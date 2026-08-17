Mail: Princess Charlotte is sporty like her mom & plays on a netball team

Just know, I had to look up “netball” to make sure that I understood this story. Netball is very similar to basketball, only players don’t dribble the ball and you can’t move one of your feet if you have possession of the ball. Like… why not just play basketball? Or volleyball, which I will always maintain is probably the most underrated sport. Volleyball moggs most other sports. Anyway, back to netball. Apparently, Princess Charlotte plays netball and she’s so good, she’s part of a netball team which competes nationwide.
From captaining the hockey team during her time at Marlborough College to playing volleyball in wedges at a charity event, the Princess of Wales has long been one of the sportiest members of the Royal Family. And it seems that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, with Princess Charlotte well and truly following in her mother’s footsteps.
For The Mail on Sunday can reveal that the young royal, who turned 11 in May, plays on an out-of-school netball team which competes at a high level all over the country. Far from getting the royal treatment, Charlotte and her family are likely to be doing the same as many parents: ferrying her around to every away match, pitching camping chairs on the sidelines and getting stuck in.
‘All of the parents of the girls on the opposing teams are wondering whether or not they’re going to run into William and Kate,’ a source said. ‘It’s all very hands on and it would be funny to see them in such a down-to-earth environment, doing the early starts and long drives that everyone else has to do.’
Princess Charlotte made her passion for netball clear earlier this month when she was spotted in the stands at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Sitting with her parents and brothers, Prince George, 13, and Prince Louis, eight, she enjoyed watching Australia take on Jamaica in the semi-final, as well as England’s match against New Zealand. Later, alongside her mother, 44, Charlotte posed for photos with the Scotland team – perhaps seeing a glimpse into her future.
It seems she has been serious about netball for some time, with Kate revealing in 2023 that she had been helping Charlotte with shooting practice. The Princess of Wales made the comments as she showed off her netball skills at the SportsAid event at the Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow, Buckinghamshire.
After the event, England netball player Ama Agbeze, 43, revealed the royal had explained how she had played the game herself and that she was now showing Charlotte the ropes.
‘Kate has played netball before, she knows the sport,’ she said. ‘She said she had been teaching her daughter how to shoot in netball, but younger people have the net lower, so it’s actually very different – she’s still got it. She was saying men go and have a kick about in football and that she misses netball because you have to deliberately go to a netball court.’
[From The Daily Mail]
It’s funny that this is supposed to be a big announcement about Charlotte’s interest in one particular sport, but the Mail is just going on and on about Sporty Kate, which shows you who is pushing this story. I don’t doubt that Kate encourages her kids to try different sports, but I’m still stuck on the “why netball” of it all. Why not volleyball? Or basketball? Or tennis? Charlotte seems the most engaged with tennis out of all the kids – she’s clearly a huge fan of Carlos Alcaraz, and she seems to love going to Wimbledon.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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British royals William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Whilst atteding, Their Royal Highnesses will also meet Team Wales athletes and their families, as well as spending time with those supported by SportsAid, of which The Princess is Patron. This will include the next generation of national competitors being supported through their Team England Futures project. The Princess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013 and has met many young athletes helped by the charity, as well as Olympians and Paralympians who were previously supported by the organization, at training days, performance workshops and fundraising events. Their Team England Futures project will see talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Glasgow Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes to prepare them to deliver medal-winning performances as Team England, Team GB or ParalympicsGB debutants at future games.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince George
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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12/07/2026. Wimbledon, UK. Princess Charlotte during the Gentlemen’s Singles Final of The Championships, Wimbledon.,Image: 1116182893, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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12/07/2026. Wimbledon, UK. The Princess of Wales, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and The Prince of Wales congratulate Jannik Sinner on winning the Gentlemen’s Singles Final of The Championships, Wimbledon.,Image: 1116213308, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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01/08/2026, Glasgow, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales, Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, joined by their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Saturday 1st August 2026 to watch some of the sports fixtures taking place that day.,Image: 1120183420, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Wattie Cheung / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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Catherine, The Princess of Wales taking part in rugby drills during her visit to meet local and national male rugby players at Maidenhead Rugby Club, in Berkshire, where she also discussed the Shaping Us campaign, hear about their childhood experiences and speak about the role that community settings can play in supporting children and parents.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Maidenhead, United Kingdom
When: 07 Jun 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Catherine, Princess Of Wales during her visit to meet local and national male rugby players at Maidenhead Rugby Club, in Berkshire, where she also discussed the Shaping Us campaign, hear about their childhood experiences and speak about the role that community settings can play in supporting children and parents.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Maidenhead, United Kingdom
When: 07 Jun 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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British royals William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Whilst atteding, Their Royal Highnesses will also meet Team Wales athletes and their families, as well as spending time with those supported by SportsAid, of which The Princess is Patron. This will include the next generation of national competitors being supported through their Team England Futures project. The Princess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013 and has met many young athletes helped by the charity, as well as Olympians and Paralympians who were previously supported by the organization, at training days, performance workshops and fundraising events. Their Team England Futures project will see talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Glasgow Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes to prepare them to deliver medal-winning performances as Team England, Team GB or ParalympicsGB debutants at future games.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte
Where: Glasgow, Unite Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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British royals William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Whilst atteding, Their Royal Highnesses will also meet Team Wales athletes and their families, as well as spending time with those supported by SportsAid, of which The Princess is Patron. This will include the next generation of national competitors being supported through their Team England Futures project. The Princess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013 and has met many young athletes helped by the charity, as well as Olympians and Paralympians who were previously supported by the organization, at training days, performance workshops and fundraising events. Their Team England Futures project will see talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Glasgow Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes to prepare them to deliver medal-winning performances as Team England, Team GB or ParalympicsGB debutants at future games.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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British royals William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Whilst atteding, Their Royal Highnesses will also meet Team Wales athletes and their families, as well as spending time with those supported by SportsAid, of which The Princess is Patron. This will include the next generation of national competitors being supported through their Team England Futures project. The Princess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013 and has met many young athletes helped by the charity, as well as Olympians and Paralympians who were previously supported by the organization, at training days, performance workshops and fundraising events. Their Team England Futures project will see talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Glasgow Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes to prepare them to deliver medal-winning performances as Team England, Team GB or ParalympicsGB debutants at future games.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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British royals William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Whilst atteding, Their Royal Highnesses will also meet Team Wales athletes and their families, as well as spending time with those supported by SportsAid, of which The Princess is Patron. This will include the next generation of national competitors being supported through their Team England Futures project. The Princess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013 and has met many young athletes helped by the charity, as well as Olympians and Paralympians who were previously supported by the organization, at training days, performance workshops and fundraising events. Their Team England Futures project will see talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Glasgow Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes to prepare them to deliver medal-winning performances as Team England, Team GB or ParalympicsGB debutants at future games.
Featuring: Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Royals leaving the Hydro Arena after attending the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince George
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Michael McGurk/Mail on Sunday/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Royals leaving the Hydro Arena after attending the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince George
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Michael McGurk/Mail on Sunday/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
I played netball, it is a great sport, Australia, New Zealand and any British (former) colony you will find netball, the same with Cricket.
As a Canadian, I can say I’ve never heard of netball. At school we played basketball, volleyball, badminton, tennis, rugby, flag football, lacrosse, field hockey and golf. And that was at a regular, small town, public school.
Netball is hugely popular in some countries and for women and girls. Its unrelated to volleyball so there’s no comparison there. Typically school kids play competition netball every weekend during the season. It’s massive.
We had half a day of netball in the middle of the week in winter and something else in the summer. Rounders and Tennis are the only ones I remember. The only sport I actually enjoyed was swimming.
Yes, there was usually practice during the week.
This is clearly a story planted by KP
I find it disgusting and distasteful that they are always briefing the press on their kids, no matter how fluffy or feel good the story may be.
A few years ago when William and Kate were catching huge shit for skipping the bafta’s for a tropical vacation instead, they were blasted for it and then briefed Matt Wilkinson of the Sun that George started flying lessons (they were offering the press crumbs in the “here, fuck” sense). The comments were roasting George so badly it was awful. That was the first time in recent memory that they deliberately fed info that’s not of the public interest to the press. This is different than saying where George will go to school bc I would argue that’s more in public interest than what hobby he engages in his private time.
The question is why did Kate brief about charlottes private hobby? There was no need.
Boasting perhaps. It sounds as if Charlotte is good at it.
How can an underage child take “flying lessons” unless he just sat in on a flight and watched. Even William did not get “flying lessons” as a tween.
It struck me instantly as an excuse for needing to stay close for “school runs” of a different sort since that excuse is wearing thin. Now they will need to be there as the kids get older to ensure they don’t miss a single sporting event because they’re such dedicated and excellent parents. I hate to be so cynical and yet it was my first instinct as I read this piece.
My guess: the “need” is to create yet another wxcuse why Kate cant work (i.e., she’s busy ferrying Charlotte around to her practice and competitions).
Netball is huge here, typically with girls so this does not surprise me. My friend’s daughter is 13-ish and plays at a regional level, it’s endless. There seem to be a huge number of levels and leagues you can play in so while it can be highly competitive (with private schools offering netball scholarships to get the best players) there are a lot of options if you want to play.
I also have a good friend who’s now in her 40’s who still plays in a local league in London.
They really overuse the sporty thing with kate. She played some sports prior to university and was on a few school teams. A lot of girls do this but don’t call themselves sporty. As with everything kate related they over do it.
And this story about Charlotte being more about Kate tells us a lot about who is feeding this story.
Right? She is certainly sportier than I am but that’s not saying much. It’s not like she was ever an elite athlete even in school. She did the mountain climb thing recently but I consider that “active and outdoorsy,” not so much truly athletic. But boy, they really lean into it.
The thing is, if Kate is someone who went to uni, worked for the family business for a bit then entered a high profile marriage and became a mother of three and focused on that? That’s fine. Just call it what it is.
Especially when they’re saying she’s one of the sportiest members of the royal family. Uhh, what about anne and zara? What about mike tindall? he’s an ahole but he was a professional athlete. What about Wililam and his HS sports and all of his polo afterwards? and so on and so forth.
Kate playing field hockey in high school is very different from some of the other members of the family.
I also wonder if they use the helicopter to get to all of Charlotte’s games….
No way the lazy Wales are putting in the effort to keep up with their kids schedules, especially a busy sports schedule. Also is there a hint of classism in the image of sporty Kate and Charlotte? None of the activities mentioned strike me as aristocratic
Yawn
I thought Keen and Scooter wanted the children to grow up as “normal” as possible. Yet they send out stories about them to the media
They lie!
I’ll believe in the children’s actual skills when I see them demonstrated live on video.
For now, these are just stories Kate and William tell the people they meet—claiming the children are always “interested” in whatever the engagement happens to be about. I wish they would stop using the kids for self-promotion and as verbal “filler” simply because they have nothing else to say. Having Charlotte sit in front of the cameras pretending to play a self-playing piano was a truly nasty move on Kate’s part. Instead of teaching the children to be deceptive from such a young age, they should be investing in the development of their genuine interests.
For these children, boarding school might be a far better alternative than the reality of two separate households and parents living apart. At the very least, school offers plenty of opportunities for further personal development.
Did KP give this story to Charlotte Griffiths?
So basically, they’re feeding an 11 year old Charlotte to the Rota Rats to write about her “accomplishment” of playing netball. That is normal for a kid. What about highlighting William’s and Kate’s “accomplishments”? Oh, there are none? What’s Louis doing at the moment?
They lied about doing all those school runs- George and Charlotte board so they (or someone) only had to drive the forgotten child Louis.
Now they have graduated to doing ‘sports’ runs. ‘Oh can’t visit this charity- gotta drive Charlotte to a game!”
It’s summer. Is Charlotte doing this from a yacht in Greece? Actually, scratch that. She’s a kid. Leave the kids alone. There’s zero reason to be writing about these children right now.
As for “why netball” of it all.’ Because they were photographed–as a family–at a netball game at the Commonwealth Games. Had it been volleyball it would be volleyball she played.
Kate is such a poser. They continue to exaggerate her prowess at everything, sports included.
But she’s an empty vessel. There’s no there there.