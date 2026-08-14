Mirror: If Princess Kate goes to India, the palace shouldn’t call it a ‘comeback’

The Daily Mirror is doing too much to hype the idea that the Princess of Wales will join her husband in India later this year. Prince William is already booked to visit Mumbai in November for Earthshot, although the dates have not been confirmed. Princess Kate has not attended any Earthshot Prize ceremony or Earthshot event since 2022, when she got booed in Boston. 2022 actually marked a years-long stoppage for Kate’s work travels, with the one-two punch of the Caribbean Flop Tour and the severely underwhelming Boston trip. She said “no mas” and refused to go on royal tours or attend Earthshot events ever since. Then, in May, they sent the Wig abroad for a last-minute visit to Italy. Kate made pasta, Kate walked around in a big-girl suit, Kate wore California designers, Kate had photo-ops with children! Take that, Meghan! Did Kate’s “Eat Pray Love” Italy trip mark a new beginning for Kate’s travels? People certainly hope so. Now the Mirror has extensive quotes from a public relations specialist about how Kate should travel to India but not make it into a big, keen post-cancer journey.

Kate Middleton is reportedly set to make a powerful move alongside Prince William. The Princess of Wales, 44, is reportedly set to accompany the Prince of Wales, also 44, to India in November for the 2026 Earthshot Prize. Kensington Palace has not confirmed anything, but if Kate does travel with William, it will mark another step in her return to senior royal life since her cancer diagnosis in 2024. It would also mark her first Earthshot Prize appearance since the inaugural U.S. ceremony in Boston in 2022. However, public relations specialist Grayce McCormick at Lightfinder Public Relations believes Kensington Palace should resist portraying the trip as a grand “comeback.” The PR expert thinks there’s “something quietly powerful” about Kate returning to the international stage alongside William “without making her health the story.” McCormick told The Mirror US, “If the India trip happens, I think it could be an enormously important moment for Catherine, but Kensington Palace should resist portraying it as a grand ‘comeback.’ It would be Catherine’s first Earthshot Prize appearance since Boston in 2022 and another important step in her gradual return to royal duties following her cancer diagnosis and treatment. She and William also have a history with India, having toured the country in 2016.” “From a communications standpoint, the strongest message is not ‘Kate is back,’ but continuity, partnership, and purpose. Catherine does not need to provide evidence of her workload. The imagery of the Prince and Princess of Wales working internationally together again will communicate that naturally.” The PR expert added, “Personally, I think there is something quietly powerful about Catherine returning to the international stage alongside William without making her health the story. Let the work demonstrate where she is rather than continually narrating her recovery.” Touching on what kind of PR decisions Kate and William should make if they do visit India together, McCormick said, “PR-wise, they should make India — its people, innovators, environmental leaders and young people — the protagonist of the trip. Listen more than speak. Avoid staged photo opportunities and certainly avoid trying to recreate iconic images from their 2016 visit simply for nostalgia. The photographs will travel globally regardless; authenticity will matter far more than choreography.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

This is some of the funniest “advice” I’ve ever read for Will and Kate. The advice is basically “stop listening to your clownish advisors and act like professionals, for god’s sake.” He really got their asses, because if Kate goes to India (a huge IF, in my opinion), they will absolutely focus on “Kate’s first post-cancer something or other” and they will absolutely center Will and Kate’s egos. One of the biggest reasons why I doubt Kate will go to India is because of William’s ego – Earthshot is HIS thing and he doesn’t want Kate to steal his thunder or ruin his chance at flying models into Mumbai to hang out with him!! You know William is probably incandescent with rage that Kate is trying to take credit for Earthshot too.