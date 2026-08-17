Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce are ‘both just so excited that they’re husband & wife now’

After her July 4th wedding, Taylor Swift wasn’t seen out in public for more than a month. I assume she and Travis Kelce were on their honeymoon, but she also made a point of staying off social media. I genuinely expected her to post a couple of wedding photos, so we could at least see her dress!! That being said, we’ve seen her in various wedding dresses like a million times because of her music videos, so maybe she doesn’t need to show anyone her real dress.
Anyway, the honeymoon is over, and both Taylor and Travis are stepping out separately. Taylor was seen in London, exiting Annabel’s (the private club) with some girlfriends last week. At the same time, Travis is back at his team’s training camp, chatting with reporters. He described his wedding as “the best night of my life.” People Mag ran an exclusive update about TNT six weeks after their wedding:
Married life looks good on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. After the superstar couple tied the knot in a private ceremony attended by family, friends and many celebrities at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on July 3, a source tells PEOPLE Swift and Kelce “feel really grateful” as they settle into a new chapter of their relationship.
“They’re both just so excited that they’re husband and wife now,” says the source of the couple, both 36, whose wedding came after they announced their engagement in August 2025. “Their relationship feels even more special.”
“They’re both always working, creating or thinking about what comes next. And they love living like this,” adds the source. “They both feel really grateful for everything they have. They’re very happy.”
The wedding at MSG took place in front of an estimated 1,000 wedding guests, including A-listers Julia Roberts, Tom Hanks, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Emma Stone and Brad Pitt.
Kelce spoke about the celebration for the first time earlier this week while the Kansas City Chiefs tight end chatted with reporters about his “fun” offseason.
“Wedding was the best night of my life, and I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us,” he said, describing the event as “a crazy night” complete with “a lot of celebration.”
Now, Kelce added, he’s turning his focus back to “football, baby.” The NFL star reported to training camp with the Chiefs on July 29.
[From People]
I’m excited to see what’s next for them too, genuinely. Like, just as an observer, I cannot wait to see what “Married Taylor” is like and how her personal and professional brands will evolve. I hope she comes to lots of Chiefs games this season. I hope she continues to wage a full-throttle Oscar campaign for Best Song. I hope she hires Oscar-campaign consultants! And yes, I hope she and Travis have a baby. If that’s what they want.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
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New York, NY Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted leaving Zero Bond after enjoying a long night out together in Manhattan.
Swift stunned in a flowing floral maxi dress while Kelce kept things relaxed and stylish in a patterned short-sleeve shirt paired with black trousers during the fashionable celebrity outing.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
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New York, NY Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted arriving together at Zero Bond in New York City for the second consecutive evening, holding hands and continuing their stylish night out in the city that never sleeps.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
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New York, NY Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter were spotted enjoying a fun girls’ night out at The Corner Store in SoHo, New York City, turning heads with their chic looks as they laughed and dined together.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
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New York, NY Taylor Swift, Ashley Avignone, Jack Antonoff, and Jerrod Carmichael step out together at San Vicente West Village in New York
Pictured: Taylor Swift
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New York, NY Pop star Taylor Swift sports a bridal white mini dress by Retrofete as she arrives for dinner with her friend Ashley Avignone at Via Carota in New York. She is also wearing Gucci stilettos and carryign a Dior bag
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Ashley Avignone
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New York, NY Taylor Swift turned heads while arriving at Zero Bond in New York City wearing a crisp white belted blouse paired with silky wide-leg trousers and black heels.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
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New York, NY Taylor Swift leaves Zero Bond in New York City wearing a crisp white belted blouse paired with silky wide-leg trousers and black heels.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
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New York, NY Taylor Swift was spotted arriving at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, continuing her frequent visits to the legendary recording studio. The singer-songwriter embraced effortless style in a fitted tan top, relaxed high-waisted jeans, and platform heels, accessorizing with a brown shoulder bag as she made her way inside for an evening session. Pictured: Taylor Swift BACKGRID USA 15 JUNE 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Taylor Swift was spotted leaving Electric Lady Studios in New York City for another recording session. The superstar singer-songwriter showcased her signature polished style in a knit top from Guest in Residence, paired with relaxed denim, Gucci platform sandals, and a Chloé shoulder bag as she made her way into the famed Manhattan studio. Pictured: Taylor Swift BACKGRID USA 16 JUNE 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: JosiahW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
I think we will eventually see her dress in a wedding documentary on Disney +.