Law Roach explained why he still boycotts certain major brands when styling Zendaya

Law Roach has been Zendaya’s stylist from the very beginning of her career. They are extremely loyal to one another, and their partnership has defined both of their careers – Law became a household name as a stylist because of Zendaya, and her iconic red-carpet style is a huge part of her fame and celebrity. But back in the beginning of their partnership, many big fashion houses did not want to bet on Zendaya or Law. Law was told “no” by Chanel, Saint Laurent, Dior, Gucci and Valentino in the early days of Zendaya’s career. He basically told those fashion houses that if they were saying no then, it would be a no forever. Well, Law appeared on Ziwe’s podcast and she asked him if he still boycotts those brands.
Law Roach is getting candid about his choice to exclude certain brands from the opportunity of dressing Zendaya on red carpets. The celebrated stylist, 48, appeared on Ziwe Fumudoh’s You’d Be an Iconic Guest podcast on Aug. 16 and opened up about his “pettiness” journey — which has historically extended to Zendaya’s red carpet style. Roach has repeatedly been thrust into the spotlight as the actress’ wide range of looks garner praise and admiration.
“You have an unofficial red carpet boycott on Saint Laurent, Dior, Valentino, Chanel and Gucci because they said no to dressing Zendaya when you first started out,” Ziwe said, echoing previous claims from the stylist.
“I think that there is an importance of being petty, but I’ve outgrown my pettiness. I think that holding grudges makes you ugly, so in my quest to become more beautiful, I’ve released some of the grudges that I held,” Roach said. “And I’m actually wearing Saint Laurent right now.”
But when asked if Zendaya, too, would be wearing any of the brands he previously soured on, Roach gave a definitive “no.”
Roach previously stated on the Cutting Room Floor podcast in May 2024 that he wouldn’t dress Zendaya in the “big five” fashion houses because they all kept telling him no when he’d ask them to dress the then-teenager.
“Try again next year. She’s too green. She’s not on our calendar,” he said was the response he’d get, adding that he saved the “receipts” from those interactions. He also noted that while Zendaya has worn pieces from those houses for editorial shoots, she never wore them for red carpet events.
“The first time she wore Valentino in public is when she had a contract,” he said.
Fair or not? I think it’s completely fair, but then again, I nurse grudges for years. I’m sure Law and Zendaya are the same. It’s smart business long-term as well – while some brand ambassadorships are lucrative, Zendaya’s financial model is even better. Law established her as an elite fashion girl without being tied to one brand, so now she gets to write her own terms with whichever brand she wants. She’s a Louis Vuitton ambassador but it’s not an exclusive contract, and she’s already got a fragrance deal with Prada.
This interview is NSFW for language, just FYI.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
I agree with Law Roach, but then, I always agree with him. A true genius. He will be remembered by fashion.
“Big mistake. Huge.” It’s probably healthy for these fashion houses to get a taste of their own medicine.
Perfect reference
I’m glad Law is boycotting them. Smaller, newer, and less known brands have been given great opportunities to showcase their work on the world stage.
@mightymolly Love it!
I’ve seen some criticism of Law lately but you know what? I’m a fan. He’s v hardworking and good at what he does. And I’m a Virgo so this is the kind of thing I can get behind.
I don’t blame him about this at all. I can’t stand him on Project Runway though, and he’s one of the reasons aside from all the stupid personal dramas that make them all look like children, I don’t watch. He’s mean and he makes it personal. He’s also one of those people who thinks humiliation and nastiness inspire others to be better. He should NOT be a judge but continue to make read carpet history with Z.
im curious about the ins and outs of his contract with Lauren Bezos
Yeah, I don’t get that. Why does she still look cheap? It’s not just the duck lips, and hair. Her clothes do NOT work. I don’ t know if it’s that he’s just good at picking clothes for Z, if he’s playing in her face or he follows her edicts and lets her go out looking a mess. I’m very confused by this.
Sanchez likes to look cheap. It’s always been her signature style.
I’m going with “he follows her edicts” until proven otherwise. She probably just uses him for his contacts. Hopefully she pays him well. She certainly doesn’t look like Zendaya!
Obviously Z can pull off anything and no one works it as well as she does, but Law can also dress other people to great effect (Anne Hathaway, Anya Taylor Joy, Celine Dion etc, etc….) IF they’re open to taking risks which Lauren obviously isn’t
To my knowledge he doesn’t have any other clients except Z so Lauren obviously pays him the big big bucks for his exclusive services. Afterwards she has her cheap style and he’s probably just staying in that lane. He definitely can dress older women creatively and make them look like total bad asses as witnessed with his old partnership with Celine Dion. But Lauren wouldn’t be into that imo.
This reminds me of the stories Beyonces mother tells about fashion brands shunning the DC girls in the beginning. I think its important to understand that fashion houses are also businesses with a bottom line, when you are a newcomer you simply won’t give a return on investment. They need people with exposure and red carpet attention. Would Beyonce agree to a feature from some YouTuber with 500 subscribers today….No,everyone has to work their way up.
Except there is not really an investment. I used to work for a VERY SMALL and local fashion magazine in the early aughts and we requested to borrow from designers (and received designer goods) all the time. I really don’t think PhillyStyle was making a huge dent in Chanel’s bottom line either way- but they still lent us items. And we were nobody. This is absolutely a race issue, not economics.
Spot on. Fashion houses have absolutely dressed no name white girls at the beginning of their careers (example Anya Taylor Joy) and gladly dress no influence white nepo children. The “she’s too green” was a total excuse. She was too black
You can’t be serious with this. IF you don’t LOOK like someone who they think SHOULD wear their clothes they won’t lend them out. Young, white and thin is always given an immediate pass to entry. These same places have refused to dress Bryce Dallas Howard(she’s not thin), she’s Hollywood royalty, but doesn’t look the part. They refused to dress Leslie Jones also, so in steps Christian Siriano. He actually dresses a lot of people who the fashion houses reject because they don’t have the “right” look based on their own unconscious or very conscious bias. Oprah not being allowed into Hermes, they just did the same thing to Savannah James ( Lebron’s wife). Girl, no.
Just a point of clarification Oprah wasn’t allowed to shop at Hermes because it was closed.
Yet it’s too bad that supposed professionals with careers in the fashion world apparently had so little vision and foresight when it came to Zendaya, Beyoncé and the other members of Destiny’s Child. These are, indeed, business decisions, and I’d guess that a part of their missions might be to anticipate who the rising stars might be and lock in a bit of loyalty when they’re in the way up and less expensive. I’m sure it’s just a coincidence (dripping sarcasm here is quite deliberate) that the ladies we’re discussing here are all Black — with Black representation when they initially approached the fashion houses.
And no, not everyone has to work their way up. At least some nepo babies get pretty meaningful head starts when it comes to access.
Mel, Law is a genius, but not a miracle worker. She didn’t check with him b4 all her plastic surgeries. Maybe he can advise her who to go to to reverse her procedures.
It’s not her plastic surgery, NOTHING takes this woman above floor Manager at the Loft. Her clothes are unflattering period.
I’m on board with this.
Plus given what we’ve been seeing some of the big houses turn out not being tied to one of them is a bonus. There are so many smaller houses and designers coming up with all sorts of amazing clothes that unless she needed the money from a contract with one of them (and I’m confident in saying she does not ) there’s no reason to promote their clothes.
This makes sense and the move set Zendaya apart, she’s launching and highlighting small brands, they will take risks in design because they have less to lose. Plus she stands apart from everyone else because she’s in things unique and lot the same stuff everyone else is in.
I think this story needs a bit more nuance. I studied at a fashion school and work in luxury marketing, with internships at Saint Laurent and Dior. Since the major fashion houses became part of huge groups like LVMH and Kering, celebrity dressing has also become a business strategy. Brands look at fame, visibility, media impact and commercial potential.
At the time, Zendaya was primarily a Disney star. She was known, but she didn’t yet have the international star power she has today. It’s therefore perfectly plausible that some houses simply didn’t see enough commercial value in working with her at that point. And she certainly wasn’t the only celebrity to experience this. Lea Michele was reportedly turned down by Chanel, for example. Sarah Jessica Parker has also explained that when Sex and the City started, fashion houses weren’t exactly lining up to dress the cast. Patricia Field and Parker were shopping vintage and using clothes they already had. Once the show became a cultural phenomenon, the fashion industry suddenly wanted to be associated with it.
I also find it contradictory that Law Roach says he boycotts certain brands for Zendaya while admitting that he still consumes those same brands himself. And let’s be honest, he doesn’t exactly seem interested in dressing his clients exclusively in young, emerging designers either — he works with the major luxury houses himself.
Racism in fashion obviously exists and deserves to be called out. But if the goal is genuinely to boycott brands because of racism or discrimination, there should be some consistency. Brands such as Celine, Dolce & Gabbana, Hermès or Estée Lauder have all faced controversies of their own. Otherwise, it starts to look less like a genuine boycott and more like a PR strategy.
The point is: not every rejection is racism. Sometimes a celebrity simply hasn’t reached the level of influence that makes a luxury house want to invest in them yet. Zendaya eventually did — and now every major house wants her.
Whether Law — and through him, Zendaya — was smart to pronounce such an edict at the time, I think having done so in a very public way, it’s best to stand by it now. Otherwise it just demonstrates a lack of integrity.
My impression of Mr. Roach, whom I’ll freely confess I hadn’t paid attention to until maybe a couple of years ago, has been that he has a fair bit of Main Character Syndrome. As does Rachel Zoe.
I definitely do not like the way he bullies contestants on the latest reboot of Project Runway, or the way he’s disrespectful to his fellow judges.
I will say, after watching that Zway interview, even though he was quite obnoxious several times, I actually like him better now — because of the few times his schtick broke and he seemed to be genuinely making fun of himself.
The best way to see Law is on his YouTube channel!
But yes, he knows who he is, and in this fashion business, you can’t be meek to play the game.
Selfishly, I like that he eschews the more obvious brands in favor of those I wouldn’t know, and get to discover. And, of course Z makes anything look incredible. The failure on the part of those old fashion houses to see Zendaya’s potential is illustrative of their lack of vision generally, I would say.