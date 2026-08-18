150 corgis from eight countries compete in international race in Lithuania



They came, they saw, they corgi-ed. On Saturday, 150 corgi contestants from a record eight countries traveled to Lithuania where they made the fifth edition of the Corgi Race Vilnius the largest and most international iteration of the games to date. The podiums reflected the breadth of countries present, with American Gustave the Girl Dog aka GG winning the titular 25-meter track race, while home floof Amigo was dubbed champion of the costume parade for his knight garb. Latvians Tora and Rusty tied for smartest nose after sniffing out hidden treats, and American Mr. Corgington screamed to first place for loudest bark. But in the end, it wasn’t the prizes that counted; it was the corgis’ untamed joy of running free on park grounds reserved exclusively for their merriment and celebration, and all the four/short-legged friends made along the way.

The fifth Corgi Race Vilnius brought dogs and owners to Vingis park in Lithuania’s capital on Saturday for its largest event yet. Competitors arrived from Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Estonia, Germany, Ukraine, the Czech Republic, the United States, and Britain—the nation most tied to the breed as favored by the late Queen Elizabeth II. “In the first year, we gathered 40 corgis from one city. This year, it’s 150 from nine countries, and for the first time we have a participant from the place where the breed originated,” organizer Edvinas Miskas said. “We call Vilnius the European capital of corgis, and when people from the breed’s homeland start coming to us rather than the other way around, that title begins to sound a little more serious.” Ninety-four dogs competed in the main running tournament, racing through qualifiers, semifinals, and the final. In the 25-meter (82-foot) final, victory went to American entrant GG, short for Gustave the Girl Dog. US contender Mr. Corgington finished second, while Moka, a two-time former champion from Lithuania, took third. Much of the schedule, however, set speed aside to highlight other canine skills. A parade of 38 corgis featured outfits ranging from athletic wear to a dinosaur suit. Amigo won both a four-member jury vote and a Facebook poll with a knight-themed costume. Latvian corgis Tora and Rusty shared victory in the “smartest nose” test, locating concealed treats. The loudest bark contest featured the first British contestant, 12-year-old Pembroke Welsh corgi Duke from Sedbergh in northwest England. Duke skipped the main race due to his age, hoping to rely on what his owner described as a lifetime of vocal training. Mr. Corgington ultimately claimed the loudest bark title. As one of the most traveled contenders, the final gave him a rematch against GG after finishing second to her at Emerald Downs in Auburn, Washington—her second straight win there. While half the entries were first-timers in Vilnius, six veterans—Amigo, Foksas, Foksis, Madeira, Bulka, and Dzuigas—have attended every edition.

[From The Independent]

Between the dachshund museum in Bavaria, Germany and this spectacular corgi fest, Europe is totally killing it with grand acts of little dog appreciation! And while the Dackelmuseum invoked the memory of my dearly departed My Girl, Corgi Race Vilnius is right up the alley of my current floof in residence, My Guy. True, My Guy is a verified long-haired chihuahua with possible papillon ancestry. Otherwise known as: not a corgi. But he has the same beige-and-white coloring and dopey smile (complimentary), so when you catch him at the right angle, he gives a damn fine corgi impersonation! And boy oh boy, would my boy love to run free in that race. Someone came up with the inspired idea of a “360 Corgi Cam” — I felt like I was right there in the race with them!

Corgi Race Vilnius 2026 has come to a close, but the countdown has just begun for next year’s games on August 21. I’ll give the last word to the official organizers: “Nobody asked for this. Everyone needed it.”