Prince William doesn’t want to see Harry for the 30th anniversary of Diana’s death

In the past week, royalists have been especially focused on Prince William, and how William is still in his little baby feelings about his brother Prince Harry. Granted, that’s been a (stale) storyline for years, but it’s always interesting when there’s a renewed focus on William’s rage-baby feelings seemingly out of nowhere. Are William’s allies and courtiers still briefing about this, or are royal commentators poking William with a Prince Harry-shaped stick? A little from Column A, a little from Column B, if you ask me. According to commentator Phil Dampier, William is already looking ahead to next year’s 30th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, and William has no interest in marking the anniversary with Harry.

Regardless of any ‘hurt feelings’ that might come in the way, Princes Harry and William are said to have made a lifelong pledge – to honour their late mother, Princess Diana, together. Writing in their biography of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Finding Freedom, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand recounted a conversation with a close friend of Prince Harry’s.

‘Both brothers are deeply devoted to carrying on their mother’s legacy and no amount of hurt feelings would ever get in the way of that,’ the unnamed source said via the Independent. ‘It is an absolute priority and even amidst this other stuff, they simply wouldn’t proceed without one another together,’ they added.

But according to royal author Phil Dampier, who wrote Royally Suited: Harry And Meghan in their own words, the promise is broken.

Dampier told the Daily Mail: ‘William and Harry put aside their differences for the unveiling of the statue of their mother Princess Diana [five years ago], but things are much worse now. I think William would find it very hard to meet Harry, even to honour Diana’s memory. Next year marks the 30th anniversary of her death, so that would be an obvious time for them to try and heal their rift and at least be seen together, but I don’t think William’s heart is in it. Friends tell me that, as far as he is concerned, Harry is the past, and he is only concerned about the future for his wife Catherine and their children George, Charlotte and Louis.’

‘He will never forgive Harry, in my opinion, not just for leaving the Royal Family, but for the dirt he dished out in his book Spare, the Netflix show, and the Oprah Winfrey interview. It led to Catherine being smeared as a racist, and he will never forget that.’

Harry wants his father, the King, to be at the Invictus Games next Summer in Birmingham, but no one knows if it will happen.

‘Charles may use Queen Camilla’s 80th birthday as an excuse not to be present. But one thing is certain – William won’t be there. He will make sure he is far away so there is no doubt he could make it. Obviously the dates are known, but William won’t want to be anywhere near his brother. He will feel he is being used by Harry, just to benefit himself and his image.’

‘Of course, William wants to support veterans and the military – after all, he will one day be King and head of the armed forces – but I just can’t see him dancing to Harry’s tune. Too much has been said, it’s gone on so long, and the feelings of hurt and betrayal are too deep.’