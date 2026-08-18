Pippa Middleton was ordered to dig up a tacky parking lot on her property

I’m probably not the best judge of this, but I think Pippa Middleton’s continuing real estate problems are massively indicative of how little she fits in with posh society. The current Princess of Wales is the same way – within British society, there are a million little tests you have to pass to be truly acceptable to the aristocracy. Pippa and Kate flunk those tests regularly, and I’m not even sure they understand how badly they’re doing overall in the eyes of the upper echelon. In 2022, Pippa’s husband, the terribly moderately wealthy James Matthews, purchased a large estate, Barton Court, attached to the village of Kintbury. TMW James also bought Pippa a petting zoo, and she tried for years to make it into a successful commercial venture before finally giving up this year. She wasted a chunk of her husband’s money on that mess as well.
Meanwhile, the bigger issue is the Barton Court estate and Pippa’s insistence that all of the footpaths belong to her and no ramblers are allowed. Pippa, TMW James and the villagers and ramblers have been locked in a heated battle for years over that footpath. To make matters even more tacky, it turns out that Pippa and James literally paved over part of her estate to create a parking lot. She didn’t get permission from the planning committee, and now Pippa and James have been ordered to dig up the eyesore.
Pippa Middleton and her husband have been told to dig up an “unsightly” car park on her Berkshire estate following complaints from residents. The Princess of Wales’s sister and James Matthews had sought retrospective planning permission for the site on their Barton Court estate, which had already been constructed last year.
However, West Berkshire Council agreed with objections raised to the parking site in February, and dismissed their appeal last month after concluding it “does not conserve the landscape and scenic beauty” of the area.
They said: “Due to its size and engineered appearance, the development has introduced a visually intrusive and urbanised feature into an otherwise meadow.”
The car park is located on the Wessex Downs, which has enhanced protections as a National Landscape, an area of particular scenic beauty. Concerns had been raised that the site would impact the biodiversity of the area, and that before it had been developed, it contributed to the “openness and tranquillity of the rural area”.
The couple had not provided information that the site would not impact the nearby River Kennet, which has been described as one of England’s premier chalk streams. Concerns had also been raised that vehicles exiting the car park, which was to be used by fishermen and angling clubs, would not have “adequate visibility”.
One resident said: “Ample parking already exists on the Barton Court estate. Additional parking is unnecessary. This application is to move unsightly parking out of sight of the applicants on entry to the Barton Court estate to the detriment of the residents and the heritage of Kintbury.”
Another said that the car park also posed a flooding risk, while another described it as an “eye sore” and a “brutal interruption of the bucolic scene”.
In one response dated December of last year, a local wrote: “This application shows a disregard for both the law and the village & villagers of Kintbury. I hope that West Berkshire Council will encourage the applicant to select another more discreet site on the spacious Barton Court Estate to support this income stream”. The decision to dismiss the couple’s appeal means that the original ruling to deny planning permission stands.
[From The Independent]
I just can’t get over how Pippa and TMW James have pretty much pissed off everyone around them. ‘Tis the Middleton Way™. Pippa’s neighbors are furious about the footpath, furious about the gauche parking lot, furious about the faux-posh “private property” signs, furious about the price-gouging at the now-defunct petting zoo, furious about the noise of Pippa’s parties. The Middleton women really don’t know how to step lightly, right?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Carole Middleton and Pippa Matthews (Philippa Middleton) in the stands at the 2026 Wimbledon tournament at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. Pictured: Carole Middleton, Pippa Matthews BACKGRID USA 6 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of The Royal Family attend The Together At Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey, London, UK.
Pictured: Pippa Middelton, Pippa Matthews, James Matthews
BACKGRID USA 8 DECEMBER 2023
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Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Celebrities in the stands at the 2026 Wimbledon tournament at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. Pictured: Roger Federer, Pippa Matthews BACKGRID USA 6 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Celebrities in the stands at the 2026 Wimbledon tournament at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. Pictured: Roger Federer, Pippa Matthews BACKGRID USA 6 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Carole Middleton and Pippa Matthews (Philippa Middleton) in the stands at the 2026 Wimbledon tournament at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. Pictured: Carole Middleton, Pippa Matthews BACKGRID USA 6 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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North America, Australia and New Zealand Rights Only – Paris, France -20180527- Celebrities at Roland Garros Day One
-PICTURED: Pippa Middleton and James Matthews
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
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Featuring: Pippa Middleton and James Matthews
Where: Paris, France, France
When: 27 May 2018
Credit: INSTARimages.com
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North America Rights Only – London, UK -20191204- Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews leaving St Luke’s church in Chelsea, hand in hand, having attended The Henry Van Straubenzee Memorial Fund’s Christmas Carol Service
-PICTURED: Pippa Middleton and James Matthews
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
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Featuring: Pippa Middleton and James Matthews
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 04 Dec 2019
Credit: INSTARimages.com
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Together at Christmas Community Carol Service held at Westminster Abbey
Featuring: Pippa Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Dec 2021
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
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Pippa Middleton arriving for the Royal Carols – Together At Christmas service at Westminster Abbey in London
Featuring: Pippa Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Dec 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Agree 100% in this post. The un-earned entitlement energy, the “miss me with that” from the British aristos re: the Middletons, everything. Stop fussing, love of God! Just exist in peace with your neighbors, it’s not that hard…
But may I say one thing? Look at that body language of Pippa and TMW Husband at Wimbledon. Matching hats and sunglasses. Easy hand on the thigh, relaxed…This is a happy marriage and it’s lovely to see
Ok, so I’m reading through – car park built on protected land, no permits, going after approval after the fact – and I’m thinking this is for private use. But the last paragraph – income stream? So, they built paid parking on their own property which is also protected land? I smell Eau de Trump here.
These twits were hoping for a fine and not to have to dig it up 💯 . I can assure you they will dig up the lot, consult their lawyers, play with words, and purposely make it worse or find a way to piss the people even more in the future to get it their way. No respect. Worse people, worst neighbours, just like her brother fighting with his farmer neighbour and just like her lazy sister taking public park for her own. Entitled brats.
The estate has always run a small fishing operation – one of Britain’s best and most beautiful rivers runs through it. Their application claimed that these people that signed up normally parked at the “station across from the gate” but the station closed parking to anyone that wasn’t a train passenger so the car park was put in to provide them parking.
I see, thank you.
Retroactive permits do not exist in historic and conservation zones. I live in a community with an historic designation and if you do something without a permit, it has to be undone 100% of the time, even if a tree falls on your house and leaves a gaping hole in the roof.
So it seems they were going for, “It is better to ask for forgiveness than permission,” and it backfired on them.
“BUT WE HAVE MONEY”
I think money is really what the community is resisting. Too many rural towns have been overtaken by wealthy people, driving up real estate prices and making it impossible for the next generation to remain in the community. I grew up in a sleepy rural community where the Hadids bought a farm. Not everyone is happy about it.
That seems to be the attitude of many wealthy people that want to gut historic properties throughout the UK (and the US but we have such limited planning to begin with)
These idiots. You can’t just install an impervious surface without ensuring that it won’t cause flooding.
They were careless people, Pippa and Terribly Moderately Wealthy James …
They clearly bought the place with a view to make money off it so we shouldn’t be surprised by this – they clearly think protected land that is ‘theirs’ they can just ignore the law ’cause we have money and my sister is the future Keen’.
The whole family are so desperate to be seen as Lords/Ladies of the Manor (Keen and her nay-cha Temu Boden videos) and its quite hilarious that it keeps blowing up in the faces. The aristo’s don’t want anything to do with them and even the wealthy country ‘folk’ laugh at them.
Allowing people to fish on it (for a fee) predates them but I think you’re dead on they have to monetize it. They have put in a leisure center size pool, and have planning permissions for new stables, new greenhouse, new walled garden. The fishing alone, to me, greatly damages their need for the electric gate on the property and claims of a need for privacy
And yet I thought Kate and the Midds never put a foot wrong.
Right? Can you imagine how this would be being covered if it was Spencer Matthews caught up in this?
Kate’s Anmer Hall renovation was also vulgar. The glass ceiling garden room or whatever she calls it that she added and the connection to the former stables that are the nanny’s rooms, etc. are not in keeping with the rest of the home. She did the same thing with ripping out walled gardens to put her tennis court in a different place, etc. And I’ll never forget Uncle Gary letting everyone know he bought them an Asprey backgammon set from their secret wedding registry. I highly doubt it was under 5000 pounds.
I wish that there were pictures of said parking lot, my imagination is running wild with thoughts of how tacky it is!
You can find it. It’s in some of the news stories. It’s at the side of a public road so is immediately visible. They must have known they would need planning permission. You can find the location on Google earth. Search for Bucklebury Farm and Safari Park (the Mathews recent business venture, now ended) on Pease Hill. The Middleton parents’ property is opposite. The Car Park was at the side of a main public road at the edge of their property.
Pippa and James bought a beautifully designed, tended, and maintained estate planned and renovated tastefully by one of Britain’s foremost designers, Sir Terence Conrad, and just embark on the most nouveau riche, London Russian banker, oversized and overdone renovations to both inside and outside. They tore up the walled kitchen garden in favor of an 82 foot by 19 foot swimming pool. That is the size of the pool at your local like leisure center. It is more than double the size of your typical private pool. Vulgar, vulgar, vulgar.
Sounds like Pippa and her husband may soon loose the “moderately wealthy” if they keep having these financial failures like the failed zoo and having to rip out a brand new parking lot can’t be cheap.. I find this all amusing, entitled bad neighbors are the worse but funny when it’s not you living near them.
Pippa and Janes are really hopeless in business. Pippa needs to get an MBA to learn how to build and sustain a business. Having the capital to start it isn’t enough.
James has done ok, he’s worth $2B now, at least according to many sources in the past year.
No matter what she does those aristos are never going to accept her. I kinda feel sorry for her.
They’ve never accepted her parents, or at least not her mother. After the bankruptcy there were posters put up around the village demanding they pay their debts.
When Ma pops, two of her kids IMHO will collapse beyond belief, and one will absolutely thrive.
The old aristocracy and royalty can (often) be arrogant, haughty, and treat their servants poorly, but they have impeccable manners—even if it’s just for show —they know how to use cutlery elegantly, eat gracefully, carry on courteous conversations, and maintain mutual, friendly relationships, including with the local community, even if, again, it’s often just for show.
They all play a certain high-class game, even if behind closed doors they hit rock bottom.
Old Mrs. Middleton, obsessed with getting close to the aristocracy, never bothered with her own self-improvement, nor with her daughters’ upbringing, their manners, refinement, or a real education. Kate’s bought-and-paid-for degree and her so-called “studies” were needed to snare William, not to learn anything—which is evident the moment she opens her mouth.
C. Middleton is a terrible boor, and she passed that on to her children. Her behavior at Ascot or Wimbledon is the most embarrassing spectacle. The problem isn’t her background but her behavior—as if she’d just emerged from some remote forest and found herself among people for the first time. She guzzles alcohol as if her life depended on it, throws herself at the royals, touches their faces with her hands, does it stick its tongue out while eating?
It’s awful, and unfortunately, her daughters are just the same. So many years after the wedding, and Kate still can’t hold her cutlery properly, still shoves her hand into her mouth along with a cookie, and loudly announces at a diplomatic reception that she’s going to the restroom.
The entire Middleton family has created their own little Windsor right next to it and settled side by side on nearby land, and all of them (I don’t know about her brother) are at war with their neighbors. They feel more royal than the queen (I’m thinking of Elizabeth) and are trying to rule over a community they’ve had at odds with from the very beginning. Pippa has been throwing parties right under their windows, blocking the paths, and, just like Kate, has more “private property—no trespassing” signs than there are trees in the forest. Kate evicted the tenants from her house for good, stole 150 ares of public parkland, and evicted the tenants from nearby houses.
Add to that the collapse of the family businesses—which Carole contributed to by taking goods without paying—and the fact that she still hasn’t paid for the impressive wedding cake, and you have the complete picture of these people.
Yeah, so — as a working-class, incredibly lefty American, I have zero to negative sympathies for the inherited-money, inbred, “top-shelf” aristo class in Britain. They love to play status games, and they often feel absolute privilege to use and abuse anyone they feel superior to, which is almost everyone. So their good opinion is not a laudable goal to me.
That said, there is definitely an equally distasteful mindset when it comes to new-money social climbers. They want to be posh, but they’re too vulgar, and too selfish and self-centered.
Plus, they entirely miss the fact that good manners and actual noblesse oblige are pretty much the only two qualities that have kept the UK aristo class from being hauled off in tumbrils, as the French so famously did with theirs.
I don’t know if it’s only Carol Middleton to blame, or if her more publicly quiet husband is just as bad as she is — but the couple have managed to raise children who have all the ambitions, but none of the good graces that make aristos even a tiny bit tolerable.
They’re hardly the only family in the UK who are vulgar, overly entitled social climbers, or as they used to be called in the Regency era, Mushrooms.
But thanks to the fact that they managed to shove their older daughter into the “royal” family, every stupid, thoughtless, cheap action anyone in their family takes that negatively affects others makes international news. Such a shame for them all, really. 😳🙄
I think the hate is more “historic district no change ever” than it is toff exclusion. See also, Jeremy Clarkson’s (bestie to the queen!) efforts to make changes at his farm being repeatedly rebuffed by the local town council. This is much more a local “hysterical” (historical) society issue, which you would see in any historic area, England or America.
Paved paradise and put a parking lot. LITERALLY!!
Now I feel like the “all their neighbors hate them” stories were about Pippa and her husband but they did a search and replace with the Sussexes and published those articles. Same how all the unhappy and brink of divorce are about the Wales’.