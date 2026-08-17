Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce are ‘both just so excited that they’re husband & wife now’

After her July 4th wedding, Taylor Swift wasn’t seen out in public for more than a month. I assume she and Travis Kelce were on their honeymoon, but she also made a point of staying off social media. I genuinely expected her to post a couple of wedding photos, so we could at least see her dress!! That being said, we’ve seen her in various wedding dresses like a million times because of her music videos, so maybe she doesn’t need to show anyone her real dress.

Anyway, the honeymoon is over, and both Taylor and Travis are stepping out separately. Taylor was seen in London, exiting Annabel’s (the private club) with some girlfriends last week. At the same time, Travis is back at his team’s training camp, chatting with reporters. He described his wedding as “the best night of my life.” People Mag ran an exclusive update about TNT six weeks after their wedding:

Married life looks good on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. After the superstar couple tied the knot in a private ceremony attended by family, friends and many celebrities at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on July 3, a source tells PEOPLE Swift and Kelce “feel really grateful” as they settle into a new chapter of their relationship. “They’re both just so excited that they’re husband and wife now,” says the source of the couple, both 36, whose wedding came after they announced their engagement in August 2025. “Their relationship feels even more special.” “They’re both always working, creating or thinking about what comes next. And they love living like this,” adds the source. “They both feel really grateful for everything they have. They’re very happy.” The wedding at MSG took place in front of an estimated 1,000 wedding guests, including A-listers Julia Roberts, Tom Hanks, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Emma Stone and Brad Pitt. Kelce spoke about the celebration for the first time earlier this week while the Kansas City Chiefs tight end chatted with reporters about his “fun” offseason. “Wedding was the best night of my life, and I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us,” he said, describing the event as “a crazy night” complete with “a lot of celebration.” Now, Kelce added, he’s turning his focus back to “football, baby.” The NFL star reported to training camp with the Chiefs on July 29.

[From People]

I’m excited to see what’s next for them too, genuinely. Like, just as an observer, I cannot wait to see what “Married Taylor” is like and how her personal and professional brands will evolve. I hope she comes to lots of Chiefs games this season. I hope she continues to wage a full-throttle Oscar campaign for Best Song. I hope she hires Oscar-campaign consultants! And yes, I hope she and Travis have a baby. If that’s what they want.