Jon Hamm, expecting his first child at 55 years old, is ‘not thinking about his age’

This week, we learned that Jon Hamm and his wife Anna Osceola are expecting their first child. Hamm is 55, Osceola is 38. When I wrote about this week, I expressed sympathy for Jennifer Westfeldt, who was Hamm’s longtime partner. They were together nearly two decades, and they were famously unmarried and famously childfree. Hamm and Westfeldt were often asked (separately) about marriage and children, and many of us got the impression that Hamm didn’t want kids, nor did he want to marry Jennifer. Well, Page Six resurfaced some old interviews with Hamm and Westfeldt, just in case anyone wants to remember what they were saying in real time:
Jon Hamm was once adamant that he wouldn’t be a good dad. The actor, 55, is now expecting his first child with his wife, 38-year-old Anna Osceola. But back in March 2012, Hamm declared to Us Weekly in an interview, “I’d be a terrible father!”
At the time, Hamm, who was 41 at the time, was dating actress and filmmaker Jennifer Westfeldt. That same month, Westfeldt, now 56, opened up about her and Hamm’s decision to not have children in an interview with the New York Times.
“I’ve thought about this a lot lately. I never thought I’d be this age and not have kids,” Westfeldt, who was 42 at the time, admitted. “But my life has also gone in a million ways I never anticipated.”
The “Kissing Jessica Stein” star noted that she didn’t regret the choice. “I kept feeling like I’d wake up with absolute clarity, and I haven’t,” she explained. “And we have a pretty great life together. The chance that we’ll regret it doesn’t seem like a compelling enough reason to do it.”
Though, she added, “I may wake up tomorrow with that lighting bolt, and I’ll have to scramble to make it happen.”
To be clear, I’m not arguing that Jennifer couldn’t have left that relationship years before she did, and it’s more than possible that she has zero regrets about what happened. This is more a cautionary tale for younger women: some men will say they don’t want to get married or have kids, but what they’re really saying is that they don’t want to marry you or have kids with you. And every woman should figure out what they want too – if you want marriage and motherhood, don’t stick around for 18 years with a guy who doesn’t share those priorities.
Meanwhile, there’s another conversation happening about Hamm’s age and the fact that he will be a first-time father at 55. Well, an exclusive came forward about Hamm’s outlook on life these days:
Jon Hamm can’t wait to become a dad. After a source confirmed to PEOPLE earlier this week that Mad Men star, 55, is expecting his first baby with wife Anna Osceola, 38, a second insider shares that Hamm is feeling “ready” for fatherhood.
“Jon’s incredibly excited. This is something he and Anna have wanted and hoped for,” the source tells PEOPLE. “He’s not thinking about his age or what anyone else has to say about it. He’s just really happy.”
“He’s happy, settled and ready for this,” they continue. “Anna’s amazing and he feels very lucky that he gets to start a family with her.”
“He’s not thinking about his age…” Sure. He’ll be in his 70s when this kid graduates from high school. There’s more research about older fathers too – after years of blaming women for “waiting too long” to start families, it looks like another major birth and development risk is old-man sperm.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
My brother had a similar “revelation” although he was a bit younger at the time of the birth of his first child. After insisting that he did not want kids with his first wife, he divorced and then had 4 with a somewhat younger woman. He would like to retire, but he has 4 kids under 18. Whelp! At least Jon won’t be prevented from retiring.
Zero to four is a hell of a leap!
I just wish there was as much conversation/debate/ consternation and the very real challenges about older sperm, the way we AWLAYS hear about older eggs.😒😒😒😒
In fairness it does sound exactly what you’re saying. We all have choices as grown ups. If she wanted kids, she had the ability to walk away. It’s not his fault? I never wanted kids. My partner did for a while. They could have left any time which i was clear about. No none knows what private conversations are had.
100% agree! As long as there is no coercion, no one is forced to stay when values do not align
except a woman cannot change her mind at 55
To be fair, although not in this context, women change their minds too. One of my husband’s best friends was admant about not wanting kids as was his wife. She then was approaching 40 and decided she wanted a kid. He acquiesced and then they divorced with him saying, he never wanted a kid.
Yeah they can. Adoption is always an option. Especially when you have money.
I’ve seen it with a couple of my male contemporaries – I’m in my 60s and have grandchildren who are older than their kids. I’m sure they are more settled and serene than my 20s mom self was (a low bar!), but parenting is relentless, even if you can afford staff.
He’s only 55? I think he looks older than that.
He gives me the ick.
Are big age gaps “back in fashion”? seems a thing
I don’t think they ever went out of fashion, just that we side eye them more now
It’s possible that Anna got pregnant without intending to, but now that it’s happened, they’re both happy. Who knows what the reasons are. Unfortunately, men can have kids later than women, it’s unfair but true. Especially for famous men at almost any age… an age gap isn’t exactly abnormal. Not saying it’s right, though, that men seem to have the advantage in this area. I hope that his ex is in a good place and happy.
In that statement above, he says they were actively trying.
Well, his knees and back will certainly remind him he’s 55 when he needs to get on the ground and play with a toddler. LOL
More than anything I hope Jennifer got some kind of financial settlement. They were together for 20 years and she was there when he was a no name actor and all during his big rise to fame.
This reminds me of the John Mulaney situation where he was with his ex partner for years and said he didn’t want kids. Then he goes to rehab and now has 2 with Olivia Munn. I think Hamm was also a big party guy and now that he’s slowing down fatherhood is an option (and one women do not have).
He mentioned before that he was interested in starting a family with his new wife so this isn’t a surprise. I always hope older fathers are prepared for the radical change this brings to your life (even with a night nanny or whatever the rich can afford). I hope they talk about shared responsibilities, including the invisible labor of parenting, like planning, and giving each other guilt free breaks. It’s more important than knowing how to give the baby a bath.
It’s so annoying that men can change their minds like this and women can’t, but it is what it is. Young women who want children need to be clear-eyed about it. That’s my take.
It is entirely possible that he truly did not want children when he was younger, and believed with good reason that he would not be a good father. Now he’s more settled and in command of himself and has a different perspective. That’s not a crime. But I feel for his ex just like I feel for John Mulaney’s.
He was also still actively in addiction in 2012 so that may be why he felt that way. Perspectives can change a lot when you become sober. And lots of relationships end when one person becomes sober. They start making different choices. Frankly – I side eye Jennifer for staying with him as long as she did while he was an active alcoholic. She made her choices and was part of that relationship just as much as he was. And their split was probably the healthiest thing for both of them.
And yes – men do this all the time – they say don’t want those things when in reality they don’t want them with you. So I always tell my younger friends – make your choices based on what YOU want. Not what you HOPE the other person may one day want.
Jon Hamm was criminally charged for violently hazing a fraternity pledge in the 90s. He set the guy’s pants on fire, hit him repeatedly, and dragged him with a hammer. The kid needed medical care and withdrew from school.
I wouldn’t have a baby with that person.
1. I’m 59. I can get down on the ground with my granddaughter, but getting up can be a project.
2. His child or children will lose him in their 20s or early-ish 30s. If he is a good dad, that’s going to hurt them during a period when they’re still growing up a bit. They will miss him.
No one can accurately predict when someone will die. An acquaintance of 28 with a toddler daughter died recently of a rare form of cancer. Hamm might live into his 90s. I’d have been delighted to have my dad around until I was in my early 30s. But the fact that I lost him much sooner than that doesn’t mean I wish he hadn’t been my dad.
I also thougt like many others, men dont want marriage or children with a certain person. But as i get older, what i witnessed, men marry when its suitable for them and they start to think, ok, now i should marry and have kids. But the patriarchy loves to put the blame on women. Its you, not him blabla
Yes it’s like the green light on the taxi thing in Sex and the city. For men it’s about timing and not a reflection of the woman, though he might associate her with a time he didn’t want marriage/kids and find someone he does
Except for AOC freezing her eggs, then all the men have 99 fucking problems and bitches( to them) are all of them. No one says anything about their geriatric sperm and faulty genes they produce.