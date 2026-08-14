Selena Gomez and her mother’s mental health startup, Wondermind, sued for fraud



In September 2025, The Cut published an explosive expose on Selena Gomez and her mother, Mandy Teefey’s LA-based mental health startup, Wondermind. Selena and Mandy founded the company in 2022, capitalizing on Selena’s massive fame and drawing on their personal lives. Mandy was 16 when she had Selena, and both women have disclosed that they have mental health issues. While Mandy does not have much experience running a company, she was put in charge of Wondermind along with an established entrepreneur, Daniella Pierson. Pierson left the company after a year and it quickly went downhill under Mandy’s chaotic leadership. The Cut’s Angelina Chapin spoke to about half of Wondermind’s employees and they described a toxic environment in which Mandy was either gone for weeks or would sleep at the office, going unbathed for days and letting takeout containers pile up. She often came up with harebrained schemes for the future of the company and made empty promises that went nowhere. Here are some of the main takeaways from that story. This is the first I’m seeing it and I’m floored:

Mandy slept at the office and allegedly did drugs there

Through the glass walls of her office, employees saw her watching Schitt’s Creek on a flat-screen TV for hours at a time in the middle of the workday, surrounded by takeout boxes and packages from luxury brands. She often ordered delivery food multiple times a day — McDonald’s, Krispy Kreme, Chinese food — and several staffers say the boxes tended to accumulate, gathering flies. At one point, her parcels of designer goods nearly filled a nearby room. “It wasn’t ‘Oh, I spent $500 on Amazon,’” one former staffer explains. “This would be, like, $40,000 from Neiman Marcus.” Some employees say the scene was more grim. They believe that Teefey was sometimes intoxicated. One calls Teefey’s office her “drug den.” Accounts of what she allegedly used vary. One staff member recalls being in her office when she snorted what they believe was a line of Ritalin. Missed payroll and dropped insurance

It was three days later, in a March 31 email, that Teefey told employees they would not be paid on time. They would also be losing their health, dental, and vision insurance. When we spoke, Teefey described the day as “probably one of the worst days of my life.” She said a deal had fallen through and emphasized, as she did at other points in our conversation, that start-ups are difficult — nothing is guaranteed. The next day, on an all-staff call, according to employees, Teefey seemed not to accept responsibility. She described the incident as a “little hiccup” and said she would have covered payroll herself had her business manager not prevented her. She was confident the series-B funding would be arriving soon; the singer Michael Bublé would be an investor. Wild schemes that went nowhere

Staff payment was resolved a few days later. A week after that, Teefey posted a message to Slack announcing a collection of projects that sounded both far-fetched and distinctly detached from the company’s financial reality. She claimed Wondermind was teaming up with actress Jessica Chastain and the producers of Silver Linings Playbook to make a movie — the script, she said, was already written. Wondermind was also, she said, in negotiations with an unspecified party to develop a snack food. (An employee group chat lit up with jokes: “Lorazepancakes”; “Fruit snacks with just a liiittle bit of xanax?”) One staffer says Teefey told her she’d been inspired by Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who were “making a vegan egg.” Staff say she’d floated the possibility of a Cheetos-like snack topped with a supplement, such as ashwagandha powder.

[From The Cut]

Mandy Teefy spoke to Chapin for this article. For what it’s worth, and that’s not much given how well-sourced this is, she came across as reasonable and denied all these claims. She watches TV constantly because she has ADHD. She said the accusations came from a “few disgruntled employees with an ax to grind” who “can spread lies about me and distort the truth.” This reminds me so much of service companies in my area who clap back at every negative review. It’s a glaring red flag.

Given Selena’s platform and influence, Wondermind raised over five million in investment funding. It hasn’t been enough to keep the company afloat and Selena had to step in several times to meet payroll before they ended up letting most of the staff go. They have an email newsletter, website and podcast but they haven’t published anything that I can find since 2025. Now they’re being sued for fraud. In a new lawsuit, the investors claim that the article in The Cut was the first time they heard about issues with the company. Here’s CNN’s report:

Several investors in Selena Gomez’s mental health startup Wondermind sued the popstar Thursday, claiming they were misled about the startup’s success and her involvement in it.

Wondermind launched in 2021, with Gomez listed as co-founder, “chief impact officer,” and head of marketing, according to the suit. The media platform was designed to give users “easy, doable ways to put your mental fitness first every day,” its website reads, directing visitors to sign up for a newsletter. Five investors said in the lawsuit that they put in $1.2 million in 2022, expecting Gomez to leverage her star power and massive social media following to build up the company. Instead, “for three years, while the Company quietly collapsed around them, not one of its founders, officers, or directors said a word to the investors whose money was funding the collapse,” the lawsuit alleged. The investors also sued Mandy Teefey, Gomez’s mother and co-chief executive officer, and their former business partner, Daniella Pierson. The parties are being sued for securities fraud, common law fraud, breach of contract and other claims. The plaintiffs are seeking to recoup their investments as well as damages and attorney’s fees. The company said it had a $95 million valuation in 2022, when investors were allegedly led to believe there would be corporate partnerships with companies like JPMorgan as well as “advertising deals, celebrity cover stories, and a groundbreaking app,” according to the lawsuit. “The partnerships did not exist. The initiatives never materialized. The app was never built,” the investors alleged.

[From CNN]

Selena has not addressed this lawsuit but I expect her to settle it quietly. Selena fired Mandy as her manager back in 2014 for a reason. It was not a good idea to start a whole media company and put her mom in charge to say the least. Several of the Wondermind employees interviewed by The Cut said they blame Selena for not intervening sooner. Selena is not responsible for her mom, but she is responsible for a business she co-founded.

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