Natalie Portman is ‘annoyed’ but not furious over Rachel Cusk’s ‘Life of M’

Last month, there was an interesting story about Natalie Portman. Well, I found it interesting, but most people ignored it. Author Rachel Cusk’s new novel is called Life of M, and Cusk arguably used Portman as an inspiration for the main character. Cusk included personal and professional information about Natalie’s career, her love life, her parents and more. Natalie and Rachel Cusk know each other, they’ve met many times and Portman chose a different Cusk book for her book club. Well, I think Natalie is mostly doing the right thing about this situation – she has not issued one word on the record, and it looks like her team is mostly trying to avoid Streisand-Effecting Life of M. And yet, “sources” insist that Portman really isn’t that upset about the book. Are those “sources” Rachel Cusk’s publisher?

Natalie Portman has many close friends in her adopted hometown of Paris — but the acclaimed writer Rachel Cusk is not one of them, sources insist to Page Six. Nonetheless, the two women are in the middle of a literary scandal that has insiders buzzing from Hollywood to France.

Cusk’s novel, “Life of M,” out August 25, details a writer’s relationship with a former child star living in Paris as she attempts to write her autobiography. The former child star sure seems like Portman’s doppelgänger — from her failed marriage to her intense Method preparation for the movie “Black Swan” — and it’s not the most flattering portrait. Pages Six told that despite incorrect rumors Portman, 45, who is expecting her third child and first baby with her partner, French musician Tanguy Destable, is furious about the project, she does find the book “annoying.”

Seen by Page Six, “Life of M” is a thin, 100-page book that unpicks the concept of fame — and you certainly can see the parallels between the Oscar winner and the character M.

“The writer and the publisher are narrowly skating the line of not trying to hide who they make it out to be, even if they don’t comment on it,” said a top publishing source familiar with the situation.

A source in the French capital who knows both women told Page Six this week: “Of course Rachel is writing about Natalie!”

“This is how she goes about her writing,” said the publishing source. “Rachel steals from people’s lives and mines acquaintances.”

Portman and Cusk looked friendly in September 2021 when the actress selected the writer’s “Second Place” — which was long-listed for the prestigious Booker Prize — for her online book club and hosted an interview discussion with Cusk, calling her “one of my favorite writers.” She later announced Cusk’s novel “Parade” as her June 2024 book club pick.

But a source in the know insisted, “They hardly know each other … they have met maybe five or six times, total. Rachel appeared on Natalie’s Instagram book club, and Natalie’s always been a fan of her writing, but they don’t go out and they don’t hang out together. Natalie is in an amazing place in her life,” the source added. “She has an incredible partner and very close girlfriends; Rachel Cusk is not one of them, contrary to what she might like you to believe.”

Indeed, the source alleged, “The idea that they’re close friends being torn apart is a fabrication of a publisher trying to sell a book.”

We have reached out to reps for both Portman and Cusk. There’s even been online speculation that the actress may have granted the author permission for a roman à clef. But the star, Page Six is told by multiple sources, in no way colluded with Cusk on the book.

“Yes, both Rachel and Natalie live in Paris. Yes, there are references to ‘Black Swan’ and ‘Leon,’” said the source in the know. “But there is no deep exposé. You don’t get to the inner most working of who the character of M is.”