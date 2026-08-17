Prince Harry redirected charity funds from Sentebale to Elephants Without Borders

Prince Harry still has many charitable connections in the UK. One of those connections is with the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund, which still generates annual income. Years ago, Harry and his brother agreed to split this income, with both brothers directing the money in different ways. Originally, Harry’s portion had been donated to Sentebale, the Lesotho-based charity he cofounded as a teenager. Last year, Harry stepped down from Sentebale after Sophie Chandauka looted the charity’s funds and refused to step down as the chairwoman. After Sophie smeared Harry and Meghan in the British press for months, she then sued Harry and his dear friend Mark Dyer. So… Harry’s portion of the Diana Memorial Fund is no longer allocated to Sentebale. Where is that money going? To elephants!!

The Duke of Sussex has diverted money from his late mother’s memorial fund away from Sentebale and to a Botswana-based elephant charity. Prince Harry had for years chosen to donate the annual income generated by the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund to Sentebale, the charity he co-founded in his mother’s memory to help orphans in southern Africa. But his relationship with Sophie Chandauka, the chairman of the board, imploded in 2025, prompting him to step down alongside the board of trustees amid a blaze of recriminations.

The Duke was later sued for defamation by the charity over allegations he co-ordinated an “adverse media campaign” which caused “operational disruption and reputational harm”, allegations he rejected as “offensive and damaging”.

He has opted to send his share of the proceeds from the Diana fund to Elephants Without Borders, a conservation group with which he and the Duchess of Sussex have forged close links. Dr Mike Chase, founder of the charity, has known the Duke for more than two decades and said his support had always been a “tremendous honour”.

He told The Telegraph they had used the money to fit satellite-tracking collars to two “magnificent” elephants in the Okavango Delta, which they named Archie and Lili after the Sussexes’ two children.

“The Duke has a very strong passion for the Okavango Delta, Botswana, its people, and its wildlife,” he said. “I am deeply grateful that he is supporting us through the Diana Memorial Fund, it means a great deal to us and to the elephants we are working so hard to protect. We wanted to pass on that legacy to the kids, in the hope that his passion for Okavango and Botswana would rub off on them, and to allow them to monitor the elephants in real time across the world.”

Prince Archie chose a blue collar for the elephant named in his honour, while Princess Lilibet chose purple, before they were deployed across the plains of northern Botswana.

The Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund was founded shortly after her death in 1997 and was closed in 2012. In 2013, the Royal Foundation assumed legal control of the fund to safeguard any future income. While it no longer raises money, it occasionally receives some legacies and donations, with the bulk of the proceeds going to charities chosen by Prince William and Prince Harry. After the Sussexes’ departure from royal duties in the UK in 2020, the brothers agreed to divide the future proceeds of their mother’s memorial fund between them as part of the separation of their charitable activities.

Prince Harry had asked for his share to go to Sentebale, which helps the victims of poverty and HIV/ Aids in Lesotho, Botswana and Malawi. According to annual accounts filed by the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Sentebale has received £43,866 from the Diana fund since 2020, with the last payment of £16,743 made in 2024.

The latest accounts reveal that in 2025, for the first time, Prince Harry’s slice of the fund, which at this time was £5,432, went to Elephants Without Borders. It says: “In accordance with a request by The Duke of Sussex, half of the net proceeds received by the Diana Fund since 18 December 2019 are being donated to a charity of The Duke’s choosing. In 2025 all funds will be donated to Elephants Without Borders.”

The Duke has known Dr Chase for more than 20 years. The pair are very close and Dr Chase is considered a member of Harry’s “African family”