Platell: Prince Harry shouldn’t even try to speak to William before their dad dies!

Do you ever wonder what it will take for the British tabloids to move on from their increasingly feeble Sussex storylines? They’ve spent nearly seven full years ranting about: how Prince Harry needs to leave Meghan and the children in California and come back to them; that Harry and Meghan are utterly unpopular in the UK; that the Sussexes are also terribly unpopular in America; that the Sussexes are broke and in desperate need of royal funding; that Harry is bored and jobless in California; that Prince William will forever smolder with rage at Harry; that their eleventy billion Montecito bathrooms are an affront to all things British. I’m really worried that the tabloids will still be cycling these narratives in 2040. Well, about that. The Mail’s Amanda Platell has some thoughts about the recent Times story regarding Harry’s plans to visit the UK more often, especially in the lead-up to the Birmingham Invictus Games.
Harry’s plans “raise more questions than they answer”: Is this really a dutiful, loving son’s concern about his elderly Pa’s health, a genuine bid to see him more often? Does Harry really want to help build a bond which was broken by his own betrayals? Or more cynically, is he now trying to rebrand himself as the loving prodigal son now that the Sussexes’ approval rating has tanked in the US – as it did in the UK – with interest in Harry and Meghan’s once multi-million-pound Californian Sussex ’brand’ fast drying up?
This is all a Hollywood plot!! Forgive me if I seem churlish, but I do wonder whether this renewed enthusiasm for Blighty from Harry – who once said while serving his country on tour in Afghanistan that he ‘didn’t like England much’ – is yet another plot, cooked up in La La Land, to revive ailing Brand Sussex. After all, it was a bit of a laugh-out-loud moment when Harry sources said he was ‘buoyed up and happy’ and wants to spend more time with the family he loves. I struggle to understand how that was the Prince’s main takeaway from the hour-long meeting at Highgrove with his father and Camilla – who was reportedly there to ensure that Harry and Meghan did not break the strict ‘no photos, no leaks’ agreement. Not to mention that Harry’s father and stepmother were the only royals willing to meet him apart from, it has been reported, his cling-on cousins Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice. There is no evidence of the Sussexes meeting either Harry’s aunt, Princess Anne, or his uncle, Prince Edward, during that visit.
Prince William will only speak to Harry when Charles is dead!! And certainly, there was no meeting – not even a phone call – with his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate, who were so attacked in Harry’s memoir Spare. In fact, those close to William believe the bitterness of betrayal he still feels towards his brother is so deep he will never even speak to him again – until the sad day when King Charles is no longer with us and duty will require it.
Platell is too stupid to understand that the Spencers exist: So, who is the ‘family’ Harry speaks of and professes to love? More to the point, how is it that, having argued for years neither he nor his family were safe to come to the UK until they had a 24/7 security detail – which has been rightly denied them by the Government except for rare official events – he suddenly feels safe to pop back every few months?
Harry’s charities: Another reason friends say Harry wants to come back so often is ‘he feels he can support his UK-based charities with more in-person meetings’. At the last count there are three of them: the Invictus Games, the event he co-founded for wounded military veterans, The HALO Trust for clearing landmines and WellChild supporting seriously ill children. It hardly seems an arduous workload when one considers William is patron or president of up to 50 charitable, military and public organisations including Diana’s homeless charity Centrepoint, London’s Air Ambulance, the charity James’s Place for men in crisis and Tusk Trust supporting African wildlife, to name a few.
It’s all a plot to get the Sussexes’ approval ratings up!! So it seems that Harry’s charity work may not be the real reason for him returning back home. No, as I say, I fear this may well be a ‘softening-up’ exercise ahead of an imminent media operation to try to nudge up their popularity ratings here – Harry currently languishing at 27 per cent and Meghan at 18 – ahead of whatever new money-spinning plans they have cooked up. But if Harry imagines he’ll just swan back into Britain and all will be forgotten and forgiven, then he is in for a rude awakening. Prince Harry burnt his bridges here a long time ago. And if the King can only offer him one hour of his time, why should we, the public, give Harry even the time of day?
The tabloid cognitive dissonance is hard to ignore – every single thing the Sussexes say or do makes front-page news, and Platell’s rant is based on “sources” talking about Harry’s plans, not even Harry himself. But Platell is pitifully trying to argue that everyone should just ignore Harry because he’s so unpopular! If Harry and Meghan were truly so unpopular, so uninteresting to the British press and people, then it wouldn’t matter where they go or when they visit or what sources say about their plans. It’s the same thing whenever they scream about how Meghan’s unpopularity in the UK – if they really believed that Meghan was so unpopular and such a nonentity, these people would welcome her visits so that they could highlight the tumbleweeds blowing past the empty barricades. You know, like all of those empty barricades at William and Kate’s events.
Name-checking the left-behinds is a new bit and it’s hilarious – Harry didn’t even bother seeing Princess Anne! OR EDWARD! Like… okay? How dare Harry want to see his dad quietly. What was Harry supposed to do, force his way into the Commonwealth service? The other semi-new bit is yet another confirmation that William will only speak to Harry when their father dies. Sources close to Peggy have been rage-briefing that exact message for years.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red, Meghan’s Instagram.
The gloom and doom from those gutter rats really highlights their Sussexes fixation. Prince Harry does not mention his brother, they do. Harry has his mother’s family in the UK which he appears close to. Those folks are just angry because he has the family he created and wishes to come back and forth to his birth country. All that other ranting is just nonsense for clicks.
And Platell fails to acknowledge that the Spencers are just as much family to the Sussexes as the royal family.
Why would harry bother calling scooter. Amanda with her defense of scooter still can’t hide his laziness
The last thing that Harry needs is advice from a Daily Wail journalist.
Harry refused the role of doltish loser spare that the tabloids — and his dogsh*t family — assigned him and will never be forgiven. And the fact he’s massively sucessful, quite obviously happy, enrages them anew every day. At the same time, they know the only way to get clikcs on a story is to talk about Harry and Meghan. Oof, how that must sting.
I love the logic – William has more charities and does sweet FA for them, why does Harry need to show up for his?
H&M will never stop showing WanK up and I love it for all concerned.
Platell blustering that William has “up to 50 charities” had me shaking with laughter. Up to? Is he…not sure if he’s patron for some of them? Why “up to 50”? It’s so weirdly vague!
She contrasts that with Harry having fewer royal patronages now, which duh – many of those were taken away as punishment for leaving. And she sounds downright contemptuous that Harry actively wants to be hands on and help the organizations he’s involved with. Her argument seems to be “See, look at how many organizations William has his name on, and he certainly doesn’t feel the need to visit them!”
It’s interesting that she didn’t mention Charles has something like 300, instead trying to make William meager amount seem like a lot
Amanda, please. Do NOT try to pretend that William works harder than Harry. “Up to 50” patronages just means less than 50.
This sounds like William ranting, “How dare you ignore me when I say I don’t want to talk to you!”
I bet Will has “up to 40 charities” as well. In fact, I suspect the true number is more like, “up to 30 (maybe 35)”.
Wills is patron or president to 50 organisations – and doing what exactly for them? When and how often did he visit them, at least for a short photo-op? He can’t even be bothered to attend world-cup-football games. Meanwhile Harry is really involved with his charities, is all year around invested with his time and his own money. But yes, Wills must be great. As heir to an ancient throne, what else could he be?
The more that scum tries to humiliate and disparage the Sussexes, the bigger fools the “Wills and Kate” duo—with William at the helm—look.
– “I will never meet with Harry.”
– “I will never speak to him.”
– “I will never get close to him.”
William—has your brother ever actually expressed a desire to meet, speak, or get close to you…?
Exactly.
So stop moan !
I didn’t think Invictus was a UK based charity, I thought they just had events in the UK for the next games
Well, unfortunately:(. Invictus was registered solely in Harry’s name, but it was done in the UK—just like the Invictus Foundation he established. That was back in 2014–2015; he was living there at the time.
What really annoyed me more was that remark by Platell claiming Harry “co-created” the IG. Someone needs to keep drilling it into her empty head that Harry *created* Invictus—he didn’t co-create it.
Is Harry particularly close to Princess Anne or Prince Edward? KCIII has been battling cancer for the past two years; of course, Harry is going to see his father. As for the security issue, Harry visiting his uncle or father in private is very different than Harry and Meghan out and about, where there are crowds of people.
By his own admission, Harry rarely saw his royal relatives when he lived in the UK so it’s obvious to me the family he talks about is mainly the Spencers and his father. I know if Harry weren’t visiting the UK on a regular basis, this woman would be screaming that he abandoned the people of the UK.
Her desperation is palpable. She is sensible enough to know that what she is saying is a load of crap . She needs to pay her bills and pay allegiance to crown.
The Fail pays by the word. Doesn’t matter that it’s all made up.
Harry doesn’t want to interact with the Other Brother. These articles that make it seem like he wants to come crawling back (alone, it’s always just him) are ridiculous. I wouldn’t use them to line a birdcage as it would be an insult to the bird’s intelligence.
I put money on William not talking to Harry when Charles dies. I bet one of Charles secretaries gives H the news, hopefully before the media announces Charles death
Why bother to write these articles? The BM only makes William look pathetic and weak. UK, do you really want to trust the red boxes to William when it’s his turn? Keep sending the Bat Signal to powers hostile to the UK that the British Crown can be manipulated through William V.
Exactly 💯@Aquarius64 Will has had years to shape up and instead is coasting through life doing the bare minimum and seemingly obsessed by his brother who is now outside of his control forever. The Firm should be getting to grips with the heir problem. Is it feasible in the current economic situation for the heir to barely work, continually refuse Foreign Office requests and show up looking like a drunken tramp to events? Heir should an ultimatum start increased workload, improved attitude and appearance from Autumn or abdicate from being heir because the position is Full Time! They also give serious thought to recruitment of additional working RF members: who are going to replace Gloucesters and Kent’s etc.,
Sooo repetitive and boring. Do the haters even care about reading this anymore? Harry and Megan are flops, we swear they’re definitely flops and they desperately need a comeback …in the uk! Okay, sure Jan.
They (and by “they” I mean William in particular) are TERRIFIED of Harry’s impact. They know that even when Scooter visits one of his charities, it barely makes a ripple. But people turn out in happy droves to see Harry.