Pippa Middleton was ordered to dig up a tacky parking lot on her property

I’m probably not the best judge of this, but I think Pippa Middleton’s continuing real estate problems are massively indicative of how little she fits in with posh society. The current Princess of Wales is the same way – within British society, there are a million little tests you have to pass to be truly acceptable to the aristocracy. Pippa and Kate flunk those tests regularly, and I’m not even sure they understand how badly they’re doing overall in the eyes of the upper echelon. In 2022, Pippa’s husband, the terribly moderately wealthy James Matthews, purchased a large estate, Barton Court, attached to the village of Kintbury. TMW James also bought Pippa a petting zoo, and she tried for years to make it into a successful commercial venture before finally giving up this year. She wasted a chunk of her husband’s money on that mess as well.

Meanwhile, the bigger issue is the Barton Court estate and Pippa’s insistence that all of the footpaths belong to her and no ramblers are allowed. Pippa, TMW James and the villagers and ramblers have been locked in a heated battle for years over that footpath. To make matters even more tacky, it turns out that Pippa and James literally paved over part of her estate to create a parking lot. She didn’t get permission from the planning committee, and now Pippa and James have been ordered to dig up the eyesore.

Pippa Middleton and her husband have been told to dig up an “unsightly” car park on her Berkshire estate following complaints from residents. The Princess of Wales’s sister and James Matthews had sought retrospective planning permission for the site on their Barton Court estate, which had already been constructed last year. However, West Berkshire Council agreed with objections raised to the parking site in February, and dismissed their appeal last month after concluding it “does not conserve the landscape and scenic beauty” of the area. They said: “Due to its size and engineered appearance, the development has introduced a visually intrusive and urbanised feature into an otherwise meadow.” The car park is located on the Wessex Downs, which has enhanced protections as a National Landscape, an area of particular scenic beauty. Concerns had been raised that the site would impact the biodiversity of the area, and that before it had been developed, it contributed to the “openness and tranquillity of the rural area”. The couple had not provided information that the site would not impact the nearby River Kennet, which has been described as one of England’s premier chalk streams. Concerns had also been raised that vehicles exiting the car park, which was to be used by fishermen and angling clubs, would not have “adequate visibility”. One resident said: “Ample parking already exists on the Barton Court estate. Additional parking is unnecessary. This application is to move unsightly parking out of sight of the applicants on entry to the Barton Court estate to the detriment of the residents and the heritage of Kintbury.” Another said that the car park also posed a flooding risk, while another described it as an “eye sore” and a “brutal interruption of the bucolic scene”. In one response dated December of last year, a local wrote: “This application shows a disregard for both the law and the village & villagers of Kintbury. I hope that West Berkshire Council will encourage the applicant to select another more discreet site on the spacious Barton Court Estate to support this income stream”. The decision to dismiss the couple’s appeal means that the original ruling to deny planning permission stands.

[From The Independent]

I just can’t get over how Pippa and TMW James have pretty much pissed off everyone around them. ‘Tis the Middleton Way™. Pippa’s neighbors are furious about the footpath, furious about the gauche parking lot, furious about the faux-posh “private property” signs, furious about the price-gouging at the now-defunct petting zoo, furious about the noise of Pippa’s parties. The Middleton women really don’t know how to step lightly, right?