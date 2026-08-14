Matthew McConaughey: ‘How to Lose a Guy’ is ‘my favorite rom-com I’ve done’

Whoever is in charge of Matthew McConaughey’s face, hair, body and style is doing an excellent job these days. He truly looks great, from head to toe. I especially love the ‘70s western vibe with his clothes, it really suits him. Matthew has been out and about this week because he’s on promotional duties for The Rivals of Amziah King and AppleTV’s Brothers. His whole family, including his three teenage kids, came out for a Texas screening of The Rivals of Amziah King last night as well. This is the first time I’ve seen Levi, Vida and Livingston in many years – they all look like their mom, Camila Alves, but the McConaughey genes fought back a little bit, especially in the oldest boy. Anyway, Matthew appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast this week and he ended up talking about his favorite and most lucrative rom-com.

Matthew McConaughey is proud of a lot of his movie roles, but one in particular provides a payday that’s hard to beat. During a chat with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast on Thursday, the Oscar winner admitted that How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days “is the gift that keeps on giving.” “I think it’s, probably, my favorite rom-com I’ve done and a lot of people love that rom-com,” McConaughey, who also starred in romance favorites including The Wedding Planner, Failure to Launch, and Ghosts of Girlfriend’s Past, shared. “And it still pays the best mailbox money of any film I’ve ever done. By far. By lengths.” “It’s, probably, on, like, every airline forever,” Horowitz noted, to which McConaughey replied, “Sorority houses.” The actor even pinpointed his most lucrative month of the year, “When it used to be just DVDs or cable, every March I’d get a big check because Valentine’s Day.” He continued, “But, I mean, look: the movie for me, for that genre, let me just own that genre. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days … that’s a real anchor in the rom-com genre through time.” McConaughey was ranking the Kate Hudson-led film against another brilliant piece of work: The Wolf of Wall Street. He noted his brief but impactful portrayal of Mark Hanna in the film (in that pumping and thumping scene) was “a real launch-pad character.”

[From EW]

The bar is in hell, but I’ve always appreciated the fact that Matthew never bad-mouths his rom-coms or the rom-com experience. He’s always said lovely things about his experiences as a rom-com leading man and he’s always hyped his leading ladies. A lot of actors look down on “starring in a rom-com” or “sharing the screen with a woman.” Now, I wonder if Matthew is still getting residuals from How to Lose a Guy? Is he still getting paid for that? Or is he talking about how he got paid for it for years, until streaming broke the residual system?

Here’s the pic of Matthew and Camila with their kids – Levi (the oldest) is the only one where the McConaughey genes are putting up a fight, the other two are like 99% Camila.

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