Megan Thee Stallion got adopted by an orange street cat, who she named ‘Miso’

Megan Thee Stallion loves animals. She has several dogs, two of them Frenchies. Two years ago, she adopted a tuxedo Maine Coon kitty who would literally smack food out of Megan’s mouth. Well, it looks like the cat distribution system has delivered another cat to Megan. Meg has been in the studio, recording new music, and every time she leaves the studio, a sweet little orange kitty has been waiting for her on her car. Orange kitties are famously idiots, but this one is sly – that kitty was looking to get adopted by Megan, 100%. Megan has already named the kitty Miso, and it looks like Meg and the producers have been feeding Miso real tuna, fried chicken and ribs.

This reminds me a little bit of Lupita Nyong’o adopting a big orange tomcat she named Yoyo. Lupita adopted her orange kitty right after a bad breakup too. Megan dumped Klay Thompson this past April after she learned that he had been cheating on her constantly. What is about orange kitties helping women through breakups?? Anyway, I hope Megan actually adopts Miso and brings Miso home with her. As you can see in the video, Miso is super-friendly and clearly he wants to live with Meg.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Megan’s TikTok.

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7 Responses to “Megan Thee Stallion got adopted by an orange street cat, who she named ‘Miso’”

  1. Graphinya Heather says:
    August 17, 2026 at 7:51 am

    Cat distribution system at work again.

    Reply
  2. Jais says:
    August 17, 2026 at 8:28 am

    Oh I hope she keeps this cat. My mom just got a male orange barn kitten. She’s been specifically wanting a male orange cat bc she had one years ago that just showed up at her doorstep and adopted my mom. And that cat ended up being so chill and cool. So now she has a new one and it’s already one of the best cats. Cuddly but fearless and strait up wrestles with the dogs.

    Reply
  3. not a token says:
    August 17, 2026 at 8:29 am

    male orange cats are famously not the sharpest tool in the shed… female ones are quite the opposite. incredibly cunning and resilient. looks like this one knows what she is doing 😁

    Reply
    • MaisiesMom says:
      August 17, 2026 at 8:54 am

      I have a female orange cat. She’s no dummy, lol. She’s quiet and observant and (mostly) stays out of trouble. I would love a male ginger too. Wish she’d had a brother I could have adopted with her.

      Click to Edit – 
      Reply
  4. ChillinginDC says:
    August 17, 2026 at 8:43 am

    Hope she keeps and enjoys Miso. And ugh Klay.

    Reply
  5. IdlesAtCranky says:
    August 17, 2026 at 8:44 am

    All cats are the best cats! But orange floofs are so so sweet. 🧡🧡🧡😺

    Reply

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