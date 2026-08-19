Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez are being blocked from joining a Florida country club

I love stories about old-money people gatekeeping nouveau-riche people. That’s why I love all of those silly stories about Pippa Middleton’s Wisteria Sister adventures too – the old-money gatekeepers will always think she’s a crass, tacky interloper, regardless of her terribly rich (or moderately wealthy) husband. So it is with Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez. Bezos’ billions can buy so much for Lauren: access to the best designers in the world, a co-chair position for the Met Gala, a gaudy Italian wedding, and on and on. But Jeff can’t buy his way into one of the most elite country clubs in the country. The moneyed old-guard in Florida’s most elite community have flat-out refused to give Bezos and Sanchez membership into the Indian Creek Country Club, despite Jeff’s purchase of a mansion in the community.

Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez Bezos were special guests in February for the annual dock party at Indian Creek Country Club, where members gathered to meet the famed entrepreneur. Miami’s nearly century-old, exclusive membership outfit sits in the heart of Indian Creek, a private island brimming with so many ultrawealthy residents it is known as the Billionaire Bunker. The club features a private golf course, a clubhouse modeled on a Mediterranean villa, and a swimming pool with bayfront views of the Miami skyline. Members dressed in white could be seen playing croquet on the lawn overlooking Biscayne Bay that day, attendees said.

Jeff Bezos went to the event hoping to persuade board members to admit him to the club, according to people who attended the event. The Amazon.com founder, one of the world’s wealthiest individuals, owns three properties on Indian Creek island and has spent about $234 million combined to acquire them, public records show.

He worked the scene, engaging in small talk with members, said some of those who engaged with him. A few club members who relocated to South Florida or spend time there lined up to shake Bezos’ hand, including real-estate magnate Richard LeFrak and businessman Eddie Lampert. Yet to gain admission to the country club, Bezos would have to win over the longtime members whose roots often went back generations.

Six months later, Bezos still hasn’t received an invitation to join the club.

Florida has become one of the world’s strongest magnets for the billionaire jet set. Between 2019 and 2023, the Sunshine State swallowed $137 billion in income from out of state movers—nearly four times that of runner-up Texas, according to data from the Internal Revenue Service analyzed by trade association Miami Realtors +RWorld.

Owning a property on the island doesn’t guarantee admission to the country club. And people who live outside the island can still apply for membership. Visiting the island requires an invitation from either a homeowner or a member of the country club. While nonmembers living on the island might have views of the golf course, they cannot play on it without an invitation from a club member.

Indian Creek represents one of South Florida’s major battlefields where the region’s newly minted billionaires are clashing with those of more modest affluence who often trace their Miami roots back generations.

“Most communities you buy a home, you become a member of the club, and this community doesn’t fall in line with that,” said Dina Goldentayer, a real-estate agent who has sold homes on the island. “It’s the most exclusive single-family home community, it’s the most exclusive private members club.”

Now, the old guard—many of them retirees—are mounting a last stand against what they often view as billionaire interlopers. They are the gatekeepers for Indian Creek Country Club and don’t offer membership to just anyone who has struck it rich. The wealth and power of this old guard, by most measures, is astronomical—except when compared with the island’s more recent residents, which include Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, Bezos, the Qatari royal family, and Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg. None of them are members of the club.

As a protective measure, the members tried to alter the club’s bylaws to raise the voting percentage required to approve a sale of the club, some members said. It was a tactical maneuver meant to ensure no single tech titan could simply write a billion-dollar check to dissolve their private paradise, but it didn’t pass, these members said. The roughly 350-member club charges an initiation fee that is close to $1 million and annual dues of about $44,000, people connected to the club said.