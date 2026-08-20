Sykes: Prince Harry has planned on a move to the Cotwolds for months

One of the most depressing parts about the Reverse Sussexit is that so many royal commentators had bits and pieces of this story for months, they just didn’t have the whole picture. Like, I thought most of these people were delusional nutcases, but they actually had some actual knowledge, and they were just spinning that knowledge in a particularly deranged way. Speaking of, Tom Sykes has been talking about the melodrama between King Charles and Prince William for years now, and Sykes has also been talking about the idea that the Sussexes would eventually return to the UK to live. Well, Sykes has written a book called The Dukes, and he has just informed his Substack readers that he had a tip months ago that Prince Harry was looking at real estate in the UK. Some highlights from Sykes’ latest:

Sykes claims Charles has known about the Sussexes’ return for a while: We are now seeing where Charles’s conciliation has led the institution: to two sworn enemies of the Crown, who have spent the last six years undermining it, being welcomed home, replatformed and emboldened to set up a rival court by the monarch (if you really believe the King was “blindsided” by this news on Sunday, go and have a chat with Sir Clive Alderton and ask him why he left.)

A bitter institutional struggle: Harry coming home also supports another theme of the book, and one I have talked about here, the exacerbation of long-standing strains in the personal relationship between the King and his heir, William, and how these strains have metastasized into a bitter institutional power struggle, fueled by William’s contempt for his father’s failed attempt to rehabilitate Andrew, and his fear that his father is now making the same mistake again with Harry and Meghan. Friends of the King say that the relationship between Charles and William is now as bad as it’s ever been.

House hunting: A friend of Harry’s told me in the spring of 2026. “If he doesn’t get the security, he will just go house hunting anyway.” Yes, six years after leaving the United Kingdom, after selling his voluntary departure to the Netflix cameras as a liberation, after denouncing his family as racist, after arguing in court and in his memoir and in interviews that he and his wife could not safely live in Britain without police protection, Harry’s pal was now saying that he was “utterly determined” to start spending lengthy periods of time back home.

The Cotswolds: The security question, the friend explained, remained Harry’s central grievance, but he was no longer prepared to let it function as a veto on his life plans. If the establishment would not give him the security he considered his right, he would “put it up” to them. He would buy a house, move into it, and essentially dare the local police force not to protect him. He even had a location in mind. The Cotswolds — the rolling, English countryside close to his father’s honey-stoned home of Highgrove, where, as former staff have told me, Harry was happy as a teenager and young man. He knows the area with an intimacy that only years of embedded familiarity can produce…The Cotswolds is home, and that is where he wants to be. He knows the back roads and secret parts of this region. “He enjoys hiking and outdoor activities,” the friend said, “and is used to that pattern of life in California, where he walks his dog on the beach or hikes in the canyons.”

What Harry’s friends were telling Sykes months ago: The friend added further detail about Harry’s plans that I found astonishing. They said he intends to spend “at least a month” in the United Kingdom in 2027, around the launch of the Invictus Games (which he believes that the King will open, alongside him, a gesture of paternal solidarity that would send its own unmistakable message to his brother), and either before or after that, he would buy a home here.

Meghan & As Ever: As for Meghan, it was all about the business. If As Ever, her lifestyle brand, developed sufficient commercial traction in the United Kingdom, that might make it practical for her to divide time between locations. If it didn’t, the friend acknowledged, there was little “practical reason” for Meghan to be based anywhere other than the United States.