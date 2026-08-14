Jon Hamm, expecting his first child at 55 years old, is ‘not thinking about his age’

This week, we learned that Jon Hamm and his wife Anna Osceola are expecting their first child. Hamm is 55, Osceola is 38. When I wrote about this week, I expressed sympathy for Jennifer Westfeldt, who was Hamm’s longtime partner. They were together nearly two decades, and they were famously unmarried and famously childfree. Hamm and Westfeldt were often asked (separately) about marriage and children, and many of us got the impression that Hamm didn’t want kids, nor did he want to marry Jennifer. Well, Page Six resurfaced some old interviews with Hamm and Westfeldt, just in case anyone wants to remember what they were saying in real time:

Jon Hamm was once adamant that he wouldn’t be a good dad. The actor, 55, is now expecting his first child with his wife, 38-year-old Anna Osceola. But back in March 2012, Hamm declared to Us Weekly in an interview, “I’d be a terrible father!” At the time, Hamm, who was 41 at the time, was dating actress and filmmaker Jennifer Westfeldt. That same month, Westfeldt, now 56, opened up about her and Hamm’s decision to not have children in an interview with the New York Times. “I’ve thought about this a lot lately. I never thought I’d be this age and not have kids,” Westfeldt, who was 42 at the time, admitted. “But my life has also gone in a million ways I never anticipated.” The “Kissing Jessica Stein” star noted that she didn’t regret the choice. “I kept feeling like I’d wake up with absolute clarity, and I haven’t,” she explained. “And we have a pretty great life together. The chance that we’ll regret it doesn’t seem like a compelling enough reason to do it.” Though, she added, “I may wake up tomorrow with that lighting bolt, and I’ll have to scramble to make it happen.”

[From Page Six]

To be clear, I’m not arguing that Jennifer couldn’t have left that relationship years before she did, and it’s more than possible that she has zero regrets about what happened. This is more a cautionary tale for younger women: some men will say they don’t want to get married or have kids, but what they’re really saying is that they don’t want to marry you or have kids with you. And every woman should figure out what they want too – if you want marriage and motherhood, don’t stick around for 18 years with a guy who doesn’t share those priorities.

Meanwhile, there’s another conversation happening about Hamm’s age and the fact that he will be a first-time father at 55. Well, an exclusive came forward about Hamm’s outlook on life these days:

Jon Hamm can’t wait to become a dad. After a source confirmed to PEOPLE earlier this week that Mad Men star, 55, is expecting his first baby with wife Anna Osceola, 38, a second insider shares that Hamm is feeling “ready” for fatherhood. “Jon’s incredibly excited. This is something he and Anna have wanted and hoped for,” the source tells PEOPLE. “He’s not thinking about his age or what anyone else has to say about it. He’s just really happy.” “He’s happy, settled and ready for this,” they continue. “Anna’s amazing and he feels very lucky that he gets to start a family with her.”

[From People]

“He’s not thinking about his age…” Sure. He’ll be in his 70s when this kid graduates from high school. There’s more research about older fathers too – after years of blaming women for “waiting too long” to start families, it looks like another major birth and development risk is old-man sperm.