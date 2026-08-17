Mail: Princess Charlotte is sporty like her mom & plays on a netball team

Just know, I had to look up “netball” to make sure that I understood this story. Netball is very similar to basketball, only players don’t dribble the ball and you can’t move one of your feet if you have possession of the ball. Like… why not just play basketball? Or volleyball, which I will always maintain is probably the most underrated sport. Volleyball moggs most other sports. Anyway, back to netball. Apparently, Princess Charlotte plays netball and she’s so good, she’s part of a netball team which competes nationwide.

From captaining the hockey team during her time at Marlborough College to playing volleyball in wedges at a charity event, the Princess of Wales has long been one of the sportiest members of the Royal Family. And it seems that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, with Princess Charlotte well and truly following in her mother’s footsteps.

For The Mail on Sunday can reveal that the young royal, who turned 11 in May, plays on an out-of-school netball team which competes at a high level all over the country. Far from getting the royal treatment, Charlotte and her family are likely to be doing the same as many parents: ferrying her around to every away match, pitching camping chairs on the sidelines and getting stuck in.

‘All of the parents of the girls on the opposing teams are wondering whether or not they’re going to run into William and Kate,’ a source said. ‘It’s all very hands on and it would be funny to see them in such a down-to-earth environment, doing the early starts and long drives that everyone else has to do.’

Princess Charlotte made her passion for netball clear earlier this month when she was spotted in the stands at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Sitting with her parents and brothers, Prince George, 13, and Prince Louis, eight, she enjoyed watching Australia take on Jamaica in the semi-final, as well as England’s match against New Zealand. Later, alongside her mother, 44, Charlotte posed for photos with the Scotland team – perhaps seeing a glimpse into her future.

It seems she has been serious about netball for some time, with Kate revealing in 2023 that she had been helping Charlotte with shooting practice. The Princess of Wales made the comments as she showed off her netball skills at the SportsAid event at the Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow, Buckinghamshire.

After the event, England netball player Ama Agbeze, 43, revealed the royal had explained how she had played the game herself and that she was now showing Charlotte the ropes.

‘Kate has played netball before, she knows the sport,’ she said. ‘She said she had been teaching her daughter how to shoot in netball, but younger people have the net lower, so it’s actually very different – she’s still got it. She was saying men go and have a kick about in football and that she misses netball because you have to deliberately go to a netball court.’