? Those ships sailed without me! As for Langdon and Mel, I never got romance vibes there. Langdon is obviously impressed with her — a subplot I found quite endearing. But again, it never struck me as romantic. I think Langdon is just genuinely impressed by Mel on a human level. Who knows, maybe she’ll even inspire Langdon to one day make a fool of himself at karaoke. Anyway, once again I thoroughly enjoyed getting to know Patrick Ball a little bit more. He had an interview in Cultured magazine earlier this year where he revealed that landing The Pitt allowed him to pay off $80,000 in student loan debt, and elsewhere in this Vanity Fair piece the writer brought up how much that resonated with a lot of people. I thought this article clearly showed that he knows how lucky he is and doesn’t take any of it for granted. Also, his comments on AI were music to my ears. “I don’t think AI is going to make Sentimental Value. You know what I mean?” Put that on a t-shirt — STAT!