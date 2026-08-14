Matthew McConaughey: ‘How to Lose a Guy’ is ‘my favorite rom-com I’ve done’

Whoever is in charge of Matthew McConaughey’s face, hair, body and style is doing an excellent job these days. He truly looks great, from head to toe. I especially love the ‘70s western vibe with his clothes, it really suits him. Matthew has been out and about this week because he’s on promotional duties for The Rivals of Amziah King and AppleTV’s Brothers. His whole family, including his three teenage kids, came out for a Texas screening of The Rivals of Amziah King last night as well. This is the first time I’ve seen Levi, Vida and Livingston in many years – they all look like their mom, Camila Alves, but the McConaughey genes fought back a little bit, especially in the oldest boy. Anyway, Matthew appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast this week and he ended up talking about his favorite and most lucrative rom-com.
Matthew McConaughey is proud of a lot of his movie roles, but one in particular provides a payday that’s hard to beat. During a chat with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast on Thursday, the Oscar winner admitted that How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days “is the gift that keeps on giving.”
“I think it’s, probably, my favorite rom-com I’ve done and a lot of people love that rom-com,” McConaughey, who also starred in romance favorites including The Wedding Planner, Failure to Launch, and Ghosts of Girlfriend’s Past, shared. “And it still pays the best mailbox money of any film I’ve ever done. By far. By lengths.”
“It’s, probably, on, like, every airline forever,” Horowitz noted, to which McConaughey replied, “Sorority houses.”
The actor even pinpointed his most lucrative month of the year, “When it used to be just DVDs or cable, every March I’d get a big check because Valentine’s Day.”
He continued, “But, I mean, look: the movie for me, for that genre, let me just own that genre. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days … that’s a real anchor in the rom-com genre through time.”
McConaughey was ranking the Kate Hudson-led film against another brilliant piece of work: The Wolf of Wall Street. He noted his brief but impactful portrayal of Mark Hanna in the film (in that pumping and thumping scene) was “a real launch-pad character.”
The bar is in hell, but I’ve always appreciated the fact that Matthew never bad-mouths his rom-coms or the rom-com experience. He’s always said lovely things about his experiences as a rom-com leading man and he’s always hyped his leading ladies. A lot of actors look down on “starring in a rom-com” or “sharing the screen with a woman.” Now, I wonder if Matthew is still getting residuals from How to Lose a Guy? Is he still getting paid for that? Or is he talking about how he got paid for it for years, until streaming broke the residual system?
Here’s the pic of Matthew and Camila with their kids – Levi (the oldest) is the only one where the McConaughey genes are putting up a fight, the other two are like 99% Camila.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty Images, Avalon.red.
No way, How To Lose A Guy is MY favorite rom-com, he and I are the same!!! Lol and omg what a beautiful family! I’d never seen his children before
I mean…it’s the only truly GOOD one he’s done as well lol. And yes that is including The Wedding Planner – which was mid.
I love that film! Before streaming i watched whenever it would come on! Definetely top 10 for rom-coms!
Both boys have Matthew’s chin and jaw and their daughter’s chin favors Camilla.
Very beautiful family.
Matthew lost a lot of muscle in his face from his Dallas Buyers Club role. It changed how he would have aged.
Not many people’s faces completely recover from that weight loss.
My husband and I were said the same thing about his weight loss from DBC really messed up his face. He has never recovered from it.
Just YESTERDAY I watched ALL of Season 1 of “True Dectectives”…He gave some of THE FINEST acting I’ve EVA seen…him & Woody together are SUPERLATIVE ✨️🎬✨️.
I agree…”How to marry” & “Failure to Launch” are two of my FAVORITE rom-coms❣️
I totally agree TD was fantastic! You know what other movie I love that he did with Woody that counts as a Rom-Com? EdTV! Love that film! How to lose a guy is also one of my faves.
The 1st season of TD really sticks with you. Such amazing performances and a powerful storyline.
I think this is really professional of him.
Matthew seems like a really cool guy. That is one beautiful family.
I love How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. I think the plot was cute – and I liked how it basically tacked head on the rom-com trope of meeting and falling in love in 2 weeks (since most rom coms are set over a few days or weeks, not months or years with the exception of a few like When Harry Met Sally) and made it the whole plot device. The movie was cast perfectly, kate and matthew played so well against each other, etc.
his memoir Greenlights was super interesting. He was open and honest about, well, everything. recommend it as an audiobook if you listen to them.
Saw pictures of him and his wife meeting Pope Leo the other day, and he looked goooood.
For me, Fools Gold is my favorite McConaughey’ rom com. Also with Kate Hudson and Donald Sutherland. Absolutely ridiculous, but funny and light with a happy ending. Set in a beautiful location.