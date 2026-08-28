Himesh Patel: The Odyssey was ‘100% physically the hardest film I’ve had to do’

So many people have been talking about Himesh Patel’s performance in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. Patel plays Eurylochus, Odysseus’s second-in-command, and there’s already a quiet conversation about whether Patel deserves an Oscar nomination. People were really blown away by his performance, but I’m not sure the studio is ready to put the time, money and effort into waging an awards campaign for a British-Indian actor. We’ll see though. Incidentally, it was interesting to see Patel barely included in The Odyssey’s promotion – he attended one photocall and one premiere. Yet his role was a lot bigger than most of the other supporting characters. Well, about that – Vanity Fair spoke to Himesh one month after The Odyssey was released – you can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

The backlash to his casting: After all, he tells VF with a chuckle, we’re talking about “an ancient Greek myth with the cyclops in it and a witch who turns men into pigs. But we can’t have an Indian.”

How he got the role: “It was, much to my surprise, just an offer of a part. I got a call from my agents towards the end of 2024. They were like, “He’s offering you a role in his new movie.” I was floored by that. I didn’t know what it was until a week later when I spoke to Chris and he told me what we were doing. Chris said, “You’re gonna be playing Eurylochus,” and I said, “That’s great. I don’t know what that means.” Another week or two went by before I had the script in my hands. The ride began in January. February, I did my fittings, had some camera tests. I had a taste of what it’s like on his set, and we already had a working relationship to some degree, but it’d been almost six years. I felt like I hit the ground running, like no time had passed. I think that speaks to the fact that a lot of the key crew were the same. He has an ethic of how he works and he sticks to it. If you know it already, then it feels familiar quickly.

The intensity and physicality of the film: “100% physically the hardest film I’ve had to do. There were many times I struggled with it. It set me off on a path of going, “I really need to start looking after myself a bit better,” and be more physically ready for this sort of thing. There were many times where I worried that I had been horribly miscast and thought, “I don’t know. Am I physically up to the task?” It’s rigorous, and you don’t really have any movie magic helping you out. If you’re gonna pull yourself back up onto a boat, you’re gonna pull yourself back up onto a boat. If you’re gonna hurtle down a hill, running away from the cyclops, that’s what you’re gonna do. I was a bit concerned about being on the boat because I’ve never spent that long on a boat. Especially not on a boat that’s potentially gonna be moving up and down in the waves. I’m thankful to say I had my sea legs pretty quickly.

Would Himesh follow Matt Damon into war? “One hundred percent. [Matt] was the embodiment of that. I’ve spoken endlessly about how highly I think of him; I’ll never tire of it. He’s amazing as a person. Obviously, we know as an actor what he’s capable of. But this was a real undertaking for him. At no point did I see him complain or do anything even remotely diva-ish. In this situation, he could have been forgiven for at least having one moment of throwing his toys out the pram, but it never happened. I think it’s not in his character. He’s a hard worker, a team player. He led by example every moment of every day and in every way as an actor, as a colleague, and as a human being. I learned so much—how you lead a film, how you treat others. It was a real example of doing that while still looking after yourself and getting the work done.”

Working with Samantha Morton & filming the pig scene: “It was amazing. We spent a day walking from the boat up across the landscape, and then up the hill with the animals and everything. I was just like, “Samantha Morton’s at the top of the hill. We get to spend time with Samantha Morton at the top of the hill.” It was a boiling hot summer in Scotland, and we were going up and down and up and down this hill.

When Circe says that the men can’t change their nature: “She’s speaking to a certain type of masculinity that simply will not be told that there might be something wrong with the way they’re carrying themselves. As a person who has had and continues to have incredibly strong and brilliant women in my life, it’s always been clear to me that men have a responsibility to check ourselves and to listen to criticism without feeling that it’s some sort of affront. I thought it was brilliant writing from Chris, but the way Samantha delivered that—I’ve had so many of my friends say to me that she encapsulated what we live with every day, that so many men don’t understand. We have to try and fight the patriarchy. If you’re gonna say the XYZ misogyny is some sort of natural occurrence, then there’s plenty of men who have done something about it, so I think we should all sort of take a second and think about it. Evolution is changing nature.

Whether everyone loses in a war: “Pretty much everyone’s a loser. There’s stories about Indian soldiers who fought in the First and Second World Wars under the British Empire. A lot of them didn’t have a choice; they were colonial subjects, they were sent off to war. We can look back on those wars and feel more than we can in recent times that this was just. We had to fight this sort of rising fascism; we did the right thing. Even though it was successful, lives were lost in every way—so everyone loses. Whatever happens, if you start opening those doors to that sort of thing, everyone loses.”