Platell: Prince Harry shouldn’t even try to speak to William before their dad dies!

Do you ever wonder what it will take for the British tabloids to move on from their increasingly feeble Sussex storylines? They’ve spent nearly seven full years ranting about: how Prince Harry needs to leave Meghan and the children in California and come back to them; that Harry and Meghan are utterly unpopular in the UK; that the Sussexes are also terribly unpopular in America; that the Sussexes are broke and in desperate need of royal funding; that Harry is bored and jobless in California; that Prince William will forever smolder with rage at Harry; that their eleventy billion Montecito bathrooms are an affront to all things British. I’m really worried that the tabloids will still be cycling these narratives in 2040. Well, about that. The Mail’s Amanda Platell has some thoughts about the recent Times story regarding Harry’s plans to visit the UK more often, especially in the lead-up to the Birmingham Invictus Games.

Harry’s plans “raise more questions than they answer”: Is this really a dutiful, loving son’s concern about his elderly Pa’s health, a genuine bid to see him more often? Does Harry really want to help build a bond which was broken by his own betrayals? Or more cynically, is he now trying to rebrand himself as the loving prodigal son now that the Sussexes’ approval rating has tanked in the US – as it did in the UK – with interest in Harry and Meghan’s once multi-million-pound Californian Sussex ’brand’ fast drying up?

This is all a Hollywood plot!! Forgive me if I seem churlish, but I do wonder whether this renewed enthusiasm for Blighty from Harry – who once said while serving his country on tour in Afghanistan that he ‘didn’t like England much’ – is yet another plot, cooked up in La La Land, to revive ailing Brand Sussex. After all, it was a bit of a laugh-out-loud moment when Harry sources said he was ‘buoyed up and happy’ and wants to spend more time with the family he loves. I struggle to understand how that was the Prince’s main takeaway from the hour-long meeting at Highgrove with his father and Camilla – who was reportedly there to ensure that Harry and Meghan did not break the strict ‘no photos, no leaks’ agreement. Not to mention that Harry’s father and stepmother were the only royals willing to meet him apart from, it has been reported, his cling-on cousins Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice. There is no evidence of the Sussexes meeting either Harry’s aunt, Princess Anne, or his uncle, Prince Edward, during that visit.

Prince William will only speak to Harry when Charles is dead!! And certainly, there was no meeting – not even a phone call – with his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate, who were so attacked in Harry’s memoir Spare. In fact, those close to William believe the bitterness of betrayal he still feels towards his brother is so deep he will never even speak to him again – until the sad day when King Charles is no longer with us and duty will require it.

Platell is too stupid to understand that the Spencers exist: So, who is the ‘family’ Harry speaks of and professes to love? More to the point, how is it that, having argued for years neither he nor his family were safe to come to the UK until they had a 24/7 security detail – which has been rightly denied them by the Government except for rare official events – he suddenly feels safe to pop back every few months?

Harry’s charities: Another reason friends say Harry wants to come back so often is ‘he feels he can support his UK-based charities with more in-person meetings’. At the last count there are three of them: the Invictus Games, the event he co-founded for wounded military veterans, The HALO Trust for clearing landmines and WellChild supporting seriously ill children. It hardly seems an arduous workload when one considers William is patron or president of up to 50 charitable, military and public organisations including Diana’s homeless charity Centrepoint, London’s Air Ambulance, the charity James’s Place for men in crisis and Tusk Trust supporting African wildlife, to name a few.

It’s all a plot to get the Sussexes’ approval ratings up!! So it seems that Harry’s charity work may not be the real reason for him returning back home. No, as I say, I fear this may well be a ‘softening-up’ exercise ahead of an imminent media operation to try to nudge up their popularity ratings here – Harry currently languishing at 27 per cent and Meghan at 18 – ahead of whatever new money-spinning plans they have cooked up. But if Harry imagines he’ll just swan back into Britain and all will be forgotten and forgiven, then he is in for a rude awakening. Prince Harry burnt his bridges here a long time ago. And if the King can only offer him one hour of his time, why should we, the public, give Harry even the time of day?