Law Roach explained why he still boycotts certain major brands when styling Zendaya

Law Roach has been Zendaya’s stylist from the very beginning of her career. They are extremely loyal to one another, and their partnership has defined both of their careers – Law became a household name as a stylist because of Zendaya, and her iconic red-carpet style is a huge part of her fame and celebrity. But back in the beginning of their partnership, many big fashion houses did not want to bet on Zendaya or Law. Law was told “no” by Chanel, Saint Laurent, Dior, Gucci and Valentino in the early days of Zendaya’s career. He basically told those fashion houses that if they were saying no then, it would be a no forever. Well, Law appeared on Ziwe’s podcast and she asked him if he still boycotts those brands.

Law Roach is getting candid about his choice to exclude certain brands from the opportunity of dressing Zendaya on red carpets. The celebrated stylist, 48, appeared on Ziwe Fumudoh’s You’d Be an Iconic Guest podcast on Aug. 16 and opened up about his “pettiness” journey — which has historically extended to Zendaya’s red carpet style. Roach has repeatedly been thrust into the spotlight as the actress’ wide range of looks garner praise and admiration. “You have an unofficial red carpet boycott on Saint Laurent, Dior, Valentino, Chanel and Gucci because they said no to dressing Zendaya when you first started out,” Ziwe said, echoing previous claims from the stylist. “I think that there is an importance of being petty, but I’ve outgrown my pettiness. I think that holding grudges makes you ugly, so in my quest to become more beautiful, I’ve released some of the grudges that I held,” Roach said. “And I’m actually wearing Saint Laurent right now.” But when asked if Zendaya, too, would be wearing any of the brands he previously soured on, Roach gave a definitive “no.” Roach previously stated on the Cutting Room Floor podcast in May 2024 that he wouldn’t dress Zendaya in the “big five” fashion houses because they all kept telling him no when he’d ask them to dress the then-teenager. “Try again next year. She’s too green. She’s not on our calendar,” he said was the response he’d get, adding that he saved the “receipts” from those interactions. He also noted that while Zendaya has worn pieces from those houses for editorial shoots, she never wore them for red carpet events. “The first time she wore Valentino in public is when she had a contract,” he said.

[From People]

Fair or not? I think it’s completely fair, but then again, I nurse grudges for years. I’m sure Law and Zendaya are the same. It’s smart business long-term as well – while some brand ambassadorships are lucrative, Zendaya’s financial model is even better. Law established her as an elite fashion girl without being tied to one brand, so now she gets to write her own terms with whichever brand she wants. She’s a Louis Vuitton ambassador but it’s not an exclusive contract, and she’s already got a fragrance deal with Prada.

This interview is NSFW for language, just FYI.