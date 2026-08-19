Hayden Panettiere had severe back pain & was paralyzed from the waist down last year



Scream queen Hayden Panettiere passed away on Sunday while visiting Greenville, South Carolina. She was just 36. We’re getting more details about the circumstances, including the fact that her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, and his brother, Zach, called 911. Brian showed first responders a bag of the medication that Hayden was on, but the list has been redacted from reports. In one of the last videos of Hayden, she was on crutches at the airport with Brian. She told TMZ’s paparazzo that she had “some pinched nerves in her lower back.” In an interview with Women’s Health published just three months ago, Hayden revealed that she was in recovery from a severe back injury and that she had been doing barre to rehabilitate. She was working with barre expert Marnie Alton of M/Body. Here’s what Hayden told Women’s Health about her injury and you can see that video below.

I’ve been dealing with an injury for the past year. Some nerve damage in my lower back and barre has really helped me recover from that. She was paralyzed from the waist down

I quite literally woke up and felt nothing but pins and needles from my waist down. I wasn’t able to bend my toes, lift my foot at all. No one was able to give me a solid answer. It was

like that for so long. I was sitting there going, “Oh my gosh, am I going to be paralyzed for the rest of my life?” It was the scariest thing that’s ever happened to me physically for sure. She’s been injured on set

I was bucked off a zebra, had two vertebrae that were pushed into my neck. I had to learn how to figure skate so I was falling all the time. A lot of pulled muscles.

[From YouTube]

Hayden looks like she’s doing great in the video as she works out with Marnie, but you can tell that it’s challenging for her. Marie calls Hayden “one of the most determined, stubborn, hardworking people I know.” A friend of Hayden’s told Page Six this week that Hayden has been struggling with “really severe” pain. Recovery from chronic pain is not linear, and this is such a tragedy. I’m gutted for Hayden’s friends and family, but not her horrible narcissist mom. Of course Hayden’s mom, who refused to have a relationship with her after Hayden split ties with her professionally, has spoken to the press. She told NBC News that she thinks Hayden and her late brother, who passed in 2023 of a heart condition, are together again. That woman is detestable, but I hope she’s right.

Pay attention to the way Hayden Panettiere was walking in the final months before her death. One morning, about a year ago, she woke up with a mysterious nerve injury that left her feeling only pins-and-needles/tingling from the waist down. pic.twitter.com/0RCvybDfv2 — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) August 17, 2026