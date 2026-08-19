Queen Camilla ‘longed’ to speak about King Charles’ cancer before he announced it

King Charles and Queen Camilla are in Scotland right now. They’ve finally made their way to Balmoral and their summer holiday has officially begun. But Camilla decided to drop something unexpectedly – a video in which she speaks about Maggie’s Royal Free cancer support center. Camilla visited one of the support centers in 2024, just one week before Charles announced that he had (and still has) an undisclosed form of cancer. The video is short, and I’m including it below. I found the Mail’s coverage of the video slightly bizarre:
When Queen Camilla opened the new Maggie’s Royal Free cancer support centre in London in January 2024, few knew or understood her private anguish. Just five days later, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles had himself been diagnosed with the disease.
It was news that Her Majesty kept to herself even while speaking to other patients and families coming to terms with their own life-changing situations. Now, for the first time, Her Majesty has spoken about her emotions during that very public, but also deeply personal, official engagement to mark the charity’s 30th anniversary and to publicise its vital work in supporting all those affected by cancer.
And she says that while she has always been a huge supporter of Maggie’s mission to support patients and their families during and after cancer, she admits she approached the engagement with very different feelings now the disease had ‘come home to roost’ with ‘my poor husband’, even though she had been sworn to secrecy about his condition.
‘I remember coming to see a Maggie’s just after The King being diagnosed. Nobody could say anything at the time. That was quite difficult,’ Camilla says. ‘I almost said something but, you know, I felt that it wasn’t the time to say. [I] looked at everybody who was suffering and all the relations and I think it made me realise even more how important these places were. I was just longing to let it out, but obviously I couldn’t.’
Speaking in the seven-minute film, which incorporates a moving conversation filmed at Clarence House with the charity’s chief executive, Dame Laura Lee, Queen Camilla describes how while she had always listened and engaged with patients and their families on her many visits to Maggie’s centres around the country, it was hard to come to terms with the fact she was now also there as one of them.
‘I was almost questioning them,’ she admits of the others there. ‘I didn’t, you know, I didn’t want to pry too deeply… I was just talking to them, but… I felt it was much more deep.’
It has also made her even more determined to ensure that ‘every single hospital must have a Maggie’s’. ‘I don’t know where we would be without these centres… a place where it is ok not to pretend to be fine,’ she says.
The charity says since the King’s diagnosis and his decision to speak publicly about his experiences, they had seen a 12 per cent upswing in men seeking support.
‘If you literally take the cork out of the bottle and talk about it,’ the Queen remarks. Told that the King’s approach to fighting cancer had been an inspiration to many, the Queen said proudly: ‘Look at my husband. Nothing stopped him. He just said, ‘This is my way, I’m going to cope with it…It had never really come back to roost at home and suddenly your husband is diagnosed and you think, ‘Goodness, I’ve been talking to all these people and now I’m the one… who has got to help to look after my poor husband and try to understand it all’.
What I remember about those days in early 2024 was how normal Camilla and Charles seemed – Camilla visited Charles in the hospital every day, she seemed genuinely worried and they both made an effort to be visible and show people the face of cancer. The difference between their actions and their visibility was stark compared to Prince and Princess of Wales at the very same time. Anyway, I’m not going to bash Camilla over being worried about her second husband’s health. I do think Charles has improved a great deal in the past year, and you can tell because Charles and Cam are both back in form.
“I remember coming to see a Maggie’s just after the King being diagnosed.”
In a conversation with Dame Laura Lee DBE, CEO of Maggie’s, Her Majesty speaks for the first time about her emotional official visit to Maggie’s, days before The King’s cancer diagnosis was announced.… pic.twitter.com/IjkyUYAoW3
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 19, 2026
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I now get why the press and royalists get upset when Harry and Meghan refer to each other as my wife and my husband. It’s because the other royals rarely did or do it. Even in this revealing video Camilla refers to Charles as the King.
Camilla did exhibit concern about Charles around his cancer diagnosis; however , the timing of this article is what’s interesting, why bring it up now?
Is it to capitalize on Charles’s bump in popularity after his meeting with Harry? Does it have to do with how lazy Will is with his concerned tweet?
I am curious why the palace sent out this message to the rota stenographers
I think it’s Charles Spencer’s book about Diana. They want to show that Camilla is a much better wife for Charles – and she is, considering what Charles wanted. Doesn’t make her a better person, though.
I hope Spencer really gives it to these awful human beings in his book.
Let us remember Cam also blew up William’s spot by proving media were present around the facility, making the protestations of the KP aligned rota, that no press or photographers there to witness his comings and goings to do with Kate the obvious lie they were.
As CIII and Cam discuss their experiences about cancer it makes KP’s ongoing Jenna tower of porkies that much more perilous. BP was always in a position to put KP in its place Cam is a pro.
Charles does a lot of things wrong. But the way this issue was handled was well done and it didn’t become a months long conspiracy theory unlike whatever happened to Kate.
And I am sure Camilla wasn’t mad at attending the hospital every day in full view knowing that her son and daughter in law were playing some kind of weird game with the press.
Some kind of weird game… perhaps related to a mysterious facial scar?
I like that green paisley print. There, that’s my One Nice Thing about Camzilla for the year. ✅