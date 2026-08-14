Mirror: If Princess Kate goes to India, the palace shouldn’t call it a ‘comeback’

The Daily Mirror is doing too much to hype the idea that the Princess of Wales will join her husband in India later this year. Prince William is already booked to visit Mumbai in November for Earthshot, although the dates have not been confirmed. Princess Kate has not attended any Earthshot Prize ceremony or Earthshot event since 2022, when she got booed in Boston. 2022 actually marked a years-long stoppage for Kate’s work travels, with the one-two punch of the Caribbean Flop Tour and the severely underwhelming Boston trip. She said “no mas” and refused to go on royal tours or attend Earthshot events ever since. Then, in May, they sent the Wig abroad for a last-minute visit to Italy. Kate made pasta, Kate walked around in a big-girl suit, Kate wore California designers, Kate had photo-ops with children! Take that, Meghan! Did Kate’s “Eat Pray Love” Italy trip mark a new beginning for Kate’s travels? People certainly hope so. Now the Mirror has extensive quotes from a public relations specialist about how Kate should travel to India but not make it into a big, keen post-cancer journey.
Kate Middleton is reportedly set to make a powerful move alongside Prince William. The Princess of Wales, 44, is reportedly set to accompany the Prince of Wales, also 44, to India in November for the 2026 Earthshot Prize. Kensington Palace has not confirmed anything, but if Kate does travel with William, it will mark another step in her return to senior royal life since her cancer diagnosis in 2024. It would also mark her first Earthshot Prize appearance since the inaugural U.S. ceremony in Boston in 2022.
However, public relations specialist Grayce McCormick at Lightfinder Public Relations believes Kensington Palace should resist portraying the trip as a grand “comeback.” The PR expert thinks there’s “something quietly powerful” about Kate returning to the international stage alongside William “without making her health the story.”
McCormick told The Mirror US, “If the India trip happens, I think it could be an enormously important moment for Catherine, but Kensington Palace should resist portraying it as a grand ‘comeback.’ It would be Catherine’s first Earthshot Prize appearance since Boston in 2022 and another important step in her gradual return to royal duties following her cancer diagnosis and treatment. She and William also have a history with India, having toured the country in 2016.”
“From a communications standpoint, the strongest message is not ‘Kate is back,’ but continuity, partnership, and purpose. Catherine does not need to provide evidence of her workload. The imagery of the Prince and Princess of Wales working internationally together again will communicate that naturally.”
The PR expert added, “Personally, I think there is something quietly powerful about Catherine returning to the international stage alongside William without making her health the story. Let the work demonstrate where she is rather than continually narrating her recovery.”
Touching on what kind of PR decisions Kate and William should make if they do visit India together, McCormick said, “PR-wise, they should make India — its people, innovators, environmental leaders and young people — the protagonist of the trip. Listen more than speak. Avoid staged photo opportunities and certainly avoid trying to recreate iconic images from their 2016 visit simply for nostalgia. The photographs will travel globally regardless; authenticity will matter far more than choreography.”
[From The Daily Mirror]
This is some of the funniest “advice” I’ve ever read for Will and Kate. The advice is basically “stop listening to your clownish advisors and act like professionals, for god’s sake.” He really got their asses, because if Kate goes to India (a huge IF, in my opinion), they will absolutely focus on “Kate’s first post-cancer something or other” and they will absolutely center Will and Kate’s egos. One of the biggest reasons why I doubt Kate will go to India is because of William’s ego – Earthshot is HIS thing and he doesn’t want Kate to steal his thunder or ruin his chance at flying models into Mumbai to hang out with him!! You know William is probably incandescent with rage that Kate is trying to take credit for Earthshot too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Instar, Cover Images.
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Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
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North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
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POOL PHOTOGRAPH by James Glossop for The Times shows The Princess of Wales visiting Leicester, where she met dancers from The Aakash Odedra Company and spent time on the city’s famous “Golden Mile”, with its sari, food and jewellery shops. The Princess spent the day celebrating the culture, community and heritage of the British Indian community in Leicester. Her Royal Highnesses’ visit comes the day after the Hindu festival of Holi; which celebrates spring, love, colour and new life.,Image: 1080343860, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: James Glossop/ The Times/Avalon
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05/03/2026. Leicester, UK. The Princess of Wales spending the day celebrating the culture, community and heritage of the British Indian community in Leicester. The Princess of Wales during a meeting with Aakash Odedra, an award-winning choreographer and dancer, who now runs The Aakash Odedra Company. The Princess viewed a rehearsal of his latest work, ‘Songs of the Bulbul’. Her Royal Highness then visited a number of family-run businesses on Leicester’s famous ‘Golden Mile’.,Image: 1080348273, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
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Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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Featuring: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
Where: Kingston, Jamaica, Jamaica
When: 22 Mar 2022
Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARim
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North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
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Featuring: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
Where: Kingston, Jamaica, Jamaica
When: 22 Mar 2022
Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARim
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Catherine, Princess of Wales visits The Aakash Odedra Company as part of a day celebrating the culture, community and heritage of the British Indian community in Leicester. Her Royal Highnesses’ visit comes the day after the Hindu festival of Holi; a festival that celebrates spring, love, colour and new life
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Leicester, United Kingdom
When: 05 Mar 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a dinner hosted by Patrick Allen, Governor General of Jamaica, at King’s House, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day five of the royal tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Patrick Allen, Lady Patricia Allen
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220323-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 5
The Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness and his wife Juliet with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a meeting at his office in Kingston, Jamaica, on day five of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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“Catherine does not need to provide evidence of her workload.” LMAO!
Because she can’t! 😹
Translation: She is going to continue to shirk
I read your comment as “she is going to continue to shrink”… Eh, either way true.
The funniest thing I’ve ever read is that she has a ‘workload’
For the work to speak for itself, there has to be actual work, and neither the rage-prone toddler nor the lazy wig are going to actually work. Ever. And the royalists will simply accept that along with all of the other garbage they have been given and accepted over the years.
I think W&K never listen their advisor (IF they have one). All of these stupid PR stunts were from them.
“Powerful Move” sounds like a new laxative.
Interesting tone in recent articles – how many ways can they write, “Get off your asses and do something.”
@Eurydice comment of the day!
The insistence on her power being “quiet” suggests silent but deadly!
Because if an India trip is not framed as a “comeback” than it allows Kensington Palace to start creating the illusion of a very-busy Kate working and traveling for work right up until she was diagnosed, then 12-18 months of treatment and recovery from cancerous cells, and then back to work already. By 2030, it will be a talking point (with various tabloid articles selectively erased online): despite a cancer blip from 2024-2025, Kate has the heaviest workload of any royal with the inclusion or exclusion of William depending on the state of their relationship.
Doesn’t it seem like William and Kate would benefit from the old system of 300 ribbon-cutting ceremonies, a couple of work trips per year? Or would that be too socially-taxing for them? Because their “all in, half-asses effort” model is such a failure that it seems like tabloids promote advice from non-affiliated PR people in hopes that Celebitchy commenters’ own comments/advice eventually trickles down to Kate and William.
She could easily make 3 20 minute stops at charities in a day. Show up in the morning in a coat, remove the coat for the second visit and then add a sweater or blazer for the third and she would have three different looks for photos. She could be home in time for lunch. Nobody is getting any value out of this lazy twosome.
That’s the thing, Anne has great numbers but she is not spending long at most if her events and still has plenty of free time (parking the argument about retirement). If you want to play the numbers game it is SO easy.
@Dee: you hit upon the actual point of these trips, Kate as spokesmodel. She’s there to be photographed as PR for the monarchy.
This is why H and M half in was never going to work. Their half was will and Kate’s 100% , though likely more than that.
They really need to stop even saying she’s gradually returning to duties. It just highlights how little she has actually done as this decade has gotten underway. Which as mentioned slowed down long before any publicized health issues.
In any case she herself said almost two years ago that she had stopped treatment and coming up on two years ago that she was in remission. Framing every single time that she leaves the house as some triumph actually diminishes the impact they want it to have.
How long does she need to bounce back? And more importantly would anyone else get this long to get back into the the swing of things at their job? While simultaneously going on yacht trips and ski vacations? I don’t know her health issues but I agree that framing her appearances as ” comebacks “, comes across as insulting now.
Well , standing ovations for watching tennis? Some fall for it.
And Keen taking over Wimbledon with the actual champions in the background.
@Dee– Well said!!!
She’s going to be gradually returning for the next five years. then when William becomes king she’s going to be gradually easing into her role as queen. She’s just never going to work more than 100 events a year, and that will include Trooping, Wimbledon etc – and the British press isn’t going to say boo about it.
I don’t think KP or the royal rota will take this advice. They like references to the past on these tours and press will only talk about this being the first joint tour since 2022.
Of course they won’t. It’s good advice.
If they won’t call it a “comeback tour”, the should call it a “listening tour” for The Early Years. The half-dozen or so previous listening tour have yielded more listening tours any absolutely nothing else.
Time to take one on the road to India.
If they had any sense at all, they’d heed this advice. But they don’t have any sense at all.
Shouldn’t KP have been honest about Kate’s modest work schedule from the beginning that Of William is a traditional wife and mother?. She didn’t work for an entire decade wasting an excellent education to be completely available for William. She did a teeny weeny “stint” at Jigsaw when her late Queen, whom we miss more than we can say, frowned about her fecklessness and gave that up pronto Tonto as soon as she’d landed a proposal from her reluctant beau. Her agreed role is silent and dutiful wife and mother giving us a twirl in her expensive wardrobe during photoshoots to cultivate and maintain Will ‘s family image. Married in wives must walk two places behind Senior Royal husbands and be forever grateful and simpering. Better for everyone ‘s mental health and wellbeing if Of William spends her adult life catering to His Royal Nibs and soothing his many Sussex related cares away! Despite nanny and Carole and all her staff, Kate ‘s got her hands full coping with hubby who has always been fractious. All Britons owe Kate a standing ovation whenever PR, sorry Will, seems it necessary for her to reappear after yet another holiday. Tearing herself away from a yacht just to make poor people feel blessed by her gracing them with her presence, is worth an ovation, why wait for Wimbledon!
Oh no no no no no – slight correction: she gave up on that brief stint at “work” when she was publicly dumped by William – by telephone, no less. She left that hastily arranged job, which had been scheduled to fit in with her need to be at William’s beck and call, on “compassionate leave” (yes, you can get compassionate leave if you have been dumped by your boyfriend people!) and she never went back. So much for that. But she recovered brilliantly by staging a series of public gurning outings, flashing her bits and her veneers at the cameras, either in the company of her sister or of William’s male friends. The high/low point was when she joined her orgy-organising friend’s dragon boat race which was supposed to be for charity, spent several days being photographed “training” with her hair flowing in the breeze, ensuring that she was on the front page of every tabloid, only to bail out on THAT event as well when William clicked his fingers to signal that he was willing to take her back. 😀
Thank you for that @Magadalena. Honestly, she GOT compassionate leave after being dumped by that charmless lump!!? I remembered her UK media tour in the wake of the DUMPING including her falling flat on her back on some floor flashing short shorts and disco skate boots, thinking she was displaying, ahem, no class whatsoever! I felt embarrassed for her when she let down the charity dragon boat race at the last moment and blamed the Palace as she was back with William?! I always wondered what she’d have resorted to if Will hadn’t clicked his fingers and instead quickly married someone else, and aristocrat with a career. Would Kate, gulp, have returned to Jigsaw until she snared another wealthy guy?
Compassionate leave from a part-time job? Dang!
Charles had extensive treatment and he does not have all the headlines about “power moves” and “return to work.” Keen does though. I doubt Scooter will want her there and some excuse involving the children could be invoked.
Maybe they can wear those outfits they wore on the Disaster Tour. And stand up in the Land Rover.
To me, this reads like establishment push back against the recent Middleton attempts that credit Kate with “inspiring” William’s environmental “work” as well as all of the stories about how she’s slowly, gradually “returning” to a “full” workload.
Windsor men do NOT like being overshadowed, and William always seems to resent his wife being a draw or getting attention in any way.
Thus, the advice here to stop talking about her health (because it distracts from her husband) and to just shut up and be an ornament for him, and centre his work. “The Prince and Princess of Wales working internationally together again”.
I also admit I cracked up at the other advice, which is clearly warning them against the behaviour from the 2022 Caribbean tour! “Listen more than speak. Avoid staged photo opportunities and certainly avoid trying to recreate iconic images”. Translation: For goodness sake, don’t embarrass us again, you dummies.
Exactly @Jay Kate Know Your Place plus Don’t Carry on like it’s the British Raj and actually have the natives hoist you and the memsahib around on chairs, you know THAT iconic photo from 2012!? Show up but don’t Eff Up!!
I saw the film Sunset Boulevard. And NOrma Desmond did not like the word “comeback” but she preferred it be called a “return.” Maybe Keen should call it a “return.”
Kate is “Always Ready for her Close Up, Mr DeMille!”
It is not the first time this idea of Kate being the catalyst for things has floated about. Remember heads together initiative 😴 that was her baby brain idea but sadly when Harry left it left it disappeared mmmmmh
Kate had nothing to do with the creation of the Heads Together initiative!
Not true. In Spare, H clearly says K came up with the name. Granted, that’s all she did, but apparently she did come up with the phrase “Heads Together”. Maybe H remembered it wrong, and you got it right, though, who knows?
@Gail
Harry was the originator, initiator, and person who registered it and developed the program—certainly in collaboration with others and various organizations, but *not* with Kate and William. Not only do they have no clue about anything, but they are also slackers. Harry registered the initiative under the Royal Foundation; consequently, once everything was ready, William and Kate claimed to be co-creators. Yes, there was talk that Kate suggested the name “Heads Together” (if Harry wrote that, it might well be true), but that doesn’t change the fact—as I wrote above—that the initiative, the commitment, and the work were entirely Harry’s. He wanted to unite various organizations dealing with mental health issues under a common program, alongside his own initiatives—such as combating addiction, addressing childhood trauma, and providing mental health support for veterans. That was back in 2016. Before the Sussexes split from the joint foundation—leaving “Heads Together” behind, where it quickly withered under William and Kate’s “care”—Harry managed to organize several events: the one with the headbands (where William and Kate showed up just for the photo op) and the barbecue with athletes (where William and Kate aren’t even visible in the footage).
https://youtu.be/KwnMcTClTS4?si=t63RO7SrZbJIdsIZ
Once “Heads Together” remained with William, Harry disappeared from the description, and only William and Kate were listed as founders. Later, William disappeared from the narrative too, and the media began writing about the initiative as Kate’s brainchild—her life’s work. 🙂
Now, surprisingly, Harry is appearing in Google searches again, though at the very end: “An initiative created by William and Kate—and Harry.” As I wrote, HM’s departure from the joint foundation also marked the end of Heads Together. All that remains is an active website—so the Waleses can list it among their “achievements”—and a supposedly active 24-hour text line for reporting problems.
KATE NEVER HAD CANCER. She had one treatment to deal with precancerous cells. People who have cancer, deal with cancer, treatment and having to work.
She didn’t have any “pre-cancerous” issues.
She had a severely damaged eye socket, and the cancer story was meant to shield her abuser and cover up the actual injury.
She wasn’t the one who came up with the cancer story—William was; at the time, she was incapable of any communication (the bench video was AI-generated). However, ever since she recovered, she has been shamelessly exploiting this “cancer” narrative—behavior so disgusting it defies description—and the truth is waiting to be revealed.
I just had a pre-cancerous skin thing zapped with frozen nitrogen. Oddly enough, I don’t get a year and a half off work. (Okay, okay, I’m retired now, but I wouldn’t have gotten a year & a half off from work. I was an ordinary federal employee, not a senator or a princess.)
The monarchy isn’t going to fall – it has fallen.
William is only part of it.
This dreadful grifter and her vile family are evidence / proof positive.
The, utter distain for work of any kind, racism, her pathetic wigs and dreadful clothes with no attempt to credit anyone but herself.. the list goes on with no redeeming factors.
What a sad sad end for the Windsors.
Hopefully there will be a way to wrestle some the the wealth out of their hands and get it to the people of the UK who have some very real struggles.
The Middletons are biding their time, you ain’t seen nothing yet; when Charles goes, just watch them move….
Make India the protagonist of the trip? Ain’t gonna happen with these two. They are the STARS, dammit!