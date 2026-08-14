The Pitt’s Patrick Ball: ‘I don’t think AI is going to make Sentimental Value’

As previously lamented, I did not adjust well to watching season two of The Pitt weekly as each new episode aired, after catching the first season in a weekend binge. On top of that, I just didn’t think this season was as good as the first, though I should probably go back and watch all 15 episodes together and see if it flows differently. All that to say, while I’m still very much a Pitt fan, I was surprised by the Emmys handing out 25 nominations for this season. One area where the show really picked up noms is supporting acting: there are 14 slots total (split between actor and actress), and The Pitt accounts for SEVEN of them! To borrow a phrase from Samwise Gamgee, that’s a whole half! Patrick Ball nabbed one of those noms for his role as Dr. Langdon, and I think it’s well-earned. Vanity Fair just interviewed him as part of Emmy campaign season, and he came across as down to earth and full of gratitude. Some highlights:
On The Pitt creators believing in him: [They] took a huge risk in hiring me. Langdon is an incredible part that they had incredibly big plans for, and they hired me with basically no experience. They took on the responsibility of training me and guiding me through this whole process. Noah has been really amazing about that, both in terms of how to make television and also just navigating this new space where strangers on the internet know who you are. It’s an incredibly blessed moment that I’m in, but it’s also a lot. It’s a big change. Noah has really been there to offer guidance.
Fan fiction: I think that’s great. I’m so glad everybody’s having so much fun. The fandom has taken on a life of its own, where everybody has gotten all these spin-off fan fiction things that they’re writing. They really want Langdon and Mel to get together. They seem to really want Robby and Whitaker [Gerran Howell] to get together. They really want Robby and Abbot [Shawn Hatosy] to be a thing. And so that is great. That has nothing to do with me, but I’m glad everybody’s having a lot of fun.
Was he jealous of Santos & Mel’s karaoke scene? Not at all. Not at all. I hate karaoke. I hate singing. They definitely got the right people for the job, and I’m praying that they don’t ask me to do it.
The stability of The Pitt’s shooting schedule: It’s amazing. I’ve arguably got the best job in the world right now. We shoot in LA; we shoot eight months out of the year. We’ve got a very large cast and crew that stay steadily employed and at home with their families. And that is just an unbelievable privilege. I hope we can do it for a long time, and I hope more shows emulate it.
AI in the industry: It all just feels incredibly doomy and scary. And all the powers that be try to put a sense of inevitability on it. “Get on board, or you’re going to find yourself the last horse salesman when the Model T comes around.” which, I don’t know, maybe that’s true. It also feels like maybe we do have some say in the matter. I don’t think that AI is going to replace human storytelling. Maybe AI will be able to make the big box office superhero movies quicker and cheaper, but I don’t think AI is going to make Sentimental Value. You know what I mean? Hopefully it’ll just get the film industry to relearn what makes film great—not bigger, flashier, badder, but truer and more honest and more human.
Wait, WHAT? How did I miss the Robby-Whitaker and Robby-Abbot ship talk?? Those ships sailed without me! As for Langdon and Mel, I never got romance vibes there. Langdon is obviously impressed with her — a subplot I found quite endearing. But again, it never struck me as romantic. I think Langdon is just genuinely impressed by Mel on a human level. Who knows, maybe she’ll even inspire Langdon to one day make a fool of himself at karaoke. Anyway, once again I thoroughly enjoyed getting to know Patrick Ball a little bit more. He had an interview in Cultured magazine earlier this year where he revealed that landing The Pitt allowed him to pay off $80,000 in student loan debt, and elsewhere in this Vanity Fair piece the writer brought up how much that resonated with a lot of people. I thought this article clearly showed that he knows how lucky he is and doesn’t take any of it for granted. Also, his comments on AI were music to my ears. “I don’t think AI is going to make Sentimental Value. You know what I mean?” Put that on a t-shirt — STAT!
Photos credit: MediaPunch/INSTARimages, Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images, Warrick Page/HBO Max
I agree 100% with AI not being capable of what people can do. Full stop. Period.
As far as the storylines and the pacing of the 2nd season…
I’ve gotta admit – I watched both seasons as each episode aired. The second one was good, but the first season was great. That’s not a binge vs watching weekly thing by any means
I love Langdon on the show. And I think his comment about AI–that those invested in it are trying to make it sound inevitable–is very astute. I’m sick of hearing about “AI this, AI that” all the time.
I agree that the first season was far better than the second, largely because it gave more time to the other characters instead of a focus on Robby; further, watching people go nuts–Robby, but also Dana!–is not enjoyable.
AI doesn’t create the way humans can because it doesn’t experience humanity. Langdon stealing and using drugs and using a young woman from a marginalized community to throw everyone off his scent put me off that character. I enjoyed Dr. Collins and her relatable story and how she put Robby in his place. But they let most of the Black and brown people go so of course he’s safe.
AI can be useful for helping a person write boring corporate emails. But fr some reason industry executives keep pretending that writing a script or novel is the same thing as that. It’s all very odd.
It’s a tale as old as conflict of interest: all of the people pushing the AI inevitability get on board or you’ll be lost etc. narratives are the ones with the most to gain by people buying into those narratives.
There’s well over a trillion dollars of bad spending on the current generation of AI in North America and all of the fat cats who bet on it are positioning to recover their $$$…from all of us. Time to start the push back against bailouts.
I’ll buy that tshirt!
He’s a very talented actor. He was so good in Becky Shaw on Broadway. Would love to see him live in another play.
Also I’m currently working my way through ER. On season 10 now. Didn’t watch it when it first came out. Interesting to watch Noah Wylie in his formative years.
Wow I am in the minority here but I thought season 2 was better than one. I loved loved loved season one but for me season two showed so much more of the consequences of people’s choices and the difficulty of dealing with trauma.
I also thought not having the big mass causality event allowed a lot of brilliant acting and nuance story telling. I mean that story of the rape kit was brilliant.
I also love that you can’t binge and it gets you to really invest and digest the show and stories.
Also what he said about AI was spot on. I always joke I didn’t get as much peer pressure about drinking as a teen as I do about using AI.
Saw this dude in Hamlet last year and he is phenomenally talented. I’m so glad he’s found success on The Pitt and can’t wait to see what else he does in his career.