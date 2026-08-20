Sykes: The Sussexes’ move back to the UK is ‘a huge slap in the face for Prince William’

Soon after the news broke of the Sussex family’s planned return to the UK, Rob Shuter threw up a big Substack exclusive about how the news “blindsided” the Prince and Princess of Wales. For those of us long-time Sussex-watchers, there was a sense of deja vu. Circa 2019-2022, basically every time Harry and Meghan said words or breathed, it “blindsided” the palace, blindsided the Windsors and blindsided all of the royal reporters. Well, it’s time to dust off another well-worn trope. The Sussexes are doing something and it’s a “huge slap in the face.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s impending move back to the UK after six years in Southern California is going to create headaches for Prince William, Page Six hears.

“It’s a huge slap in the face for William, and it does also create serious risks for the monarchy,” royal reporter Tom Sykes told Page Six following news that the Harry and Markle will head back across the Atlantic later this month. Sykes said that, given the longstanding feud between the brothers, the move will create a “huge succession” of additional “challenges” for the Prince of Wales.

“What is gonna happen if Charles invites Harry to join the royal family for Christmas? What is gonna happen if Harry wants to attend the Remembrance Day celebrations?” he asked.

The reporter added that, in his opinion, there is “no way” King Charles III “did not know” the move was happening. A source confirmed to Page Six Wednesday that the monarch learned of Harry and Markle’s intentions Sunday.

The author also explained that he feels it’s “a very very dangerous situation” that Charles “allowed himself to be manipulated into welcoming them home,” noting that “there’s no way that the late Queen Elizabeth II would’ve allowed this to happen.”

Still, Sykes explained, the relocation — which Page Six confirmed will be for “an extended period” — “is a huge moment for Harry and Megan” and their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, who will be enrolled in school there. Sykes explained that while he did suspect “something was afoot” with the couple, he “never imagined it would be anything of this magnitude or they’d be happening this quickly.”

The author called the idea that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be relocating by the end of the month “quite extraordinary.”

Sources told Page Six on Wednesday that Harry and Markle made the decision to be closer to King Charles and to give their children the opportunity to build family relationships. Markle found mixed success in Southern California with her lifestyle brand, As Ever, and as the host of her own Netflix series, “With Love, Meghan,” which ran for two seasons.

Still, Sykes said he feels it’s “very clear the things haven’t worked out in America the way they thought they would” and suggested there may be financial motivations for the family moving back to Prince Harry’s homeland.

“I think if there was another hundred-million-dollar deal on the table they wouldn’t be rushing home,” Sykes told us.