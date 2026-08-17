The British press is still upset over the Sussexes’ £6.3 million Portuguese villa

In 2023 or 2024, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex purchased a luxury villa in Portugal. I have loved this story from the very beginning – even with the British media’s 24-7 tantrums, it was hard not to notice that the story was always win-win for Prince Harry and Meghan. If the British reporting was false, then that means… other British reporting on the Sussexes is false too, right? If the British reporting was true, that meant that the Sussexes have enough money to buy and maintain two multi-million-dollar luxury properties in Montecito AND Portugal, which means all of the hand-wringing about the Sussexes’ finances was and is an ugly smear. The Sussexes’ Portuguese vacation home had never been hard-confirmed before last month, when Meghan posted photos from Portugal on her Instagram. Now the grumpy and inconsolable British media has to write stories admitting that Harry and Meghan bought a second home for £6.3 million and the home is situated in a really beautiful coastal community full of celebrities and wealthy elites.

Costa Terra is a gold-plated yet fabulously understated golf and leisure resort in Comporta, 90 minutes south of the Portuguese capital, Lisbon, where Harry and Meghan are said to have paid £6.3 million for a holiday home in 2023. No prizes for guessing who sold them the property — [Jack] Brooksbank works in the marketing and sales department.

It’s a true home from home for the Sussex family because Costa Terra carries strikingly familiar Montecito vibes. Both are exclusive communities in beach-beauty coastal locations, one on the Atlantic and the other on the Pacific, and both have multimillion-dollar homes predominantly owned by North American residents. Current prices at Costa Terra start at €4.9 million (£4.2 million) just for a plot.

At Costa Terra’s organic farm Meghan can continue the green-fingered prowess that she displays on Instagram and take Lilibet to feed the chickens. Harry and Archie can cycle around the 722-acre resort or follow up their Californian surfing exploits with the opportunity to design their own boards before carrying them through the dunes to the beach.

“Activities are the glue that brings families together and everything is about the experience,” says Kevin Blary. He set up Costa Terra’s outdoor pursuits programme and experiences on offer include tennis, pickleball and padel at the racket centre, beachfront gallops on horses from the private equestrian centre or a helicopter journey up to Portugal’s surfing hotspot of Nazare to surf with the world-record holder Garrett McNamara. There are daily open-air yoga classes, an extensive gym with cold plunges and infrared saunas and a spa treatment list to satisfy even the most demanding Californian wellness addict. Serious golfers can focus on the Tom Fazio-designed golf course (the only fully private golf course in Portugal, they claim) while less serious ones can tuck into pizzas or an extensive range of sweets, drinks and savouries at the halfway houses.

Costa Terra is a resort without rules, a refreshing contrast to stuffy golf resorts: there’s no golfing dress code and the emphasis throughout is on family fun. It was the first European resort from Discovery Land Company (DLC), a US golfing community developer founded by Mike Meldman in 1994, now with 41 resorts worldwide. DLC’s success relies on an assured blend of handsome properties, superb facilities, the guarantee of privacy and a keen attention to detail.

It also relies on Meldman’s star-studded address book. He was one of the three initial investors in the tequila brand Casamigos with George Clooney and Rande Gerber (the husband of the 1990s supermodel Cindy Crawford). Both the Clooney and Crawford families are thought to have invested in DLC communities, along with Beyoncé, Michael Jordan and Reese Witherspoon, an exclusive community of celebrities and Hollywood stars where Meghan, with her acting background, should feel at home.

“Comporta is a destination where simplicity defines luxury, somewhere to disconnect rather than to flaunt and display,” says Alex Koch de Gooreynd, a partner at Knight Frank. “Relatively undiscovered until 2014, its effortless elegance and understated lifestyle has quietly attracted discerning families since. The area has seen the market explode, with prices rising 300 per cent in the past decade. Values now reach up to €1,800/€2,000 a square metre with turnkey, branded hotel properties reaching over €20,000 a square metre.”

Costa Terra is a laid-back resort of 300 homes in one of Portugal’s most laid-back, natural regions. It bills itself as “simple luxury” and promotes a breezy, barefoot lifestyle, but make no mistake — with Michelin-starred chefs on hand to serve up private dinners, owners flying in by private jet and €176 million spent on completed amenities, this is aimed at the one per cent who demand (and are accustomed to getting) the very best.