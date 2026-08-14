Eton has put ‘No Photography’ signs on their gates ahead of Prince George’s arrival

Prince George starts at Eton in less than a month. We’ll probably see him later this month at Balmoral, on the car ride to church, but I’m assuming that Prince William and Kate have a big photo-op planned for “dropping George off at Eton.” That, more than any Balmoral pics, will be the big occasion and those photos will be everywhere. That being said, it’s been years and years since a royal princeling went to Eton. I think Prince Harry might have been the last Windsor prince to graduate from Eton? And a lot has changed. Everyone’s got a smartphone now. But not at Eton! Eton recently put up “No Photography” signs on their gates in advance of George’s arrival.

On September 8, Prince George will begin his studies at Eton College, a boys’ boarding school in Berkshire, from which he will be able to return home on certain weekends and during school breaks. The son of Prince William and Kate Middleton will experience the discipline of a rigorous education that has shaped countless leaders before him, including his father, William, and his uncle, Prince Harry. At just 13 years old, the future king will undoubtedly be the center of attention… but the school has already taken steps to prevent any disruptions. “No Photography” signs have recently sprung up on Eton’s gates, as noted by GB News. The media, onlookers, and even students are therefore prohibited from pointing their cameras and smartphones at students’ faces near the school grounds. The introduction of this new rule is part of a broader effort to protect the students, many of whom come from famous families, the outlet explains. When they were students at Eton, William and Harry’s privacy was protected thanks to an agreement with the British press: the paparazzi, eager for photos and information about Charles and Diana’s children, left the young boys alone. This arrangement is now obsolete in the age of cell phones and social media, where anyone can become a reporter—a situation that is not without its frustration for the Prince and Princess of Wales, who are very concerned about protecting their children from media intrusions.

[From Vanity Fair]

For what it’s worth, I think Lambrook did sort of an amazing job with protecting the family’s privacy. We rarely heard anything about the kids, and whenever we heard anything about William and Kate going to school events, that gossip came from Kensington Palace, not Lambrook. As in, Will and Kate’s office pushed details about “Kate goes to every football match” or “William goes to every parent-teacher conference.” Will it be different at Eton? Yes and no. Eton has more experience with kids from high-profile families, but I wonder if there are concerns that other students at Eton will be the ones telling their parents about George, you know? But we’ll see. I don’t think the paparazzi will be the biggest issue, I guess that’s what I’m trying to say.