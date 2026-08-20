On Sunday, King Charles was informed of the Sussexes’ plan to return to the UK

As soon as the news came out on Wednesday, there was just widespread disbelief that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to move back to the UK this month, and enroll their children in school in England. January 2027 would have been the seven-year anniversary of the Sussexit, with Harry and Meghan asking for a half-in arrangement at the time. That half-in solution was denied. But Harry in particular has always been obsessed with showing his father that being “half-in” could have worked. And now King Charles is going to see it for himself, I suppose. That’s one of the parts I do not understand about this move. If it was happening because Charles came to his senses and invited the Sussex family to come back with his full protection, that would be one thing. But that’s not what this is. According to People Magazine, Harry informed his father about the move on Sunday.
King Charles was made aware of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans to relocate their family back to the U.K. on Sunday, PEOPLE understands, and welcomes the opportunity to spend more time with the Sussexes in a private, personal capacity.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing to return to Harry’s home country after six years in California, bringing Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, with them. Archie and Lilibet are set to attend school in the U.K. beginning next month as the family establishes a private, non-royal home base in Britain.
Harry, 41, and Meghan, 45, will retain their home in Montecito, California, as well as their vacation property in Portugal. The location of the family’s new residence and the children’s school is being kept private.
While Harry will not return to official royal duties, PEOPLE understands, the family’s move inevitably raises fresh questions about his long-term role in Britain. However, the King is clear there will be no change to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s status as private individuals and non-working members of the royal family, in keeping with the wishes they expressed and the agreement reached when they stepped back from royal duties.
PEOPLE understands the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend school in the U.K. beginning this September as the family relocates to Harry’s homeland later this month. After previously attending school near the family’s home in Montecito, California, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, will now continue their education in Britain.
The location of the children’s new school, along with the family’s private, non-royal residence, is being kept private. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will establish an independent home in Britain rather than live on a royal property.
[From People Magazine]
Now I can’t help but wonder what was said during the Highgrove meeting on July 10. The lead up to that meeting was so stupid and cruel, with Charles even rescinding his offer to Harry of a room in Buckingham Palace. Harry continued to speak to his dad and made the arrangements to bring Meghan and the children to England. Meghan and the kids were not photographed whatsoever, a fact which still shocks me. I have to ask: is that the plan for the Sussexes’ return to the UK? That Meghan will be asked to hide away and never show her face? It also feels like Harry and Meghan are issuing a series of unspoken challenges to the British media: I dare you to report on where we’re living, I dare you to report on which schools we’ve chosen for our kids, I dare you to stalk our movements. And what will the Sussexes do if and when some outlet crosses a line?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Melbourne, AUSTRALIA Prince Harry & Meghan Markle attend Swinburne University in Hawthorn, Melbourne.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit and meet patients and their family members during a visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit and meet patients and their family members during a visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet (left to right) Chief of Staff to the CEO & Executive Director Communications, Dr Peter Steer, Chief Executive Officer, and Professor Christine Kilpatrick during a visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Duke of Sussex lays a wreath during the Last Post Ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Canberra, on day two of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Canberra, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Duke of Sussex speaking during the Invictus Australia Reception at the Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Canberra, on day two of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Canberra, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex take part in the Scar Tree Walk in Melbourne, Victoria, on day three of the royal trip to Australia. The Scar Tree Walk is a journey connecting traditional and contemporary Aboriginal cultures and histories of the Kulin Nation
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 16 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Duchess of Sussex takes part in the Scar Tree Walk in Melbourne, Victoria, on day three of the royal trip to Australia. The Scar Tree Walk is a journey connecting traditional and contemporary Aboriginal cultures and histories of the Kulin Nation
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 16 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at Swinburne University of Technology in Hawthorn, Melbourne, Victoria, for a visit to Batyr, a mental health engagement programme, on day three of the royal trip to Australia
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 16 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Duke of Sussex talks to young advocates during a visit to Batyr, a mental health engagement programme, at Swinburne University of Technology in Hawthorn, Melbourne, Victoria, on day three of the royal trip to Australia
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 16 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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King Charles III and Queen Camilla sample Titanic whiskey during a visit to Titanic Distillers, housed within the restored Edwardian pumphouse that once served the adjoining dry dock, in Belfast, on day one of the royal visit to Northern Ireland
Featuring: Queen Camilla, King Charles III
Where: Belfast, United Kingdom
When: 19 May 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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Members of the Royal Family at Day Four of Royal Ascot 2026
Featuring: Queen Camilla, King Charles III
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 19 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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They protected their kids’ privacy for 6 years and now it seems like they’re just giving up. They don’t owe anyone an explanation but when part of how you’re viewed is as people who fought for their own freedom and joy, then found it in California, I think they have to know people will be confused and questioning it all.
We don’t have all of the information.
Charles might be in his last couple of years, and even though he is a shitty parent, he’s the only parent Harry has left.
One of them might have been offered a high-paying or prestigious role in the UK that they felt they couldn’t turn down.
Harry might be incredibly homesick and he might want his kids to experience some of his own culture for a time.
Or any number of other reasons.
Harry said for years he wanted out of the uk. He preferred Afghanistan to being in the UK. Its unlikely he’s homesick.
I do think they both want the kids to experience some of their British heritage, and why can’t they do that?
They really should have put out an official statement with this news to clarify some things because it IS confusing for those that have followed them. Harry saying he can’t see a way to bring his wife and kids to the UK safely just last year (that may be resolved who knows but if the press NOW decides this issue should be private it just looks…odd) This is big news and an official statement would be nice.
Nothing wrong with learning about the culture. But the toxicity among the birth family was the issue and the terrible way Meghan was treated.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the house is on the Althorp estate and the schools are ones that have relationships with the Spencers. Harry has said that he wants his children to experience being British so they’re going to give it a shot. If the tabs overstep (private citizens are entitled to a certain amount of protection from press harassment) they’ll be back in Monrecito by Christmas.
I’m also leaning towards a home on Althorp estate which has built in security. Also, apparently there is a primary school right next to it.
I’m sorry I’m just laughing at this so hard. I’ve been on this site since the beginning and hated it became a Sussex site. You absolutely had no clue
SAME, SAME, oh so much so much the same. Hahahahahahahahaha. Every single thing about the “I’m a Sussex now” was true. Absolute gaslighting, I’m hopeful people will finally see through these two now.
Normades,
Right on!! Exactly!
Some Sussex content is okay, but it’s nice to hear about something else, and I hope that happens.
Dang it’s crazy they made you sit and click on and read every post about the royals. Hope you’re able to get free one day!
I’m not sure I understand these comments. This site is going to continue to cover the Sussexes. Mia’s comment especially is kind of weird. No they aren’t gaslighting anyone and no we dont “see through those two now.”
This site covered the royals long before Meghan came on the scene, and it will continue to do so, as the posts about the royals get far and away the most comments and clicks(see today for an example.)
Oh wow maybe we’ll see thru them now. Lmao. Okay, thx? Sounds like that’s a big wish for some of y’all. Weirdos. Don’t agree with their choices fine but saying now we’ll see thru them sounds like some mean girl snark.
Yeah, I don’t know why this would make me (or anyone) “see through” H&M now. They didn’t perpetrate a hoax. They were genuinely worried for their safety as working royals, exited the country, rebuilt their lives and established financial independence, and now are returning as non-working royals to live as private citizens.
They got us good, I guess??
And the Sussexes are covered so much on this site because they’re far more compelling than any of the other royals.
I do think that Harry and Meghan need to explain themselves. Considering for years they’ve been saying they don’t feel safe in England, how horrible the press is, etc. It’s really confusing and bizarre that none of that matters now. They left when they had “Royal protection “ so now their treatment is going to be so much worse as private citizens.
They do not have to “explain themselves.” That’s ridiculous.
They don’t have to explain anything. This is such a turn around. So I hope this is not the beginning of a conscious uncoupling.
What you said. This is just so bizarre to me. What happened between last month when it wasn’t safe to now they can move their full time.
Oh, idk. I kind of like this idea.
They leave, set themselves up as completely independent, financially. Daddy is no longer holding the purse strings. They’re free!
So sure, they interact with the BRF behind the scenes. But they can leave the country when they want. They work independently (at least Meghan does, fully so. No one can micromanage Meghan’s public appearances for As Ever, which is completely distinct. She can pop over to Portugal whenever). And Harry can have whatever messy relationship he wants with family! The press doesn’t get to determine how that happens either.
I mean, I like the autonomy here. If they’re miserable, they leave. They get to stay in the UK on their terms, essentially. The British press doesn’t get to cut the Sussex children off from their extended family, as they clearly aimed to do. Kind of reads like a win for me and best of all, I think the Sussexes are demonstrably refusing to allow the press to control them through the press’s incredibly toxic methods…once those methods stop working, maybe they’ll stop being so attractive. That would be an even bigger win.
100% agree. I think this is a very good thing. We’ve always known that Harry was very sad to feel like he could not freely be in his home country with his family. And he has been sad to be so separated from his father. Whether we understand it or not, Harry loves his dad and I think it’s very clear that Charles loves Harry. Harry and Meghan are moving to the UK victorious as far as I can see. They’re not selling Montecito, they’re not rejoining as working Royals, they’re not abandoning their private commercial or philanthropic endeavors. They are independent, autonomous, successful private citizens who are living the life they want and on their own terms. I don’t know why people seem to see remaining in some horrible family fight is a “victory” and Harry and his dad reconciling as a “failure”. I don’t want that for Harry. I don’t want that for anyone.
It’s clear that Charles loves Harry? Pray please give me examples of this love. What I see is abuse and would anyone be okay if Harry treated Archie the same way hia father does?
Charles doesn’t love harry.
Charles only cares about himself and Camilla; he is even incredibly generous to Camilla’s family. You only need to look at how Elizabeth II treated Andrew to see what monarchs would do for their children if they loved them. All of Andrew’s disgusting behaviour was covered up by Elizabeth II.
Yes, I agree. This H&M vs The Monarchy story has been played out. It’s been a mental and physical logjam for both sides and it was time for it to go. I think H&M will always be attractive to the press, but they won’t be so unusual.
But I don’t believe for a minute that Charles only found out on Sunday. Maybe Sunday was the “official” notice.
Yeah, I truly wonder that as well. Did Charles really not know or did he just not know officially. I have to imagine that Camilla did not know though. A penny for her thoughts.
Charles only finding out on Sunday is a hilarious, blatant, bold-faced lie to troll William. Of course Charles knew about this for some time. I am 100% positive we’ll see a security announcement soon and it’ll be even more obvious that Charles has known for a while. He didn’t want to deal with William’s fits. It makes me laugh honestly, Charles doing a surprised Pikachu face, just clowning Will hahahahaha
yeah Charles absolutely knew this was in the works. My guess is it started last July when reps from Team Sussex and BP met. I think the short notice of the announcement was to attempt to cut down on the press cycle – this is happening, get over it, and oh by the way, we moved in last week.
Shades of the Queen knowing they were making a quiet, private visit en route to the Dutch Invictus games. They were there and gone before anyone knew they were in country. Maybe Charles has inherited the Queen’s “burner phone”. 😆 Or is at least wisening up to how his closest aides have helped eff up his relationship with the son who actually loves him. See ya, Clive. No way that’s a coincidence.
There is some big piece of what’s happening that we haven’t seen yet.
I agree.
Hard agree.
I don’t know if the general public will ever be privy to specific information but something important set this action in motion.
This is where I am. I don’t believe this is just about Harry wanting his kids to live in England for a year – although that may be a part of it. I think it would take more than that to get Meghan to agree to move there for even a year and to send her kids to school in the UK.
Also as I’m thinking back – think of all Eden’s comments insisting that there was a project thaw in the works, that William was livid over it and Alderton opposed to it. Why would there be a project thaw that was being encouraged by Charles’ staff and by the government (according to Eden) if not because of something related to William? the government wouldn’t care if a father and son were estranged. They could have reconciled publicly without moving back to the UK.
So that’s what makes me think something is going on behind the scenes.
Absolutely what I think also.. we don’t know the security threats they are facing here in the usa, the political climate here is toxic and unstable at best.. when all is said and done Prince Harry, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are all high up in the LOS and that alone makes them high value targets from not only crazy people but also from political wing nuts.. (personally I think Willy, Waity, and Camilla are their biggest and most dangerous threat but I haven’t seen the actual evidence). I’m disappointed they choose to move backwards and back into that tabloid cesspool, but I will continue to support them no matter where they live. I know if I had the income I would be moving to a different country also until we had sane leadership in place. I just worry because the bloodthirsty tabloid media just targeted the Cambridge professor until he ended His life and we all at is the ending they Want for Meghan also.
The press is going to attempt to intrude in their lives and hopefully Harry and Meghan are prepared for that actually happening. They’re not really going to be half in because it doesn’t seem like they’re going to be supported by the Palace or that Harry and Meghan will be working with them. I think they’re going to be continuing their lives as they have in the US. The question is the UK presa going to respect their privacy and is Charles going to tell the press to back off?
They have been practicing stealth move for the past year. I guess they both will put that experience (even expertise) at work. Glad for SmartWork who get back their patron in the country.
One thing about Harry and Meghan is that they’re never boring which is why the British’s press loves to cover them. If the BM acts right, they may have a front seat to some public appearances, interviews, etc. The first time Meg is spotted in the UK is practically going to be breaking news over there. She’ll be on every front page and morning broadcast . Hell, her first IG post from the UK is going to be a top news story. The back of Lili’s head spotted at a museum over there will deem all other royal news irrelevant. This is going to be interesting from a gossip standpoint. H&M might be more visible in the UK than California just because of the way the BM covers them. In the UK they are the big fish in a small pond.
Much as I hate this move for them, I love what it’s got to be doing to Scooter and Keen. They’ll finally have to get to work!
Right?? Lolol but what can the keens do? Nature videos and vroomvroom photos in a racecar? They will look even more idiotic then before when H and M begin to work on anything in the UK.
This appeals to my deeply bitchy side! Entertainment ahead!
I would worry about the paparazzi trying to get pictures of those kids. And putting them in danger.
I think as they are being established as private citizens, they have to cover the kids faces by law.
Really? Is that a fact? Why then are the faces of the youngsters at Charles, Camilla, and Keen’s appearances never blanked out? Do their parents give blanket permission?
While I’m not sure what to think of the move (I’ll believe it when it happens), given the tabloids and the royal press ecosystem and gossip mills, I long ago have been a skeptic about news about them. There’s so much theater and hysteria and even more serious media that cover them are equally tabloid like in their coverage.
When it comes to H&M, it’s their actions that I follow. The same for the rest of the BRF. Watch what they do and don’t do. The behavior by the press offers little credibility.
My hypothesis is as the kids get older and enter primary school like Archie will, it’ll be tougher to keep their face and gossips about them out of the tabloid. That has already started. The Guardian recently had a hit piece written by a retired royal correspondent who imagined how Archie and Lili will turn up at Buckingham Palace as bedraggled backpackers begging for a room to sleep when William is king. This is in The Guardian, a very, very serious, full of gravitas, award winning newspaper with this gossipy piece presented as a column as if the things discussed are facts! So now readers are supposed to take the imaginings of this retired ‘journalist’ as FACTS!?
Whether they are in the US, I don’t get the sense they are safer. Perhaps their security got intel about their safety we don’t know about. Deranged people equipped with high powered guns in the US are the norm. The news have given up reporting mass shooting unless the dead and injured are of a certain number and age. Why do you think American billionaires are building their bunkers outside the US? It’s because they know if the US ever goes full tilt into anarchy as guardrails are stripped away presently, Americans have so much fire power, the country could rapidly become another Somalia. There are that much weapons in private individuals’ hands.
The British monarch has basically tax free billions to spend and the UK spy and security agencies at their beck and call. If they want to hound this young family till they are all dead, they can. Perhaps H&M are done playing games. Harry is a UK citizens and I bet so are his children and they should be able to exercise their rights to live in the UK safely. If the UK can’t allow their citizens to safely live in peace that says more about the country and its monarchy than it does about this family.
Not shocked at all. I might sound crazy but I am wondering just how bad things are going to get in this country. Harry is still a royal no matter what. They are getting out of here fast. I wouldn’t be surprised if they were urged to leave for reasons of safety.
That did cross my mind.
I don’t think their move has much to do with problems in the US. For us peasants things might be rough but for the rich, not much has changed. I think rich people are getting even more rich right now. Yeah the Heritage Foundation was a problem for a bit, but even Trump said he didn’t want to deport Harry. I think this move is very much for personal reasons.
I’m not inclined to rule it out, besides, we’re all in a position of guessing in the dark.
I thought the same. Plus the amount of prepper information I’ve seen lately including how to survive the worse case scenario.
I love Harry and Meghan. I do hope this move goes well for them.
Well, even if their goal was to leave the U.S., they could love to Canada or someplace else
Harry doesn’t need his father’s or brother’s or the Wasp’s or the media’s or anyone else’s permission to live in his country. The drama around every single visit to his home country has been ridiculous, as if he and Meghan and their children have no right to be there. I say, good for them, for staking their claim to reside there, whether it’s for a year or for many years or off and on. The media will continue to say awful things, but they know that H and M win more lawsuits than lose against the media.
It’s the children I worry about. Harry and Meghan are going to do whatever they can to secure the safety of their children, but to subject them to the kind of vitriol and racism from the Salty Island Rags and Hags is unthinkable to me.
Surely there had to be some longer-term planning upfront put into this decision. Informing KCIII over the weekend seems ludicrous—even if he wasn’t told for certain, someone in The Firm knew what was happening.
I am shocked completely. But maybe this was the half in they always wanted
Okay, if Harry’s primary motive in life is to challenge the British Media and his nuclear family’s major life decisions are hinged on it….that is absolutely bonkers! I, alongwith many others, have followed and supported the couple (mainly Meghan in my case) through all their ups and downs in their interaction with the giant royal machinary. But this thing, imho, has caused a serious hit to their credibility in the public eye. How are you going to take young impressionable children to the same place where you declare that your wife was traumatised! And, Meghan too has her part in this decision. She has agency too. You can’t give multiple interviews and soundbites to different outlets (and yes they have media contacts too) boohooing the unsafe environment in the UK and then decide to launch your children into that space. And, I know they are not joining as working royals. But we have countless proofs that the british mediamafia go after commoners too. If we have the reasoning that Meghan plans to launch AsEver in UK and that is what this move’s about then the media and public is going to call it mercenary act where the parents suddenly forgot the self-declared unsafe environment proclamation for their children in order for commercial success. Going broke, marriage in touble, needing royal family for business, unhappy in Montecito, unable to survive independently….the couple opened themselves upto all these stories by just throwing the news out without coherence. Hopefully, we are not going to stuck in another years long cycle of Meghan and the kids being stalked and abused by the media and the palace, forcing them to send cease and desisits and launching lawsuits where some keep on saying “Harry is playing chess not checkers” after a long-needed soundbyte in defense of his wife and kids.
Comms was always their weak point. At the same time, they can’t respond to all the craziness like some want. In their defence, they were learning as they went, in a completely unique situation. They’ve achieved a massive amount in only 6.5 years, including covid times. It’s frustrating at times but I give both of them some grace in all this. However, a proper announcement would have been better in this case – it’s so dramatic. We can only assume security is worked out? That’s my guess.
Sad to say, I agree. They’ve told us a compelling story for years. This looks like a 180. They have the right to do it, they are not required to explain, but without a reasonable explanation it will be hard to take them seriously in the future. And that’s not a great position to be in when your chosen careers depend mightily on your public image. Good luck to them though, hope it works out.
I am completely befuddled by this move and Meghan’s agreement to it. Her life is going to be awful and the kids will now be targets of the paparazzi. If it is because Charles is sick and Harry wants to be close, then go to Portugal and commute from there. The only wild thing that came to my mind that could drive this is that Charles knows something absolutely horrible about William is about to come out. Like terribly awful. Like Andrew level that would force William to step aside meaning Harry has to become Regent for George. But for that to be imminent means Charles is near death and William is in deep shit and I don’t see clear signs of either.
It would be very difficult to get Scooter to step aside. Harry and Meghan have a young family. Being Regent would take time away from their own children. Maybe there could be two Regents.
I said yesterday that i wonder if this is about harry establishing residency in the UK for reasons of being councilor of state or potential regent.
This move only seems sudden because it was just announced but there is no way that this was a spur of the moment decision for H&M. Their children are already enrolled in school, which they’ve had to spend time researching to find the right fit. They’ve absolutely secured a home for themselves which would’ve taken some time to find an area that they love with the parameters they need. They also needed to have a plan for their business and philanthropy projects and the logistics of running them while living in two countries. I believe Harry and Meghan were planning this for a while, maybe for the past year at least.
This.
And I hope it’s close to Althorp / and Spencer’s
It will probably be close to where Harry has friends, a social circle for him and Meghan, and most likely those friends will have children also. Also, an area where they love the school they chose.
Absolutely this.
I do not think this is quite as sudden of a decision as it appears: If we remember a few things – the meeting between King’s head of communications, Tobyn Andreae, & Harry’s head of communications, Meredith Maines in JULY 2025.
Fast forward to now there has been MAJOR friction between KP and BP both in terms of the future of the monarchy and the reconciliation with Harry. Hence all the Wm vs. Chuck briefings.
Adding in Clive Alderton’s departure w/ Theo Rycroft replacement with all kinds of ‘supporting’ scuttle about this agenda since MAY of this year… this is not hasty or wholly unexpected.
True. We, on the outside, are seeing the end result of what had to be long term planning.
I wonder if the Sussexes release photos of the kids faces on instagram to foil the press’s attempt to be the first to publish them.
Folks being CONFUSED about the facts regarding this is STRANGE to me…H&M wrote an autobiography …did an interview & a WHOLE ASS MULTI EPISODE documentary about WHAT nearly destroyed them while they were in 🇬🇧 last time…It was BEING A WORKING ROYAL…PERIOD!
THIS AIN’T THAT!
Nope it’s not. They said we’re living in the uk. Deal with it.
Yes. This ain’t that. Well said.
Yes!!!
despite the press and various trolls and derangers trying to muddy the water – they’re moving back to the UK in a private capacity. They’re not taking public money, they’re not doing public appearances on behalf of the Firm, I doubt they will be at the christmas walk or anything close to it. They’re not moving into Royal Lodge. etc.
Wouldn’t it be absolutely smashing if they DID move in to Royal Lodge? OMG, the way the Wails’ heads would spin……
[that would be the only reason I’d enjoy seeing it…Though the house itself could be stunning again, I wouldn’t wish any of that on them]
Was this the reason Sir Clive Alderton, The Wasp, left his job? The timing is interesting.
It certainly feels like that announcement facilitated this one, doesn’t it?
It’s still somewhat nerve wracking though, because Alderton announced his departure but isn’t actually leaving until next year, iirc.
What effery could he stir up for the Sussexes between now and then?
I suspect he’s already gone. The one year to departure announcement was probably to save face. But if he’s still there, he’s been put on notice, because Harry won’t hesitate to call him out with his full chest.
Without sounding like I’m fake concern trolling. I genuinely hope that the BM do not resort to nefarious methods to stalk Meghan, Archie & Lili, and that Meghan never ever feels *unsafe* as a result of BM stalking.
Because they will be daily front news headlines, and that does give me pause 😔
A news search this morning is full of tab rodents proclaiming they have found the Sussexes’ new address and the kids’ school already. The ghouls couldn’t wait to make the Sussexes feel unsafe.
I am going to say something that many of you will not agree with and probably bite my head off for saying. I feel like Harry is more obsessed about Being around his dog shit father and that family than he is about keeping his wife and children safe. Harry said himself that without security, he doesn’t see a world where he would ever bring his wife and children’ back to the uk and yes I know I am totally in the dark about why they are doing this . What changed but of Chucky didn’t know it was happening, then o highly doubt Harry got that security he wanted . So please tell me how are those babies and Meghan going to be safe in that country? I don’t see how . And yes , I am holding Meghan just as responsible for this madness as I am Harry because she has agency in her own life
I think the security has been figured out. There is no way those children are attending school in the UK without proper security. I think that’s a big piece that is not going to be mentioned or clarified.
I also think Charles knew this was happening. He just didnt know it was 100% until Sunday.
Security does not extend to the tabloids who will have carte blanche to pursue any story angle they want. Also, the earlier story about Harry being sad, miserable and homesick for England was dismissed as more deranger nonsense. But now those same fans are saying that of course Harry wants to take his family to England because he wants to be near Charles (who may or may not due tomorrow). When H&M display such blatant inconsistencies it’s difficult for their fans to be consistent in their support.
I agree with you. This is crazy. His father was racist. His brother made sure his attack dogs and press went after her. There’s no way this is going to be a walk in the park.
Furthermore, Harry and Meghan will have to be naive to think that the British media won’t find out where they’re living and where those children are going to school and stalk them round the clock . They will be no peace for any of them so they might as well kiss that life goodbye. Private citizens or not , the British media will not let up on hounding them daily and hourly
The children will have RPO protection until they complete their education. This applies to all royal children. There will be risk assessment and appropriate protection will be supplied.
The next few months are going to very interesting.
I wonder if the move is a combination of Harry wanting to be closer to where the next Invictus Games are going to be, and getting away from the shit show that is currently ‘Murica. Plus, wanting to be near Charles at the end of his life, and showing Charles what a good family Harry has, and how a 1/2 in 1/2 out would have worked. Because you know anything H&M do will be front page news in the press, and overshadow anything W&K or any other member of the royal family do. I’m just scared for their kids.
I am sure Charles knew of this move before the Sussex family visited him at Highgrove. A school will have already been chosen. I speculated earlier about the possibility of their living on the Althorp Estate and perhaps attending a village school. Another possibility is that they attend a fee- paying prep school as day pupils.
I don’t think that Charles is expected to die any time soon. At least I hope not. Both his parents and his grandmother lived with cancer for many years.
Reading all comments, I find it bewildering. Seems like people is more concerned about their children safety than the parents themselves. H&M can decide themse What’s best for their family with all information at their disposal. We outsiders know nothing.
I don’t think it’s a “relocation” as much as it’s an arrangement for tax purposes, the way many wealthy blended American + British familes do. Not that they don’t also have familial (Spencer) ties and business interests in the UK, but the fact that the Sussexes aren’t selling up in Montecito would indicate that they are doing the same. I imagine that they are simply going to do what they had always planned to do: live part of the year in the UK, part in the US, part in Portugal and wherever else they happen to have purchased homes (Australia, Canada?).
Despite the best efforts of the royal media who are positively giddy that they’ve got something new to write about (and to distract from what might be in the Earl Spencer’s book), it’s clearly got nothing to do with the king if he was only “informed” about it on Sunday. People do not plan moves of this magnitude within weeks. The Sussexes have had several years of learning how to move strategically. I suspect that they won’t be setting up house in London.
If Charles has known about it since Sunday and it only hit the papers yesterday – with a royal spin already about Charles “refusing” to allow them to return to royal duties as though they had asked – suggests to me that William had only just found out and his PR people are already at work attempting to scupper whatever arrangements have been made. The only reason we don’t know the schools and where they will reside is that (a) this information was NOT shared with Charles, or (b) it was shared with Charles but not with William.
Kate and William will probably interrupt their umpteenth “family holiday” to be seen, and they may decide to include the ENTIRE family in the photo op for George’s first day at Eton, instead of just George as would normally have been expected. 😀
That’s how I see it. Wealthy people choose where to live based in part on the tax situation. They have financial planners. I’m sure Harry wanted to be in his homeland at least part time and that had a lot to do with it, but they will also have figured out the numbers in advance.
We certainly don’t have the kind of money to play with that the Sussexes do, but we do talk about taxes and take them into account when making major life decisions.
@magdalena. That is an interesting theory. Could you clarify, what is the advantage if you are a British+American couple of living part of the year abroad? I had always thought the US taxes Americans no matter where they live?
In many countries, you become liable for taxes (taxed as a resident) if you spend more than 180 days in that country. It becomes advantageous to spend fewer days there. Some people cut it really fine, say spending max 160 – 175 days in certain countries. Prince Harry is still a British citizen, with many tangible assets. He has lived in the US for several years and his wealth is accumulating. His wife is American, and their children are dual citizens. She is also independently wealthy, but they’ve both got joint assets which are also very valuable. How would these be distinguished from a tax perspective? At this point their financial advisors and business advisors would be looking to minimise their tax liabilities and to set up structures to protect their assets for future generations, the way many of those “old money”/legacy trustees have done for generations.
By the way, many American companies set up businesses overseas to minimise their tax liabilities in the US, as well as to get access to local grants (e.g. for films) and financing.
Charles definitely knew about this before Sunday.
I admit that my initial reaction was colored by my own experience. I lived in England for six years before returning to the US and I cannot imagine ever going back to England. I LOATHE the current administration, but I love the relative easiness of life here and the weather. England grew to feel so claustrophobic, so parochial, in the time I was there. So I guess I struggled with the idea of the Sussexes leaving Montecito for Blighty.
But it’s their story to write. And I trust that they have figured out security. And Meghan won’t need to hide, but she won’t be making public appearances on the regular, like she was the last time around, so hopefully that makes her less of a moving target for the disgusting rota.
I love the idea of the Sussexes moving to a home on the Althorp estate. But wherever they’re moving, it doesn’t sound like it’s permanent, so they continue to have options. It won’t be like last time when they were forced to leave with nowhere to go.
I only spent a summer in England and that was back when Diana was still alive. But I couldn’t imagine living there either. The class system is just too weird for me. We have vestiges of it here, but it’s not nearly as pervasive deep-rooted.
Also, I couldn’t get a decent hamburger.
@MaisiesMom. During my first visit, I couldn’t get a cup of coffee outside of the hotel, & that was instant. Even the US fast food places had just hot tea. Ten years later coffee of all kinds was everywhere. I was able to stay awake, but I found the Americanization sad.
Anyone think that Charles has a year or 2 to live, so H wants to be closer to him during that time? It’s also the only chance for the kids to experience living in GB. Once Normal Bill gets the crown, they won’t be able to go back. I’m worried about them safety wise, esp Megan and the kids. Hoping they live at Althorp, where Diana’s brother has more interest in keeping them safe.
Thats my thought too. I think they are doing this because they want Archie & Lili to grow up with the Spencer family. I think they have been planning this with Charles, Earl of Spencer for a long time. Meghan’s business can easily go international & honestly I think her charities in the UK miss her terrible. Look what she did in such a short time. Also, they want the children to see their grandfather while he is still alive. I think their safety will be assured by the Spencers.
Speaking with presenter Manish Bhasin, Victoria Ward, deputy royal editor at the Daily Telegraph, said there was “definitely more to come” on this:
“I can’t give away all my secrets. But suffice to say, it’s been something that we’ve been talking about, that I’ve been aware of, in some form for quite a long time.”
Ward wouldn’t say whether the story came from the school Archie and Lilibet were enrolled in, the Royal Family or the Sussexes after The Daily Telegraph and The Sun broke the story last night.
Ward added:
“I also think that [the Sussexes] didn’t actually necessarily want this to come out in the way it has quite now. I think they were hoping to keep it under wraps for another week or two until they were actually here, but the cat’s out of the bag, and therefore they were forced to tell the King maybe slightly earlier than they even wanted to.”
So somebody got the scoop out to People Mag before H&M were in a position to announce their news on their own terms?
If Vicky Ward has a pipeline to the kids’ school, they should unenroll asap.
I think H has said before that he wanted his kids to experience his home country. That’s probably one of the reasons he’s been working so hard over the past few years to get better security for his family when they’re in the UK—and he’s willing to pay for it himself. With his relationship with his dad seemingly in a better place, and his dad actually listening to H now compared to when they left, this could be a good opportunity for them to move back.
And they have a lot more resources independently now than they did back then. So for those saying they’re moving because they’re broke—I highly doubt that. They have plenty of connections in the U.S. who would have helped them if they needed it. We also saw that when they first moved to the U.S.
So….. I trrrsting. Overall I think this is nkt a good move for Meghan. I think she will hate it. It’s messy.
I think Harry has wanted it for a long time almost like an o session for him. Do I think it will end badly yes. But for some reason Meghan thinks this is the only option. I don’t understand.
I still really struggle to understand. Came here last night to have celebitchies help me make sense of it, but it seemed in the initial post at least we were all quite taken aback and could not really follow. I always felt that Harry was the one who finally figured out to be a happy „Spare“, by getting far away from it all. His life seemed just so superior to the one William and Kate can lead. And maybe I am too easily fooled by pretty pictures, but Meghan’s instagram posts really made me believe that their life was as happy as can be in Montecito. Why go back to the toxic environment they managed to escape? To see a father who only could give one hour to his son and grandchildren when they flew in to visit? (I would be insulted if my parents did that if I just drive two hours). And who denied him accomodation during his visit just a few weeks ago? Even if he did want to see Charles, flying in from time to time would seem sufficient. Also the entire security thing: a month ago they canceled Meghan’s visit because she could not be safe and now this? (Though I vaguely do remember them claiming sth about security was removed because he left the country). Anyway, waiting for some explanation that makes sense of it all. Leaving the horrible MAGA US does not make sense to me, as California is probably as shielded as you can be from MAGA anywhere. Possibly more so than Reform UK. So I will go with those commenters who said Harry wants to make sure his children have a few years in the UK to also know their British side, their father‘s country and culture and him being uncertain whether this could be done once William is king.
ugh. Harry is gonna take the rats back to court before this all ends.