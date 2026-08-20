If Prince William & Kate are so popular, why was there a plot to bring back the Sussexes?

For more than a year, the Daily Mail columnist Richard Eden has been “reporting” on what he calls Project Thaw. Project Thaw is, by Eden’s own description, a high-level British royal and government plot to bring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex back to the UK. Eden’s reporting on Project Thaw has been proven partially correct, which is incredibly funny because it’s such a self-own for the royalists and derangers, this idea that there was strong bipartisan support across the British government and across the British establishment that Harry and Meghan are needed back in the UK. Well, instead of taking a victory lap, Eden’s latest Mail column is mostly about how the thing he predicted “poses a genuine threat to the future of the British monarchy.” Basically, “I hate that I was right about all of this, someone call the waaaambulance.”

Eden has been mocked! Ever since I revealed a year ago that there was an Establishment ‘plot’ to bring back the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Britain, supported by some senior politicians and courtiers, I have been the subject of much mockery. Buckingham Palace officials were keen to pour scorn on the idea that Prince Harry and Meghan would be helped to return to this country after their string of attacks on the Royal Family, while American cheerleaders for the couple were equally eager to rubbish the idea that they would want to leave the former actress’s homeland. So the news last night that the Sussexes are moving back here, six years after they quit royal duties to seek their fortune in North America, has come as a shock to many – but not to their few remaining close friends in Britain.

Archie & Lili’s British education: [It] now appears he and Meghan were already choosing British schools. It has been confirmed that Archie, who’s seven, and five-year-old Lili are already enrolled in schools in this country and they will start next month. The names of their schools have not been disclosed. Neither has the location of their home, although sources close to the Sussexes say they will not live in a royal residence.

An egregious betrayal: King Charles is said to be welcoming their return as it gives him the opportunity to spend more time with the family in a private capacity. When he and Queen Camilla entertained the Sussexes at Highgrove, their Gloucestershire retreat, last month, it was the first time that he had seen his California-based grandchildren for more than four years and only the second time he had met Lili. Significantly, William and Catherine did not see the Sussexes during their visit. The brothers remain estranged since the publication of Harry’s tawdry memoir Spare in which he betrayed William and Catherine in the most egregious way.

A threat to the monarchy: Harry and Meghan’s return to Britain poses a genuine threat to the future of the British monarchy. The couple left this country because Queen Elizabeth refused to allow them to combine public duties with making money. The late Queen believed this would destroy trust in the Royal Family. When Harry and Meghan carried out a public engagement, would they be doing so out of a sense of duty or because it could boost their bank balance? The King may not let them be official ‘working royals’ on their return, but they will still be combining charitable engagements with money-making – a highly dangerous combination.

The purpose of the return: Harry knows that his father is still being treated for cancer. By returning to Britain now, the Sussexes have a chance to strengthen their royal connections before William becomes king. Having failed to establish a rival ‘royal court’ in America, Harry and Meghan will now try to do so in Britain, undermining William and Catherine.

Victory for Project Thaw: After revealing the Establishment ‘plot’ to bring back the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Britain, I was told its jaw-dropping name: ‘Project Thaw.’ That’s because the aim was to warm up Harry and Meghan’s frosty relationships with the rest of the Royal Family and with the British people. While the plot might have succeeded in bringing back the Sussexes, it has failed to improve their standing with the British people. If the couple really want to win back the affection of the public, they should publicly beg William and Catherine for forgiveness and quit money-making in favour of a life of public service.