Sykes: The Sussexes’ move back to the UK is ‘a huge slap in the face for Prince William’

Soon after the news broke of the Sussex family’s planned return to the UK, Rob Shuter threw up a big Substack exclusive about how the news “blindsided” the Prince and Princess of Wales. For those of us long-time Sussex-watchers, there was a sense of deja vu. Circa 2019-2022, basically every time Harry and Meghan said words or breathed, it “blindsided” the palace, blindsided the Windsors and blindsided all of the royal reporters. Well, it’s time to dust off another well-worn trope. The Sussexes are doing something and it’s a “huge slap in the face.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s impending move back to the UK after six years in Southern California is going to create headaches for Prince William, Page Six hears.
“It’s a huge slap in the face for William, and it does also create serious risks for the monarchy,” royal reporter Tom Sykes told Page Six following news that the Harry and Markle will head back across the Atlantic later this month. Sykes said that, given the longstanding feud between the brothers, the move will create a “huge succession” of additional “challenges” for the Prince of Wales.
“What is gonna happen if Charles invites Harry to join the royal family for Christmas? What is gonna happen if Harry wants to attend the Remembrance Day celebrations?” he asked.
The reporter added that, in his opinion, there is “no way” King Charles III “did not know” the move was happening. A source confirmed to Page Six Wednesday that the monarch learned of Harry and Markle’s intentions Sunday.
The author also explained that he feels it’s “a very very dangerous situation” that Charles “allowed himself to be manipulated into welcoming them home,” noting that “there’s no way that the late Queen Elizabeth II would’ve allowed this to happen.”
Still, Sykes explained, the relocation — which Page Six confirmed will be for “an extended period” — “is a huge moment for Harry and Megan” and their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, who will be enrolled in school there. Sykes explained that while he did suspect “something was afoot” with the couple, he “never imagined it would be anything of this magnitude or they’d be happening this quickly.”
The author called the idea that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be relocating by the end of the month “quite extraordinary.”
Sources told Page Six on Wednesday that Harry and Markle made the decision to be closer to King Charles and to give their children the opportunity to build family relationships. Markle found mixed success in Southern California with her lifestyle brand, As Ever, and as the host of her own Netflix series, “With Love, Meghan,” which ran for two seasons.
Still, Sykes said he feels it’s “very clear the things haven’t worked out in America the way they thought they would” and suggested there may be financial motivations for the family moving back to Prince Harry’s homeland.
“I think if there was another hundred-million-dollar deal on the table they wouldn’t be rushing home,” Sykes told us.
[From Page Six]
I’ve pointed this out many times before, but royalists and royal reporters act like they have no idea how money, contracts and investments work. They act as if the Sussexes didn’t make a fortune in six years, like Harry and Meghan have spent all of their Netflix money and Spotify money and As Ever money and Spare money and Lemonada money and BetterUp money. Like Meghan’s investments in multiple companies don’t exist. Like this move isn’t possibly about tax shelters as well.
As for Prince William being slapped in the face by this news… LMAO. Full-blown panic. That’s the only part of this whole story which is genuinely funny to me, imagining the rage-tantrum from William. Princess Kate is sobbing in her closet, realizing that she’s going to have to hustle and work two or three times a week to compete with Meghan. William and Kate both realizing that they can’t take ten vacations a year anymore. I can hear the plates being smashed at Anmer Hall from here.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
Members of the British royal family during a reception at Buckingham Palace in London, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth
Featuring: The Prince and Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
161569, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge laughing after taking part in a relay race during a training day with runners taking part in the 2017 London Marathon for Heads Together , the official Charity of the Year at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London. London, United Kingdom – Sunday, February 5, 2017. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT,Image: 532903283, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
The Prince of Wales during a reception at Buckingham Palace, London, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth. Picture date: Tuesday April 21, 2026.,Image: 1093346365, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
-
-
29/04/2026, London, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales today celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary by visiting IntoUniversity, an education charity which benefitted from Their Royal Highnesses’ Royal Wedding Gift Fund in 2011.,Image: 1095238995, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
-
-
29/04/2026, London, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales today celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary by visiting IntoUniversity, an education charity which benefitted from Their Royal Highnesses’ Royal Wedding Gift Fund in 2011.,Image: 1095239032, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales during a Cancer Research UK reception to mark the charity’s 125th anniversary, at St James’s Palace, London. Picture date: Tuesday June 2, 2026.,Image: 1107433548, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Yui Mok/Avalon
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the London Bridge Jobcentre and speak to people looking for work in London.
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 15 SEPTEMBER 2020
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the London Bridge Jobcentre and speak to people looking for work in London.
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
BACKGRID USA 15 SEPTEMBER 2020
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK – 02/05/2017 – Royals at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.
he Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry will joined a training day with the runners taking part in the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon for Heads Together, the official Charity of the Year. The training day for Team Heads Together, the campaign to change the conversation on mental health which is spearheaded by Their Royal Highnesses took place at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park (QEOP) in London on Sunday 5th February
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-Instar_Royals_London_0730625679.JPG
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au Êor call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. ÊImage or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 05 Feb 2017
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
The Prince of Wales takes part in a game of volleyball with players from thee Levante Institute, a local beach volleyball school, at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, on day one of his visit to Brazil for the annual Earthshot Prize Awards
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
When: 03 Nov 2025
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales speaks with guests during a Cancer Research UK reception to mark the charity’s 125th anniversary, at St James’s Palace, London
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 02 Jun 2026
Credit: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speak to employers, at the London Bridge Jobcentre, in London, Britain, September 15, 2020.
Slap, slap, slap, slap. Huge slap, Slap him some more.
Lmao. So in this case, I agree with the reporting actually. This is a huge slap in the face to William. Bc he’s a child that wants his brother to never set foot in the uk again. Oh well. Boo hoo. And yes, I do think this will push Will and Kate to feel the pressure to do more and they will despise that.
The slap in the face comes from Charles. William has been behaving very badly for a very long time. There’re been so many bad decisions along the way, but at the end of the day Charles was the only one who could resolve things
Well, supposedly when H&M left it caused a huge ruckus in the Wales household (Cambridge household?) because they were supposedly going to have to pick up the Sussex slack. As that never happened, it’s hard to see the reverse happening either. And of course, the rota rats are forgetting that they told us W&K would be taking on extra duties due to H&M’s leaving. ‘Cause they didn’t. And they won’t now with their return.
I know Harry isn’t doing it out of spite reasons, but i have to think the delicate shivving of William is at least a little satisfying. I do not understand the reasons behind all of this at all, unless Charles is in his last 2-3 years, or there’s some residency conditions they’re meeting. But the fact that his mere presence on the same isle is enough to ruin his abusive brother and sister in law’s upcoming weeks has to be a bit fun.
Shots of the entire Wales family in Balmoral this weekend in 3…2…1….And won’t those Balmoral dinners with all the RF be fun for William and Kate!
I don’t think they’re in-country at the moment.
Well…if anyone has earned it, it’s Peen.
It’s really to bad that they are metaphorical slaps and not real ones that might knock some sense into WanK and make them grow the f@#* up already.. his brother is moving his family back to the country not into his actual home, and Harry isn’t in competition for Willy’s job even though Willy and his wife both refuse to do any work their employment and paychecks are guaranteed by parliament so having meltdowns is truly ridiculous and extremely immature behavior for grown ass adults who are raising children of their own.
I think charles knew about the plan. But still no real details about it. Charles should have stood up to scooter 6 years ago and not let him throw tantrums
I’m thinking that during this most recent “tea” visit, it was made clear that Charles’ health is not as much on the upswing as the public is being fed. I think that maybe Drs told him he has 6 mos, 9 mos. left, and Harry wants to be there for as long as Charles has left. I’d also bet that security has been completely settled (even “privately” paid for by Charles) for this to happen. Harry would *never* compromise Meg and the kids, not even for Charles.
As for Meg, she is a way stronger, more forgiving person than I; I’d never want to set foot in that country again, nor expose my kids to that toxicity. She loves her Ginger Prince and will support him. I’d also bet that apologies were given to her (as H said, apologies needed to be extended for any reconciliation to happen).
I guess we’ll all see in the next weeks, won’t we?
I mean, charles should have stood up to William 30 years ago and we wouldn’t be here IMO;
What at this point is NOT a “slap in the face” of William? It is quite the achievement for William as a 21st century Prince of Wales is already going down as one of the most thin-skinned monarch since Harold Harefoot. He should hire someone (paid by donations to his Foundation, of course) to talky number of “slaps in the face” to William the Workshy so he’d have some measurable numbers to report to the public.
Sorry for the typos, that should be “tally the slaps.”
First, her name is NOT “Markle”!!!
Nor is Catherine ‘Kate Middleton’ but this blog loves double standards since it became a Sussex site. Go off, I guess.
We have lots of name for Catherine and Middleton isn’t one of them.
Right? We call her KKKate, Can’t, Bones, Of William, Keen, and Kitty, to name a few.
But never Middleton. That’s the media.
Let’s not forget Wiglet, the Royal Racist, and Princess Dolittle.
Waiting for the obligatory ‘well, actually’ comment about how no, this is correct because blah blah blah, British royal tradition, Princess Michael, etc.
I love that William is so upset and doesn’t know what to do if the Sussex’s are invited to family gatherings. He needs to put on his big boy pants and join the real world of family dynamics. For goodness sake, you’re an adult now. Act like one.
Narcissists don’t work that way. He’ll withhold the family because of a slight. My SIL has told her four ADULT children to no longer contact her mother and us because she’s mad over a house.
The Windsor family dynamics are just magnified because of their royal status and fame. Joe Blow in a trailer can have the same problems with a spoiled child.
Wait! Didn’t the Wales just set up a 80 person staff outpost in the US? If they could go to the US then the Sussexes can go to UK.
Harry & Meghan setting up a 🇬🇧 home base while his trifling ass Father is still alive is ON POINT! Letting William’s impotent rage & the BS Royal Rota keep Harry from showcasing to his children the world & country he was born & raised in & risked his LIFE for…is OBVIOUSLY NOT the legacy Harry wants to showcase to his Children…Security for Harry’s family will ALWAYS be an issue they will have to work through no MATTER where they live…his children being able to EXPERIENCE 🇬🇧 & Europe is GLORIOUS ❣️ 🤬 William…Kate & ALL THAT rota stuff! Christmas 🎄in the Cotswald…skiing in Switzerland…Hiking in Scotland & Wales …Dinner in Paris is on the way!
Totally agree. The British press and rota are always going to do what they do. Why should Meghan allow them to restrict where she goes or lives. She had been going to England long before she met Harry and had friends there. As long as she’s not a working royal she can do whatever she wants.
Lots of people are leaving the US now because it’s a cesspool right now with the current occupants of the white house. I don’t blame anyone with the means to get out doing so.
And everyone that thinks they need to explain their reason is bonkers.
Nobody knows and maybe we’ll get a bro rethrough
How is this a slap in the face for William? He just has to go about his business as usual. Harry is not going to be doing engagements every week so it’s not like William has to work any harder than he is currently is doing. Harry’s not going to be a working royal and I don’t think he’ll be at Sandringham for Christmas or at royal remembrance events.
But his business as usual is no business lol. He used to get front pages for just being keen to maybe learn something someday. Now the front pages belong to Meghan if she goes to the store and when the paps get full face shots of the Sussex kids it’ll be front pages and breaking news for days if not weeks. Will and Kate will be pushed at least below the fold if not back a few pages. So he’ll actually have to DO something.
Well, we know he feels threatened whenever Harry is on that side of the Atlantic! He resents the Sussexes very existence. But there’s also a part of this where this news was deliberately kept from him – I think that’s the biggest “slap” in the face, don’t you? It’s Charles making sure the whole world knows that his heir couldn’t be trusted with this information. There must have been courtiers close to Charles, staff members, government workers who approved travel etc who knew before William, and that will enrage him. And I’ll bet Camilla knew, too.
They let William act a fool this week, rage briefing all of the royal reporters about how if Harry steps foot in the UK, he (William) will leave, and they’ll never meet again until the king’s funeral, etc. I imagine that will irk him, too, the idea of Camilla and his father laughing at him over breakfast, like “Little does he know…”
I think it’s just the opposite. I think William and Kate and the rest of the working royals are relieved b/c it takes the pressure and spotlight off of them. The press attacks were about staving off a Regency when it became clear William would run the monarchy into the ground. Obviously a compromise has been reached. This has been in the works for some time. Archwell reduced it’s staff. Meghan consolidated her business and bought out Netflix. They bought a home, tested out security arrangements and even a vacation spot where Meghan could chill in peace. They may have even entered into a deal with the media about their children. Maintaining the UK monarchy is not only a personal duty for Harry it’s a national security issue. A self- destructive head of state in the UK would destabilize the West. America is already a basket case now trying to extricate itself from Trump. Harry and Meghan have shown their ability to do the work if needed even if it’s all in the background. Watch the UK media. They have began to moderate their tone in recent months.
Agree. The headlines are going to be about Harry and Meghan. Trying to get shots of their kids. Shots of her. I can’t even understand this move honestly.
I’m sorry. I just do not think that William and Kate are relieved by this. I could be wrong but no I just don’t see that.
Harry & Meghan are smarter than to make a deal with the British press. Harry knows better from a lifetime’s experience, Meghan knows better from the last ten years.
“there’s no way that the late Queen Elizabeth II would’ve allowed this to happen.”
Oh, the same QEII who regularly hung out with Prince Andrew because she obviously thought that family came first no matter what someone had done, you’re saying that she wouldn’t have allowed her grandson back in the country? And why exactly would that be hmmmm?
The same queen who provided the Sussex’s with a home ( she thought for life I am sure) and ensured they had proper security when they came to her Jubilee celebrations? The derangers are becoming worryingly deranged!
In the face as much as on the -ss. I cannot wait to see the explosion of busy work!
If the Obamas pack up. Im leaving the US and following Meghan’s lead.
Slap in the face or inspire him to actually work??
QEII would have had no problems with them living in the UK. she was not the one who evicted them from Frogmore cottage. she provided security when they visited. etc. they didnt leave the UK because QEII banished them.
I think this is a slap in the face to William because he had no idea this was actually happening. Charles and Harry have been communicating behind his back and its clear the Wales were not part of this discussion at all.
I think that the fact that William was not aware of this development is on a William himself! He went no contact with Harry and isn’t close to his own dad so of course, they made plans without considering him! In theory, this shouldn’t have any effect on him. Him and Kate can hide away/ vacation endlessly as before if they want! Now though they’ll be scrutinized more and, I’m sure we’ll see a flurry of work-like activity from the Wales because the Sussexes will be seen more often as Invictus gets closer. This development is just the fire Charles wanted set under Wales’ asses to get them working more especially if his health deteriorates.
Prince William being slapped in the face by this news? Please Willy being slapped in the face just by Meghan and Harry just breathing. He is THAT mentally ill.
My theory is that something is going on that will prevent William from taking the throne and Harry is being called back as a regent. We have seen that something is profoundly wrong with William over the past 6 years. I think something around Thomas Kingston/Kate’s disappearance/William’s weird behavior in February/March2024 has made this necessary.
Perhaps the real issue is not that William won’t work but that he is not capable of working.
The last time he was set up to play miniature golf…
After recovering from the shock, this is where I’ve landed. William had his chance and he blew it. Badly. I think there are serious problems with William that even Bulletproof Sunshine couldn’t fix. Love it or hate it, Harry and his children are part of a thousand year monarchy that they can’t just walk away from.
Does BS still work for Billy? Does anybody know? She doesn’t seem to have done much good for them.
This would be amazing, and I do wonder myself if that’s in the works. I agree with everything you mentioned; W is seriously unfit and endangers the monarchy. What makes me doubt it is that they always seem to feel that they can cover anything up as their birthright, and can’t be questioned. Andrew sort of makes the case both ways.
Willy’s face is super slappable, so good!
William is such a delicate flower. It will always make me laugh that Syko and the other Wales sycophants continue to make William look terrible by reporting that he’s threatened by his younger brother.
Push him onto a dog bowl while you’re at it.
Kate wiglet is going to be all over the place. Chicka will look worn out and beat down from her first appearance since vacation for 2 plus months. The funniest part of all this for me is that Willy and kitty have no idea when Harry and Meghan will be out and about working so Willy and kitty are going to have to show up every week doing multiple appearances since that might be the day or week that Harry and Meghan are out . Lolololol. Kitty is going to announce she needs more rest because something something cancer and Willy will say he needs to spend more time with kitty in her delicate state . That delicate state won’t stop her zooming down those ski slopes though.
I think when the entire Sussex family came, it was supposed to be their “soft launch”. This was when they were supposed to get their security.
However, no one had realised that the Wasp had intervened and paused their Risk Assessment. Everyone was shocked it hadn’t been done. Then he blocked Harry for staying one night at Buckingham Palace.
Mr Wasp thought he had set up the ultimate attack, the final blow by announcing the DM court case at 2 pm, the exact moment Harry was in a public space entering his event. The DM had a bajillion pages of screed loaded to annihilate Harry. The media was well briefed. One woman reported live, saying Harry had a long, sad face as he passed behind her, smiling and waving. Harry brushed the whole thing off and kept going. He had a wonderful reception in Birmingham, Scotty’s goat yoga and the podcast.
That is why the Wasp, Camilla and the press were unaware when the Sussexes actually met Charles. It is also why the Wasp had to “retire”.
Supposedly this was all an establishment set-up by Charles and the Government. I am apt to believe this, since the Minister of Education was propping up the Sussexes in an interview this morning. Ignore the journalists interviewing journalists and listen to those in real positions. So if the government is involved in the “Great Relocation”, then security will come in somehow. Also, do we really know if Meghan and the kids had no security, since no one saw them?
They also need to stop making excuses for his security. No one asked him to be paraded in front of the press as a baby, only hours old. He has had security since birth. If the country wants Princes and princesses, this is the price they have to pay… including Prince Andrew. The government also has to come to terms with royalty that wants to step back. Meghan was put in an untenable position of being publicly lynched daily.
That is very interesting to hear, I do think the July visit exposed wasp in a way that he couldn’t spin out of. Who the decision maker was that finally called it would be interesting, I’m not sure that it was Charles. I do think something will finally come to light in the next year or two that will explain this pretty well.
The NYT puts Harry and Meghan’s net worth at $60 million.
I suspect with good investment advice it is more than that – but not 9 figures
About the only thing I feel confident in saying about this whole story is that William is enraged about it. To the point where I’m actually a bit concerned about the people around him who had to inform him that yes, his worst and most paranoid fear has been suddenly made real: Harry and his beautiful wife and family will now be living stateside with the Wales, competing for attention, headlines, and Pa’s approval. Somehow, I don’t think this man deals well with disappointing news…
Also, Charles (and presumably several people in government) knew about Harry’s plans and kept it from William. That’s gotta sting.
Charles, forever ruling by dividing and conquering, craftily playing his sons against one another.
William deserves more than a slap. Someone needs to open up a can of whup ass on him. I hope the Sussexes’ return completely eclipses him and shows what an abysmal raging mediocrity of an heir he actually is. Hope that mask slips real fast on him and Catherine too. Tired of their hypocrisy and fake victimhood.
Daily Outrage has been grumbling about workshy Will so I wonder if the heir will be motivated by Harry ‘s relocation to work more or PoW will just throw wobblers but not get his ass into gear! Since 2024 it’s been clear that he’s lazy but also just not that into the actual work itself. Yes all the goodies but Will isn’t a public figure., no enthusiasm or curiosity in any thing beyond football and drinking. Not his fault to be born into a role that just isn’t suitable and he’s been keeping it’s reality at bay for decades . He and his family would be far happy living a private life. We’ll see what happens next for both brothers but I have started to think that Will is Not going to be out next king and insiders are looking at alternatives.
Good. He also needs his arse kicked while we’re at it.
Wouldn’t it be so funny if Will and Kate just come out and totally pretend that nothing ever happened? They could be shown hugging Harry and Meghan, playing with the kids, supporting their ventures etc. Just gaslighting everyone into believing they never had an issue with them. That’s what I would love to see, it would be hilarious and honestly would be a good move for them. Make a couple comments about the press saying “things that weren’t true” and move on with your life (in public at least).
Honestly that sounds utterly gross to use Harry, Meghan and the children, all of whom they’ve briefed about and lied about, and endangered to rehabilitate their image. No way in hell.
Yeah, no, that would be disgusting & would require the cooperation of Harry & Meghan, who absolutely would not allow that.
The dream of derangers is that Meghan has to curtsey to Keen. And the usual “divorce” talk. Charles should try to shut this down if he is really sincere about improving his relationship with the Sussexes.
And I love this for them. Slap away, I say! Metaphorically speaking, of course, I am anti-violence.