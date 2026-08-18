Marvel released a must-watch 15-film/TV list for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ homework

I’m not completely anti-Marvel, but I understand why “superhero fatigue” is a thing. I also think it’s not a sustainable entertainment model to create intricate multi-medium storylines which people “need” to watch to understand one film. But that’s what’s happening in the MCU these days. It’s not a situation where you only need to see one previous Avengers film to understand what the hell is happening in Avengers: Doomsday. Apparently, people will need to watch FIFTEEN films or TV shows to understand Doomsday. Y’all.

Ready for your Avengers: Doomsday homework? Marvel has released a watchlist of 15 movies and TV shows you should watch before December 18 rolls around. Despite saying that Avengers: Doomsday would reset the MCU to ‘Phase Zero’, it turns out that the optimal way to watch Marvel’s next blockbuster will be to have viewed some of the many films and TV series that have come before it. Who would have thought!

Thankfully, though, Marvel does not suggest you need to see all 38 films released to date, nor every Agents of Shield episode. Instead, Disney+ now hosts an official Doomsday preparation watchlist, with 15 projects highlighted by Marvel as your most important things to catch up on.

Included in that rundown are some obvious choices. Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame are in there, of course, as are movies that directly highlight some of the characters and teams who will come together to try and stop Doctor Doom: last year’s excellent Thunderbolts/The New Avengers, as well as the so-so The Fantastic Four: First Steps, as well as Shang-Chi, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Deadpool & Wolverine. Deep cuts such as Fox’s X-Men and X2 are also apparently recommended viewing.

Next up in the list are a handful of projects that have dealt squarely with multiversal shenanigans (if you already know what Incursions are, top marks for you). Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Loki are obvious picks here, as is, somewhat intriguingly, Spider-Man: No Way Home. (Hey! I wonder if that Brand New Day post-credits scene is pointing to another Peter Parker!) And then there are a couple of unexpected additions to Marvel’s list of homework. The original Avengers? I mean, it’s a great movie. But if you’ve already seen it a dozen times, Infinity War and Endgame have you covered. Captain America: The First Avenger? Uh, I guess it sets up Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter’s relationship, though again, Endgame also ticks off that one.

Notebooks at the ready for Marvel’s full pre-Avengers: Doomsday watchlist:

X-Men

X2

Captain America: The First Avenger

The Avengers

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

Loki

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Captain America: Brave New World

Deadpool & Wolverine

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Thunderbolts

The Fantastic Four: First Steps