Addiction specialist: Brad Pitt will not have a lot of success ‘managing’ his drinking

Brad Pitt admitted, in a recent Esquire interview, that he is drinking again and has been drinking for the past three years. I suspect he’s been off the wagon for a lot longer than that. As I was going through photos of Brad from the past five years, I realized something sort of funny: by his own account, he fell off the wagon in 2023-24, which is when he started embracing bucket hats. Bucket hats = drunk. His return to drinking also began about a year into his relationship with Ines de Ramon. Anyway, despite Team Pitt’s efforts to massage the news of what amounts to an alcoholic relapse, many media outlets have been running expert commentary about alcoholism, recovery and whether it’s ever really safe for someone like Brad to fall off the wagon. Surprisingly, Fox News’ addiction specialist had maybe the best commentary thus far.
After seven years of sobriety, Brad Pitt has revealed that he resumed drinking alcohol in moderation — an approach that has raised concerns among some addiction experts. In an Esquire interview published on Aug. 10, the actor said, “I was sober for seven years. And then I got back off the wagon.” Pitt shared that he now drinks “in a more restrained manner,” saying that he doesn’t consume “big quantities” of alcohol. “I got overconfident a couple times, went, ‘Yep, nope, not good for me,’” he acknowledged. “I have to be professional about it.”
Jessica Steinman, a Los Angeles addiction specialist and chief clinical officer for No Matter What Recovery, generally advises against people returning to alcohol after a problematic relationship with it, warning that “testing the waters” can potentially be “dangerous.”
The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) defines alcohol use disorder (AUD) as an impaired ability to stop or control alcohol use despite adverse social, occupational or health consequences. The condition can range from mild to severe.
“There are people who struggle with substances and take a very large break, have a long period of sobriety and recovery, and they may choose to integrate it back into their lives,” Steinman, who was not diagnosing Pitt with AUD, told Fox News Digital. “As an addiction professional, as someone who’s been in this field for a very long time, I don’t see a whole lot of success with that.”
Although some people do successfully return to substances after needing to stop, Steinman considers them “anomalies and exceptions to the rule.”
“People think, ‘Oh, I’ve gone this long. I think I’m going to be able to manage it – I have the skills now. I have tools,’” she said. Addiction can alter the brain’s reward system, she said, making it highly responsive to the dopamine release associated with drinking or substance use.
“And that doesn’t go away – it lays dormant,” Steinman said, comparing it to a bear in hibernation. “If you wake that bear … life can quickly become unmanageable. So they want to be very mindful of that happening.”
The NIAAA notes that alcohol addiction involves changes across multiple brain systems related to rewards, stress, decision-making and learned responses to alcohol-related cues, and that some of those changes can continue even after drinking stops. For those struggling with substance-use issues and mental health issues, it’s a “lifelong issue” that must be managed like any other chronic illness, according to Steinman.
“I liken it to diabetes or heart disease – you have to manage this health issue,” she said. “And it’s the same thing for alcoholism and substance use issues.”
While NIAAA acknowledges that alcohol addiction can leave some people vulnerable to relapse, the agency notes that each recovery trajectory is unique.
I’ve read and covered a lot of these “expert commentary” pieces since Pitt’s Esquire interview came out, and this is seriously the only one I’ve seen where the recovery expert was like “this is a relapse, and this is a terrible idea.” Thank you!! I cannot believe how many experts are tiptoeing around what this is or acting as if we don’t know why Brad tried to dry out in the first place. They’ve been acting as if no one knows Brad’s history, both with his self-described drug-and-alcohol abuse and his history of domestic violence. Framing this through the conversation about dopamine and disease-maintenance is helpful too.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
I don’t know the extent of Brad’s drinking. I do think people can go from “drinking too much” to moderating their drinking and keeping it in check. But it seems his was worse than that? He might have been abusive even sober, but still. I’m kind of surprised that he doesn’t just go for the “California Sober” thing instead.
Noticed not a single DR. AA therapists talking about Brad Pitt’s alcoholism contributed towards Domestic violence of Angelina Jolie and her children. As long as Pitt’s alcoholic behaviour keeps getting a pass because of the power he holds within the industry
“People” can absolutely moderate their drinking habits, alcoholics/addicts definitely cannot.
He lost his family over his drinking. He is not going to become a social drinker. Normal people don’t have to focus so hard on controlling their drinking. But, his life.
I’m surprised his handlers have not gone the Ozempic route.
Alcohol is similar to sugar. GLP- 1 monitor addictions and allow alcohol to lay dormant in the stomach longer, rather then directly into the bloodstream.
Reading about Hayden’s (RIP) addiction issues & sad end – at a much younger age – should really be a wake up call for these people.
By “these people” do you mean addicts? Or do you mean Pitt’s handlers?
I think ppl with substance abuse disorders. The glp-1s affect the dopamine/ reward system as well as the hormonal mediators of hunger and satiety & delaying gastric emptying. Wonder what else we will find it does in coming months/ years. Potential could be amazing.
Pitt did do the Ozempic route in his initial pity party interview for GQ looking amancipated more like was put on hunger strike died for the photoshoot and tears in his eyes cover which worked for his paid minions fanbase
His entitlement and the attitude that led him to abuse his family in the first place is what is enabling what he thinks of as a successful return to alcohol in my opinion.
I struggled with drinking for a couple of years. When I was at my worst I locked my door and had my alcohol in private before bed. No social drinking (people don’t like to be around drunk people, for various reasons), no alcohol before driving, and I turned my phone off to prevent drunk social-media-ing while intoxicated. I was adamant that if I had this problem I could only allow it to be MY problem. So there are layers to the situation. He wants to be able to have public drinks at F1 without the blowback and similar activities. That’s what I’m seeing here.
Every time I read one of those “experts” highlighting how every recovery is different and some people can go back to drinking- I smell Brad’s pr stink all over it.
Yes, doctors are rightfully prudent about not arm chair diagnosing people they don’t treat, but the – it’s fine if he drinks slant- not sure it’s working as PR, but I know it’s a horrific thing to say to someone who is struggling with addiction.
The collateral damage of pitt’s ego and pr is potentially horrific.
Don’t care. Drink up. You’ve had 10 years to make amends to your children. You chose you and booze didn’t make you an abusive asshole. So cheers mate!
5 of his 6 children are like ” F*ck this guy AND his name” because of his drinking. All three of his daughters have legally or are legally removing his name because of his drinking. And this fool thinks he can still drink? He is beyond the river of denial
Well alcohol is more important to him. He chose alcohol after his kids. I mean deciding to quit drinking 3 years ago and his BS I am so sad when his kids started dropping his name. You would think he would put two and two together instead of blaming Angelina for it.
It infuriates me that the media has tried to make it seem like this is an unknowable issue. People die from this disease every effing day. I guarantee that for every person who went to an extra meeting because of what he said and what the so-called “experts” acting like this might be okay have said, many more rationalized that if it was okay for Pitt, it would be okay for them too.
I feel nothing but disgust for Pitt. He has caused major harm. What a total POS.
If alcohol is more important to Brad than making amends to his children, then drink away. Maybe at least once he completely sullies himself, the aggressive PR team will spit him out and stop defending this abuser.
He has the face he deserves. He looks miserable. I wish he would make an effort for his kids sake. What a pitiful waste. He made all of these kids then walked away after making a big mess. How is that showing your kids they matter and you love them? The biggest male star in the world is now the world’s worst father. Who would have thought?
My heart goes out to those in recovery who might be struggling through this. You know your truth and what works for you. Don’t let Brad sell you ideas you don’t need.
I read the thumbnail caption as “Addiction specialist Brad Pitt” and thought it was the best, most snarky thing I’d read anywhere about this.
So few are talking about the timing of this publication coming out 2d days before his youngest turn 18!! What’s that all about?
The alcholic younger girlfriend doesn’t care , you are the company you keep. His PR were selling her as if she was his saviour instead she’s been equally complicit with his behaviour and alienation of his children. He’s 100% at fault he’s a narsasstic man , but it doesn’t help all your paid enablers don’t care about you only your name & wealth that brings them.
Bwa ha ha ha ha.
Laughs in my mother was an alcoholic — or as she liked to say “I’m NOT an alcoholic! You just TOLD everyone I am!”