How long before the Windsors start freaking about Charles Spencer’s Diana book?

We learned on Tuesday that Charles, the Earl Spencer, has written a book about his sister, Princess Diana. Charles Spencer has been a published author for years, of both fiction and nonfiction. His most recent book was A Very Private School, published in 2024. It was a memoir about the abuse he suffered at boarding school, and that one made a lot of news. There was a big discourse in the British media for months about the British boarding school system and how abuses are often swept under the rug.
Well, I think the Earl Spencer’s Swan Song: Diana, My Sister is going to be huge. I think it will probably be the biggest deal since Prince Harry’s Spare. Charles Spencer and Diana were alike in temperament, meaning they had moments where they were super-close siblings and other moments when they had fiery fallings out. But my point is that Charles Spencer was around for all of Diana’s adult life and she confided in him and leaned on him a lot, especially after her marriage fell apart. Those are the sections I cannot wait to read: everything in the 1990s, basically. The Earl Spencer’s publisher seems to know that the book is going to scandalize some people (meaning, the Windsors). You can tell they’re stressing because they’re already devoting stories to how the book is half-price:
Earl Charles Spencer’s forthcoming memoir about Princess Diana is already available at half its cover price, more than five weeks ahead of its official release. The hardback edition of Swan Song: Diana, My Sister can be pre-ordered on TGJones with a 50 per cent introductory discount, bringing the cost down to £14 from a recommended retail price of £28.
The book is due out on September 22 2026, yet the deal means readers can secure their copy now at a significant saving.
It represents the first occasion on which Diana’s brother has written at length about the princess, offering previously unshared recollections of one of the most recognisable and culturally important figures of the last century.
Earl Spencer’s memoir is being published by Penguin Michael Joseph, an imprint of Penguin Random House, with Daniel Bunyard as publisher. World All Language rights were secured from Caroline Michel at PFD, while Penguin Press will handle the American edition. The title will also be translated into 12 languages for a worldwide release.
Publisher Daniel Bunyard described the memoir as “a book of historic importance” while emphasising its singular perspective.
“Charles Spencer is both a loving brother and an acclaimed memoirist as well as a celebrated historian, and all these facets are brought together in Swan Song,” he said.
Mr Bunyard praised Earl Spencer’s distinctive voice, noting his “rare ability to access great emotional depth without sentimentality, honest observation without rancour, and warmth without gloss.” Though the publisher acknowledged that the pages contain “many revelations that will draw considerable attention,” he stressed that readers would ultimately discover “for the first time, but also for all time, a fitting tribute to the beloved woman who was Princess Diana.”
“Though the publisher acknowledged that the pages contain ‘many revelations that will draw considerable attention’….” I’ll bet. Before Diana’s butler Paul Burrell lost his mind and started doing anything to make some cash, he told a story which still haunts me – that just days after Diana’s death, her mother Frances Shand Kydd burned a lot of Diana’s documents and letters. I believe that, just as I believe that the Windsors and the security services probably got first dibs on all of Diana’s papers, especially the stuff she kept at Kensington Palace. My point? Diana’s own historical record, in her own words, has steadily dwindled since the day she died. The Earl Spencer has spent years trying to protect her memory, but it’s time for him to actually write down what he knows and what he remembers. Diana’s story cannot continue to be written and manipulated by the Windsors and their media stenographers.
Also: since the news about Swan Song came out, I’ve been monitoring the British press to see if and when the royal sh-t hits the fan. So far, the palace is staying quiet, but that’s probably more about the left-behinds’ Balmoral vacation. I suspect that we’ll get some royal pushback on Charles Spencer within the next week. Remember how King Charles was completely freaked out about The Crown? Yeah. He and Camilla will be quite concerned.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Looks like The Crown was right about Diana being a ghost. How soon can I start making popcorn?
If you aren’t scummy people, then no need to worry.
I preordered my copy yesterday.
Same. I pre-ordered my copy yesterday from Amazon.
Charles Spencer has written some good historical works
Is there any gossip on how much CS was paid for writing this book?
Who cares? Hopefully a lot.
All those divorces won’t have come cheap. Guess he needs the dosh. Plus daughters need weddings at some point.
His sister. The UK gutter rats for years have been publishing re his sister. Happy he will be correcting the record and will have the definitive book on her early life and beyond.
He would almost certainly have had a prenuptial agreement & in any case the property that is entailed cannot be considered communal in a divorce. The property includes not just the estate & acreage but all contents of the house. Cash they keep very sparingly, so low liquidity. Divorce is painful but I doubt very much that he wrote this book with an ulterior motive. Always liked him.
Well, two of his daughters are already married, and he went to neither of their weddings. I’m sure Dolce & Gabbana either gave Lady Kitty her wedding dress or offered it to her at a significant discount for all the publicity they received. And her husband is very rich. I don’t know about Lady Amelia’s wedding but it was featured in Hello Magazine.
I am glad he is writing this.
Same.
Those UK gutter rats have for years claimed Princess Diana’s,legacy. Happy to see her brother come in to correct the record of her early years and beyond. Pretty sure Harry and Meghan read the transcript for this book earlier.
There’s already been some deflection – in today’s Daily Mirror there’s an article about how Camilla was in turmoil over Charles’s cancer diagnosis. Why release that story now
The press is so excited about this. They get to rehash all the messiness of the Wales’ divorce, make underhanded comments about the current Wales’ marriage, talk about Diana in general, remind people of Charles Spencer’s personal messiness, and probably drag Meghan in there as well.
I think this will be an excellent book. He’s a good writer and I think bc he’s waited so long to do this, his perspective is going to be interesting. The book he would have written right after she died would have been very different from this one. I also think that, despite my joke above about Meghan, he’s seeing the palace and the press repeat their actions and that’s going to affect his perspective as well. Like no, you all really didn’t learn anything.
Pre-ordered mine!
Good for CS – he’s a good writer and it’s great that Diana is never forgotten. The Windsors can cope & seethe. I’m sure Harry is ok with it.
The royalists are upset that he’s writing this book but they never seem to be upset when someone from the royal rota or a royal commentator writes a book about the Royal Family. Charles Spencer has every right to do this.
This is good news. It will be the antidote to Andrew Morton being the unofficial spokesperson for all things Diana. It is a tragic that he owns Diana’s tapes and not her sons. Over the years he has been bending Diana’s words to be more favourable to the RF.
Now each of the sisters have to write a book . Primary sources will always outrank tabloid gossip in the AI algorithms. That is the reason every rota and their cousin are writing books. It is an effort to cast their lies in AI chat stone. Remember AI doesn’t look for the truth it just reads patterns so 100s of anti Diana, Harry and Meghan books vs Spare and now Swan Song. More needs to be done.
The king is not quiet as his wife played the cancer card not later than earlier today. Charles Spencer is an historian. I guess he used witnesses to tell her story and will know where to dig information.
I was curious what people were saying about this new book, so I made the mistake of wandering onto a forum on another site. Yikes. People are so deranged about Harry and Meghan and they are dragging Charles Spencer into it. Plenty of people acknowledged that as her brother he has every right to write about her, but the overall vibe was “HOW DARE HE?!”
Do they not hear themselves? They’re accusing him of cashing in, not letting the poor woman rest in peace, etc. Never mind that there was just a whole ass semi-fictional TV show about the Royals that featured Diana prominently for four seasons. S6 of The Crown was basically The Diana Show at least for the first half. If people who never even met the woman are allowed to profit handsomely off of her, then why on God’s Green Earth can her own BROTHER not write a memoir about her? Her brother who also happens to be a professional writer, and a good one at that?
“Let the woman rest in peace.” You never heard them say that about Princess Margaret, did you? They dramatized her loves and heartbreak on screen, reaching back more than 70 years to do so. No, it’s not time to “let it go.” People still want to know about Diana and they especially want to hear what people who really knew her have to say.
I pre-ordered my copy already.
And they were all complaining about how Charles would probably “attack” the BRF through the book. When did legitimate criticism and describing bad behavior become an attack?
I like how the Spencers move in silent; no leaks, no fuss, no gossip, and then – THEY HIT.
I think Charles Windsor and Camilla must be freaking out. They gleefully thought that they’d solved ‘The Diana Problem’ almost 3 decades ago, for the brother to come out and says: ‘Actually, I have some truth telling to do about my sister. I have enough – after you lot killed her, then all this time are monetising her (looking at you House of Windsor, with your palace exibitions about her, your tourists souvenir shops/webshop full of ugly prullaria with her name and image), but still that was/is not enough – you tried to rewrite her life story and what she went through by the hands of the Windsors/C&C, their palace machinery and their press/media minions. Now watch me’.
I pre-ordered the book right away. I know it’s going to be a massive success, probably with waiting lists. Diana still has a massive fanbase all over the world. And people still want to know the real story of her death. Will he go there? I don’t know.
About a month away? I am ready. And yeah they should be scared. I’ll be real curious to see what discussions Diana had with her brother about her security post-divorce.
The palaces are probably too busy freaking out still to actually have any kind of strategy to respond. This could be the thing that brings Charles and William together, if only temporarily. They both have a lot on the line here.
I can’t wait to order mine!
I hope Charles and Camilla wake up in cold sweats every night as they await the publication of this book.
Actually, the marriage was already broken down by the early to mid 80s.