Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez are being blocked from joining a Florida country club

I love stories about old-money people gatekeeping nouveau-riche people. That’s why I love all of those silly stories about Pippa Middleton’s Wisteria Sister adventures too – the old-money gatekeepers will always think she’s a crass, tacky interloper, regardless of her terribly rich (or moderately wealthy) husband. So it is with Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez. Bezos’ billions can buy so much for Lauren: access to the best designers in the world, a co-chair position for the Met Gala, a gaudy Italian wedding, and on and on. But Jeff can’t buy his way into one of the most elite country clubs in the country. The moneyed old-guard in Florida’s most elite community have flat-out refused to give Bezos and Sanchez membership into the Indian Creek Country Club, despite Jeff’s purchase of a mansion in the community.
Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez Bezos were special guests in February for the annual dock party at Indian Creek Country Club, where members gathered to meet the famed entrepreneur. Miami’s nearly century-old, exclusive membership outfit sits in the heart of Indian Creek, a private island brimming with so many ultrawealthy residents it is known as the Billionaire Bunker. The club features a private golf course, a clubhouse modeled on a Mediterranean villa, and a swimming pool with bayfront views of the Miami skyline. Members dressed in white could be seen playing croquet on the lawn overlooking Biscayne Bay that day, attendees said.
Jeff Bezos went to the event hoping to persuade board members to admit him to the club, according to people who attended the event. The Amazon.com founder, one of the world’s wealthiest individuals, owns three properties on Indian Creek island and has spent about $234 million combined to acquire them, public records show.
He worked the scene, engaging in small talk with members, said some of those who engaged with him. A few club members who relocated to South Florida or spend time there lined up to shake Bezos’ hand, including real-estate magnate Richard LeFrak and businessman Eddie Lampert. Yet to gain admission to the country club, Bezos would have to win over the longtime members whose roots often went back generations.
Six months later, Bezos still hasn’t received an invitation to join the club.
Florida has become one of the world’s strongest magnets for the billionaire jet set. Between 2019 and 2023, the Sunshine State swallowed $137 billion in income from out of state movers—nearly four times that of runner-up Texas, according to data from the Internal Revenue Service analyzed by trade association Miami Realtors +RWorld.
Owning a property on the island doesn’t guarantee admission to the country club. And people who live outside the island can still apply for membership. Visiting the island requires an invitation from either a homeowner or a member of the country club. While nonmembers living on the island might have views of the golf course, they cannot play on it without an invitation from a club member.
Indian Creek represents one of South Florida’s major battlefields where the region’s newly minted billionaires are clashing with those of more modest affluence who often trace their Miami roots back generations.
“Most communities you buy a home, you become a member of the club, and this community doesn’t fall in line with that,” said Dina Goldentayer, a real-estate agent who has sold homes on the island. “It’s the most exclusive single-family home community, it’s the most exclusive private members club.”
Now, the old guard—many of them retirees—are mounting a last stand against what they often view as billionaire interlopers. They are the gatekeepers for Indian Creek Country Club and don’t offer membership to just anyone who has struck it rich. The wealth and power of this old guard, by most measures, is astronomical—except when compared with the island’s more recent residents, which include Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, Bezos, the Qatari royal family, and Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg. None of them are members of the club.
As a protective measure, the members tried to alter the club’s bylaws to raise the voting percentage required to approve a sale of the club, some members said. It was a tactical maneuver meant to ensure no single tech titan could simply write a billion-dollar check to dissolve their private paradise, but it didn’t pass, these members said. The roughly 350-member club charges an initiation fee that is close to $1 million and annual dues of about $44,000, people connected to the club said.
There’s more at WSJ about how every potential club-applicant has to not only go through an extensive vetting process, the applicants also have to “court” existing members and really butter them up. While I find Jeff Bezos utterly charmless, I imagine Lauren is actually quite successful with those geezers. They probably adore her, and if it was just about admitting her into the club, I bet her application would be fast-tracked. But yeah, it’s funny. Billionaires gatekeeping billionaires. Old-money flexing on nouveau riche. The bit about the club changing their bylaws is hilarious too, because they absolutely know that Jeff Bezos is the kind of man who will just throw money at a problem to get his way. That’s what Bezos did with the James Bond franchise – he was too impatient to wait out the Broccoli family so he just signed a billion-dollar check and made the Broccolis go away. He would do the same with this country club in a second.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
I love this for them!!!! Supposedly Jared and Vanky can’t get in either. You know all the old money people think they are the most vulgar people on the planet lol.
It’s hard to imagine Florida being ‘old money ‘. Old money is centuries old.
I actually went to a wedding there in 1980. My boss came from an old Miami family, think one of the founding original families with a Senator, governor, mayor, judge in his background and his father was a member. I do have to say it was beautiful and I can completely see those old Miami families being very selective in their picks for members. Good for them.
Nope. Lauren is strictly NOKD. They may eventually be let in, if they hang around for another 30 years and pay for every single bit of remediation, the island needs. But they’ll never be accepted.
When I just read the headline, the
Everglades Club in Palm Beach popped in my head.
Indian Creek also makes sense, but even Bezos knows they cant get into the Everglades Club (but curious if he has tried!)
I despise people who think they just can buy their way into clubs. Good on ICCC for holding off the Bezoses and other members of the broligarchy’s billionaire class for now, even if I suspect most of them to be politically aligned with Bezos, Felon47, MAGATs.
I’ve been a fan of Liverpool FC for ages, but that came to an end last week. A consortium of which JB is a member bought a minority stake of of 38% but they’re already planning to take over the club within the next year.
Sorry, Reds, it was nice knowing you — but from now on you’ll have to walk — if not alone, but — without me.
I wish it was true but I do not believe it.
It’s kind of weird that there is no mention of the racial/ethnic/religious exclusion policies of this private club. Usually, that is the most important factor, not wealth level or generational wealth. The Kushners are Jewish. Sanchez would be excluded based on her name alone. I’m not sure the WSJ is seeing the forest for the trees.
Im pretty sure eddie lampert is jewish. Bezos is also jewish from his mother.
If lampert name sounds familiar he is the guy that bought sears and dismantled the physical stores. Jeff should pay him.
This made my day.
Her face looks like a prosthetic
There’s always Mar-a-Lago.
I cant believe i feel bad for old money. They all are land thieves but. To know you are slowly being taken over must be aweful. I can see letting jeff and lauren in but then you have to let in the kushners and zuckerbergs. Thats too much. Both groups have a lot of kids and they will start referring Friends. They will make it unlivable. Prices will go up and service will go down.
Old money does not enjoy the spotlight nor celebrity. Many of the old money families in the US may have a home listed as a primary residence in Florida (tax benefits), but at the end of the day, they do not consider themselves Floridians. During summers, old money families return to their roots—be it RI, MI, MA, ME, etc.
It’s a very old, very exclusive group and nouveau riche, especially loud and gaudy nouveau riche are an anathema to old monied families.