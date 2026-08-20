P6: King Charles ‘is a big reason’ for Prince Harry & Meghan’s return to Britain

The big question within the past 24 hours: why in the world are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moving their family to the UK now, at this point? Looking at the full chessboard, there were signs that King Charles has been making arrangements to fully reconcile with Prince Harry and make significant adjustments to how the Sussexes are treated in the UK. Clive Alderton getting pushed out was the biggest signal that Charles is cleaning house and making changes. But it does not sound like Charles had a plan to bring the Sussexes back right now, this month. Which is why we’re still asking the question: why now specifically? Well, Page Six’s royal insiders have some thoughts.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving back to the UK to be closer to King Charles — and to ensure their children build relationships with family, sources told Page Six. However, the frost between Prince William and Harry endures, as the heir to the throne refuses to talk to his younger brother, we’re told. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their plans to leave California earlier this month, weeks after their July reunion with Charles. Sussex sources made it clear the family plan to stay in the UK for an extended period, not permanently. “I know that Charles is a big reason for their return,” said a royal insider. While discussing his fractured relationship with his father last May, Harry, 41, admitted to the BBC, “I don’t know how much longer my father has.” Charles, 77, is living with cancer and, in December, it was announced that he would be transitioning to a precautionary phase of treatment. It’s not just the king whom the Sussexes desire to be closer to. They want their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5 — who will attend school in the UK — to forge relationships with cousins and other family members, we’re told. “They have so many friends and family in the UK whom they remain so close to,” said another source in the know. However, there is little to no chance that Archie and Lilibet will start seeing their cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — the children of William and Kate Middleton. But the Sussexes are very close to Harry’s first cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, who share three children and live part-time in Lisbon, Portugal, where Harry and Markle also have a vacation home. Eugenie just gave birth to baby daughter Adelaide.

[From Page Six]

I’m always suspicious of the narrative that Harry’s only “family” in Britain is the royal family. The Sussex family stayed at Althorp, with the Spencer family, for several days in July. The Sussexes spent more time with the Earl Spencer than King Charles during their visit. The Earl Spencer has visited the Sussexes in Montecito, all while King Charles could never be bothered. It’s just as likely that Harry wants to spend more time with the Spencers.

All that being said, it’s hard to miss the speculation that the Sussexes decided to move back to the UK rather suddenly because of the king’s health. Charles announced last December that his cancer treatments were working and his health was improving, and I believed it. That announcement changed the entire conversation around Charles and his reign. Royal commentators began discussing the likelihood that he would survive for many years to come. This Sussex move changes that conversation, because now everyone thinks that Charles only has months to live and that’s why Harry is moving back. And did the Sussexes really make this decision “earlier this month”…??