Gwyneth Paltrow is hosting a party ‘in honor of Sam Altman’ at her Hamptons home

Sam Altman is one of the AI people. He’s the CEO of OpenAI, which launched ChatGPT four years ago. He’s already a billionaire. He recently made headlines for saying that parents could and should use AI to help them raise their children. Well, you know how AI companies have been lobbying (and perhaps paying) Hollywood stars to say nice things about AI? It looks like Gwyneth Paltrow was lobbied and/or paid too. According to Puck News, Gwyneth is hosting a private dinner for Sam Altman at her Hamptons home. Puck even published the invitation.
I guess summers in the Hamptons just aren’t complete these days without sucking up to our new A.I. overlords.
Luckily, Gwyneth Paltrow has you covered. Invites are going out this week for a “private, off-the-record al fresco dinner at her home in honor of Sam Altman.” Yeah…
Is this expert-level tastemaker-ingratiation stunt the handiwork of Charles Porch, the former Instagram celebrity whisperer who recently took his talents to OpenAI as its V.P. of global creative partnerships? Sure seems so, but at least the Goop stationery is pleasant enough to relieve some of that urge to vomit. I wonder if they used A.I. to make it…
[From Puck News]
The invitation is wild, and given the Goop email address, I would assume that Gwyneth is getting into bed with Altman at a business level. Which is bizarre, because Goop is such a personal venture for her – AI cannot recreate Gwyneth’s goat-milk cleanses, nor will AI be able to personally recommend jade eggs for one’s bajingo. AI cannot administer an IV in Gwyneth’s arm when she’s too rich to swallow vitamins. AI cannot create disordered eating from whole cloth. I would assume, as Puck notes, that this is all part of OpenAI’s move to get celebrity endorsers and that Gwyneth is absolutely being paid.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images. Invitation courtesy of Puck News.
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Gwyneth Paltrow at the 16th Governors Awards in the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, November 16, 2025.,Image: 1053001208, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: ©A.M.P.A.S. All rights reserved., Model Release: no , Credit line: /AMPAS/Avalon
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Oscar winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 41st Santa Barbara International Film Festival to present the Arlington Artist of the Year Award to Kate Hudson at the Arlington Theater in Santa Barbara, USA, Friday, 13 February 2026.,Image: 1074896536, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JERRY PEREZ/Avalon
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Sam Altman at the 12th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony 2026 held at the Barker Hangar on April 18, 2026 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1092941401, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Sam Altman , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – APRIL 18: Co-founder and CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman arrives at the 12th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony 2026 held at the Barker Hangar on April 18, 2026 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1093313700, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Sam Altman , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Manhattan, NY – Gwyneth Paltrow unveils The Forest Within Genesis House in NYC. The brand’s flagship space will take guests through an immersive journey centered around Korean heritage, nature and design. The GOOP founder expressed her excitement over her collaboration on the space saying, There are very few places to encounter this kind of immersive, meditative experience, especially in the heart of New York City. Collaborating on this project has been an incredible opportunity to push the boundaries of what wellness can look and feel like, and I’m thrilled to invite people into this serene, multisensory world we’ve created.”
Pictured: Gwyneth Paltrow
BACKGRID USA 9 MAY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: BFA.com / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Celebrities attend the Red Sea International Film Festival – Closing Ceremony
Featuring: Gwyneth Paltrow
Where: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
When: 07 Dec 2023
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Celebrities attend the Red Sea International Film Festival – Closing Ceremony
Featuring: Gwyneth Paltrow
Where: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
When: 07 Dec 2023
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Celebrity arrivals for the Valentino fashion show at Palazzo Barberin
Featuring: Gwyneth Paltrow
Where: Rome, Italy
When: 12 Mar 2026
Credit: Marco Provvisionato/IPA/INSTARimages
**UK, USA AND AUSTRALIA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Her home? Isn’t she married? Sounds like her hubby has or wants nothing to do with this.
when you send an invitation you rarely list your spouse unless they are hosting as well, particularly a business invitation, it would imply Brad was part of this business deal.
This may also be a home Gwyneth owns herself and not a joint property. I think she did own a Hampton’s place well before the marriage. They also had separate homes in L.A. for a long time..
The important question is: What’s up with Altman’s eyebrows?
@cws
Oh, come on—none of the guests are going to go digging through documents to check whose name is on the deed to the house 🤣
It makes absolutely no difference. Nor does it matter if it happens to be a business-related event. It’s being held in their private home; Patrow has a husband, so the natural and obvious way to word the invitation is to list both hosts. If Patrow had rented a venue—like a house or a function room—for the occasion, she could have just listed herself.
When a reception is hosted by one spouse in their own home, it calls for both of them to be named, and both of them welcome the guests.
Unless, of course, Patrow plans to get rid of her husband for the duration of the party…
@kasztanka: No, both homeowners/spouses are not required to be listed, check Emily Post.
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An example: Invitations to a bridal shower, you write something like “Mrs. X invites you to celebrate…” “…at the home of Mrs. X”
And why would guests need to check home ownership when… a homeowner knows it for themselves?
She bought her Amagansett house with Chris. Everyone knows the address FFS.
cws
As I mentioned, the guests aren’t concerned with the legal ownership status of the spouses’ property—that is a private matter; they are hosting a party at home, so they act as a host couple and welcome guests together. That is the standard practice.
If the gathering is professional in nature, that aspect is reflected in the organization of the event itself—for instance, preparing a study or another room for business discussions (if any are planned), while the other spouse entertains the rest of the guests.
The bachelorette party example is wide of the mark; that is a personal celebration, so the individual hosts it themselves.
In this case, we are dealing with a private party held at home to honor a guest. Regardless of which spouse is closer to the guest, the hosts issue the invitation together.
If their parents lived there, they too would need to be listed and would join in welcoming the guests. A party of this kind is like an invitation to the family table; omitting one of the hosts would be disrespectful.
I think Gwyneth had suggested their Montecito home is their joint property, but they also have separate domiciles for convenience.
For a year after their marriage, they still had separate residences. It was because they thought merging their children’s lives would take time and so he had his children, on the days he had custody, at his home, etc. She has now stated that looking back she regrets doing that and they should have combined households and created a family unit of all of them together as she is now close to her stepchildren. So they only had two households for about a year before he and his family all moved into Gwyneth’s home.
It’s funny, the italicized font of her name is always how I hear her name in my head. The fact that her name is also a larger typeface just comes across as smug. Which I get is her vibe but I just find her obnoxious across the board.
Wow, he’s trouble but again she’s showing who she really is
When are they switching on Cern so the timeline can switch again. i understand why a lot of celebs are keeping their mouths closed because we are living in strange times. Has critical thinking left the building, common goop girl think before you jump.
She’s trash and always has been.
Heh. It’s private and off the record, which is why we’re getting a shot of the invite.
I was always in awe that her father presumably had so much money. Then they said her mother comes from money. I think it was all a lie and gwen fooled everyone. She made start bets but she isnt doing these things for joy. She needs a lot of money for bills.
According to Henry Gates Jr Blythe Danner descended from European housekeepers living in Barbados
I find it ironic that Gwyneth blasts these “rich white tech dudes” on her IG but invites them to her home to celebrate them
Gwyneth is not friend shaped, as the youth says. That woman is about her money and image only
Agreed.
Whether it’s controversial ads or dodgy sponsorships, Gwyneth is moving like someone who owes back taxes.
Wasn’t she recently complaining about the billionaires?
Recession indicator?
It must be. I would think has more than enough money already. Something ain’t right in her finances…
First Reece, now Gwyneth… next.
Gwyneth has shown in recent months what an absolute capitalist ghoul she is, who will do anything for the paycheck so…this tracks. And don’t let her husband fool you. He is absolutely the same.
Ole Gweni is such a ghoul. That man has also been accused by his younger sister of sexually assaulting her for years and I believe her.
kasztanka:
I answered your point above in two posts. ClearBrad isn’t a host. And this is also clearly a business invitation held at the business owners home.
When I have received work or business invitations to a colleague or business owners home, the male spouse is not listed as a host and he’s usually absent with his own work.
Kendra Scott sends her own invitations and doesn’t list her current husband as a host – and she doesn’t list it as “their” home as it’s hers
Sam’s sister has accused him of horrifically abusing her. Would never want him in my home.
She is just an awful person who continues to get worse. I once read an article comparing her to Trump (because of all of her lies related to her bogus wellness products and how her fans don’t care about her lies) and she is becoming almost as big a grifter as he is.