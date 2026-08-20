P6: King Charles ‘is a big reason’ for Prince Harry & Meghan’s return to Britain

The big question within the past 24 hours: why in the world are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moving their family to the UK now, at this point? Looking at the full chessboard, there were signs that King Charles has been making arrangements to fully reconcile with Prince Harry and make significant adjustments to how the Sussexes are treated in the UK. Clive Alderton getting pushed out was the biggest signal that Charles is cleaning house and making changes. But it does not sound like Charles had a plan to bring the Sussexes back right now, this month. Which is why we’re still asking the question: why now specifically? Well, Page Six’s royal insiders have some thoughts.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving back to the UK to be closer to King Charles — and to ensure their children build relationships with family, sources told Page Six. However, the frost between Prince William and Harry endures, as the heir to the throne refuses to talk to his younger brother, we’re told.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their plans to leave California earlier this month, weeks after their July reunion with Charles. Sussex sources made it clear the family plan to stay in the UK for an extended period, not permanently.
“I know that Charles is a big reason for their return,” said a royal insider.
While discussing his fractured relationship with his father last May, Harry, 41, admitted to the BBC, “I don’t know how much longer my father has.” Charles, 77, is living with cancer and, in December, it was announced that he would be transitioning to a precautionary phase of treatment.
It’s not just the king whom the Sussexes desire to be closer to. They want their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5 — who will attend school in the UK — to forge relationships with cousins and other family members, we’re told.
“They have so many friends and family in the UK whom they remain so close to,” said another source in the know. However, there is little to no chance that Archie and Lilibet will start seeing their cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — the children of William and Kate Middleton. But the Sussexes are very close to Harry’s first cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, who share three children and live part-time in Lisbon, Portugal, where Harry and Markle also have a vacation home. Eugenie just gave birth to baby daughter Adelaide.
[From Page Six]
I’m always suspicious of the narrative that Harry’s only “family” in Britain is the royal family. The Sussex family stayed at Althorp, with the Spencer family, for several days in July. The Sussexes spent more time with the Earl Spencer than King Charles during their visit. The Earl Spencer has visited the Sussexes in Montecito, all while King Charles could never be bothered. It’s just as likely that Harry wants to spend more time with the Spencers.
All that being said, it’s hard to miss the speculation that the Sussexes decided to move back to the UK rather suddenly because of the king’s health. Charles announced last December that his cancer treatments were working and his health was improving, and I believed it. That announcement changed the entire conversation around Charles and his reign. Royal commentators began discussing the likelihood that he would survive for many years to come. This Sussex move changes that conversation, because now everyone thinks that Charles only has months to live and that’s why Harry is moving back. And did the Sussexes really make this decision “earlier this month”…??
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The children have a school to go to. That implies long-range planning. It’s all very strange.
isabella,
Exactly! They didn’t move their children to another country and enroll them in school because Charles has months to live. There is definitely more to this story.
The children being enrolled in a UK school means the Sussexes have already bought or leased a house here. The children will not be boarding. They will be day pupils. The Tindall children attend Beaudesert Park School as day as day students. If that’s a possibility for the Sussexes they will have bought a house nearby.
Over It, in total agreement with you. I think that Harry is rash and overly optimistic in this decision. I can’t imagine why Meghan would agree to it. Yes, she loves him, of course, but that doesn’t mean she has to be in tandem with him on this decision. I would not be and I didn’t go through the torment and abuse Meghan did in the UK. I don’t know.
We don’t have full information ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
A cancer diagnosis can change things. Even if the person is in remission or doing better. Sometimes you realize that you want to cherish every moment you have with that person even if they’re doing well. I would not be surprised if that’s what’s happening.
Harry and Charles have reconciled and Harry wants to spend whatever time with his father he can in a private capacity. Maybe Charles lives 10 years more and in the end it may still not be enough for Harry.
On the plus side, Harry has his Spencer relatives too. Earl Spencer isn’t getting any younger either. Neither are his aunts. If these are important people to Harry then he may want to spend as much time as possible. Whatever his logic is in this decision, Meghan clearly supports him, otherwise this wouldn’t be happening.
Charles needs to reconcile with Meghan also. Earl Spencer was the youngest in the family. He is not all that old plus he just married again. I doubt he’s ill or anything like that.
Who’s to say he hasn’t?
The move now would be to get set up in time for school starting.
As to whether Charles has months or years yet to live, either way he and Harry may see this as a last chance to spend time together before Charles’ demise. He is 77; he’s not getting any younger. And it’s easier to uproot the kids now while they’re still very young, than later in elementary school when they have established friendship circles.
It’s also possible Charles is using Harry like he used him as a kid walking behind the coffin — to make him look like a sympathetic father and hope people forget how badly he treated their mother. If he’s trying to burnish his image at the end of his life, especially with the Spencer book coming out, maybe H&M were able to extract some concessions and conditions? Like for the first time in a while they had some real leverage? And Charles understands the value of what the reconciliation can bring him.
He’s a big reason, but he didn’t know until this week?
Clearly the speculation for their is running rampant. But, regardless of the reason, I just can’t imagine a scenario where Harry will want to bring his children back to America after living in his home country where they will be recognized for their royal titles. I just think this is something that is very important to him.
I know people will disagree with me, and there certainly may return to the states, but for now, I have my doubts.
Exactly this, No matter what, Harry is a royal and no matter what anyone says he is a prince and his family (especially his children) are royals. Who knows what the real reasoning behind the move is but I can definitely see Harry and Meghan recognizing that no matter who from the entertainment industry is supportive here in the US, they are far better served being in Harry’s country where they are the king’s son.
Question is how this will play out with Willy and Kate. And there is also that home in Portugal they bought and what that means.
I don’t know about “far better served.” Maybe equally served. Despite all the nonsense about titles, etc., it’s a fact of life that Harry and his family are royals. Meghan’s life, experience and connections are also facts of life. It’s stupid to deny any of this. Crafting a life that encompasses all of this is difficult (not too many templates to follow), but today’s travel and communications make things easier.
The children are Harry and Meghan’s. IT would be a joint decision as to when or how they spend time in each country.
I’m finally on a train for a few hours, so I can catch up with all the posts.
I’m not sure why Charles having only months to live would necessitate moving an entire household to the other side of the planet. Harry could have just visited every so often and then shown up for the funeral. As for meeting cousins and other family, that could have happened just by taking a few trips. There’s something more here.
The cousins are all not the Sussex children’s age. There is a new baby born this year and another last year. They can meet them but they are not in the same age group.
Yeah but in five years that difference will be starting to get erased. As adults that will be meaningless.
I think it’s obvious that Charles is the main reason for their decision to live in the UK for the time being. Plus Harry has always expressed the desire to spend more time with his family in the UK. I think it’s better for the children to move there when they’re still young than to go over when they’re older.
I guess some of his birth family. I doubt he’ll go calling on the Wales family.
I mean I think the obvious family members here would be the Spencers Charles and Eugenie and her family.
They probably have this one window of opportunity to do this because once Charles is gone, William will do everything in his power to shoo the Sussexes out of England.
See this is why I am not amused. Charles is the same man that took away their house in the uk and pulled security, he had no Money to pay for Meghan and told her not to come to balmoral when Betty died . Why would you want to be near him or have your children around him when he doesn’t give a f about you or your children. Meghan has showed great courage and strength in cutting off her dog shit father . Why can she say hell to charles as well . They are both dog shit fathers who have been horrible to her and her children and husband. I need to stop commenting because I am just getting tired every time I think about all the crap she is Willing to go through for a man that doesn’t care about her just because Harry can’t cut the cord and get it through his head that his father sucks
As I said in another thread, maybe H&M figured that if their kids were ever to experience living in Britain, it’s now or never — because they likely don’t want to live there under the reign of King William.
My thoughts exactly. It’s now or never, I wouldn’t be surprised if Bill somehow finds a way to ban them from England.
This news is heartbreaking but the one thing that gives me hope is that I do not believe that Meghan would do this unless she believed it would be okay for her children. She is a strong woman who was independent and successful BEFORE meeting Harry. I know she loves him, but I cannot see her following Harry based on his whims alone. She would fight for her and her children to be safe. Maybe she loves the Spencers and feels safe with them. Maybe they have security now. Personally I worry for all of them, but the one thing I am clinging to is that Meghan would not just have gone along with this unless she knew for a fact her children would be okay. That is my hope.
A reasonably rational piece of writing for Page Six. Almost didn’t mind reading it. It would be reasonable to think the family will definitely spend the school year there. As has been mentioned, it’s easier for the children to make this change at the early stages of their schooling. Archie and Lili are in the line of succession, no matter how far down they are, and they are part of a European royal family, so I guess it’s appropriate for them to have some of their education in England. They are of the generation that will be citizens of the world with two home bases. It’s just too bad that the UK is such a miserable place at the moment and their media is amoral, racist, and criminal. You have to conclude that those qualities exist in their citizens, just like it does in the US and around the world. It’s how much the people try to rein in those qualities, I guess.
Since this news broke yesterday, I’ve seen an upswing in newcomers and other sh1t stirrers saying things like, “I no longer support Harry and Meghan!”, or “I’ll never forgive Harry for this!” And it seriously makes me wonder about the extent we invest ourselves in these parasocial relationships with famous people we do not know.
As a contemporary of Diana’s who lost a baby boy the same year Harry was born, I’m the first to admit I’m over-invested in Harry. But I’m also aware that I’m not in possession of all the facts, and that we’re all being lied to every minute of every day by our current information outlets that are all now controlled in one way or another by a handful of people with a destructive agenda both hidden and known.
Harry’s children are in line for a thousand year old monarchy. Security concerns for them won’t ever end, and very likely will only escalate as public curiosity grows when they enter puberty and adulthood. There may be plenty of money to protect those children now, but what about the future? What happens to Archie and Lili if something happens to Harry or Meghan? As persons of national import, who gains control over their children then? Could that person be William?
I don’t like that it’s this way for them because they’ve appeared to be so happy. But the fact that Meghan called it a “Season of Joy” indicates to me that she always realized this was inevitable. I think maybe there’s great wisdom in making a foothold in Britain now for their children. Connecting them to ALL of their relatives and relations now may offer Archie and Lili more protection than any security team ever can.
Why now?
Someone is not getting better, and it is either Charles or William (or both).
Charles is old-school like his mother: Save the monarchy no matter what!
Harry said that the only reason the Queen agreed to the Sandringham Summit was that she was told it was necessary to save the monarchy.
There is a reason it was always prescribed that Harry would assist his brother in his reign. Why? No one said that Charles’s siblings HAD to assist him. In fact, the Queen’s sister was kept at a distance during her reign.
This whole brouhaha is because William wanted Harry for himself and felt slighted when he married Meghan. Then Camilla jumped into the soup to help him, using her tabloid connections, because then she could control the king and the heir.
And that is another thing: the press ripped Harry’s head off for saying he did not know how much time the king had, yet there she is, running around yapping about Charles’ cancer.
My theory is that Charles has a year or two left and Harry wants his children to have a chance to get to know him – and experience the UK – before he goes. Once he’s gone, I think they’ll return to California (which is why they’re keeping the house).
Even if they never return to California, I can’t see him remaining in the UK once William is King.
But who knows. Whatever they choose to do, I wish them the best and hope it goes well.
Agreed
I have my doubts that the Sussexes will not be hounded by the rabid press. Even in that excerpt there are already micro aggressions “here Harry and Markle also have a vacation home” all the others were referred to in their first names except for Meghan. I don’t know if they will have a peaceful time here but I can only but wish them all the best.
I’m as shocked as anyone by this development, however, to have this happen so suddenly in mid August suggests that it’s been in the works for awhile, months at least. buying a house and enrolling the kids in school doesn’t happen quickly, plus they held the announcement until the 11th hour.
My guess is that being in Britain for the next year has huge advantages for Harry in the runup to Invictus in Birmingham. While I don’t see the advantage for Meghan, really, or that much for the kids.
we will see if the press coverage continues to be nasty.
We saw H&M build a new life from scratch when they left Britain and they were very successful.
This sounds like Harry is saying he and Duchess Meghan can work from anywhere and he will not be kept from teaching his children his love of the country, plus having private relationships with their grandpa. And grandpa learned that he looked horrendous to the world by shunning them. Charles needs to pony up security for his son!
Maybe The Earl Spencer offered them a house + told them about the village schools + put the idea in their heads ?!?
It makes sense to do a temporary move while the kids are young. I think, if they were high school age, it would be different.
Charles has been looking better, so I don’t think he’s at death’s door quite yet.
Maybe it’s just as simple as Harry having lots of meetings re Invictus Games and he wants to do them in person, but doesn’t want to spend time away from his family?
Or, maybe Harry is just homesick and is willing to go through the fire to normalize his being home so that he, Meghan, + the kids can visit more often and it won’t be so much of to-do ?
I think this move has more to do with the state of the US and our education system getting worse and more dangerous than anything else.
So strange there is no talk about reconciling with Megs father. I wonder why. Isn’t he ill?
Last August or September I read an article that said Harry wanted to enroll his children in UK schools. I think that was the first leak, someone leaked they were inquiring about schools which now lines up because it was stated they needed to apply in October for the 2026-27 school year.
Just my gut, but I think this is about Invictus and making the Birmingham games the best yet. I also wonder if Harry wants to spend more time with veterans in Ukraine, which will be an easier commute from the UK. Finally, I wonder if this is about protecting Diana’s legacy and the 30th anniversary of her death next August. I don’t think it’s an accident that the surprise announcement of Charles Spencer’s Diana book (Tuesday) and the surprise announcement of Harry & Meghan’s move (Wednesday) happened so close together. It’s not like we can rely on the RF to celebrate Diana’s life properly. “Uncle Charles” and Harry may have something planned that will only become clear in time. Lots of good reasons to be based in the UK for the next year, but that doesn’t mean it’ll be forever.
I hope Harry hasn’t learned that William has a plan in place to take control of Invictus like Sophie–Iain(–Jason–Will) took Sentebale.
That could motivate Harry to stay close in England this year to protect it.
I’m curious: why is Harry’s family the only family that counts? (For that matter, which specific family members are we referring to?) Does Meghan have no family outside her father and his evil spawn, Junior and Samantha? Does she have no family on her mother’s side? Why do the people with the most status get to have so much say over the Sussexes’ lives?