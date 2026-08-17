Mail: Princess Charlotte is sporty like her mom & plays on a netball team

Just know, I had to look up “netball” to make sure that I understood this story. Netball is very similar to basketball, only players don’t dribble the ball and you can’t move one of your feet if you have possession of the ball. Like… why not just play basketball? Or volleyball, which I will always maintain is probably the most underrated sport. Volleyball moggs most other sports. Anyway, back to netball. Apparently, Princess Charlotte plays netball and she’s so good, she’s part of a netball team which competes nationwide.

From captaining the hockey team during her time at Marlborough College to playing volleyball in wedges at a charity event, the Princess of Wales has long been one of the sportiest members of the Royal Family. And it seems that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, with Princess Charlotte well and truly following in her mother’s footsteps.

For The Mail on Sunday can reveal that the young royal, who turned 11 in May, plays on an out-of-school netball team which competes at a high level all over the country. Far from getting the royal treatment, Charlotte and her family are likely to be doing the same as many parents: ferrying her around to every away match, pitching camping chairs on the sidelines and getting stuck in.

‘All of the parents of the girls on the opposing teams are wondering whether or not they’re going to run into William and Kate,’ a source said. ‘It’s all very hands on and it would be funny to see them in such a down-to-earth environment, doing the early starts and long drives that everyone else has to do.’

Princess Charlotte made her passion for netball clear earlier this month when she was spotted in the stands at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Sitting with her parents and brothers, Prince George, 13, and Prince Louis, eight, she enjoyed watching Australia take on Jamaica in the semi-final, as well as England’s match against New Zealand. Later, alongside her mother, 44, Charlotte posed for photos with the Scotland team – perhaps seeing a glimpse into her future.

It seems she has been serious about netball for some time, with Kate revealing in 2023 that she had been helping Charlotte with shooting practice. The Princess of Wales made the comments as she showed off her netball skills at the SportsAid event at the Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow, Buckinghamshire.

After the event, England netball player Ama Agbeze, 43, revealed the royal had explained how she had played the game herself and that she was now showing Charlotte the ropes.

‘Kate has played netball before, she knows the sport,’ she said. ‘She said she had been teaching her daughter how to shoot in netball, but younger people have the net lower, so it’s actually very different – she’s still got it. She was saying men go and have a kick about in football and that she misses netball because you have to deliberately go to a netball court.’

[From The Daily Mail]

It’s funny that this is supposed to be a big announcement about Charlotte’s interest in one particular sport, but the Mail is just going on and on about Sporty Kate, which shows you who is pushing this story. I don’t doubt that Kate encourages her kids to try different sports, but I’m still stuck on the “why netball” of it all. Why not volleyball? Or basketball? Or tennis? Charlotte seems the most engaged with tennis out of all the kids – she’s clearly a huge fan of Carlos Alcaraz, and she seems to love going to Wimbledon.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

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24 Responses to “Mail: Princess Charlotte is sporty like her mom & plays on a netball team”

  1. Jan says:
    August 17, 2026 at 9:26 am

    I played netball, it is a great sport, Australia, New Zealand and any British (former) colony you will find netball, the same with Cricket.

    Reply
    • TheFarmer'sWife says:
      August 17, 2026 at 11:44 am

      As a Canadian, I can say I’ve never heard of netball. At school we played basketball, volleyball, badminton, tennis, rugby, flag football, lacrosse, field hockey and golf. And that was at a regular, small town, public school.

      Reply
  2. Dante says:
    August 17, 2026 at 9:30 am

    Netball is hugely popular in some countries and for women and girls. Its unrelated to volleyball so there’s no comparison there. Typically school kids play competition netball every weekend during the season. It’s massive.

    Reply
    • sunniside up says:
      August 17, 2026 at 9:51 am

      We had half a day of netball in the middle of the week in winter and something else in the summer. Rounders and Tennis are the only ones I remember. The only sport I actually enjoyed was swimming.

      Reply
  3. Sage says:
    August 17, 2026 at 9:50 am

    This is clearly a story planted by KP

    I find it disgusting and distasteful that they are always briefing the press on their kids, no matter how fluffy or feel good the story may be.

    A few years ago when William and Kate were catching huge shit for skipping the bafta’s for a tropical vacation instead, they were blasted for it and then briefed Matt Wilkinson of the Sun that George started flying lessons (they were offering the press crumbs in the “here, fuck” sense). The comments were roasting George so badly it was awful. That was the first time in recent memory that they deliberately fed info that’s not of the public interest to the press. This is different than saying where George will go to school bc I would argue that’s more in public interest than what hobby he engages in his private time.

    The question is why did Kate brief about charlottes private hobby? There was no need.

    Reply
    • sunniside up says:
      August 17, 2026 at 9:57 am

      Boasting perhaps. It sounds as if Charlotte is good at it.

      Reply
    • Tessa says:
      August 17, 2026 at 10:09 am

      How can an underage child take “flying lessons” unless he just sat in on a flight and watched. Even William did not get “flying lessons” as a tween.

      Reply
    • Felicity Fox says:
      August 17, 2026 at 10:14 am

      It struck me instantly as an excuse for needing to stay close for “school runs” of a different sort since that excuse is wearing thin. Now they will need to be there as the kids get older to ensure they don’t miss a single sporting event because they’re such dedicated and excellent parents. I hate to be so cynical and yet it was my first instinct as I read this piece.

      Reply
    • Mrs.Krabapple says:
      August 17, 2026 at 1:43 pm

      My guess: the “need” is to create yet another wxcuse why Kate cant work (i.e., she’s busy ferrying Charlotte around to her practice and competitions).

      Reply
  4. SarahCS says:
    August 17, 2026 at 9:52 am

    Netball is huge here, typically with girls so this does not surprise me. My friend’s daughter is 13-ish and plays at a regional level, it’s endless. There seem to be a huge number of levels and leagues you can play in so while it can be highly competitive (with private schools offering netball scholarships to get the best players) there are a lot of options if you want to play.

    I also have a good friend who’s now in her 40’s who still plays in a local league in London.

    Reply
  5. Nic919 says:
    August 17, 2026 at 9:53 am

    They really overuse the sporty thing with kate. She played some sports prior to university and was on a few school teams. A lot of girls do this but don’t call themselves sporty. As with everything kate related they over do it.

    And this story about Charlotte being more about Kate tells us a lot about who is feeding this story.

    Reply
    • MaisiesMom says:
      August 17, 2026 at 10:31 am

      Right? She is certainly sportier than I am but that’s not saying much. It’s not like she was ever an elite athlete even in school. She did the mountain climb thing recently but I consider that “active and outdoorsy,” not so much truly athletic. But boy, they really lean into it.

      The thing is, if Kate is someone who went to uni, worked for the family business for a bit then entered a high profile marriage and became a mother of three and focused on that? That’s fine. Just call it what it is.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      August 17, 2026 at 12:00 pm

      Especially when they’re saying she’s one of the sportiest members of the royal family. Uhh, what about anne and zara? What about mike tindall? he’s an ahole but he was a professional athlete. What about Wililam and his HS sports and all of his polo afterwards? and so on and so forth.

      Kate playing field hockey in high school is very different from some of the other members of the family.

      I also wonder if they use the helicopter to get to all of Charlotte’s games….

      Reply
  6. Lauren says:
    August 17, 2026 at 10:05 am

    No way the lazy Wales are putting in the effort to keep up with their kids schedules, especially a busy sports schedule. Also is there a hint of classism in the image of sporty Kate and Charlotte? None of the activities mentioned strike me as aristocratic

    Reply
  7. Tiny says:
    August 17, 2026 at 10:08 am

    Yawn

    Reply
  8. Tessa says:
    August 17, 2026 at 10:10 am

    I thought Keen and Scooter wanted the children to grow up as “normal” as possible. Yet they send out stories about them to the media

    Reply
  9. Kasztanka says:
    August 17, 2026 at 10:38 am

    I’ll believe in the children’s actual skills when I see them demonstrated live on video.
    For now, these are just stories Kate and William tell the people they meet—claiming the children are always “interested” in whatever the engagement happens to be about. I wish they would stop using the kids for self-promotion and as verbal “filler” simply because they have nothing else to say. Having Charlotte sit in front of the cameras pretending to play a self-playing piano was a truly nasty move on Kate’s part. Instead of teaching the children to be deceptive from such a young age, they should be investing in the development of their genuine interests.
    For these children, boarding school might be a far better alternative than the reality of two separate households and parents living apart. At the very least, school offers plenty of opportunities for further personal development.

    Reply
  10. Amy Bee says:
    August 17, 2026 at 10:57 am

    Did KP give this story to Charlotte Griffiths?

    Reply
  11. jferber says:
    August 17, 2026 at 11:53 am

    So basically, they’re feeding an 11 year old Charlotte to the Rota Rats to write about her “accomplishment” of playing netball. That is normal for a kid. What about highlighting William’s and Kate’s “accomplishments”? Oh, there are none? What’s Louis doing at the moment?

    Reply
  12. Lisa says:
    August 17, 2026 at 12:32 pm

    They lied about doing all those school runs- George and Charlotte board so they (or someone) only had to drive the forgotten child Louis.

    Now they have graduated to doing ‘sports’ runs. ‘Oh can’t visit this charity- gotta drive Charlotte to a game!”

    Reply
  13. BeanieBean says:
    August 17, 2026 at 1:13 pm

    It’s summer. Is Charlotte doing this from a yacht in Greece? Actually, scratch that. She’s a kid. Leave the kids alone. There’s zero reason to be writing about these children right now.

    As for “why netball” of it all.’ Because they were photographed–as a family–at a netball game at the Commonwealth Games. Had it been volleyball it would be volleyball she played.

    Reply
  14. QuiteContrary says:
    August 17, 2026 at 1:44 pm

    Kate is such a poser. They continue to exaggerate her prowess at everything, sports included.

    But she’s an empty vessel. There’s no there there.

    Reply

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