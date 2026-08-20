On Sunday, King Charles was informed of the Sussexes’ plan to return to the UK

As soon as the news came out on Wednesday, there was just widespread disbelief that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to move back to the UK this month, and enroll their children in school in England. January 2027 would have been the seven-year anniversary of the Sussexit, with Harry and Meghan asking for a half-in arrangement at the time. That half-in solution was denied. But Harry in particular has always been obsessed with showing his father that being “half-in” could have worked. And now King Charles is going to see it for himself, I suppose. That’s one of the parts I do not understand about this move. If it was happening because Charles came to his senses and invited the Sussex family to come back with his full protection, that would be one thing. But that’s not what this is. According to People Magazine, Harry informed his father about the move on Sunday.

King Charles was made aware of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans to relocate their family back to the U.K. on Sunday, PEOPLE understands, and welcomes the opportunity to spend more time with the Sussexes in a private, personal capacity. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing to return to Harry’s home country after six years in California, bringing Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, with them. Archie and Lilibet are set to attend school in the U.K. beginning next month as the family establishes a private, non-royal home base in Britain. Harry, 41, and Meghan, 45, will retain their home in Montecito, California, as well as their vacation property in Portugal. The location of the family’s new residence and the children’s school is being kept private. While Harry will not return to official royal duties, PEOPLE understands, the family’s move inevitably raises fresh questions about his long-term role in Britain. However, the King is clear there will be no change to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s status as private individuals and non-working members of the royal family, in keeping with the wishes they expressed and the agreement reached when they stepped back from royal duties. PEOPLE understands the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend school in the U.K. beginning this September as the family relocates to Harry’s homeland later this month. After previously attending school near the family’s home in Montecito, California, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, will now continue their education in Britain. The location of the children’s new school, along with the family’s private, non-royal residence, is being kept private. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will establish an independent home in Britain rather than live on a royal property.

[From People Magazine]

Now I can’t help but wonder what was said during the Highgrove meeting on July 10. The lead up to that meeting was so stupid and cruel, with Charles even rescinding his offer to Harry of a room in Buckingham Palace. Harry continued to speak to his dad and made the arrangements to bring Meghan and the children to England. Meghan and the kids were not photographed whatsoever, a fact which still shocks me. I have to ask: is that the plan for the Sussexes’ return to the UK? That Meghan will be asked to hide away and never show her face? It also feels like Harry and Meghan are issuing a series of unspoken challenges to the British media: I dare you to report on where we’re living, I dare you to report on which schools we’ve chosen for our kids, I dare you to stalk our movements. And what will the Sussexes do if and when some outlet crosses a line?