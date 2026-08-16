Prince Harry plans to visit the UK ‘every few months’ ahead of the Invictus Games

In the past two or three years, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex regularly update certain members of the British and American press. The Sussexes’ communications team has their own little mini-royal rota, with hand-picked journalists and outlets getting briefings. That blew up in Australia, when the Daily Mail broke an embargo, publishing advance details of Harry and Meghan’s visit. The Mail’s Richard Eden also devoted a column to crying about how he wasn’t included in the WhatsApp group. Why am I bringing this up? Because the Times of London got an interesting series of updates about Harry, and I’m pretty sure the updates are actually coming from Harry’s team. Some highlights from a new piece published on Saturday:

Harry plans to visit the UK more often: The Duke of Sussex will return “more and more” to the UK over the next year after his successful family reunion with the King last month. Prince Harry, 41, is set to visit Britain “every few months” and will return in September for about a week. He will undertake a series of engagements with WellChild, the charity supporting seriously ill children of which he is patron, and the Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham next summer. No decision has yet been made on whether the Duchess of Sussex or their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, will travel from California to join Harry during the visit.

The Highgrove summit: It was the first time the King, 77, who is still receiving cancer treatment, had seen his Californian grandchildren for more than four years and the first time Meghan had stayed in the UK since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September 2022. No details or pictures were released of the reunion, but sources close to Harry said he was “buoyed, very happy and really energised” afterwards.

Why does Harry want to visit the UK more often? It is understood that Harry wants to spend more time in the UK for several reasons. He wants to try to see his father and wider family more frequently, and also feels he can more effectively support his UK-based charities and patronages, including the Halo Trust and Scotty’s Little Soldiers, with more regular in-person engagements and meetings.

A source close to Harry has spoken: A source close to Harry said: “The template for his visits has been working well, so the frequency of trips will increase, especially in the run-up to Invictus which he’s determined to make the best games yet. So he’ll be coming back and forth a lot more, every few months. The way the wind is blowing, he’s going to want to be here more and more. He’s happy these trips can now have more focus on the patronages and be less obscured by the other nonsense. He wants more of a foothold here, more trips back, less courtroom drama. And he always loves seeing his family.”

He wants to visit Ukraine again: The prince is also hoping to return to Ukraine in the coming months. He has visited the country twice in the past two years to support those wounded in the war with Russia.

Will King Charles meet Harry next month? The King is expected to be at Balmoral in Scotland on his summer break next month when Harry returns, and it is not known whether they plan to meet again. Sources close to Harry said that no decision has yet been made on whether he will stay at Buckingham Palace during his visit.

An update on the Daily Mail lawsuit: It is understood that Harry is waiting for a final decision on costs before deciding whether to appeal against the judgment.