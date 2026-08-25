Shuter: Duchess Meghan ‘did not want to return’ to the UK, ‘they’re not in a good place’

When we heard that the Sussex family plans to return to live in the UK for an extended period of time, a lot of us immediately blamed Prince Harry. Like, despite the fact that Harry has been free from his toxic birth family, free from the Windsors’ generational trauma, free from the daily pocket-watching and financial abuse, we all know that Harry has had mixed feelings about his life in California. We’ve all known – because he’s shown us and told us with words and actions – that he wants to spend more time in the UK and wants to spend more time with his deadbeat father. And now he’s putting his wife and children back in that trauma blender for god knows how long. What does that really say about their marriage? That’s the question Rob Shuter’s sources are trying to answer.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return to Britain is not the romantic family homecoming it may appear to be. According to my sources, their marriage is in serious trouble — and moving back to the U.K. is their last attempt to save it. I’m told Meghan did not want to return and remains deeply uncomfortable with the idea. Harry, however, is miserable in California and increasingly unhappy with the life they have built in Montecito. That unhappiness is now putting enormous strain on their marriage. “They are not in a good place,” a source tells Naughty But Nice. “Harry is deeply unhappy, and Meghan knows she cannot keep asking him to live a life that is making him miserable.” According to my source, the couple have reached a point where simply trying to carry on as they have been is no longer working. The distance between them has grown, and the life they created in California has not delivered the happiness they expected. “Meghan is not doing this because she wants to,” my source says. “She is doing it because she believes she has to. She does not want to lose Harry, and she knows something has to change.” For Harry, returning to Britain means reconnecting with the country, family and sense of belonging he left behind. For Meghan, it means giving up the life she fought to build in California and stepping back into the intense British spotlight. “This is their last chance to reset the marriage,” the source adds. “They know they cannot keep going like this.” This isn’t a fairy-tale homecoming. It’s a marriage rescue mission.

[From Rob Shuter’s Substack]

Many will dismiss this out of hand, as I would have just one week ago. But think about how many of these people (royalists, royal reporters) actually had some morsel of truth about the Reverse Sussexit. That’s pissing me off so badly, because many of us (myself included) sat here and said a Sussex return would never happen, Meghan would never put herself and her children in that position, and their marriage is totally fine. We always said that stories like this were projection because of the state of the Wales marriage. I’m not saying that I believe Shuter’s piece or that I think this is a make-or-break moment in Harry and Meghan’s marriage. But I absolutely wonder what Harry will do when the press inevitably attacks Meghan and the children. No one can say that Harry and Meghan have no idea what could happen, so it’s fair game to ask why they’re putting themselves in this position.