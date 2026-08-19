Gwyneth Paltrow is hosting a party ‘in honor of Sam Altman’ at her Hamptons home

Sam Altman is one of the AI people. He’s the CEO of OpenAI, which launched ChatGPT four years ago. He’s already a billionaire. He recently made headlines for saying that parents could and should use AI to help them raise their children. Well, you know how AI companies have been lobbying (and perhaps paying) Hollywood stars to say nice things about AI? It looks like Gwyneth Paltrow was lobbied and/or paid too. According to Puck News, Gwyneth is hosting a private dinner for Sam Altman at her Hamptons home. Puck even published the invitation.

I guess summers in the Hamptons just aren’t complete these days without sucking up to our new A.I. overlords. Luckily, Gwyneth Paltrow has you covered. Invites are going out this week for a “private, off-the-record al fresco dinner at her home in honor of Sam Altman.” Yeah… Is this expert-level tastemaker-ingratiation stunt the handiwork of Charles Porch, the former Instagram celebrity whisperer who recently took his talents to OpenAI as its V.P. of global creative partnerships? Sure seems so, but at least the Goop stationery is pleasant enough to relieve some of that urge to vomit. I wonder if they used A.I. to make it…

[From Puck News]

The invitation is wild, and given the Goop email address, I would assume that Gwyneth is getting into bed with Altman at a business level. Which is bizarre, because Goop is such a personal venture for her – AI cannot recreate Gwyneth’s goat-milk cleanses, nor will AI be able to personally recommend jade eggs for one’s bajingo. AI cannot administer an IV in Gwyneth’s arm when she’s too rich to swallow vitamins. AI cannot create disordered eating from whole cloth. I would assume, as Puck notes, that this is all part of OpenAI’s move to get celebrity endorsers and that Gwyneth is absolutely being paid.