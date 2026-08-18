Instagram’s new logo looks goofy and is hard to read



A landmark trial begins in California this week over whether Meta — parent company of Facebook and Instagram — purposely exploited and hooked children with the design of their platforms. Meta has been getting slammed with steep courtroom losses lately, so fingers crossed the trend continues. But I guess Instagram didn’t want business daddy’s lawsuit to step on their news cycle, because last week the photo sharing app revealed their first logo update in over 10 years. Well, if we want to be technical about it (which I ALWAYS do!) the logo is staying the same, the highlighter-colored camera design. What’s been given a refresh is the wordmark, the design/font choice for the word “Instagram.” Up until last Thursday, the “Instagram” wordmark was cursive yet clearly legible. But as we all know, cursive is going the way of the dodo bird. So behold the new wordmark which is… part cursive, part print, and being misread as “Instagwam,” “Instagzam,” and even “Instaguam.” It’s going gwell.

Instagram just got its first logo refresh in over a decade — but users are already roasting it online. On Thursday, Meta unveiled Instagram’s updated wordmark, with Instagram head Adam Mosseri describing the redesign as “cleaner and more modern” while paying tribute to the app’s original branding. The familiar multicolored camera icon isn’t changing, but the lettering at the top of the app has been completely refreshed. “The wordmark at the top of the app hasn’t changed in 10 years, so it was time for a refresh,” Mosseri wrote while announcing the update on Instagram on Thursday, August 13. It didn’t take long for users to weigh in. Many commenters joked that the redesigned lettering is difficult to read, with several saying the new logo looks less like “Instagram” and more like “Instagzam,” “Instagwam” or even “Instaguam.” One quipped, “Instagwam—how a toddler would pronounce it.” Others questioned whether the redesigned logo was as readable as its predecessor. “The youth can’t read cursive,” joked one, “so I approve the sly dig.” Social media consultant Matt Navarra offered a more positive take, writing on X that while “design peeps are going to have a fun day tearing it apart,” he found the redesign “fresh, modern” and faithful to Instagram’s original identity. Not all of the criticism focused on the logo itself. Some users used Mosseri’s announcement to voice frustration over broader issues on the platform, including bots, AI-generated content and concerns over algorithmic changes limiting what followers can see. Whether the new logo grows on users or not, one thing is already clear: Instagram’s redesign has everyone talking.

[From Parade]

Oh man, “Instaguam” is killing me. Think of all the disgruntled people about to log in looking for teleportation to Guam! But now that I’ve spent the entirety of my Monday evening examining the old and new wordmarks next to each other, it really is true that the new font does the letter “r” dirty. It’s like someone was jotting down “Instagram,” only the person sneezed when they got to the “r” and kept going, and Meta decided “Yes, THAT’S the look we want!” Or, circling back to Meta’s legal woes, is this a ploy on their part to evade responsibility? “That wasn’t OUR app, your honor, it was Instagwam!” As a font in and of itself, I don’t hate the new look. I can’t help it, I love to champion anything that’s off beat! You do you, Instag—gesundheit—am! But from a brand perspective, I’d think the #1 goal would be for the name of the brand to be legible, yes? And speaking of brand goals, Meta published a mini tome on how this new wordmark continues the heritage of Instagram while carrying it into the future and solving world peace while they’re at it. (My jesting isn’t all that far off from Meta’s tone.) In that novella, Meta says “The new wordmark is bolder and simpler with touches of unexpectedness.” Are we talking about a perfume now?? Actually in that case, I cosign “Instagzam” as a more alluring fragrance name. Instagzam: bold and unexpected, however you spell it.