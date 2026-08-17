Megan Thee Stallion got adopted by an orange street cat, who she named ‘Miso’

Megan Thee Stallion loves animals. She has several dogs, two of them Frenchies. Two years ago, she adopted a tuxedo Maine Coon kitty who would literally smack food out of Megan’s mouth. Well, it looks like the cat distribution system has delivered another cat to Megan. Meg has been in the studio, recording new music, and every time she leaves the studio, a sweet little orange kitty has been waiting for her on her car. Orange kitties are famously idiots, but this one is sly – that kitty was looking to get adopted by Megan, 100%. Megan has already named the kitty Miso, and it looks like Meg and the producers have been feeding Miso real tuna, fried chicken and ribs.

Megan Thee Stallion via Tik Tok: — “This orange cat keeps coming to see me everytime I'm recording for my album 🥹as I'm talking waiting on me to pull up to the studio lol named her MISO🧡 my girl a street cat and I can't tell if she wants to come home with me but she's been… pic.twitter.com/pmRmznRTOg — Stallion Stats (@MegansStats) August 16, 2026

This reminds me a little bit of Lupita Nyong’o adopting a big orange tomcat she named Yoyo. Lupita adopted her orange kitty right after a bad breakup too. Megan dumped Klay Thompson this past April after she learned that he had been cheating on her constantly. What is about orange kitties helping women through breakups?? Anyway, I hope Megan actually adopts Miso and brings Miso home with her. As you can see in the video, Miso is super-friendly and clearly he wants to live with Meg.