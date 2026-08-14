Eton has put ‘No Photography’ signs on their gates ahead of Prince George’s arrival

Prince George starts at Eton in less than a month. We’ll probably see him later this month at Balmoral, on the car ride to church, but I’m assuming that Prince William and Kate have a big photo-op planned for “dropping George off at Eton.” That, more than any Balmoral pics, will be the big occasion and those photos will be everywhere. That being said, it’s been years and years since a royal princeling went to Eton. I think Prince Harry might have been the last Windsor prince to graduate from Eton? And a lot has changed. Everyone’s got a smartphone now. But not at Eton! Eton recently put up “No Photography” signs on their gates in advance of George’s arrival.
On September 8, Prince George will begin his studies at Eton College, a boys’ boarding school in Berkshire, from which he will be able to return home on certain weekends and during school breaks. The son of Prince William and Kate Middleton will experience the discipline of a rigorous education that has shaped countless leaders before him, including his father, William, and his uncle, Prince Harry. At just 13 years old, the future king will undoubtedly be the center of attention… but the school has already taken steps to prevent any disruptions.
“No Photography” signs have recently sprung up on Eton’s gates, as noted by GB News. The media, onlookers, and even students are therefore prohibited from pointing their cameras and smartphones at students’ faces near the school grounds. The introduction of this new rule is part of a broader effort to protect the students, many of whom come from famous families, the outlet explains.
When they were students at Eton, William and Harry’s privacy was protected thanks to an agreement with the British press: the paparazzi, eager for photos and information about Charles and Diana’s children, left the young boys alone. This arrangement is now obsolete in the age of cell phones and social media, where anyone can become a reporter—a situation that is not without its frustration for the Prince and Princess of Wales, who are very concerned about protecting their children from media intrusions.
[From Vanity Fair]
For what it’s worth, I think Lambrook did sort of an amazing job with protecting the family’s privacy. We rarely heard anything about the kids, and whenever we heard anything about William and Kate going to school events, that gossip came from Kensington Palace, not Lambrook. As in, Will and Kate’s office pushed details about “Kate goes to every football match” or “William goes to every parent-teacher conference.” Will it be different at Eton? Yes and no. Eton has more experience with kids from high-profile families, but I wonder if there are concerns that other students at Eton will be the ones telling their parents about George, you know? But we’ll see. I don’t think the paparazzi will be the biggest issue, I guess that’s what I’m trying to say.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
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British royals William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Whilst atteding, Their Royal Highnesses will also meet Team Wales athletes and their families, as well as spending time with those supported by SportsAid, of which The Princess is Patron. This will include the next generation of national competitors being supported through their Team England Futures project. The Princess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013 and has met many young athletes helped by the charity, as well as Olympians and Paralympians who were previously supported by the organization, at training days, performance workshops and fundraising events. Their Team England Futures project will see talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Glasgow Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes to prepare them to deliver medal-winning performances as Team England, Team GB or ParalympicsGB debutants at future games.
Featuring: Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince George, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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12/07/2026. Wimbledon, UK. The Princess of Wales, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and The Prince of Wales during the Gentlemen’s Singles Final of The Championships, Wimbledon.,Image: 1116182887, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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12/07/2026. Wimbledon, UK. The Princess of Wales, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Prince George and The Prince of Wales during the Gentlemen’s Singles Final of The Championships, Wimbledon.,Image: 1116182899, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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01/08/2026, Glasgow, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales, Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Saturday 1st August 2026 to watch some of the sporting fixtures taking place.,Image: 1120183306, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Wattie Cheung / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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01/08/2026, Glasgow, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales, Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, joined by their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Saturday 1st August 2026 to watch some of the sports fixtures taking place that day.,Image: 1120183311, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Wattie Cheung / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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01/08/2026, Glasgow, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales, Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Saturday 1st August 2026 to watch some of the sports fixtures taking place that day.,Image: 1120183314, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Wattie Cheung / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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01/08/2026, Glasgow, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales, Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Saturday 1st August 2026 to watch some of the sports fixtures taking place that day.,Image: 1120183381, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Wattie Cheung / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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01/08/2026, Glasgow, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales, Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend Track Cycling at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome with Laura Kenny and Sir Chris Hoy during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Saturday 1st August 2026 to watch some of the sports fixtures taking place that day.,Image: 1120183443, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Wattie Cheung / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Catherine, Princess of Wales (Kate Middleton) and family, attended the final day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. Watching from the prestigious Royal Box at Centre Court on July 12, royalty was joined by a star-studded lineup of global celebrities and VIP guests, including Academy Award-winning actor Dustin Hoffman, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, and acclaimed actresses Nicole Kidman and Sienna Miller. Pictured: Prince William, Prince George BACKGRID USA 12 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Royal family on the balcony during Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince George and Prince Louis
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Featuring: Prince George
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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British royals William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Whilst atteding, Their Royal Highnesses will also meet Team Wales athletes and their families, as well as spending time with those supported by SportsAid, of which The Princess is Patron. This will include the next generation of national competitors being supported through their Team England Futures project. The Princess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013 and has met many young athletes helped by the charity, as well as Olympians and Paralympians who were previously supported by the organization, at training days, performance workshops and fundraising events. Their Team England Futures project will see talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Glasgow Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes to prepare them to deliver medal-winning performances as Team England, Team GB or ParalympicsGB debutants at future games.
Featuring: Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
I’m sorry, but this is BS. I wanted to (and did) take pictures of my kid’s first day of school, including walking into the building. I find it annoying that everyone’s life has to change because he’s there.
Agreed. What do you want to be sales of those Meta glasses will spike so people won’t look like they’re using a cam on a phone to take pics.
If it was any other school, this request would probably strange. But the article mentions other famous families coming to Eton and seems to imply they’d also like privacy (I think?), so maybe everyone is on board with this.
In the era of smartphones, this rule sort of seems like something even other wealthy people would want enforced (sort of like how anyone in LA would probably side with Jennifer Garner and her quest to get paparazzi away from her kids even though she’s in very public areas). For some reason, I kept thinking of paparazzi swarming, since that’s what I associate with what William had to deal with, but I forgot smartphones are now in play and even regular people hate getting caught on other people’s phones.
The students at Eton are minors. No one should be printing or posting photos without parental permission.
No one is talking about taking pictures of other people’s kids and posting them. It says no photography, period. Which is an imposition on someone wanting to take pictures of their own kids doing normal things, like the first day of school.
I’m just going by what the article seems to be implying and the wording it has provided. It mentions protecting students, not simply one specific student, which surprised me. I would have expected the article to frame it around protecting George, but that’s not how it was written (though maybe that was deliberate to avoid singling him out). It does also mention cell phones making whatever the old law was about protecting privacy obsolete.
@Thinking
The fact that the inscription refers to “students” proves nothing; it could simply be a smokescreen to avoid accusations that it is solely about George.
It would be more important to find out how long the inscription has been there. If it has been there for a long time, then the concern for all students is genuine; if it appeared only recently, then it is clear the focus is solely on George, and no amount of camouflage will change that.
Fair enough.
I did see an article (not this one) that clarified that the signs and policy were long in the making and had nothing to do with the announcement or attendance of George.
Which might be (I can’t remember if it was a direct quote from an Eton official or not) – but even if they were “long in the making” they still might be related to George since my guess is Eton has known for over a year that George is going there.
I agree.
On the one hand I think it isn’t fair to the families of other students to limit their right to photograph their own children to preserve the privacy of one child, but on the other hand I can see how the school is trying to be proactive in avoiding a paparazzi zoo at the school gates which is a safety issue. Would parents prefer to have to negotiate their way through that craziness instead of taking some first day of school photos at home? Some of my grandchildren attend a private school with the offspring of a highly placed government official and they also have a no photos policy at the school. It protects everyone involved and is no big deal to take photos at home.
I do agree that the Lambrook parents kept their mouths pretty well shut about the Wales. Will the Eton families do the same? I think it depends. the families that want that royal connection probably will (and even Eton families will want that connection), but there will also be families there that just dont care about the royals, are wealthier than the royals, etc and they may leak more gossip.
The other issue is that while the press may refuse to print such gossip, social media will not. I expect rumors will fly about his time there, unfounded or not.
Exactly so. If something particularly interesting happens then it will be discussed.
Do you think this is just so they get the *only* pictures and full control? Im sure they will publish pictures..
I think there might still be press there anyway. There are photos of William waving as he would come in and out of school on his first day(s). I just assumed we’d see the same thing with George, even though I feel he has had more privacy so far than William did. I think I’ve seen only one shot of George meeting a teacher, whereas I can recall a fair amount of photos of William going to school and Diana being in a lot of shots as well as she sprints up and down steps. Now looking back, I’m not sure why they didn’t just have her enter through a back door or something.
The tea on Lambrook was that it had a lot of upper middle class families who were professionals not to the manor born – these types may have been grateful just to have their kids mix with royalty. This was a smart move and one I would probably give to Kate as she would know these families’ mindsets considering her own family. The tabloid articles were initially pretty snobby about the school. Eton is a different beast – it’s attracting more generational wealth where rules are different. Who knows…these kids are gen alpha and phones and AI are their center of gravity.
Wouldn’t George already move in these circles? I can’t imagine the students being overly awed that George is joining their ranks. Some must come from families more established than his.
Teenagers are unpredictable. But, I have a feeling Georges does not act entitled like his father did.
Why? I am williams age and crushed on him when i was 12. I am based in the US. The media at that time framed him as shy and bookish. Now we know that was a total lie. Who knows what George is like.
I don’t think Getty and the world media will be champing at the bit to get ‘exclusives’ of this child’s first day at Eton.
I doubt George is identifiable outside of the UK public and royal watchers. William and Harry, as the children of Princess Diana, were very recognizable to the general public due to the fame of their mother. I agree that no one is clamoring for photos of George, which is bad for business for the rats but good for him.
Another picture giving Charles Spencer vibes.
Diana & Kate have made the royal family easier on the eyes.
William was such a hearthrob as a teen. George is a nice looking kid, but I’m not sure he’s magazine cover stunning like William once was. And yeah that was all Diana’s genes. Like the Windsor genes were dormant for 25-30 years.
For preserving history, they’ll probably cover it. Looking at old documentaries, there was an inordinate amount of footage of King Charles (considering visual media was a much newer form at the time). For those of us who were not alive when Charles was going to school, it’s interesting to go back to old footage to see how he was covered in such a different (possibly more positive) way than he is now.
@ thinking i love looking at old english royalty school and church visits. You got to see everything. They usually showed tools, instruments, something. Philip would make charles model — lol.
Its really a slice of history. Different versions of things. You got philip in customer cuts, charles in standard but tailored, cousins in old customs, visitor in off the rack or vintage.
That last line “the Prince and Princess of Wales, who are very concerned about protecting their children from media.” Ooof, give me a minute while i try to stop laughing…
It is not the in school activities that end up being the issue anyway. It is really more once the kids are done secondary school that social media will be the issue. William was protected and Harry wasn’t after Eton. None of the kids will be able to be protected once they leave institutions and post secondary education wouldn’t consider banning photography for anyone.
The middletons and i guess edward’s photo crew want to control yhe picture editing. What the palace puts out and what the regular person puts out is so different. George looks his age when the public snaps pictures. He speaks to charlotte and George. The Middleton have him aloof.
Hm, ok, let’s think about this: ‘The media, onlookers, and even students are therefore prohibited from pointing their cameras and smartphones at students’ faces near the school grounds.’
How is ‘near’ defined? Photographs from the back are OK, then? Professional photographers have massive long-distance lenses, so how can this be enforced? And does Eton have any enforcement options? They’re not the police, can they sue? Call 999? Is it a law? What are the consequences for breaking the policy/law? If you have zero association with the school, what can they do to you?
I think they have dedicated security staff at that particular school. Maybe no one goes to jail or gets fined, but I could see a security guard walking up to someone and probably politely asking the person to stop and I could actually see a person obliging in that sort of environment. Not all enforcement has to actually occur through force — it could be something simpler where everyone’s behavior somewhat adapts to what is being asked of them….er, just because.