The Sussexes ‘have made no secret of their disillusionment with the current White House’

Yesterday evening, I was in so much shock over the news about the Sussexes’ move back to the UK, I missed the fact that People Magazine buried their own lede. It was clear (to me) that the Sussexes’ team gave an extensive briefing to People about the move, and People tried to fit all of that information into their coverage. So I missed this part:

Even before plans for the family’s return emerged, Harry was expected in Britain in September for engagements tied to WellChild — the children’s charity he has supported for more than two decades — as well as events connected to the Invictus Games. Among the marquee events is the inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards and gala, though those close to the Sussexes are not confirming whether Harry and Meghan plan to attend. While the couple appeared to have an idyllic life in Montecito, they have made no secret of their disillusionment with the current White House. With the midterm elections fast approaching, concerns about the direction of the U.S. loom large for many. There has been public tension between the Sussexes and Trump in the past. When President Donald Trump said in January 2026 that NATO allies “stayed a little back” from the frontlines during the war in Afghanistan, Harry — a combat vet from the Afghanistan War — issued a blunt statement: “I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there.” (For his part, Trump said of Meghan in May, “Boy, what she’s done to that guy [Harry],” in remarks to royal biographer Robert Hardman.) Those close to Harry believe his recent visit to Britain reflects his conviction that the more the public interacts with Meghan, the more they appreciate her. During his visit to Birmingham, where he carried out charity engagements and promoted the Invictus Games, Harry was heartened by the public interest in his wife.

[From People]

“…They have made no secret of their disillusionment with the current White House. With the midterm elections fast approaching, concerns about the direction of the U.S. loom large for many….” That’s the section which is currently being picked apart by MAGAts. Stephen Miller’s unhinged wife Katie Miller posted a screenshot of that section and she wrote, “They are moving back to Britain because they don’t like President Trump.” Katie Miller also claimed that Meghan “always just wanted to be a celebrity” and that the Sussexes are “broke.”

So… I actually think it makes more sense to view the move through a political lens. Even though Harry and Meghan are buffered by wealth and the fact that they live in the bright blue state of California, I’m sure they’ve been affected by the politics of the declining American empire. Donald Trump and his people have targeted them many times, and the Heritage Foundation spent years trying to get Harry deported. There’s probably a political play here which I’m just not seeing right now – something about Harry’s visa or the Sussexes’ tax situation or something coming down from the Trump administration.