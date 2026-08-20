Sykes: Prince Harry has planned on a move to the Cotwolds for months

One of the most depressing parts about the Reverse Sussexit is that so many royal commentators had bits and pieces of this story for months, they just didn’t have the whole picture. Like, I thought most of these people were delusional nutcases, but they actually had some actual knowledge, and they were just spinning that knowledge in a particularly deranged way. Speaking of, Tom Sykes has been talking about the melodrama between King Charles and Prince William for years now, and Sykes has also been talking about the idea that the Sussexes would eventually return to the UK to live. Well, Sykes has written a book called The Dukes, and he has just informed his Substack readers that he had a tip months ago that Prince Harry was looking at real estate in the UK. Some highlights from Sykes’ latest:
Sykes claims Charles has known about the Sussexes’ return for a while: We are now seeing where Charles’s conciliation has led the institution: to two sworn enemies of the Crown, who have spent the last six years undermining it, being welcomed home, replatformed and emboldened to set up a rival court by the monarch (if you really believe the King was “blindsided” by this news on Sunday, go and have a chat with Sir Clive Alderton and ask him why he left.)
A bitter institutional struggle: Harry coming home also supports another theme of the book, and one I have talked about here, the exacerbation of long-standing strains in the personal relationship between the King and his heir, William, and how these strains have metastasized into a bitter institutional power struggle, fueled by William’s contempt for his father’s failed attempt to rehabilitate Andrew, and his fear that his father is now making the same mistake again with Harry and Meghan. Friends of the King say that the relationship between Charles and William is now as bad as it’s ever been.
House hunting: A friend of Harry’s told me in the spring of 2026. “If he doesn’t get the security, he will just go house hunting anyway.” Yes, six years after leaving the United Kingdom, after selling his voluntary departure to the Netflix cameras as a liberation, after denouncing his family as racist, after arguing in court and in his memoir and in interviews that he and his wife could not safely live in Britain without police protection, Harry’s pal was now saying that he was “utterly determined” to start spending lengthy periods of time back home.
The Cotswolds: The security question, the friend explained, remained Harry’s central grievance, but he was no longer prepared to let it function as a veto on his life plans. If the establishment would not give him the security he considered his right, he would “put it up” to them. He would buy a house, move into it, and essentially dare the local police force not to protect him. He even had a location in mind. The Cotswolds — the rolling, English countryside close to his father’s honey-stoned home of Highgrove, where, as former staff have told me, Harry was happy as a teenager and young man. He knows the area with an intimacy that only years of embedded familiarity can produce…The Cotswolds is home, and that is where he wants to be. He knows the back roads and secret parts of this region. “He enjoys hiking and outdoor activities,” the friend said, “and is used to that pattern of life in California, where he walks his dog on the beach or hikes in the canyons.”
What Harry’s friends were telling Sykes months ago: The friend added further detail about Harry’s plans that I found astonishing. They said he intends to spend “at least a month” in the United Kingdom in 2027, around the launch of the Invictus Games (which he believes that the King will open, alongside him, a gesture of paternal solidarity that would send its own unmistakable message to his brother), and either before or after that, he would buy a home here.
Meghan & As Ever: As for Meghan, it was all about the business. If As Ever, her lifestyle brand, developed sufficient commercial traction in the United Kingdom, that might make it practical for her to divide time between locations. If it didn’t, the friend acknowledged, there was little “practical reason” for Meghan to be based anywhere other than the United States.
Sykes also soft-launches the conversation about a potential Sussex divorce. The prospect of a potential divorce is what has driven much of the Windsors’ moves and the media coverage since 2018. I don’t think any part of this is about a Sussex divorce. I do think that Harry probably moved up his plan because of Charles’ health, America’s political system AND the Invictus Games in Birmingham. Maybe Meghan feels like Harry just needs to get this out of his system, or maybe she’s curious if things will be different if she approaches the move with everything she knows now. But they are a team, and I’m sure Meghan has been well aware of Harry’s moves. We actually have no idea about Meghan’s movements in the UK in July, it’s more than possible that she was house-hunting in the Cotswolds as well.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid. Cover courtesy of The Sun.
Well considering the RR were correct about a lot of things, who even knows at this point. So Harry doesn’t have security being provided, so is like moving here and dare you to not protect us? JFC man.
So now anyone who might be interested knows that they will be in the Cotswolds. What could possibly go wrong?
@BrassyRebel they were living in the Cotswolds in May of 2019 when the press invaded their privacy during the Frogmore renovation.
Past is prologue? It’s not like the judge in the last court case put the press in their place…
Well, didn’t Charles buy that house right next to Camilla’s raymill? And also, highgrove is a personal property I believe, what is Charlie’s plan for it after he’s done?
I hope this is not a start of a conscious uncoupling, with California being sold and keeping Portugal so they can go back and forth?
I’ve long thought that highgrove would be the best property for Charles to leave to Harry & Megan. I hope he does.
@Mia Guaranteed Meghan doesn’t want to live next door to the woman who encouraged Jeremy Clarkson to write that racist screed about her. Besides, Chuck folded Highgrove into the Duchy of Cornwall portfolio years ago. Technically, it’s already Billy’s, but Chuck has charge of it for the rest of his life.
What I am getting from all this is that the Sussexes will continue to live MOST of their lives in Montecito but live in the UK and Portugal part-time. That’s all I’ve got on all of this Sussex saga. It’s getting super depressing super fast reading some of the comments from some Sussex fans/supporters, many folks are now posting like derangers it’s scary. I come to this site to have fun but man, this Sussex move back is not fun at all. I’m stopping here from visiting this site for now, for my own mental health.
I’m a little disappointed in what low opinions many people on here are having of Harry, accusing him of “doing” this to Meghan, and putting her and his family in danger. Harry would never do that. We are not privy to so much of their lives and cannot even begin to know what information they have that we don’t.
I trust that both Harry and Meghan made this decision together and know what they are doing. I also suspect that Harry and Charles came to some sort of agreement about their security, but because such a stink was made about it (on the BRF’s and ROTA’S end) Charles is asking to keep that security agreement hush-hush.
My 2 cents is he is staying for a year or so, strengthening his relationship with Charles and is using this opportunity to strengthen his relationship with the UK and add on other charities. He will work more closely with IG and promote it more. He will cultivate more business relationships in the UK. Meghan will expand her business as well. And then they will return to the US and will go between the US and UK, with Portugal as a vacation home.
He was shocked about this Sussex move but now he knows things. Sure, Jen!
So first Charles didn’t know until a few days ago and now it’s something he’s known for a while? Ok.
I don’t believe one of Harry’s friends told Sykes any of this. He has a Wasp or Willie-sized leak.
So first Charles didn’t know until this week and now he’s actually known for a while?
I see. The truth comes out in drips.
The Sussexes have options that they didn’t have their first go round. They are more financially secure. They have homes in the US and Europe. Meghan can hop over to Portugal when she needs a break. If there’s a problem in the UK, concerns about the kid’s security there’s continental schools and private tutoring. Finally I think Harry returned to shore up a monarchy that William might run into the ground. William has always seen Harry as a rival and the government declaring William unfit could be a real possibility. Leaving, establishing their own autonomy and being private citizens takes away that threat but allows Harry and Meghan to support the monarchy behind the scenes.
It shouldn’t be Harry and Meghan’s job to support the monarchy. The monarchy has made a very sharp point of not supporting them.
I like this theory. Initially I thought it was about the children getting immersed for a year or three in British culture, but you’re right – it might be Harry knowing that the monarchy could be near collapse once Charles dies, and a grown up needs to be on hand for what comes next. Laziness is probably the least of W&K’s issues. Harry cares deeply about the monarchy, and probably wants to help restore it if that’s possible. (I’m not so sure it is.)
It’s possible Harry returned as moral support for his father, given that William and Charles are supposedly not on good terms.
I agree with the broad strokes here. Now, they have independence and money. They can respond to false press stories. They can attend the events they want to attend when they want. This isnt about going to Trooping or garden parties. Im not entirely sure what it’s about to be honest LOL but i do think part of the process is “lets see how this goes with boundaries and our own resources”.
wasn’t their previous home there leaked? interest and hostility has only gotten worse sense then. if they’re not getting security, how are they going to protect their children?
They have the means to get on a plane to California or Portugal if the going gets tough. They didn’t have the resources six years ago. I think they do not care what anyone outside their family thinks, and I respect them for that.
If they want to continue to be successful in their very public careers as philanthropists and entrepreneurs, they unfortunately have to care what the public thinks about them. They really need to put more effort into their comms, because this is not pro level. This is … Windsor level. Never complain, never explain lol
For any of these wannabes claiming they had insider knowledge, or that they knew all along, I only have one comment:
A broken clock is right twice a day.
Agreed. Pretending “it turns out these rabid derangers are actually reasonable” is crazy to me.
I’ve been saying since forever that Charles will open Invictus, it will be a MASSIVE success, there will be huge crowds for Harry and Meghan of BRITISH people. The writing has been on the wall for a long, long time on this one. Try as they might, the British tabloids do not actually speak for British people. Show me one example of Harry being booed in the UK. One. Show me one example of no crowds showing up for Harry. One. Can’t do it. Harry is very, very loved by British people and Meghan is liked (she is not loved as much as Harry and that’s not a slam at all, it’s just reality). British people know their media. They know their bs.
Harry and Meghan’s return is triumphant, it’s not a failure. They are returning on their terms 100%. 100 PERCENT. Tell me one thing they’ve caved on, given up. Can’t do it.
Harry loves his country, he loves his dad, and he loves Meghan and his children. He and Meghan now have THREE homes, are financially independent, and are free of the courtiers and royal rota. Free, free, free. Yay for them!
Harry and Meghan will be loved in the UK when they are back. They are lovely, friendly, kind hearted people. Harry will get to spend time with his beloved Pa. He loves his dad, deal with it. And William can suck a lemon.
@LadyE I concur.
I also agree with the take on Charles, Invictus, and how popular it will be.
But good grief, how the RR will completely misunderstand it, as predicted here: “the launch of the Invictus Games (which he believes that the King will open, alongside him, a gesture of paternal solidarity that would send its own unmistakable message to his brother)…”
JFC, why don’t the RR understand that the King is the monarch for all of the UK, and thus his duty is to ALL citizens?!
That not every single action is intended for an audience of one (showing William up), nor should it be?!
I know they like to portray William as doing everything for an audience of just Harry, but c’mon – Charles absolutely has a duty to the people of the UK, and perhaps most especially to the veterans who have protected the UK.
If he did NOT open the Invictus games or otherwise show considerable support for them, while they are in the country of which he is the monarch, *that* would “send its own unmistakeable message” to every veteran in the UK, and that would be a terrible mistake for a monarch to make.
But if the RR want to continue acting like everything Charles and William do is really just intended to send each other messages, they will keep highlighting what it seems like more and more people realize: that the monarchy is pretty irrelevant to anyone outside of it….and maybe the UK doesn’t need it after all.
He sued for police security?! And lost. That is a huge sacrifice when his case for protection was based on intelligence against terrorist threats!
I have no doubt that the security situation has already been addressed with King Charles and that we’ll see a new RAVEC decision in Harry’s favor shortly.
Don’t forget there is a new Primeminister in town. Things may have changed behind the scene
But we don’t know that the security issue has not been resolved now. There must have been a lot of private conversations happening behind the scenes we are not aware of. I don’t think Harry would actually bring his wife and children to LIVE there if the security issue was still unresolved.
That’s the impression I have too.
or the king will pay for their security w/ his own $$.
I hope for Meghan returning to the UK will be different now because she’s not a working royal and she’s not subjected to living within that system. She’s still going to have to live a public life in the UK more than in the US but not a royal life and that might be the big difference; she has autonomy now to live life on her own terms.
It’s very convenient for Syko to come out with all of this after the announcement has been made. Plus Harry has to be a bit more discerning when it comes to his aristo friends. I do think that Meghan is probably going to end up spending more time in the US than in the UK.
Kaiser, stop with this nonsense about ” America’s political system.”
Trump’s power is finally beginning to wane; the Dems are positioned to at least take over the House, and the 2028 campaigns will kick off in January.
If you wanted to make an argument about Trump threatening them in January 2025, fine. Still not believable, but fine.
But it’s just not real life; it’s pure fanfic.
Eh, Trump is at his most dangerous near the end of his term. I fully expect another Jan 6 next year after the Dems take back the House.
specially because the political situation in the UK is not ideal either. The country is going through a lot of political instability, and this has helped far-right and very conservative parties and movements grow, including the one led by Nigel Farage.
The economic situation is also still difficult, with many problems that have continued since Brexit. At the same time, there has been an increase in hate crimes and attacks against immigrants and Muslim communities.
The media environment is also a serious problem. There was recently a very aggressive media campaign against a Black teacher, which was followed by her suicide. So it’s not better than the United States
I’m not sure he cares about the House. He doesn’t care about the Republican party. He used it as a vehicle for personal power. He hijacked it. He only cares about his own Presidency.
Respectfully, Trump is President for 2 more years; controls federal agencies and loves to distract from his lack of tangible accomplishments for regular Americans by filing, threatening to file or generally legally harassing anyone he perceives to be an enemy- with lots of publicity -no matter how flimsy the premise. Multiple instances of this exist. His second term is about renovations and retribution. Absolutely a real reason to think Harry could end up in the crosshairs of this distraction Administration.
Sarah,
I agree completely. They did this because they wanted to. This isn’t about Trump. I don’t know why they would go back into the lion’s den of their backstabbing family, but that is what they have chosen. I’m sure (as always) there is more to this story than we know now.
Suddenly they all totally knew
I don’t think a potential divorce is a crazy thing to talk about now. Until yesterday lots of people said they’d never go back, and now they are. Today it’s well they are only going back to the UK not as working royals, until harry does or the whole family is on the balcony, then it will be something else. Of course Meghan is not being forced, she obviously agreed to move her whole family. Harry’s obsession with the UK and his father and his duty has long been a worry in my opinion. It could eventually cost him his marriage and the media and his beloved father will be thrilled. I support Meghan, it’s her life, if she feels this is what she needs to do and she feels she is safe and can handle it mentally, that’s great. I just hope their marriage survives this mess and that it is worth it in the end. I wish they made a statement if only for the reason being stated and not allowing the press to make it up, not a good start to moving back.
I’m just not seeing evidence of a potential divorce? That’s a lot of mental leaps being made. They made this choice together and if it doesn’t go well, they will make another choice together. Harry has done it before for Meghan so why wouldn’t he again if needed. That doesn’t mean that royalists and derangers won’t continue to speculate on divorce. But man if ever there was a marriage to speculate about? We know it’s not Harry and Meghan’s. Please. And everyone demanding a statement? Lmao.
At the risk of further enraging the Harry lovers here, it is a fact that Harry is a Windsor male. They expect to get their way. Did Meghan agree to this in order to save her marriage? It’s quite possible that she insisted on keeping the Montecito house as a condition of agreeing to going back with the kids.
I’m sorry but again, where is there any evidence that they might consciously uncouple. Specific evidence to Harry and Meghan and how they’ve ever spoken about each other or look at each other in public. Whether I like Harry or not, I just don’t know what I’m supposed to be seeing. Did she agree to this to save her marriage? Um what is making us think this wasn’t a joint decision between the both? These are massive leaps and tbh sound like something derangers would say.
Why would Meghan leave California where an almost automatic shared custody state to go to the unknown in England that almost broke her. Meghan is not stupid. She has already made sure that in case that certain things are locked down before leaving. She clearly got all of her guarantees about her and the children. There is no divorce in sight. There are, however, practical reasons to go to England right now. Invictus. Future travels to the UK with security. Maybe this is part of the risk assessment.
I agree that Harry’s obsession with being a royal that doesn’t really want to be a royal is problematic. It’s all he knows and he hasn’t tried to chart a different path. All I can say is poor Meghan. It must be love because he isn’t wort all the pain he has caused her. There is no way I would let him take my kids back to that awful place to live.
God, @Siri, it seems *you’re* the one with the problem, not Meghan. You don’t know anything—not the plans, the reasons, or the duration of any potential stay in Harry’s home country—yet you’re spouting nonsense, and nasty nonsense at that.
Harry never stopped being a member of the Royal Family—as is his entire family—and he is also a Counsellor of State who can be summoned at any moment by the King, the government, or Parliament; perhaps such a moment has arrived.
Harry and Meghan are like two halves of a whole; they’re a team. They do everything together, and they planned this trip together, too—otherwise, it wouldn’t be happening. Harry wouldn’t do anything against his wife’s wishes. So, either give them the benefit of the doubt and wait for the facts and how things unfold, or just let it go.
Meghan and Harry are not “two sworn enemies of the Crown.”
I mean, I loathe the monarchy, so I could be described as such, but Harry has consistently said he still supports the system into which he was born and Meghan, if anything, seems indifferent to it.
That’s a disgusting line aimed at riling people up.
Oh, if only they really were “two sworn enemies of the Crown”! The monarchists have nothing to worry about from them.
I hope Meghan can find a way to be comfortable and enjoy life but I would not have wished this move on her. The monarchy-loving Brits are so hateful toward her it’s almost visible. I feel like Harry is being a lil childish if he is pushing this “home sweet home” agenda. No one is welcoming them with open arms and it won’t be like your early childhood years. Your kids will be subjected to the intense hatred for their mother. The whole move scares me for them all.
“Home sweet home agenda”. 😆😂🤣
I hate Sykes as much as the next person but I think he got all of his information in the last 18 hours. I do believe the information about their new home being in the Cotswolds and I would even go so far as to say they bought the house some time ago. That’s why they were able to sneak in and out of Highgrove with ease. I especially believe Charles has known for some time.
I love this site, I do. But I feel a lot of people here are infantiziling Meghan like she had no choice in the matter. I actually think Meghan enjoyed living in the UK, she just hated the media and the expectations of the royal family. Are we all shocked this is the choice they made? Yes. But this last trip proved they can move and navigate the UK without the media catching wind. So whatever system they figured out is working well enough that they’re willing to try a year in the UK. If it stops working then they’ll go back to California. If their marriage is falling apart, they’ll handle it like they handle everything else. These two prove time and time again that they will handle their business with little fanfare, which is more than can be said about other elements of the British Royal Family.
I am just totally baffled and have no idea who to believe anymore.
The one thing that made me laugh is the “rival court” language – what is this, the 1700’s??
If you say the same time all the time, you will be right at least twice a day. I don’t believe tabloids have known for a few months even in the past few days. Even the tip of Harry (like Meghan won’t be with him) looking for a place is not new. The return of the Sussex to the UK is a story as old as the time they left. It was going to happen one day. And we will learn the reason in due time.
well, they did want to have a place in the us and england, so in that respect, it’s not that surprising.
i’m sure harry wants his children to not only experience the uk, but also to have his children spend time w/ his family (those who want to, and their children) and his friends, some who are godparents to his children and also have children. i’m sure he misses home.
it doesn’t seem that it matters where they live or that they’re not working royals, because the tabloids will still trash them, so i guess it doesn’t matter where they reside?
perhaps charles is providing security for them through his own personal money or ravec will make a change since he is the king’s son and his family should be afforded security.
meghan has friends in the uk so it’s not like she’s all alone. and w/ eugenie in portugal, she can always visit there or go to california when she wants. as it is, we really don’t even know if they bought a home in portugal. that’s just been speculation.
I think sicko Tommy knows as much as me , nothing. However I think you all might be right that Charles did know which makes me think that it was Camilla to leaked the move to the telegraph. That’s why cams rushed over to high grove , she didn’t know Charles was meeting with Harry and his family until one of the staff told her , hence the mad rush . I stil don’t understand how Harry and Meghan are going to live peacefully in the uk when the British media already have an idea about where they might live and those babies will go to school. I just don’t see how they can have a peaceful life there. However that’s their problem to solve. They choose this madness
British education and tax reasons.
As an American living abroad Meghan will still be required to pay her taxes. She has a house and business in the US she and Harry will have to continue to maintain.
One does wonder if establishment or political figures in the UK encouraged the H and M return because Willie/Kate has been such a disappointment-both in terms of actual work and public interest.
This would only make sense if they were going to be doing royal duties. All reports indicate that they will continue to be private citizens.
I wonder if Project Thaw is real, too, and this is a big step towards Harry serving in a diplomatic role, as William refuses to.
I keep on thinking that they’re going to live on the grounds of Althorp.
It makes sense. His uncle lives there, they would be provided security, it’s close to Northampton, which is a good size. 75 minutes outside of London.
I find it confusing that many think the Sussex family is more safe & secure here in the US than they would be in the UK. True, private security in the UK can not carry firearms–unlike in the US. But it is also true that every Tom, Dick and Harry can be armed to the teeth here in the US. And the political climate here at the moment does not create safety for anyone high profile really. The Sussex family has thrived here, but to imply they are safer, to me, is unfortunately a bridge too far.
Meghan is American and has a thriving community of well-connected LA friends. Furthermore while people can be armed to the teeth in the US, the climate of negativity about her is just not even remotely the same. Even during her engagement in the UK she was being mailed white powder and death threats. And the papers in the US have far less reason to track her and report her whereabouts unlike the British tabloids. Neighbors in Montecito aren’t looking for pics of their kids. The Cotswolds? You can’t be sure.
Nancy – the past 6+ years they have been safe in the U.S. esp in California – that’s more than proven – vs what that island has done to them. Those are facts.
I reckon there are areas in Cotswolds that are similar to the secluded & wealthy communities in Montetico, where their home can be relatively safe from the prying eyes of the paps. I have the impression that there are many wealthy celebrities who live there, including the likes of Tom Cruise, the Beckhams, Ellen DeGenerous, Kate Moss, Princess Beatrice etc..
I think this is as much about schooling for the kids as anything, and my theory is that this has been a long term rough plan and is much less about Dad’s health. I am curious to see how Meghan handles this. It will be roughest on her. I think the “rival court” thing is nonsense
I have zero trust in these British tabloids. They’ve been saying the same thing for years, to the point where they just keep repeating themselves—until they finally hit the jackpot and it actually happens. They’re probably shocked themselves, lol. HM are moving back on their own terms, and they have the resources to do it. They’ve also grown their resources a lot over the years compared to when they first escaped that island.
Six years ago Harry took Meghan and Archie away from the vipers nest that is the UK. Six years ago the UK media almost destroyed Meghan, now Harry is giving them a second chance. Meghan will be isolated, her support system is in the USA, the tabloids will track her down and she will fear going out. How quickly will someone tip off the press about which school the children are attending? I will give it a day. This move could end their marriage which is what the tabloid press have wanted since day one.
I’m bummed for the kids if this is sincerely what they’re doing.
In America they have anonymity, in the UK I don’t see it.
I feel like Harry sold his family to be back with the people who treat him the worst.
I’ve lost a bit of respect for them if they’re truly moving the kids there.
I can understand wanting to see your dying father, I just think this is a very poor choice.
@DouchesOfCambridge and @mia
Highgrove isn’t a private property. It belongs to the Duchy of Cornwall, which was Charles’s duchy as Peince of Wales. Now he rents it from William. No way it would ever go to Harry.
I doubt Meghan and Harry would want to have Camilla as their neighbor, so the house next to Ray Mill is off limits, too.
Charles has a charming cottage in Wales, but I think it is too small for a family of 4, and a little remote.
The Beckhams, Liz Hurley, Ellen DeGeneres all have houses in the Cotswolds. Would make sense to rent/buy something in the neighborhood.