Gwyneth Paltrow is hosting a party ‘in honor of Sam Altman’ at her Hamptons home

Sam Altman is one of the AI people. He’s the CEO of OpenAI, which launched ChatGPT four years ago. He’s already a billionaire. He recently made headlines for saying that parents could and should use AI to help them raise their children. Well, you know how AI companies have been lobbying (and perhaps paying) Hollywood stars to say nice things about AI? It looks like Gwyneth Paltrow was lobbied and/or paid too. According to Puck News, Gwyneth is hosting a private dinner for Sam Altman at her Hamptons home. Puck even published the invitation.

I guess summers in the Hamptons just aren’t complete these days without sucking up to our new A.I. overlords.

Luckily, Gwyneth Paltrow has you covered. Invites are going out this week for a “private, off-the-record al fresco dinner at her home in honor of Sam Altman.” Yeah…

Is this expert-level tastemaker-ingratiation stunt the handiwork of Charles Porch, the former Instagram celebrity whisperer who recently took his talents to OpenAI as its V.P. of global creative partnerships? Sure seems so, but at least the Goop stationery is pleasant enough to relieve some of that urge to vomit. I wonder if they used A.I. to make it…

[From Puck News]

The invitation is wild, and given the Goop email address, I would assume that Gwyneth is getting into bed with Altman at a business level. Which is bizarre, because Goop is such a personal venture for her – AI cannot recreate Gwyneth’s goat-milk cleanses, nor will AI be able to personally recommend jade eggs for one’s bajingo. AI cannot administer an IV in Gwyneth’s arm when she’s too rich to swallow vitamins. AI cannot create disordered eating from whole cloth. I would assume, as Puck notes, that this is all part of OpenAI’s move to get celebrity endorsers and that Gwyneth is absolutely being paid.

Sam Altman's yCombinator interview

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images. Invitation courtesy of Puck News.

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25 Responses to “Gwyneth Paltrow is hosting a party ‘in honor of Sam Altman’ at her Hamptons home”

  1. Who were these people says:
    August 19, 2026 at 7:51 am

    Her home? Isn’t she married? Sounds like her hubby has or wants nothing to do with this.

    Reply
  2. cws says:
    August 19, 2026 at 8:07 am

    when you send an invitation you rarely list your spouse unless they are hosting as well, particularly a business invitation, it would imply Brad was part of this business deal.
    This may also be a home Gwyneth owns herself and not a joint property. I think she did own a Hampton’s place well before the marriage. They also had separate homes in L.A. for a long time..
    The important question is: What’s up with Altman’s eyebrows?

    Reply
    • Kasztanka says:
      August 19, 2026 at 8:27 am

      @cws
      Oh, come on—none of the guests are going to go digging through documents to check whose name is on the deed to the house 🤣
      It makes absolutely no difference. Nor does it matter if it happens to be a business-related event. It’s being held in their private home; Patrow has a husband, so the natural and obvious way to word the invitation is to list both hosts. If Patrow had rented a venue—like a house or a function room—for the occasion, she could have just listed herself.
      When a reception is hosted by one spouse in their own home, it calls for both of them to be named, and both of them welcome the guests.
      Unless, of course, Patrow plans to get rid of her husband for the duration of the party…

      Reply
      • cws says:
        August 19, 2026 at 8:45 am

        @kasztanka: No, both homeowners/spouses are not required to be listed, check Emily Post.
        m
        An example: Invitations to a bridal shower, you write something like “Mrs. X invites you to celebrate…” “…at the home of Mrs. X”
        And why would guests need to check home ownership when… a homeowner knows it for themselves?

      • harriet says:
        August 19, 2026 at 9:44 am

        She bought her Amagansett house with Chris. Everyone knows the address FFS.

      • Kasztanka says:
        August 19, 2026 at 9:48 am

        cws

        As I mentioned, the guests aren’t concerned with the legal ownership status of the spouses’ property—that is a private matter; they are hosting a party at home, so they act as a host couple and welcome guests together. That is the standard practice.
        If the gathering is professional in nature, that aspect is reflected in the organization of the event itself—for instance, preparing a study or another room for business discussions (if any are planned), while the other spouse entertains the rest of the guests.
        The bachelorette party example is wide of the mark; that is a personal celebration, so the individual hosts it themselves.
        In this case, we are dealing with a private party held at home to honor a guest. Regardless of which spouse is closer to the guest, the hosts issue the invitation together.
        If their parents lived there, they too would need to be listed and would join in welcoming the guests. A party of this kind is like an invitation to the family table; omitting one of the hosts would be disrespectful.

    • Jegede says:
      August 19, 2026 at 8:28 am

      I think Gwyneth had suggested their Montecito home is their joint property, but they also have separate domiciles for convenience.

      Reply
      • Jayna says:
        August 19, 2026 at 8:41 am

        For a year after their marriage, they still had separate residences. It was because they thought merging their children’s lives would take time and so he had his children, on the days he had custody, at his home, etc. She has now stated that looking back she regrets doing that and they should have combined households and created a family unit of all of them together as she is now close to her stepchildren. So they only had two households for about a year before he and his family all moved into Gwyneth’s home.

    • Nina says:
      August 19, 2026 at 8:51 am

      It’s funny, the italicized font of her name is always how I hear her name in my head. The fact that her name is also a larger typeface just comes across as smug. Which I get is her vibe but I just find her obnoxious across the board.

      Reply
  3. Clove says:
    August 19, 2026 at 8:22 am

    Wow, he’s trouble but again she’s showing who she really is

    Reply
  4. Lili says:
    August 19, 2026 at 8:43 am

    When are they switching on Cern so the timeline can switch again. i understand why a lot of celebs are keeping their mouths closed because we are living in strange times. Has critical thinking left the building, common goop girl think before you jump.

    Reply
  5. Jane says:
    August 19, 2026 at 8:54 am

    She’s trash and always has been.

    Reply
  6. Tiffi says:
    August 19, 2026 at 8:58 am

    I was always in awe that her father presumably had so much money. Then they said her mother comes from money. I think it was all a lie and gwen fooled everyone. She made start bets but she isnt doing these things for joy. She needs a lot of money for bills.

    Reply
    • Up In Toronto says:
      August 19, 2026 at 9:32 am

      According to Henry Gates Jr Blythe Danner descended from European housekeepers living in Barbados

      I find it ironic that Gwyneth blasts these “rich white tech dudes” on her IG but invites them to her home to celebrate them

      Gwyneth is not friend shaped, as the youth says. That woman is about her money and image only

      Reply
    • Jegede says:
      August 19, 2026 at 9:57 am

      Agreed.

      Whether it’s controversial ads or dodgy sponsorships, Gwyneth is moving like someone who owes back taxes.

      Reply
  7. Thinking says:
    August 19, 2026 at 9:16 am

    Wasn’t she recently complaining about the billionaires?

    Reply
  8. Jais says:
    August 19, 2026 at 9:21 am

    Recession indicator?

    Reply
  9. Sharon says:
    August 19, 2026 at 9:47 am

    First Reece, now Gwyneth… next.

    Reply
  10. Ameerah M says:
    August 19, 2026 at 9:48 am

    Gwyneth has shown in recent months what an absolute capitalist ghoul she is, who will do anything for the paycheck so…this tracks. And don’t let her husband fool you. He is absolutely the same.

    Reply
  11. MidnightSuperNova says:
    August 19, 2026 at 9:49 am

    Ole Gweni is such a ghoul. That man has also been accused by his younger sister of sexually assaulting her for years and I believe her.

    Reply
  12. cws says:
    August 19, 2026 at 9:56 am

    kasztanka:
    I answered your point above in two posts. ClearBrad isn’t a host. And this is also clearly a business invitation held at the business owners home.
    When I have received work or business invitations to a colleague or business owners home, the male spouse is not listed as a host and he’s usually absent with his own work.
    Kendra Scott sends her own invitations and doesn’t list her current husband as a host – and she doesn’t list it as “their” home as it’s hers

    Reply
  13. Tiffany :) says:
    August 19, 2026 at 10:01 am

    Sam’s sister has accused him of horrifically abusing her. Would never want him in my home.

    Reply
  14. Jess says:
    August 19, 2026 at 10:05 am

    She is just an awful person who continues to get worse. I once read an article comparing her to Trump (because of all of her lies related to her bogus wellness products and how her fans don’t care about her lies) and she is becoming almost as big a grifter as he is.

    Reply

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