Megan Thee Stallion got adopted by an orange street cat, who she named ‘Miso’

Megan Thee Stallion loves animals. She has several dogs, two of them Frenchies. Two years ago, she adopted a tuxedo Maine Coon kitty who would literally smack food out of Megan’s mouth. Well, it looks like the cat distribution system has delivered another cat to Megan. Meg has been in the studio, recording new music, and every time she leaves the studio, a sweet little orange kitty has been waiting for her on her car. Orange kitties are famously idiots, but this one is sly – that kitty was looking to get adopted by Megan, 100%. Megan has already named the kitty Miso, and it looks like Meg and the producers have been feeding Miso real tuna, fried chicken and ribs.
This reminds me a little bit of Lupita Nyong’o adopting a big orange tomcat she named Yoyo. Lupita adopted her orange kitty right after a bad breakup too. Megan dumped Klay Thompson this past April after she learned that he had been cheating on her constantly. What is about orange kitties helping women through breakups?? Anyway, I hope Megan actually adopts Miso and brings Miso home with her. As you can see in the video, Miso is super-friendly and clearly he wants to live with Meg.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Megan’s TikTok.
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HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – OCTOBER 30: Megan Thee Stallion (Megan Jovon Ruth Pete) arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words’ held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on October 30, 2024 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 928549139, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Megan Thee Stallion, Megan Jovon Ruth Pete , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA – JULY 16: American rapper and singer-songwriter Megan Thee Stallion (Megan Jovon Ruth Pete) wearing Off-White arrives at the Inaugural Megan Thee Stallion’s Pete And Thomas Foundation Gala held at Gotham Hall at The Haier Building on July 16, 2025 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.,Image: 1022709752, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Megan Thee Stallion, Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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New York, NY Megan Thee Stallion was seen leaving the opening night of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” in New York City, wearing a stunning gold sequin dress. She stopped to greet fans and pose for photos, turning the moment into a glamorous fan interaction outside the theater.
Pictured: Megan Thee Stallion
BACKGRID USA 24 MARCH 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Megan Thee Stallion was seen leaving the opening night of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” in New York City, wearing a stunning gold sequin dress. She stopped to greet fans and pose for photos, turning the moment into a glamorous fan interaction outside the theater.
Pictured: Megan Thee Stallion
BACKGRID USA 24 MARCH 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Cat distribution system at work again.
😺
Oh I hope she keeps this cat. My mom just got a male orange barn kitten. She’s been specifically wanting a male orange cat bc she had one years ago that just showed up at her doorstep and adopted my mom. And that cat ended up being so chill and cool. So now she has a new one and it’s already one of the best cats. Cuddly but fearless and strait up wrestles with the dogs.
male orange cats are famously not the sharpest tool in the shed… female ones are quite the opposite. incredibly cunning and resilient. looks like this one knows what she is doing 😁
I have a female orange cat. She’s no dummy, lol. She’s quiet and observant and (mostly) stays out of trouble. I would love a male ginger too. Wish she’d had a brother I could have adopted with her.
Hope she keeps and enjoys Miso. And ugh Klay.
All cats are the best cats! But orange floofs are so so sweet. 🧡🧡🧡😺