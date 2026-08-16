Prince Harry plans to visit the UK ‘every few months’ ahead of the Invictus Games

In the past two or three years, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex regularly update certain members of the British and American press. The Sussexes’ communications team has their own little mini-royal rota, with hand-picked journalists and outlets getting briefings. That blew up in Australia, when the Daily Mail broke an embargo, publishing advance details of Harry and Meghan’s visit. The Mail’s Richard Eden also devoted a column to crying about how he wasn’t included in the WhatsApp group. Why am I bringing this up? Because the Times of London got an interesting series of updates about Harry, and I’m pretty sure the updates are actually coming from Harry’s team. Some highlights from a new piece published on Saturday:
Harry plans to visit the UK more often: The Duke of Sussex will return “more and more” to the UK over the next year after his successful family reunion with the King last month. Prince Harry, 41, is set to visit Britain “every few months” and will return in September for about a week. He will undertake a series of engagements with WellChild, the charity supporting seriously ill children of which he is patron, and the Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham next summer. No decision has yet been made on whether the Duchess of Sussex or their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, will travel from California to join Harry during the visit.
The Highgrove summit: It was the first time the King, 77, who is still receiving cancer treatment, had seen his Californian grandchildren for more than four years and the first time Meghan had stayed in the UK since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September 2022. No details or pictures were released of the reunion, but sources close to Harry said he was “buoyed, very happy and really energised” afterwards.
Why does Harry want to visit the UK more often? It is understood that Harry wants to spend more time in the UK for several reasons. He wants to try to see his father and wider family more frequently, and also feels he can more effectively support his UK-based charities and patronages, including the Halo Trust and Scotty’s Little Soldiers, with more regular in-person engagements and meetings.
A source close to Harry has spoken: A source close to Harry said: “The template for his visits has been working well, so the frequency of trips will increase, especially in the run-up to Invictus which he’s determined to make the best games yet. So he’ll be coming back and forth a lot more, every few months. The way the wind is blowing, he’s going to want to be here more and more. He’s happy these trips can now have more focus on the patronages and be less obscured by the other nonsense. He wants more of a foothold here, more trips back, less courtroom drama. And he always loves seeing his family.”
He wants to visit Ukraine again: The prince is also hoping to return to Ukraine in the coming months. He has visited the country twice in the past two years to support those wounded in the war with Russia.
Will King Charles meet Harry next month? The King is expected to be at Balmoral in Scotland on his summer break next month when Harry returns, and it is not known whether they plan to meet again. Sources close to Harry said that no decision has yet been made on whether he will stay at Buckingham Palace during his visit.
An update on the Daily Mail lawsuit: It is understood that Harry is waiting for a final decision on costs before deciding whether to appeal against the judgment.
[From The Times]
The bad news: the more often Harry travels to the UK, the more opportunity he gives his father and brother to act like jackasses. The good news: if Harry regularly visits the UK four times a year or so, his brother will completely lose what’s left of his mind. Like, full-on, frothing-at-the-mouth breakdown. I have to wonder if these updates are being completely filtered through the Times’ anti-Sussex agenda as well, but I guess that’s the price of doing business. It sounds more like Harry’s team was like: of course he’s visiting in September, as he does every year and he’d like to do more often. I would also guess that Harry plans to tack on a trip to Ukraine after his visit to the UK next month, which is what he did last year too. That was his first time visiting Kyiv and he got loaded down with all kinds of gifts. When he went to Ukraine earlier this year, Ukrainians had him signing copies of Spare!!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images. Screencaps from a HALO Trust video.
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The Duke of Sussex, during a visit to Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC) – the primary venue for the 2027 Invictus Games – as part of the One Year to Go celebrations for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Former Ukrainian Prime Minister and chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum Arseniy Yatsenyuk (L) shakes hands with Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, during the 18th Kyiv Security Forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 23, 2026. Themed “Darkness or Dawn: Is Light Ahead?”, the event brought together international leaders, senior security and defence officials, NATO representatives, diplomats, innovators, and public figures to discuss contemporary security challenges. Key topics included nuclear security, international solidarity with Ukraine, transatlantic unity, global defence and modern warfare technologies, anti-corruption efforts, countering disinformation, and the resilience of cities and energy infrastructure.,Image: 1093839521, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation., Model Release: no, Credit line: TARASOV/UkrInform/Avalon
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Former President of Poland Andrzej Duda, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, and former Ukrainian Prime Minister and chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum Arseniy Yatsenyu (L to R) attend the 18th Kyiv Security Forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 23, 2026. Themed “Darkness or Dawn: Is Light Ahead?”, the event brought together international leaders, senior security and defence officials, NATO representatives, diplomats, innovators, and public figures to discuss contemporary security challenges. Key topics included nuclear security, international solidarity with Ukraine, transatlantic unity, global defence and modern warfare technologies, anti-corruption efforts, countering disinformation, and the resilience of cities and energy infrastructure.,Image: 1093839570, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation., Model Release: no, Credit line: TARASOV/UkrInform/Avalon
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Prince Harry (C), The Duke of Sussex, signs a book while meeting Ukrainian soldiers and veterans at one of the interactive locations during the Invictus Games Ukraine Forum, dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games movement in Ukraine, at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in WWII Memorial Complex, Kyiv, Ukraine, April 24, 2026. Ukraine has participated in the Invictus Games since 2017, showing strong results and steady team growth. The Ukrainian team competes in athletics, archery, rowing, and swimming, earning numerous medals and prize placements.,Image: 1094310668, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation., Model Release: no, Credit line: Danylo Antoniuk/UkrInform/Avalon
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Prince Harry (C), The Duke of Sussex, signs a book while meeting Ukrainian soldiers and veterans at one of the interactive locations during the Invictus Games Ukraine Forum, dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games movement in Ukraine, at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in WWII Memorial Complex, Kyiv, Ukraine, April 24, 2026. Ukraine has participated in the Invictus Games since 2017, showing strong results and steady team growth. The Ukrainian team competes in athletics, archery, rowing, and swimming, earning numerous medals and prize placements.,Image: 1094310729, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation., Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirill Chubotin/UkrInform/Avalon
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Prince Harry taking part in Goat Yoga
Prince Harry taking part in Scotty’s Summer Festival at Maxstoke Castle, Birmingham .
Scotty’s is a military bereavement charity that provides relief from the effects of grief for bereaved military children and young people who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Forces.
11 July 2026,Image: 1115961879, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Heathcliff O’Malley for the Telegraph/Avalon
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Prince Harry taking part in Goat Yoga
Prince Harry taking part in Scotty’s Summer Festival at Maxstoke Castle, Birmingham .
Scotty’s is a military bereavement charity that provides relief from the effects of grief for bereaved military children and young people who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Forces.
11 July 2026,Image: 1115961906, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Heathcliff O’Malley for the Telegraph/Avalon
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Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, delivers a speech at the 18th Kyiv Security Forum. Themed “Darkness or Dawn: Is Light Ahead?”, the event brought together international leaders, senior security and defence officials, NATO representatives, diplomats, innovators, and public figures to discuss contemporary security challenges. Key topics included nuclear security, international solidarity with Ukraine, transatlantic unity, global defence and modern warfare technologies, anti-corruption efforts, countering disinformation, and the resilience of cities and energy infrastructure.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Kyiv, Ukraine
When: 23 Apr 2026
Credit: Volodymyr Tarasov/Ukrinform/Cover Images
**UK AND USA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince Harry (L), the Duke of Sussex and founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, and Oleksandr Budko, a veteran and member of the Ukrainian national team at the 2023 Invictus Games, during the 18th Kyiv Security Forum. Themed “Darkness or Dawn: Is Light Ahead?”, the event brought together international leaders, senior security and defence officials, NATO representatives, diplomats, innovators, and public figures to discuss contemporary security challenges. Key topics included nuclear security, international solidarity with Ukraine, transatlantic unity, global defence and modern warfare technologies, anti-corruption efforts, countering disinformation, and the resilience of cities and energy infrastructure.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Oleksandr Budko
Where: Kyiv, Ukraine
When: 23 Apr 2026
Credit: Volodymyr Tarasov/Ukrinform/Cover Images
**UK AND USA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex takes part in a session of Wheelchair Rugby, during a visit to Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC) – the primary venue for the 2027 Invictus Games – as part of the One Year to Go celebrations for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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I believe this is totally BS. Harry or his team won’t call him meeting his father ‘successful’. Between the one year to go and the event, his presence is mostly virtual on SM. Why would this change? When you read the main arguments, it’s no more than known fact or speculation. Since when not named sources talk to the press about Harry’s private matter.