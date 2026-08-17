Prince William doesn’t want to see Harry for the 30th anniversary of Diana’s death

In the past week, royalists have been especially focused on Prince William, and how William is still in his little baby feelings about his brother Prince Harry. Granted, that’s been a (stale) storyline for years, but it’s always interesting when there’s a renewed focus on William’s rage-baby feelings seemingly out of nowhere. Are William’s allies and courtiers still briefing about this, or are royal commentators poking William with a Prince Harry-shaped stick? A little from Column A, a little from Column B, if you ask me. According to commentator Phil Dampier, William is already looking ahead to next year’s 30th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, and William has no interest in marking the anniversary with Harry.
Regardless of any ‘hurt feelings’ that might come in the way, Princes Harry and William are said to have made a lifelong pledge – to honour their late mother, Princess Diana, together. Writing in their biography of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Finding Freedom, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand recounted a conversation with a close friend of Prince Harry’s.
‘Both brothers are deeply devoted to carrying on their mother’s legacy and no amount of hurt feelings would ever get in the way of that,’ the unnamed source said via the Independent. ‘It is an absolute priority and even amidst this other stuff, they simply wouldn’t proceed without one another together,’ they added.
But according to royal author Phil Dampier, who wrote Royally Suited: Harry And Meghan in their own words, the promise is broken.
Dampier told the Daily Mail: ‘William and Harry put aside their differences for the unveiling of the statue of their mother Princess Diana [five years ago], but things are much worse now. I think William would find it very hard to meet Harry, even to honour Diana’s memory. Next year marks the 30th anniversary of her death, so that would be an obvious time for them to try and heal their rift and at least be seen together, but I don’t think William’s heart is in it. Friends tell me that, as far as he is concerned, Harry is the past, and he is only concerned about the future for his wife Catherine and their children George, Charlotte and Louis.’
‘He will never forgive Harry, in my opinion, not just for leaving the Royal Family, but for the dirt he dished out in his book Spare, the Netflix show, and the Oprah Winfrey interview. It led to Catherine being smeared as a racist, and he will never forget that.’
Harry wants his father, the King, to be at the Invictus Games next Summer in Birmingham, but no one knows if it will happen.
‘Charles may use Queen Camilla’s 80th birthday as an excuse not to be present. But one thing is certain – William won’t be there. He will make sure he is far away so there is no doubt he could make it. Obviously the dates are known, but William won’t want to be anywhere near his brother. He will feel he is being used by Harry, just to benefit himself and his image.’
‘Of course, William wants to support veterans and the military – after all, he will one day be King and head of the armed forces – but I just can’t see him dancing to Harry’s tune. Too much has been said, it’s gone on so long, and the feelings of hurt and betrayal are too deep.’
[From The Daily Mail]
“It led to Catherine being smeared as a racist…” Meghan corrected the record about who made whom cry in 2018, and people realized that Kate and her allies had been smearing Meghan for years as a “bully who made Kate cry.” Meghan didn’t call Kate a racist, Meghan simply said what actually happened and everyone else filled in the blanks. As for the 30th anniversary… in 2017, both William and Harry said (in interviews) that the 20th anniversary would be the last time they gave interviews and spoke about their mother publicly in that way. Obviously, they unveiled the Diana statue in 2021, and obviously, Harry wrote about Diana in Spare. But even if Harry and William were on speaking terms, I doubt they would have marked the 30th anniversary in a major way together. I suspect that Harry might do something separately around the anniversary next year, but nothing has been confirmed. I genuinely believe Diana would be so disgusted with how William has turned out.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021. .,Image: 619024817, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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FILE PHOTOS: As the 20th Anniversary of the death of Princess Diana approaches (31st August 2017), Cover Images take a look at these re-digitized images from the archives of celebrated British Photographer, Mauro Carraro. Approximate date of images is shown in caption below. August 1987 Princess Diana with Prince Harry on holiday with teh Spanish Royal family in Majorca,Image: 347670758, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: ***Not Available for Subscription Clients***Editorial Use Only. No stock, books, advertising or merchandising without photographer's permission***, Model Release: no
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The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021. .,Image: 619024523, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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(left to right) Guy Monson, a member of the statue committee, the Duke of Sussex, the Duke of Cambridge and garden designer Pip Morrison, during the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of the Dukes’ mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021. .,Image: 619024558, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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(left to right) The Duke of Sussex, the Duke of Cambridge and garden designer Pip Morrison, during the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of the Dukes’ mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021. .,Image: 619024585, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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The Duke of Cambridge (left) and Duke of Sussex look at a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021. .,Image: 619024624, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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The Duke of Cambridge (left) and Duke of Sussex unveiling a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021. .,Image: 619024903, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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The Duke of Cambridge (right) and the Duke of Sussex during the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday.,Image: 619146815, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Dominic Lipinski / Avalon
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The Duke of Cambridge (right) and the Duke of Sussex during the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021.,Image: 619146819, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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The Duke of Sussex during the unveiling of a statue commissioned of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021.,Image: 619146822, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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The Duke of Sussex during the unveiling of a statue commissioned of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday.,Image: 619146823, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Dominic Lipinski / Avalon
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The Duke of Cambridge (right) and Duke of Sussex ahead of the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021.,Image: 619146837, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
Whatever happened to Bulliam’s gold-plated advisers and his crisis manager?
TOB, who infamously called his mother paranoid, is clearly not well, hasn’t been for a long time — and is spiralling further.
KKKate smeared herself as a racist with her “concerns” about unborn Archie’s skin tone. EVERYONE knew she was concerned about how the Sussex children would look in photos with her kids. Nobody had to label her worries as racism. Any reasonable person would know exactly what she was worried about.
The best way to avoid being labeled as racist is to not be a racist. Simple.
Every time the British media mention “Spare, the Netflix documentary and the Oprah interview” like a mantra, I hear : Cha-ching! Another book bought, another viewing, more money for Harry and Meghan, directly in their pockets and well deserved after all they’ve suffered. So keep going, British Media! or BM, for short… Right?)
The best revenge is your paper!
And Harry doesn’t want to see his older brother. Scooter playing victim again when he caused the trouble.
It’s amazing how these writers try to make Keen the “victim.” Keen did not correct the fake story about Meghan in the media. Meghan had every right to correct the story and even called Keen a “good person.” OTOH, Keen glared and took a threatening step towards Meghan in front of the cameras Of course this is never referred to. Plus Charles took his parents to task through his authorized Dimbleby biography. This makes the senior royals look like a bunch of hypocrites
I hope the Sussexes family make another visit to Althrop to place roses on Harry’ s mother grave for this 30th anniversary. William shamed his mother’s memory by calling her paranoid. Harry honored his mother’s memory by extracting an apology from one of those papers that taunted her. Phil Dampier is just another gutter rat.
If Diana had lived I wonder how William would have turned out differently.
I like to think that maybe William would be healthier and perhaps free of KKKate. Losing your mother at such a young age has to have a terrible impact on every aspect of your life.
I’m not excusing him. William is a huge asshole and a thoroughly abysmal person. But maybe Diana’s influence could have saved him.
Who says Harry wants to see William??? I think thats part of the reason for William’s rage – he thinks Harry should be calling him up and begging William to meet with him, and instead its just radio silence.
I tend to think this is precisely why William is so enraged. Harry doesn’t seem to care about him at all anymore. Oh well, William brought it all on himself! 🤷🏾♀️