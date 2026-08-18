Hayden Panettiere was dropped by Neutrogena for revealing her postpartum depression



Hayden Panettiere died tragically on Sunday in Greenville, South Carolina. While a cause of death has not been officially determined, audio obtained from EMS on the scene suggests that she passed from an overdose. People are sharing their memories of Hayden, and she was a lovely person who cared deeply about others. It’s still hard for me to grasp that she’s gone, and I was just a fan. People who knew her are devastated.

While promoting her memoir earlier this year, Hayden spoke about the fallout from going public with her struggle with postpartum depression in 2015. In her interview on Jay Shetty’s podcast she said that Neutrogena dumped her as a spokesperson for that. She had been working with the brand for ten years at that point. Neutrogena cited the morals clause in their contract, as if it’s a moral failing to have a mental health issue. Here’s the segment where Hayden told Jay about it. If you’d like to see the YouTube video instead that’s at the bottom of this story. I’m also including her 2015 reveal on Kelly Ripa’s show. I covered it at the time and I thought she was minimizing what she went through, which is understandable. It makes more sense now that we know she didn’t plan to discuss it. She was so professional about it and I’m really floored that Neutrogena found it grounds to dismiss Hayden.

Hayden Panettiere in May of this year talking about Neutrogena ending her endorsement deal after she talked about her struggles with postpartum depression in 2015 pic.twitter.com/WOPWHX79RT — Lunar Surfer (@TheLunarSurfer) August 17, 2026

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To her immense credit, Hayden went on to talk about her postpartum depression and subsequent struggle with addiction for years. It came at a great cost to her but she surely helped so many women.

People are calling for a boycott of Neutrogena for this. The brand is mid anyway. I’ve never used their skincare but they have some decent sunscreen that’s since been eclipsed by more modern brands like Supergoop and Elf.

Screw you @Neutrogena I’m telling everyone I know that your products are unethical and cause bad skin ! https://t.co/feP2edUdwo — 🌙 (@poetartistry) August 18, 2026

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I really hope this puts more brands on notice, but we’ve seen how out of control capitalism has become, to put it mildly. The show Nashville is also coming under scrutiny. Hayden’s character went through postpartum depression at the same time Hayden was dealing with it. She’s talked about how difficult that was for her and how she wasn’t sure her character’s story arc was a coincidence.

Hayden Panettiere — Neutrogena commercial (2010) 💕🕊️🫧 Truly a child prodigy we’ll always remember <3 pic.twitter.com/9ajXh58s7H — $ (@2000sphase) August 17, 2026

Hayden’s ex fiance, Wladimir Klitschko, has issued a statement about her passing. He has been raising their 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, since 2018. Hayden has been open about the difficult decision she made to give up custody when she was struggling.

Our family is going through a time of profound shock and grief. The announcement of Hayden’s tragic death saddens me deeply. She left this world far too soon. Hayden was, although no longer my partner, an important part of my life and the mother of our daughter, Kaya. She built… pic.twitter.com/etL169NOmB — Klitschko (@Klitschko) August 18, 2026

Here’s Hayden’s 2015 reveal on Live with Kelly and Micheal. It starts around 5:45 in case that’s not queued up.



And here’s her talk with Jay Shetty. She talks about losing the Neutrogena contract at 1 hour in.

