NYT: Sobriety experts have mixed feelings about Brad Pitt’s return to drinking

Brad Pitt’s Esquire cover story was released on Monday, and this week has been full of discourse about Pitt’s admission that he’s off the wagon. Pitt claims that he was sober for seven years but he now drinks in moderation, in a “professional” way. Pitt’s crisis management quickly tried to massage the news, emphasizing Pitt’s newfound discipline and self-awareness when it comes to alcohol consumption. Soon after that piece, “sources” basically threw Ines de Ramon under the bus and said that Ines smokes and drinks so she’s a bad influence on a 62-year-old alcoholic man-child. What’s interesting to me is how few outlets are drawing the line between Brad’s drinking and his history of domestic violence. Trade papers are siloing “Brad’s drinking” and acting as if Angelina Jolie didn’t spend years telling people that Brad is a raging, violent alcoholic who destroyed their marriage and traumatized their children. Well, the NY Times is now on board with their own piece about whether alcoholics can ever fall off the wagon in a healthy way?? At least they mention Angelina.

[Brad Pitt’s] comments stirred up one of the oldest and least settled arguments about sobriety: whether someone who once drank dangerously can ever drink safely again. Mr. Pitt quit drinking in 2016, the year his marriage to the actress Angelina Jolie collapsed. After she filed for divorce, he spent a year and a half in Alcoholics Anonymous and has credited the program with getting him sober. “I had taken things as far as I could take it, so I removed my drinking privileges,” he told The New York Times in 2019. Alcoholics Anonymous focuses on abstinence-based recovery from alcoholism and does not comment publicly about members. A representative from the A.A. General Service Office said only that “members of Alcoholics Anonymous have only one purpose: to stay sober ourselves and help other alcoholics to achieve sobriety.” It was his history with A.A. that touched a nerve among people who have fought to stay sober, or have friends or relatives who have struggled with recovery. People who figuratively followed Mr. Pitt into a room of folding chairs learned of his exit from it. Experts and researchers said the reactions split along lines that had less to do with Mr. Pitt than with how the people reacting had gotten sober themselves. Mr. Pitt, during his interview, offered himself as no one’s model for sobriety. He described where he was and claimed nothing about where he will be later. Researchers said that account was less unusual than it sounds. “People with an alcohol disorder show a variety of different paths through which they resolve that alcohol use disorder,” said Christopher W. Kahler, director of the Center for Alcohol and Addiction Studies at the Brown University School of Public Health. “Some of those involve being completely abstinent, and some of them don’t.” Dr. Melissa Weimer, an associate professor who specializes in addiction medicine at the Yale School of Medicine, said that alcohol use disorder is a chronic disease. Those who reacted strongly to Mr. Pitt’s account may have watched efforts to drink in moderation fail, in themselves or in someone they love, she added. But treatment does not come in one size, she said. She presses instead for individualized plans, including medication such as naltrexone, which dulls the reward of a drink and helps some people cut back. “We do recommend that people stop drinking entirely and probably continue to stop drinking once they have an alcohol use disorder,” Dr. Weimer said. “But everybody’s different, and they have to make their own personal choices.” Dr. Alta DeRoo, the chief medical officer of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, the largest nonprofit substance use disorder and mental health treatment facility in the United States, goes further. Dr. DeRoo said she refuses to shame or police how anyone pursues recovery, and she rejects the idea of a single correct route. Demanding abstinence and nothing else, she said, drives away the people who are still trying to quit.

[From The NY Times]

It’s fascinating to me to watch major outlets write these “We spoke to experts about Brad Pitt’s drinking and the larger questions about sobriety.” I truly wonder if we weren’t talking about Pitt specifically, whether all of these experts would be so understanding and compassionate about what amounts to a years-long relapse. And as I said, they continue to silo Pitt’s sobriety (or insobriety) like there wasn’t a HUGE reason why he tried to work a 12-step program in the first place. They treat his history as a huge mystery instead of a prologue full of alcoholism and violence. When a person is, by his own words, a huge lush for years and there’s a catastrophic, life-changing moment involving alcohol, that means that Brad Pitt is not the kind of person who can simply fall off the wagon in a “professional” way.

Just to make it clear though – I think the experts are correct in a general sense that all alcoholics are not the same and all recoveries are not the same. Nothing is one-size-fits-all, and millions of people have nuanced and complicated relationships with alcohol. I’m just saying that as long as people are writing up these “experts discuss Brad Pitt’s insobriety” pieces, they should ask the experts about someone with Brad’s documented history specifically.