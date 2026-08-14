NYT: Sobriety experts have mixed feelings about Brad Pitt’s return to drinking

Brad Pitt’s Esquire cover story was released on Monday, and this week has been full of discourse about Pitt’s admission that he’s off the wagon. Pitt claims that he was sober for seven years but he now drinks in moderation, in a “professional” way. Pitt’s crisis management quickly tried to massage the news, emphasizing Pitt’s newfound discipline and self-awareness when it comes to alcohol consumption. Soon after that piece, “sources” basically threw Ines de Ramon under the bus and said that Ines smokes and drinks so she’s a bad influence on a 62-year-old alcoholic man-child. What’s interesting to me is how few outlets are drawing the line between Brad’s drinking and his history of domestic violence. Trade papers are siloing “Brad’s drinking” and acting as if Angelina Jolie didn’t spend years telling people that Brad is a raging, violent alcoholic who destroyed their marriage and traumatized their children. Well, the NY Times is now on board with their own piece about whether alcoholics can ever fall off the wagon in a healthy way?? At least they mention Angelina.
[Brad Pitt’s] comments stirred up one of the oldest and least settled arguments about sobriety: whether someone who once drank dangerously can ever drink safely again. Mr. Pitt quit drinking in 2016, the year his marriage to the actress Angelina Jolie collapsed. After she filed for divorce, he spent a year and a half in Alcoholics Anonymous and has credited the program with getting him sober. “I had taken things as far as I could take it, so I removed my drinking privileges,” he told The New York Times in 2019.
Alcoholics Anonymous focuses on abstinence-based recovery from alcoholism and does not comment publicly about members. A representative from the A.A. General Service Office said only that “members of Alcoholics Anonymous have only one purpose: to stay sober ourselves and help other alcoholics to achieve sobriety.”
It was his history with A.A. that touched a nerve among people who have fought to stay sober, or have friends or relatives who have struggled with recovery. People who figuratively followed Mr. Pitt into a room of folding chairs learned of his exit from it. Experts and researchers said the reactions split along lines that had less to do with Mr. Pitt than with how the people reacting had gotten sober themselves. Mr. Pitt, during his interview, offered himself as no one’s model for sobriety. He described where he was and claimed nothing about where he will be later. Researchers said that account was less unusual than it sounds.
“People with an alcohol disorder show a variety of different paths through which they resolve that alcohol use disorder,” said Christopher W. Kahler, director of the Center for Alcohol and Addiction Studies at the Brown University School of Public Health. “Some of those involve being completely abstinent, and some of them don’t.”
Dr. Melissa Weimer, an associate professor who specializes in addiction medicine at the Yale School of Medicine, said that alcohol use disorder is a chronic disease. Those who reacted strongly to Mr. Pitt’s account may have watched efforts to drink in moderation fail, in themselves or in someone they love, she added. But treatment does not come in one size, she said. She presses instead for individualized plans, including medication such as naltrexone, which dulls the reward of a drink and helps some people cut back.
“We do recommend that people stop drinking entirely and probably continue to stop drinking once they have an alcohol use disorder,” Dr. Weimer said. “But everybody’s different, and they have to make their own personal choices.”
Dr. Alta DeRoo, the chief medical officer of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, the largest nonprofit substance use disorder and mental health treatment facility in the United States, goes further. Dr. DeRoo said she refuses to shame or police how anyone pursues recovery, and she rejects the idea of a single correct route. Demanding abstinence and nothing else, she said, drives away the people who are still trying to quit.
It’s fascinating to me to watch major outlets write these “We spoke to experts about Brad Pitt’s drinking and the larger questions about sobriety.” I truly wonder if we weren’t talking about Pitt specifically, whether all of these experts would be so understanding and compassionate about what amounts to a years-long relapse. And as I said, they continue to silo Pitt’s sobriety (or insobriety) like there wasn’t a HUGE reason why he tried to work a 12-step program in the first place. They treat his history as a huge mystery instead of a prologue full of alcoholism and violence. When a person is, by his own words, a huge lush for years and there’s a catastrophic, life-changing moment involving alcohol, that means that Brad Pitt is not the kind of person who can simply fall off the wagon in a “professional” way.
Just to make it clear though – I think the experts are correct in a general sense that all alcoholics are not the same and all recoveries are not the same. Nothing is one-size-fits-all, and millions of people have nuanced and complicated relationships with alcohol. I’m just saying that as long as people are writing up these “experts discuss Brad Pitt’s insobriety” pieces, they should ask the experts about someone with Brad’s documented history specifically.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
I’m really enjoying how after his PR team spent a decade bullying and lying about him, Brad sets out and steps right in a pile of poo of his making. And everyone- including the NY Times lol- is all over it. Blowing up like a mushroom cloud. It’s hilarious. Thank you Brad.
What I’m not enjoying is everyone acting brand new about the definition of relapse. Because, oh no, we can’t just come out and say that‘s what’s really going on with Golden Boy. Instead we get a billion think pieces playing coy about moderation. Like here, playing dumb that abstinence is some overbearing dogma exclusively from AA. Puh-leeeez spare me.
Agree. It’s 100 percent what happened. He relapsed and continues to drink and this is what in all probability caused his kids to just be done with him.
I feel like something was coming out and he wanted to get ahead of it, but it is not quite going the way he thought. Many articles seem sympathetic, but still some comments are not as nice as expected toward him.
The commentary raised by Pitt’s comments but without drawing the lines between alcoholism, abuse, and the estrangement from his children has been as ever, shocking but not surprising.
It is also very obvious that the journalists reporting such stories have not asked, or those interviewed have not been willing to go on the record, about a more specific situation: in general, would they would feel comfortable overseeing a patient resuming to drink “in moderation” whilst also knowing that patient has a documented history of emotional and physical abuse? Because that’s the more relevant context for Brad Pitt’s life as well as more relevant to the public in general due to the ties between alcoholism and domestic abuse.
That’s the real point of the story – are we using Brad’s admission to somehow suddenly reassure alcoholics and their families that “drinking in moderation” is controllable? It may be true in some select cases and also, extremely irresponsible framing for everyone else.
🎯
This man’s adult children are literally publicly disowning him the minute they turn eighteen. So I’m guessing calling him a raging alcoholic is appropriate and drinking again without years of intense, difficult therapy is wildly inappropriate. Experts who know nothing about Pitt’s violent history have little to offer here. And I’m still trying to figure out how one can drink “professionally”. 🤔
It’s good you’re saying this — I was initially really hesitant to speculate about the nature of his alcoholism. That seems in such poor taste, and I am intensely protective of personal journeys in recovery. But yeah — children cutting all ties sends a pretty clear message about the nature and seriousness of his behavior.
One more thought: When I got sober, I did ALL the work. Rehab, AA, CBT, EMDR (SO good). My life — and mental health — looks nothing like it did during my heavy drinking phase. Could I possibly have a beer at a work function? Possibly. I don’t think the drivers are there anymore. But I’ll tell you what: It is 100% not worth the risk. There is nothing a drink can offer that is worth risking my family, job, health, etc.
Brad has made it clear drinking is worth the risk for him.
Squiddimusmaximus such a good point. My life is just not set up to drink anymore. ATP I’d have to shoehorn alcohol back in. There are no bars, boozy, parties, day drinking partners. Almost no one in my life knows me as a drinker, including my kids! So if I suddenly started drinking, it would be a weid fit.
But Brad…a divorced angry man, kids hate him, younger hard partying girlfriend, jetsetting glamorous lifestyle—yeah he’s set up exactly like perma-drunks I knew during my partying days.
Same, same, same! First I worked on the main thing I could control – not picking up a drink. When I felt and saw enormous improvements through my recovery program, then I worked on the PTSD from my marriage and did some very hard trauma therapy work. I would not have made nearly as much progress there if I hadn’t laid the groundwork with the sobriety program. What I learned in that groundwork made me realize I did not want to bring the damage I had from years of receiving abuse into my present and future, or any type of relationship I had. I did not want to be a hurt person hurting others. Thank you for sharing your story – it gives me so much hope to know others are out there doing the hard work to leave things better.
What they are asking – directly having experts comment on one specific person identified by name – is inappropriate for a medical condition. None of these folks have treated Brad Pitt. None of them would comment about a specific person at all. And all of them are trying to reduce the shame and stigma that contribute to the alcoholic staying in active addiction, instead of seeking recovery. I was very aware that a huge percentage of people look at alcoholism as a moral failing. This is where it gets very tricky. As someone in recovery, I don’t believe I am immoral simply for having it. And I also know that once I was exposed to many types of treatment programs, I no longer had the excuse of not knowing what I had and therefore it *would* be a moral failing to *not* treat it. My “prescription” alters a bit throughout the seasons (number of mtgs a week, service commitments, yoga, exercise, etc) but the constant is not drinking. And to me, that part is quite simple. My recovery allowed me to see there were people who loved and cared for me (unlike my husband at the time), and it would terrify them if I casually picked up a drink. So why would I? What does it add to my life? But I wasn’t able to think like that at my lowest point, and these experts do not want to turn anyone away who is in the midst of their disease.
Congratulations on your sobriety
Professional drinker sounds like a euphemism for someone with a hardcore alcohol use disorder.
Thank you for this comment, and thank you to Kaiser for clarifying that these articles about Brad’s sobriety (or lack thereof, as the case is) are not about sobriety in general. Whether or not he can handle drinking moderately isn’t for us to comment on or judge from a sobriety standpoint. I’m in early recovery and it’s a very difficult process for me and for the people who love me.
However, Brad’s huge profile and the very public personal and legal issues he’s faced due to his substance use is fair game. So, if he’s happy with “drinking moderately” and protecting his brand rather than trying to have meaningful relationships with his children, then good for him and good riddance for them. You do you, B-money.
Congratulations on your recovery journey! It’s not easy at first, but it is so worth it. Much love and strength to you.
I have a loved one that at a very young age realized they were an alcoholic and got sober. The hardest part in her journey was being around functioning alcoholics. She could be around people drinking that weren’t alcoholics because she knew she could never be that person, but being around an alcoholic that is still out is society drinking to their hearts content and not having hit rock bottom yet just made her wish she was able to be a functioning alcoholic.
While the years have made her realize that nobody is really “functioning” and she is really happy with her sober life, seeing alcoholics still maintain a life made her envious and constantly questioning if she could go back to drinking in the first years.
I have heard of many alcoholics that replace alcohol with cannabis with great success as that high does not impair their life. What those “experts” were saying is a little bit dangerous for those still thinking they can handle it and as Kaiser says completely out of context for someone that choked his wife, terrorized his children and did 25k in damage.
I have to wonder what percentage of alcoholics are able to “responsibly” drink. If it’s only 10% then they shouldn’t really be putting that out there? I guess Betty Ford Foundation feels they should so people go into rehab thinking they can come out and drink like everyone else no matter the reality
No alcoholic can fall off the wagon in a professional way. Alcoholism doesn’t get better. It only gets worse over time. While a person is working or struggling to maintain their sobriety, the disease is inside of you doing push-ups waiting for your relapse so it can take you down completely.
I don’t go to AA anymore, but I did work all 12 steps and it absolutely worked for me. I still practice some of the steps daily- they are a part of my life. I just know that I can never drink again. The only way that I can maintain my life is by not drinking.
If he has fully admitted to being an alcoholic, then he absolutely cannot drink. There’s no middle ground with alcoholism. As the spouse of an alcoholic in recovery, I know this to be true. My partner had to make amends to people when he got sober, and he did, and hasn’t touch a drop since, so forgiveness is possible. Since BP’s drinking seemed to have caused trauma to his ex and children, it’s pretty callous of him to sound so flippant about it all, and to state it publicly. Then again, Jennifer Aniston did say he was “missing the empathy gene”.
You think I would be used to the way our society makes excuses for beautiful people who do terrible things, but it never stops being disappointing.
People cannot look at his actions objectively.
The way so few articles are even mentioning the plane event and the role that alcohol and violence played in it, is terrible. The way the articles are microscopically focused on whether his strategy can work for people, while ignoring the fact that he has a history of being a violent drunk, is obtuse.
I think there are a hell of a lot of people who don’t follow the gossip sites who have no idea about that horrible incident on the plane when Pitt terrorized and attacked his entire family. The media seems to have no interest in educating the public about this. And the powers that be in Hollywood are just fine with the media disinterest in Pitt’s abuse. Much easier to portray his ex-wife as a bitch.
I didn’t follow gossip sites and I knew about what happened (at least, what was then reported).
This jas pretty much blown up in the recovery community. It’s why a lot of people shamed him for talking about AA in the first place.
The drinking was enough to cause your wife to divorce you and you not being able to see your children for a number of year without clearing tests so him trying to act like he’s not an alcoholic is just insane to me. He was and is an alcoholic. If you need your partner to monitor your drinking, you are an alcoholic.
The thing is that with any article about this, 99% of comments are blaming the kids and Angelina. While I think it’s a combo of bots and selection bias (other alcoholic abusers defending him), there are so many voices ready to validate his garbage. In order to realize he shouldn’t drink, he‘d have to be healed enough to listen to better angels and clearly he isn’t.
This. I have seen comments going “Go, Brad!” “I’d like to have a drink with him”, talking about their favorite drinks, etc. Whenever I read comments like that, I know it is either bots or people with alcohol issues themselves.
My dislike of Brad now stems from reading decades-long PR articles trashing not only his exes but also his children. And also he himself talking down about his exes. The court documents describing what happened on the plane were also terrifying. He’s definitely the type of person who never thinks they may be the problem. He comes across as having zero self-awareness.
Drives me nuts that no one is reading between the lines enough except some people quoted that he’s the reason why his own kids want nothing to do with him.
His PR still getting experts to act like Pitt never was an 4 decades of alcoholic he himself said he was on drugs & alcohol since his college days throughout his years, why is his domestic violence of Angelina Jolie and her children still being degraded of no importance. Just makes me angry it seems media is giving him a pass
Esquire interview belittled Angelina Jolie by alluding she lied about domestic violence by Brad Pitt, and once again painted Pitt as victim , “family stuff,” was such a disgraceful way to downplay and dismissively throw shade at victims of domestic violence
I used to like him but damn dude, you’re in your 60’s!!! Stop being so messy and pull yourself together. Accept that YOU can NOT drink, once you start you can’t stop and your behavior is out of pocket. The terms for having access to his kids included sobriety, so here we have it. They saw what he was doing and decided to peace out, they don’t want or need to deal with his messiness and if you can’t care enough to change for your kids, you never deserved them in the first place.
I wonder how those AA men feel who Brad pitt forced to have 2 meetings in his house because he was too famous to go to the AA retreat. He already spoke of them in his 2 pity party interviews in GQ & esquire, they must be livid seeing how disrespectful pitt is to those in recovery & trying to recover
Good point and I am sure they are aggravated.
That’s what Step 4 is for. Working through resentments.
The fame grifter girlfriend is being complicit as per Pitt’s PR is not a good look ..we know she’s signed his NDA’S so it’s expected she will say nothing only smile & do more staged photo-ops.
I feel soo sad for Angelina Jolie and her children how Pitt was allowed to degrade & belittled their truma & belittled them as individuals , defamed them with parental alienation slurs, and he now publicly admitted he never cared for their pain nor cares not to have any relationships with them. Not a single media outlets called him out as a deadbeat father, who used media to protect him & smear his victims
My memory just jogged back to Brad Pitt talking about his marriage not working out with Jennifer Aniston. In an interview I remember he said he would just sit on the couch smoking weed all day because he was miserable. He has a long history with using substances as an escape, I think.
He was better as a dope-head. At lest he wasn’t a violent drunk.
I’m not interested in hearing any previously-alcoholic person self-assessing their ongoing relationship with alcohol. Sure, YOU think you can ‘have a few drinks’ or ‘keep it professional’, but do your children? Your partner? Your friends? I ONLY want to hear the opinions of people who have been closely involved with an alcoholic and what THEY think of the kind of recovery where you still carry on drinking.
I personally don’t believe Pitt ever quit drinking and if he did he wasn’t sober by any means. He’s a borderline narcissistic personality. He would have found some subterfuge. NO ONE EVER tells Brad Pitt what to do.
I think that is one of the admissions AJ has retained for the kids’ sake.
Brad might have his own ideas about sobriety, but his body will have different ideas. These think pieces might start to look different once his liver or other body part starts to go south and he becomes more obviously a cautionary tale.