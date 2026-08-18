Marvel released a must-watch 15-film/TV list for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ homework

I’m not completely anti-Marvel, but I understand why “superhero fatigue” is a thing. I also think it’s not a sustainable entertainment model to create intricate multi-medium storylines which people “need” to watch to understand one film. But that’s what’s happening in the MCU these days. It’s not a situation where you only need to see one previous Avengers film to understand what the hell is happening in Avengers: Doomsday. Apparently, people will need to watch FIFTEEN films or TV shows to understand Doomsday. Y’all.
Ready for your Avengers: Doomsday homework? Marvel has released a watchlist of 15 movies and TV shows you should watch before December 18 rolls around. Despite saying that Avengers: Doomsday would reset the MCU to ‘Phase Zero’, it turns out that the optimal way to watch Marvel’s next blockbuster will be to have viewed some of the many films and TV series that have come before it. Who would have thought!
Thankfully, though, Marvel does not suggest you need to see all 38 films released to date, nor every Agents of Shield episode. Instead, Disney+ now hosts an official Doomsday preparation watchlist, with 15 projects highlighted by Marvel as your most important things to catch up on.
Included in that rundown are some obvious choices. Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame are in there, of course, as are movies that directly highlight some of the characters and teams who will come together to try and stop Doctor Doom: last year’s excellent Thunderbolts/The New Avengers, as well as the so-so The Fantastic Four: First Steps, as well as Shang-Chi, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Deadpool & Wolverine. Deep cuts such as Fox’s X-Men and X2 are also apparently recommended viewing.
Next up in the list are a handful of projects that have dealt squarely with multiversal shenanigans (if you already know what Incursions are, top marks for you). Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Loki are obvious picks here, as is, somewhat intriguingly, Spider-Man: No Way Home. (Hey! I wonder if that Brand New Day post-credits scene is pointing to another Peter Parker!) And then there are a couple of unexpected additions to Marvel’s list of homework. The original Avengers? I mean, it’s a great movie. But if you’ve already seen it a dozen times, Infinity War and Endgame have you covered. Captain America: The First Avenger? Uh, I guess it sets up Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter’s relationship, though again, Endgame also ticks off that one.
Notebooks at the ready for Marvel’s full pre-Avengers: Doomsday watchlist:
X-Men
X2
Captain America: The First Avenger
The Avengers
Avengers: Infinity War
Avengers: Endgame
Loki
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Captain America: Brave New World
Deadpool & Wolverine
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Thunderbolts
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
I’m actually a fan of the X-Men franchise and the Black Panther franchise. But I’m so tired of the X-Men stuff – the last few X-Men films/reboots have made no logical sense and there are just too many people trying to put their own stamp on it. I don’t even understand half of the plotlines in the Black Panther movies because I haven’t done my “homework,” i.e. watched a dozen other MCU films. Is it really that difficult to just make films which people can enjoy without all of this homework?
A few days ago, Marvel released a new trailer for Doomsday. I have no idea what’s happening, truly. Pedro Pascal seems upset! And Ian McKellen is still cashing those Magneto checks.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, poster courtesy of Marvel/Disney.
I was whelmed. And I have watched most of this, but not all, and no I am not watching all of this to get through some movie that looks mid at best. And the tv shows….no.
Insert “aint nobody got time for that” gif here.
I want to be entertained when I go to the cinema and leave (waves hands around) all this outside for a bit, I don’t want to have to study for this.
I came on here to say that! LOL
I don’t want to yuck the yum for those that enjoy this homework but yeah no it’s not for me.
Might be in the minority, but I’m excited for this. Have seen these movies multiple times…except Thunderbolts. Need to catch up on that one.
Highly recommend Thunderbolts, easily my favourite they’ve made since End Game and one of, if not the, best since then.
And guys…you don’t have to watch everything . 🤦♀️It’s not going to be that hard to understand. Universe is ending, bad guys and heroes fight in exciting ways. This is marketing, it’s all in fun.
None of these marvel films are so complex that you need to watch anything before hand.
Good guys win. Bad guys lose and plot holes are explained by alternate universes.
And there is always a reset button.
I love the MCU so I’ve watched it all, most at least twice. I usually throw one on when I’m cooking, it’s nice background.
But yeah, if you haven’t kept up I guess it might be a bit daunting. I would guess you’ll still get the gist if don’t watch most of those. I haven’t watched the X-men movies since they came out decades ago and probably won’t bother and I’m sure it’ll be fine. But I’m looking forward to this. And Visionquest, that looks good.
We’ll probably go see this….in its 2nd or 3rd week and I’m not re-watching all this stuff. Just entertain me for 2 hours. I don’t need an analysis.
I’ve been a Marvel fan since I was a kid reading the comics in Greek – and later, one of my exes owned a comic book store. It’s kind of baked into my system, so I don’t think I’ll need to revisit this list.
I’ve actually seen all but one of those movies and I’m still exhausted
If the X-men ones are the ‘old’ ones then I’ve seen everything on that list but couldn’t tell you what happened in half of them. No way am I doing homework for this.
I have a cinema membership so we’ll probably go and see it but it’s out over the holidays when we’ll be busy and we also have Dune (which I’m not too bothered about but will see over this) and the new Jumanji which I’m quietly excited for.
The trailer for this just looked like a long list of characters. I enjoyed The Avengers but it’s just so convoluted now that the stories suffer.
We saw Spiderman recently and while you had a few known characters crossing paths it was a story about the people with some action sequences and that really landed for me.
I’ve completely given up on interacting with *any* Marvel or DC projects.
The few things that worked for me were things that flopped and I don’t have any patience left for stories that I don’t find emotionally engaging or creative.
Marvel just lost themselves a whole bunch of ticket sales.
I watched most of the Marvel movies and all the the original X-Men movies, but I am tired of this type of loud, interconnected content. The Dr Strange/time change element just made me lose complete interest in Marvel because nothing has emotional depth or meaning if history can be rewritten. I just want good content like the old school Hallmark Hall of Fame movies that had a social conscience before Hallmark became domain of dull repetitive Christmas movies. This looks like repetitive slop and Robert Downey, Jr should not have been brought back. The white cis men running the studios just have no spark of creative fire other than lining their pockets and making sure the old cis white men are front and center.
This reminds me of the movie “The Freshman”, where the protagonist goes to class and the professor lists all the required reading – all of which the professor has written, of course. Way to grab that cash.