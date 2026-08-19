Queen Camilla ‘longed’ to speak about King Charles’ cancer before he announced it

King Charles and Queen Camilla are in Scotland right now. They’ve finally made their way to Balmoral and their summer holiday has officially begun. But Camilla decided to drop something unexpectedly – a video in which she speaks about Maggie’s Royal Free cancer support center. Camilla visited one of the support centers in 2024, just one week before Charles announced that he had (and still has) an undisclosed form of cancer. The video is short, and I’m including it below. I found the Mail’s coverage of the video slightly bizarre:

When Queen Camilla opened the new Maggie’s Royal Free cancer support centre in London in January 2024, few knew or understood her private anguish. Just five days later, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles had himself been diagnosed with the disease.

It was news that Her Majesty kept to herself even while speaking to other patients and families coming to terms with their own life-changing situations. Now, for the first time, Her Majesty has spoken about her emotions during that very public, but also deeply personal, official engagement to mark the charity’s 30th anniversary and to publicise its vital work in supporting all those affected by cancer.

And she says that while she has always been a huge supporter of Maggie’s mission to support patients and their families during and after cancer, she admits she approached the engagement with very different feelings now the disease had ‘come home to roost’ with ‘my poor husband’, even though she had been sworn to secrecy about his condition.

‘I remember coming to see a Maggie’s just after The King being diagnosed. Nobody could say anything at the time. That was quite difficult,’ Camilla says. ‘I almost said something but, you know, I felt that it wasn’t the time to say. [I] looked at everybody who was suffering and all the relations and I think it made me realise even more how important these places were. I was just longing to let it out, but obviously I couldn’t.’

Speaking in the seven-minute film, which incorporates a moving conversation filmed at Clarence House with the charity’s chief executive, Dame Laura Lee, Queen Camilla describes how while she had always listened and engaged with patients and their families on her many visits to Maggie’s centres around the country, it was hard to come to terms with the fact she was now also there as one of them.

‘I was almost questioning them,’ she admits of the others there. ‘I didn’t, you know, I didn’t want to pry too deeply… I was just talking to them, but… I felt it was much more deep.’

It has also made her even more determined to ensure that ‘every single hospital must have a Maggie’s’. ‘I don’t know where we would be without these centres… a place where it is ok not to pretend to be fine,’ she says.

The charity says since the King’s diagnosis and his decision to speak publicly about his experiences, they had seen a 12 per cent upswing in men seeking support.

‘If you literally take the cork out of the bottle and talk about it,’ the Queen remarks. Told that the King’s approach to fighting cancer had been an inspiration to many, the Queen said proudly: ‘Look at my husband. Nothing stopped him. He just said, ‘This is my way, I’m going to cope with it…It had never really come back to roost at home and suddenly your husband is diagnosed and you think, ‘Goodness, I’ve been talking to all these people and now I’m the one… who has got to help to look after my poor husband and try to understand it all’.