The Sussexes ‘have made no secret of their disillusionment with the current White House’

Yesterday evening, I was in so much shock over the news about the Sussexes’ move back to the UK, I missed the fact that People Magazine buried their own lede. It was clear (to me) that the Sussexes’ team gave an extensive briefing to People about the move, and People tried to fit all of that information into their coverage. So I missed this part:
Even before plans for the family’s return emerged, Harry was expected in Britain in September for engagements tied to WellChild — the children’s charity he has supported for more than two decades — as well as events connected to the Invictus Games. Among the marquee events is the inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards and gala, though those close to the Sussexes are not confirming whether Harry and Meghan plan to attend.
While the couple appeared to have an idyllic life in Montecito, they have made no secret of their disillusionment with the current White House. With the midterm elections fast approaching, concerns about the direction of the U.S. loom large for many.
There has been public tension between the Sussexes and Trump in the past. When President Donald Trump said in January 2026 that NATO allies “stayed a little back” from the frontlines during the war in Afghanistan, Harry — a combat vet from the Afghanistan War — issued a blunt statement: “I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there.” (For his part, Trump said of Meghan in May, “Boy, what she’s done to that guy [Harry],” in remarks to royal biographer Robert Hardman.)
Those close to Harry believe his recent visit to Britain reflects his conviction that the more the public interacts with Meghan, the more they appreciate her. During his visit to Birmingham, where he carried out charity engagements and promoted the Invictus Games, Harry was heartened by the public interest in his wife.
“…They have made no secret of their disillusionment with the current White House. With the midterm elections fast approaching, concerns about the direction of the U.S. loom large for many….” That’s the section which is currently being picked apart by MAGAts. Stephen Miller’s unhinged wife Katie Miller posted a screenshot of that section and she wrote, “They are moving back to Britain because they don’t like President Trump.” Katie Miller also claimed that Meghan “always just wanted to be a celebrity” and that the Sussexes are “broke.”
So… I actually think it makes more sense to view the move through a political lens. Even though Harry and Meghan are buffered by wealth and the fact that they live in the bright blue state of California, I’m sure they’ve been affected by the politics of the declining American empire. Donald Trump and his people have targeted them many times, and the Heritage Foundation spent years trying to get Harry deported. There’s probably a political play here which I’m just not seeing right now – something about Harry’s visa or the Sussexes’ tax situation or something coming down from the Trump administration.
Photos and screenshots courtesy of Netflix.
I think this speculation. Of course Trump being in office is a worry for many but some of their close friends are Republicans and Trump supporters. I think it’s a minor issue. I do wonder now that Harry on his own has decided to leave the US if the Heritage Foundation will drop their case about him?
Right, let’s not pretend the Sussexes are bleeding-heart liberals when they party at Jeff Bezos’ house, are bff with Nacho, who is ultra right-wing, and just traveled to support David Foster, a known right-wing idiot.
And the Kardashians.
Your point? You can be friends with folks who do not share your political values. I certainly would have zero interactions with many in my peer group of associates if that were the case..
You are the company you keep.
This. There are Trumpers in their orbit. I don’t buy this theory.
It’s absolutely different for the uber wealthy. I would never be friends with a dump supporter because people are being hurt in real time. But to the uber wealthy politics is mostly theoretical.
However, the impending “billionaire tax” is driving a lot of monied types out of California. This could be one factor for them. I tend to believe it has more to do with Charles’s health and Harry feeling like it’s now or never. If they sell the Montecito pile, then we’ll know this is a long term move.
Just on instincts, I believe the Sussexes will stay in the UK for an entire school year. Beyond that, I do not see them being long term in the UK. I believe this settles a couple of things for this couple: the children will get to experience the UK, attend school there and learn more about their father’s heritage. This is a win, win for Prince Harry. Also, from what I have observed from Sussexes postings, they are very entranced in the California community and the children and family appear to enjoy living their.
ITA with all of this. The timing makes sense. This may be the last days he spends with his father, and regardless of what’s happened, it’s a moment of reckoning for anyone when the fear of regret, of not making the effort when you could is there. I’m not saying Harry owes Charles anything, just that I understand why he might want to have his children know his father before it’s too late.
The fact of IG being there as well just makes it all come together. One school year is what I predict, as well.
Come on. This feels like an enormous amount of political fan fiction being built around one vague sentence in People. Everyone is already anticipating a blue wave in November, Trump hasn’t even mentioned Harry or Meghan in months, and there’s no evidence here of some looming visa, tax, or deportation threat forcing them out of the country.
Jumping from “they’re disillusioned with the White House” to “there must be a political play we’re not seeing” is nonsense. The idea that the Trump administration is secretly driving the Sussexes back to Britain needs considerably more evidence than “something about Harry’s visa or their taxes or something.
💯💯💯💯
I agree. I think this move is causing some very bizarre commentary. In my opinion, I think this move is temporary and due to the Invictus Games next summer. I think there are so many meetings and details Harry needs to attend to that all the American Airlines flights to/from LAX aren’t enough and would be a physical and familial strain. They all need to be in the UK. The sad thing in all this is they will enrich Lord Rothmere’s coffers. The tabloids should be sending them gift baskets. Buckle up, it’s gonna be a bumpy flight.
The tax thing is interesting. They would still have tax obligations in the U.S. even if they were living full- time in the U.K. My daughter became a dual citizen of U.K./U.S. a few years ago. She still has to file a tax return in the US even though she’s lived in the U.K. for 10 years.
I do think that many people are now saying they are broke. I hate though that the RR was right apparently about a lot of things. So someone was leaking in their camp.
I think that is all nonsense. The Sussexes have a steady stream of income, have earned a ton of money and do not appear to live extravagantly. While California is an expensive place to live, with their kind of money, you can live quite well there without breaking the bank. When something does not make sense for some folks, they resort to the broke narrative. Instead of looking at it through the lens of this man wanting his children to experience and see his up bringing.
If they’re broke they’d be selling their house in Montecito and the alleged home in Portugal. Plus moving to UK doesn’t really say they don’t have any money. They’re not going to be funded by the Royal Family so how are they going to able to live in the UK? Meghan would be better off looking for a job in the US if that was true and Harry couldn’t even get a normal in the UK because of his royal status. Who’s going to brave enough to give him a job in the UK?
The broke talk is coming from haters. It doesn’t even make sense when they own Montecito.
The current White House was likely a very minor factor in this decision. And I don’t want to hear from that ghoul and his wife until they are being questioned by Congress for all the crimes they committed.
They are friends with powerful MAGA supporters. And is it publicly known that they have issues with the White House? When was the last time they spoke out against this administration’s policies?
Harry just spoke out to push back when Trump dissed the troops. Obviously they can’t be full-throated in opposition given his noncitizen status.
Harry clapped back at Trump’s complaints about NATO allies not stepping up. But that’s as much as either of them has said.
I was fine with Meghan not speaking out in political issues. It’s time for white people to stop demanding labour from black people and start standing up for themselves.
What does that even mean? Everyone has a responsibility to speak up about what is happening in our country in a way that works for them.
And the fact that Meghan has been silent while openly hobnobbing with MAGA-adjacent celebs does not look great, at the very least.
Regardless of whether you think people have the responsibility to speak out against this administration, the narrative being spun in this story is that Harry and Meghan have made no secret that they don’t agree with the White House, and that just isn’t true.
@Sarah: Black Americans have been at the forefront of every political and social movement in the US. They warned of the dangers of returning Trump to power but white people didn’t listen and voted for him anyway. Most Black Americans feel that it’s time for the white people of the US to be at the forefront of the fight against Trump and stop calling on Black people to speak out and lead the movement. So people should stop asking Black people like Meghan to speak out against Trump.
@AmyBee. “So people should stop asking Black people like Meghan to speak out against Trump”. And people should also stop suggesting that American politics influenced their decision to move back to the UK. When celebs like Ellen and Rosie left the US they both explicitly cited Trump as a reason. With H&M it seems that–to use your frame of reference–White Guy Harry is doing exactly what White Guy Harry wants.
@Vmax: I don’t think politics had anything to do with decision.
I’m guessing they may stay up to 3-5 years, I don’t think it’s just one year of school. Why not enjoy this time with Diana’s family now & get to know the cousins.
That’s a really good point, as well. H & M are both estranged from most of their blood relatives. The children already have a close bond with Doria that will always be there. This is a good time for them to get to know their father’s side of the family. Without a Spencer grandparent, that bond might never happen if they don’t make the effort. Maybe Uncle Charles is the father figure that Papa Charles never was. (And for all we know, Doria is going with them to create continuity for the children. I’m sure she can find ways to enjoy a year in the Cotswolds).
Whatever we think about white supremacist institutions in Britain (which we in the U.S. inherited and built upon), there are many wonderful things in Britain. So much beautiful landscape, architecture, and London is truly one of the most cosmopolitan, exciting cities in the world.
I think this means that Charles is not well.
Very likely, and I don’t fault Harry at all for making this decision under those circumstances.
Disillusioned is an interesting choice of words. Were they under some illusion that MAGA would be Utopia? Highly doubtful. Also, they have been quiet as church mice about politics so I have no idea what “they have made no secret” of their unhappiness with the state of the US even means. As for a tax problem, they are uber wealthy and will feel no pain from the regime at tax time.
Prince Chharles and William have entertained Trump with great warmth. So Harry and Meaghan are not escaping Trump world. Britain itself is no utopia.
I don’t think this has anything to do with it, honestly.
I appear to be in the minority, but I don’t know why everyone sees this as a failure. H&M are not running back to the UK with their tail between their legs. Not at all. If they were in money trouble, it would make sense that they’d try to get RF housing or return to being working royals. They aren’t doing that. If they are really broke, how does being in the UK help exactly? It doesn’t. They aren’t selling Montecito, they are expanding their housing portfolio, hardly the sign of money troubles.
Harry and Meghan have always been clear that they enjoy the UK. They didn’t want to be WORKING ROYALS. They hated the ROYAL ROTA. They have always been extremely consistent on these points. They are moving to the UK as private citizens and the Royal Rota continues to have no access and the courtiers no control. Why is this bad? To me, it’s a boss move. I am happy for them.
The UK has its own political problems. Burnham’s ascendance to PM is even less anything than the expected blue wave in the mid-terms. Labour and the Conservatives continue to struggle with the rising Reform/Green extremes. And as damaging as Trump is, he’s hardly the threat he could have been to Harry and Meghan. MAGA is bleeding support all over, they aren’t going to spend any time on Harry. There’s no political upside to them when they have serious problems to address (of their own making).
Wholeheartedly agree with this entire analysis. Their boldness in making this move, and in giving Charles (and Charles only) a heads up at the eleventh hour, just shows how much they are in control of this TEMPORARY move.
Im sorry sussex becomes unreliable narrator at this point. Russia was literally have nuclear warship in uk shores , how the hell they are safe in uk than usa. Plus now is the time for rich to enjoy the usa because of trump and his cronies this is safe heavens for rich. Plus they live in California and wildfires is same in uk too. Plus in Cali atleast they have mixed variety of students from all races even I private school. Where in uk private school still gate keeping to white .
Chenni this isn’t coming from them. The unreliable narrator is the media. We do not know their reasons for moving.
These attacks on them from normally friendly commenters is bizarre. We know nothing other than what looks like a temporary move. I’ve speculated my whys (kids experiencing uk, maybe Charles health) but we know nothing. Anything is possible but we don’t know. The media write all kinds of fanatic, some of it ends up being true because of the odds.
I didn’t comment yesterday because I was so shocked, but honestly my first thought was about the political situation and, “What do Harry and Meghan know that we don’t?”
I’m glad I’m not the only one.
I can’t shake the feeling that things aren’t going to go smoothly, especially for Meghan. Harry and the kids will be somewhat insulated due to their “born in” status, but the press just bullied a Cambridge professor to death. I’d say the animus for Meghan runs so deep the press wont show any goodwill at will.
All of that begs the question – how bad is it going to get in the states that moving back to the viper pit looks like the better option?
Yes, in the basket of various options certainly that could certainly be a moving part within their calculations. That people are content to entertain ideas that ‘they’re broke’ or ‘couldn’t make it’ in America but reject that country’s political climate could be a concern and factor in leaving is strange.
NSPM-7 is something we need to be getting up to speed on – and fast. This is the net being pulled tight right now. Miller’s fascism. This would definitely be a consideration for me if I was one of them.
This only makes sense to me if it’s for a year or two. They can spend time with Charles who may be more ill than expected. Harry can properly support Invictus and maybe he wants to dive into some other similar work in his home country that is hard for him abroad. A d very importantly Prince Archie and Princess Lilli will be able to understand more about their heritage. It would be very odd if they grew up and had never been to the country where their titles come from. Meghan may be working to export As Ever expanding internationally. Friends like Ellen are there already too. Politics doesn’t make sense. Meghan has virtually stopped all the advocacy she did before and several of their friends are right wing. They both don’t like Trump but I think Harry is probably centre right and Meghan is centre left, however neither is on fire to flee the country over politics.
But the thought that they are going back permanently I really can’t square in my mind.
What does Trump have to do with their daily lives? He can do nothing to them. Britain’s class ridden, anti American culture will have a more direct impact. I think this is a very bad move for her and the children. I can’t believe Harry is risking her this way. I perceive in Meghan a tendency to prioritize his needs over her own.
Honestly, my first two thoughts were the politics and the US education system. Then I convinced myself that I was thinking like a normal person (I’d leave if I had their resources) and not a celeb with millions. Now I’m not sure. The “Charles is sicker than we know” angle is compelling but I can’t shake the idea that they’re getting while the gettin’s good and will wait out these imbeciles in power. Idk. It’s a stronger case than they ran out of money.
Yeah, I’m not convinced by the political angle. If anything, there’s more hope now with the midterms approaching.
I guess if Harry was intent on having his kids live in England, it’s now or never — I don’t think he’d want them to live there under King William.
“ it’s now or never — I don’t think he’d want them to live there under King William”
This feels true, CIII is less hassle for the Sussexes than William’s reign
I suspect there is a real tax issue – Harry is still a UK citizen, but in March of next year they will have been in the US for 7 years – at this point if he’s been on a green card for that time, he will become a US tax resident forever (even if he leaves) and there are issues on inheritance between spouses if one of you is American and the other isn’t that in their case would be substantial. I suspect this is pragmatic estate planning plus a desire to be close to Charles.
Trump has very low ratings now.
I think a lot of us have become disillusioned with this administration. At the same time, if we’re being honest, many of their initiatives have been absolute failures. Some MAGA supporters have probably regretted their vote, but of course, they’re not going to admit it publicly.
And honestly, California has provided H&M with a safety net for more than six years, allowing them to get away from the toxicity of that island while also giving them the opportunity to build financial independence in the U.S. In my opinion, that’s a big part of why they’re now able to move back to the UK – on their Own terms. They’ve proven that they can be financially independent, and if the UK or the situation there becomes an issue for them again, they can simply leave without having to depend on anyone.
Eh, I don’t think that’s why they’re moving. My guess is they want to have their kids experience the UK for a bit while his father is still alive. Nothing more nothing less.
Ever since I heard the news yesterday I thought that the current political situation in America was playing a big part in H&M’s imminent return to the UK. Yes, Charles may be sicker than we realise and the Invictus Games in Birmingham next year will require Harry to be hands on, but I don’t think these two things alone have been the deciding factor. It must be awful for Harry with the visa question still hanging over him and the possibility of ICE lurking around the corner. 😞
Nah, I’m not buying that it had anything whatsoever to do with them moving to England for a year or two or more.