Shuter: Duchess Meghan ‘did not want to return’ to the UK, ‘they’re not in a good place’

When we heard that the Sussex family plans to return to live in the UK for an extended period of time, a lot of us immediately blamed Prince Harry. Like, despite the fact that Harry has been free from his toxic birth family, free from the Windsors’ generational trauma, free from the daily pocket-watching and financial abuse, we all know that Harry has had mixed feelings about his life in California. We’ve all known – because he’s shown us and told us with words and actions – that he wants to spend more time in the UK and wants to spend more time with his deadbeat father. And now he’s putting his wife and children back in that trauma blender for god knows how long. What does that really say about their marriage? That’s the question Rob Shuter’s sources are trying to answer.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return to Britain is not the romantic family homecoming it may appear to be. According to my sources, their marriage is in serious trouble — and moving back to the U.K. is their last attempt to save it.
I’m told Meghan did not want to return and remains deeply uncomfortable with the idea. Harry, however, is miserable in California and increasingly unhappy with the life they have built in Montecito. That unhappiness is now putting enormous strain on their marriage.
“They are not in a good place,” a source tells Naughty But Nice. “Harry is deeply unhappy, and Meghan knows she cannot keep asking him to live a life that is making him miserable.”
According to my source, the couple have reached a point where simply trying to carry on as they have been is no longer working. The distance between them has grown, and the life they created in California has not delivered the happiness they expected.
“Meghan is not doing this because she wants to,” my source says. “She is doing it because she believes she has to. She does not want to lose Harry, and she knows something has to change.”
For Harry, returning to Britain means reconnecting with the country, family and sense of belonging he left behind. For Meghan, it means giving up the life she fought to build in California and stepping back into the intense British spotlight.
“This is their last chance to reset the marriage,” the source adds. “They know they cannot keep going like this.”
This isn’t a fairy-tale homecoming. It’s a marriage rescue mission.
Many will dismiss this out of hand, as I would have just one week ago. But think about how many of these people (royalists, royal reporters) actually had some morsel of truth about the Reverse Sussexit. That’s pissing me off so badly, because many of us (myself included) sat here and said a Sussex return would never happen, Meghan would never put herself and her children in that position, and their marriage is totally fine. We always said that stories like this were projection because of the state of the Wales marriage. I’m not saying that I believe Shuter’s piece or that I think this is a make-or-break moment in Harry and Meghan’s marriage. But I absolutely wonder what Harry will do when the press inevitably attacks Meghan and the children. No one can say that Harry and Meghan have no idea what could happen, so it’s fair game to ask why they’re putting themselves in this position.
Photos courtesy of Netflix.
I’m in the camp that their marriage stronger than ever (and hope I’m right) because returning to the UK for a “marital rescue mission” makes no sense when you consider the amount of external stressors that puts on them – individually and as a couple – just by stepping foot in that country. Between the family, the media, and the social class structure there is no way, in my opinion, that this could be a salve or balm to whatever fractures are in the marriage. And I do hope I’m right.
The only “source” for any rumours about Harry and Meghan’s marriage have always been the Rota. They’ve been pushing this for years, starting from when William and the courtiers wanted to prevent the marriage from even happening. It’s not even subtle.
I believe actions (Harry and Meghan acting together, always, as a unit) and the stories that Harry and Meghan themselves tell (the Netflix documentary, Spare). Do I think their marriage is perfect? No marriage is perfect. But I see no evidence other than Rota and Palace narratives that Harry and Meghan’s relationship is in trouble, not over this move (that they themselves confirmed to People and to the BBC is temporary) nor over anything else they’ve endured since they got together for good.
I also respectfully disagree that Meghan and Harry “deserve” anything because of what they’re “putting themselves through.” They’re living their lives and making adult choices for themselves and their family. Again, I don’t see any evidence to the contrary, nor do I think they are unaware that actions have consequences and will deal with it as it comes…
I didn’t say they deserved anything? But they are intelligent to know that any move they make will generate foaming at the mouth articles for a time and seem to have accepted that and gone about their business as people do.
@Graphinya I absolutely did not say you did, I was speaking of other commenters. Just to clarify! And I’m still laughing about your parrot comment hahaha
@Lady Esther: The Parrot also speaks to the dead, it regularly tells the rota what Elizabeth thinks lol
This is what I think happened:
1. Harry WAS missing the UK and wanted to make some type of connection with his father before KCIII goes to the big polo field in the sky.
2. Meghan tried to talk him out of returning to the UK by trying to explain and convince him that nothing in the UK regarding them had changed.
3. Meghan failed to convince him, she threw in the towel and said let’s go! Meghan knows this will fail, she will pick-up the pieces as she always does, they will return to California and be closer than they ever were.
4. It is/was difficult for Harry to admit (see) that his father values the monarchy more than he does him. This exercise in California will finally make him take of the blinders of any hope of any type of reconciliation.
5.. Again, Meghan will pick-up the pieces as she always has.
Update: Just read five minutes ago on the NETFLIX website that “The Gentleman” has been renewed and green-lighted for a third season!
Harry didn’t radiate unhappiness to me – but hey, I don’t make a living as body language exoert, so what do I know. But I do see reasons to come back for a certain amount of time. Gaving read Spare, I see Harry loving his horrible father way to much, maybe he really wants to make up the lost years before Chuck kicks the bucket. As someone who loved England very much but still being offended by the Brexit-lies, I never went back after, but feel the longing to do so. I can see Harry to want his kids experience life there for a while. Maybe it’s taxes as experts explain. Or an acting job conveniently meeting the Invictus timeline, what do we know? I simply hope all of them can enjoy this decision instead of simply surviving it.
Listen there marriage very much seems built on love and enjoying some similar things and goals for stable family life w kids, but as a mental health counselor perspective these are real people w real problems magnified by celebrity. I often think ab them leave them alone , so many people have family problems. Harry has severe childhood trauma. He never had a normal childhood and suddenly just shifting to working and not being a royal the way you were raised. His family life was unstable and there were affairs , separation. Then Megan had Doria for stability but is still a child of divorce going back and forth than her dad betrayed her later. She is already divorced. They bring this all together and it ain’t easy. Those things are there and just like rest of humans they probably take two steps forward, two steps back. They probably see therapists and try to deal with all these challenges
exactly! i was also thinking that this could be a really great start to a more global international family! the kids are british prince n princess!! imagine instead of brain dead dolt if they learned to speak english spanish portuguese french italian! imagine if the stake their rights to uk while kfc is still here n once he kicks off, maybe they move to south africa? uganda? australia? new zealand? they kids are little now and this can ease them into travel. also. maybe they will get to go to with their baby cousins if things work out. i have a feeling Meghan knows exactly what shes doing. she needed space but now shes in momma mode. and her babies deserve to be treated right
I wish I could agree with you but I’d be furious if I were Megan.
I HAVE to think that Harry sees Charles is dying (whether tomorrow or in the next few years) and wants his kids to know his side of their history before William becomes king and they’re all exiled forever.
I guess I don’t necessarily believe they are moving back to *save* their marriage, but i agree this is going to put enormous pressure on them and it’s hard for me to imagine Megan being thrilled about going back.
It’s so bizarre it HAS to be about Charles’ Loki tire time left, right? Right?
I believe, also, that their marriage is stronger than ever. I think the move is strategic to establish that they can live wherever they damn please, and travel in and out as they please — it’s no less a form of bullying to exile them and try to prevent their participation in UK life than it is to try to force a divorce. Also, Archie and Lilibet ARE Prince and Princess, they do have, and as adults will have, the right to live in the UK and travel freely. While Charles is alive this is the time to establish this as a normal fact that William will not be able to reverse in the future.
This last trip told them a lot about whether or not this was possible. We don’t actually know how long Meghan and the children were in the country in different regions. And it seems like they had a good time. I just love that they are, voila! we’re all set up here!
I’m in agreement with you about the Sussex family exercising their rights to live in the UK. I suspect the children also have dual citizenship. Charles may not be the reliable father or grandfather but as a king, he values his legacy and what history will say about him.
It may be he does care for Harry as a father and that he genuinely wants to know Lili and Archie as a grandfather while he’s still relatively healthy, despite the cancer. The personal relationship may not be high on Charles’s priority list, but if there is a time to form some sort of relationship, the time is now. I believe it’s safer for the Sussex family to live in England while Charles is alive vs. after his death.
I am NOT buying the marriage trouble narrative right now. Could outside stressors affect this marriage? For sure. I suspect stressors affect any marriage, and these two have been dealing with them since they’ve been together. Are there attempts to derail their marriage? Absolutely!
I wish them and their children the best. I hope Charles will take advantage of this opportunity to establish a better relationship with the family. It will certainly show Charles’s mettle and his power.
I believe their marriage is strong, and Harry is perfectly happy in California.
But this move back probably has several reasons: Charles is dying and doesn’t have much time left. Harry is prepping for next year’s Invictus. Next year is also a milestone of Diana’s death (30th) and he is working on something for that as well. Charles knows William is useless, and may have guilted Harry into considering doing royal work to prop up the institution. The kids are getting older and this is an opportunity for them to get to see their Dad’s home land.
Agree. I’m just waiting for Julian Fellowes to steal all of this about the Reverse Sussexit for his next series!
I totally agree. Archie and Lili are a prince and princess of the UK, so this also helps them connect to that part of their heritage. The Sussexes are basically a two country family, and I do think Harry is happy here in the US. He’s said so in interviews. I do think once Charles passes, they’ll be back in the US full time.
I dont’t know, this move to me isnt saying that they’re strong. I think for Meg to go back to the UK, there must be something really really important that has been happening. I think – my personal opinion and I know them zero – Harry might not be as well as we might think. Depressed, missing home, father’s illness kicking in, etc. Being an immigrant is not easy when u feel like you could but can’t go home. Meg will support her husband, whatever it takes.
I think the move is financial. There are certain advantages which Meghan knows would be worth all the hassle. It is risky but lets see.
Yes I agree, and financial. And linked security for the kids and the constant threat. And the cultural heritage that the kids must have with Prince Harry as father. I don’t think it’s one thing. It’s all the little things accumulated for over 6 years.
I’ve been married 39 years. And we’ve not only had bad days but bad weeks, months and YEARS! So if they are in a bad patch they’ll work through it. Hopefully
Exactly. I’ve been with my husband for 20 years and most of the time these days, just the sight of him makes my ass itch and a growl start in my throat. That doesn’t mean he’s not mine all mine to love and adore (and to dislike) at my leisure.
We have all seen that Meghan is very accommodating of those she loves. I can’t imagine her looking at her husband missing his country and his father (even if it’s unwise or foolhardy to do so), knowing his bitch ass abuser brother (likely) just successfully sabotaged a 20 year project and organization he’d lovingly built since his early 20s, knowing he has a major event for another program that he will have to fly back and forth for numerous times over the coming year and just say “Yeah, good luck with that. You can do it on your own. I’ll be over here. Maintaining my peace.”
The raggedy ass royals try to exile anyone who does not toe the line and bend to their psychosis and usually they are successful. As I have said before – except with Harry and Meghan.
I could see Meghan saying “We can go, for x amount of time. I’m keeping my passport and the kids’ passports. I will leave and take breaks if needed. Let’s go make it a good year so you can have some peace.”
They are wealthy and she’s not worried about them liking her anymore. She’s going back infinitely more clear eyed than the first time.
We should all keep in mind – Meghan is a relentless optimist (that’s why she followed her heart and married Harry when everyone warned her against it) AND Harry knows things about what happened to his mother and who was involved that we do not. And they have shown that they are willing to pull the covers off and expose bullshit. All of those things will help to protect them.
Occam’s razor – Harry’s immigration/visa status prompted the hasty decision to return to UK albeit short-term. Some people (depending on the case) applying for change of visa status or fixing visa issues have to go back to home country.
Harry said in interviews his family are meghan and the children. If things get out of control in the UK harry should leave with meghan and the children. He can still visit his father.
Agree it’s baffling they’d put themselves back in that whirlwind of hate. But perhaps the simplest answers are the best: Harry wants to reconnect with his father before Charles dies; he needs to be in the UK in the build-up to Invictus 2027; and he recognizes that this is his last chance to establish a foothold in the UK before vengeful Willy takes the throne.
Anyway, Shuter talks about his “sources” and then quotes extensively from a single, unnamed individual. Who could well be one of the Fail’s west coast rats. I wouldn’t put any stock in Shuter’s theories. Still, the return is puzzling.
I know who the source is. It’s a future neighbor’s daughter’s friend’s cousin’s husband’s brother in law’s co-worker’s talking parrot. This parrot works for Netflix as well.
Is the parrot also the reincarnation of late Queen still squawking about the white wedding dress and blooming tiara?!
😄😂😝
Parrot absolutely can communicate with the dead. Stay tuned, soon it’ll tell a royal reporter what Diana thinks of all this.
He had until now been so staunch in his: I will not put my wife and children in mortal danger.
As he should have. As he talked about in the Netflix doc, when Tyler Perry rescued them. Harry had to protect his family and get them out.
So, wtf is this? They still don’t have security,
The “press” is deeply emboldened after being handed a judicial victory from a judge who used to be somehow involved with the tabloids, is that right?
How many events like the nyc car chase will have to happen before she takes those kids she gets the **** out of that racist hellscape?
One uncomfortable question is once the kids are in the UK, will she even be able to get them out?
That’s what I’m wondering. If Harry no longer wants to be in the US and is thinking about divorce, it’d be in his best interest to get their kids to the UK before initiating a divorce.
It’s just weird that we’ve been told it’s too dangerous for Meghan and the kids to be in the UK without security but they are moving back without security. It’s all very strange. I hope their marriage and family survives whatever this is.
I don’t believe it’s in the interest of UK government and the monarchy to allow harm to the Sussex family while they are living in the UK. It’s easier to deny official security when visiting the UK for a few days or a week because Harry and the family can leave.
As far as the ability to force Lili and Archie to stay in the UK, the question is who would do that? And why? These children have been used by the press, just like W&K children. That won’t change. But for UK government to deny a free person, freedom of movement, even as a minor, would break laws and set off a firestorm. It certainly would belie the UK as a nation of law and attack its legal foundation, constitutional monarchy or not. I believe the UK is in a hot mess right now, just like many countries around the world. The sour economy, climate catastrophe, high costs of everything and with worse things to come (folks food prices are about to go crazy in the coming year, so save up). Trying to confine 2 children from their parents would not be on the government’s agenda.
We don’t know if they have security or not.
They’ve been reading the comments here from the Harry haters. Obviously. We know they read comments here, nothing new.
I’m ticking off my bingo card all the Meghan and Harry stories being resuscitated as a result of their UK return. We’ve had the Hollywood Losers returning, being broke, competing with Kate and William, being hated by the British public, Thomas Markle, acting/not acting, and now a royal rota favourite, divorce.
I’ll believe it when I see it.
I would love to be so broke that I have two houses on two different continents and possibly adding a third (don’t know if they are buying or renting).
I am in the camp – let’s wait and see, and stop speculating. All marriages have tough times, and boy have they been through the wringer. But let’s hope they are happy as they always seem in public. There is something going on that none of us know – will we ever? Who knows. But I for one am not going to add to the rumour mill because I don’t think it is helpful. I am a huge supporter of the Sussex’s and will remain so, I believe that even if their marriage is having a tough time, they adore each other, and somehow this is something that they need to do. I will wait with interest. More and more comments on social media are now saying – just stop the hate, just stop. I can buy hope!
Just one week ago, they were all lovey dovey in Canada for David Foster’s event. The decision to move back to the UK had already been made. Stop this nonsense.
I agree with you. I’m also firmly in the “there are taxation reasons for the temporary move back” camp.
I agree it is primarily a financial decision and after that a chance for the kids to experience the English way of life.
I also believe that Charles and others knew about the plan and linked to the departure of Alderton.
100% agree with you. While I remain befuddled by this move. I saw with my own eyes while they were in Canada the deep love that still resonates between them.
YES!! We just saw them on camera being all loved up. Meghan’s pictures from the summer showed a close family unit. They knew then they were moving back. Meghan met with Charles knowing this was close to being finalized. etc.
Maybe she is being forced back against her will and she hates Harry for it – but honestly, she was a good actress but not that good, you know??
I’m still on Charles is dying, William is unfit for office, and the Firm and the government is looking at the Sussexes as plan B.
I’m wondering why Keen looked so smug. If her wish to be Queen Consort could be thwarted she would not have had that look on her face.
Maybe she’s medicated. (Maybe it’s Maybelline.)
I agree, I am thinking during H&M recent visit they realized that Charles may not be long for this world and Harry wants to be nearby and have his children get to know their grandfather a little better. And for the Invictus games. And I hope the moment the British press and his “family” come after Meghan and the children he will realize that life in a mansion in Montecito looks pretty good.
I’m with you @Aquarius64 and @Bev!
“But I absolutely wonder what Harry will do when the press inevitably attacks Meghan and the children. No one can say that Harry and Meghan have no idea what could happen, so it’s fair game to ask why they’re putting themselves in this position.”
“Could happen”? Try HAS been happening!
When did the attacks from those ghouls in England ever stop? Never. Let’s not forget they were literally sending “reporters” to Montecito to trash her As Ever brand. The media onslaught never subsided, even when they were safely stateside. Just look at how Tom Sykes and Tina Brown make a living denigrating the Sussexes’ every move—they are truly professional Meghan haters! The difference now isn’t that the press will change—it’s that Harry and Meghan are far more media-savvy, and they are no longer beholden to “work” for the crown.
I have this image seared in my brain of Harry on his knees buckling up his Father’s boots before a game of polo. i think it was one thing to to leave to protect his family but know his father is ill, and having missed the passing of his grand dad and grand mother i think he doesnt want to miss it this time.
We listen to Shuter now? Really?
Last we saw the Sussexes at the David Foster gala they looked happy. Not strained at all. Although all the plans to return to the UK temporarily would have been made. You don’t pull a house out of thin air and enroll your children in a private school within a few days.
They don’t go back to the viper’s nest aka Palace. They don’t lose their independence. Meghan simply works from home in the Cotswolds instead of Montecito. And deals with the press as she did before, ignore it or have your spokesperson make a statement.
Both have friends in England and will happily spend some time with them and the Spencer family. Harry doesn’t have to fly to and fro for Invictus. The children learn about their heritage and experience a different school.
I don’t see any more strain on the marriage than when they left, which wasn’t easy for Harry. They had to build a new life from scratch (during Covid!) and managed. Now they are back, not as working royals, and both know they can leave anytime. Meghan can go to Portugal with the children for a breather, the Wales children apparently have more holidays than school days, same goes for two pre-schoolers.
They can spend Christmas in Montecito in just 4 months, and stay for a few weeks. The circumstances are very different. I think they will stay for one school year. Next year Archie will start school in earnest, Invictus will be over, and the games in South Korea will have their “one year to go” events, which Harry will attend, very likely with Meghan. They can hop back and forth between 3 homes, who is to say they don’t want to try living in South Korea for a while, just for the experience?
I didn’t see any sign of Harry being unhappy in California. They had planned to spend half in and half out between the 2 countries, not only the institution, seems that’s what they will do. If Harry finds Meghan unhappy they will simply reduce the time in England for a few weeks in summer. I am pretty sure once the novelty of “coming home” is over, Harry will start to miss biking, surfing, the freedom of Montecito.
Co-sign this. I don’t believe Harry was miserable in Cali. But I have always said he was miserable at the idea that his family could never return to the uk and his kids could never know his country. And you know what? I think Meghan feels the same if you listen to anything she’s ever said. She would not want her children to be denied that right either. So this is the moment they have chosen to try and make it work. And absolutely that RAVEC risk assessment will be happening sooner rather than later if I had to guess. Will it turn out as Harry hopes? Idk but this is the moment they are going to try this and it’s obviously better to do that this year than any other year. Charles is still there and the IG are coming up. For all we know, Meghan knows how much these games would need Harry to travel, more so than in previous years due to all the potential sabotage and she wanted him to not be gone from them so much and so they made this decision together. We don’t know. But listening to projections from people that have been salivating for a Sussex divorce seems like a fool’s errand but hey that’s just me.
I agree with you. People are being a little….well, chicken little about this whole thing. the sky is not falling. Squaddies seem to be in a full out panic because of this move and it just tells me that many supporters never listened to the sussexes. They ALWAYS wanted a home base in the UK. they always intended to spend significant chunks of time there. Security and losing Frogmore made that more difficult and now they’ve found a solution to that.
Am I shocked by this? Admittedly, yes. But the more I look at it the more I think the house in the UK was always on the table for them, and the timing of this move is probably due to Charles’ health and invictus. without those two factors, they may have just stuck to vacationing in England or something.
Everyone needs to take a deep breath here. Not sure about Harry, but I feel confident Meghan is going into this with her eyes wide open and will make decisions accordingly.
I go back to them at the recent David foster event. They looked pretty damn solid.
The marriage in shambles is at forest lodge.
At least for me that’s my biggest gripe with this whole thing. I have tried to find levity in this situation bc of the crash out/excitement the British press have been going through as well as the thought of William and Kate developing stress ulcers bc they know they are so fucked when Harry comes back and is out publicly engaging with ppl and doing charity work and dominating the headlines bc everyone misses him…but in real talk I am sad and furious for Meghan. I do not think this is a make or break moment for their marriage bc they really have been through 10000X worse and came out stronger. But you can’t ignore the fact that no doubt this is being driven by Harry and his desire to be based more in Britain and raise his kids there.
I know Meghan is a grown woman who can advocate for herself. I am not trying to take away her agency or decision making power. But she loves that man so much. She put up with so much abuse from his family bc she loves him. She was even willing to still be a part time working royal for him. She never wanted to leave the uk nor did she ask him to leave. That is very clear. So the fact that she’s going back bc of his desire to is heartbreaking. They are so safe and protected in Montecito and surrounded by such a great community of people. This is now the second time Meghan is being asked to leave behind her life for him. The first time was when Harry asked her to move to Britain and quit her job to be with him before they got engaged (an engagement followed shortly after).
Nothing will change with respect to the media. It’s worse now than it has ever been. We were just applauding Harry 2 weeks ago for getting Meghan the hell out of the uk before harm fell on her in the aftermath of Jason arday’s suicide. Then days later we find out they’re going back.
It’s a valid question to ask – what if the abuse ramps up again? What is Harry going to do? Tell Meghan that she promised they could stay for X length of time and ask her to just be strong and hold on? Don’t read it?
People don’t want to believe this but I think this will be a disaster and Harry will have no one to blame but himself.
I pray Meghan is going to be ok. She really does need all the prayers in the world.
I am with you. I don’t think there marriage is in trouble, but I hope he has a plan outside of daring people to try something. Like this seems really ill advised.
@Sage: I don’t think you have to be a Rob Shuter fan to have doubts about Meghan’s enthusiasm for this move. I am old enough to remember that deer in the headlights look at the walkabout with W&K before the queen’s funeral. I’ll never believe that Meghan woke up one morning and happily said, “Sure, Harry, I would love to go back to Britain with you and the children. Sounds like fun!”
Meghan had traveled to the UK at that point (before the IG events in Germany) for a work event. She wasn’t forced back just because of the funeral. that was why they stayed, but that wasn’t why she was there to begin with.
but of course, they had security at that point. It makes me think if security had been provided for them, she would have gone back a few times a year for various events.
and of course thats partly why security was not provided.
@ Sage. My primary concern is for Meghan and even though the couple has probably had numerous conversations about understanding what they’re going into this time, they don’t understand how much the UK has changed since they left.
Racism has always been prevalent in the UK but now it’s so out in the open and almost a badge of honour to voice the most horrific opinions. GB News launched in 2021 and the rise in support for far right political parties like Reform, Restore, Britain First etc. is sitting at 30%, with the Conservative Party’s ideology clearly in the same vein. The media is a whole different beast and they’re going to be even worse than when the Sussexes resided in the UK prior to 2020. Harry doesn’t have the slightest idea what he and, in particular, Meghan is about to endure. It’s going to be torturous.
I’m not going to speculate on Harry and Meghan’s marriage but I lived in Canada for 14 years and the homesickness was always present no matter how wonderful life was in Ontario. For me, returning was an adjustment but I managed and now have homesickness about Ontario. I can understand Harry’s perspective HOWEVER I didn’t leave the UK because my spouse was being bullied by the national press for sport, to the point where she became suicidal and my family actively played a role in the hounding.
I don’t know the real reasons for this move, and I strongly believe that even though they think they know what to expect this time, they’re wrong and reality is going to knock them on their butts pretty damn quick. I think Harry’s rose tinted glasses about life in the UK is going to be shattered by Christmas, if not before.
Believe it or not, the media didn’t go full throttle from 2016 – 2020 and, unless Charles actually makes some moves behind the scenes to have them back off, the coverage is going to be Chernobyl level toxicity aimed primarily at Meghan and that will have an effect on their relationship.
I genuinely hope I’m way off base on this and wish them all the best.
Remember when they got engaged and he said Meghan would now have the living extended family she had never known? Despite all his trauma? He definitely has rose tinted glasses on at times (a bit impulsive and optimistic, which is a lovely quality but the stakes are so high now).
Well I don’t think this makes sense. There is no way that Meghan returning to the uk can save her marriage because now she will be unhappy and Harry will still be miserable because he then has to watch her unhappiness and possibly depression. I don’t see how Meghan regardless of how much stronger she is now and returning in a better position can possibly take this abuse when it’s right there in the country she is choosing to return to and what really baffles me is that she is willing to take her kids there too . It’s one thing to visit for a few weeks but how are they going to stop the British media from publishing pictures of lily and Archie ? They can sue them all they want and release all the statements they want but once those children pictures are on every front page of every tabloid, you can’t take it back . You go to such lengths to protect your children identity and safety and now you move to a country where you know the press and the Windsors hate you and none of them will do a damn thing to protect you or your children as they have consistently shown you. How can you willingly walk back Into Hell. Harry I keep praying will see that he has a great life and stick with it . He should continue to put his wife and children first and go live his life where they are safe and happy or continue to
Cling to his dog shit father and that horrible family. I don’t see how he can make both work . Then again wtf do
I know . Meghan, I have to remind myself is a grown ass woman and she must know what she is doing right or wrong.
I wouldn’t give them credit for any “morsel of truth.” They just kept repeating for years that Harry would move back to the UK and now maybe he is. [Sorry, I still don’t believe it until I hear it straight from the Sussexes.] That would be like saying “the press was right all along” if they ever did get divorced just because they’ve been wishing that since even before the wedding!
Exactly. Even a broken clock is right twice a day.
I keep thinking of Meghan dancing in her kitchen in Montecito on her birthday … I hope she can find that joy in England, but I have my doubts.
There has to be something really driving this move that we don’t know about because it’s inexplicable. It’s certainly not a marriage rescue mission.
It’s difficult for me to understand why anyone would move for any length of time from Montecito to the UK, let alone a couple that has been bullied, harassed, mocked, and abused. It just seemed to me like H&M had the perfect life right where they were. Don’t forget, Harry returned by himself quite often.
When I moved from BC to Alberta, the huge big prairie skies were breathtaking. It might have been very cold, but the sun would be shining. There were more sunny days than not. I followed a boy, and for the first year, was pretty happy. The relationship started to fall apart during year two, so I moved from the house into an apartment, and built my own life there. Stayed for two more years. Eventually though, I missed the greenery of BC. Having always liked grey and green together, I missed the variables of rain – soft rains, pounding downpours, misty rains, and I desperately missed the forests, the milder winters, the cooler summers (this was back in the late 70s, when that still held true).
I know it seems silly to say “I missed the weather”, but ultimately, that’s what drew me back to BC. After 4 years, I came home in 1980 and my soul sang. I can see how someone raised in England (similar climate to BC) would miss variable weather. Every day a sunny day would wear me down; at least in Alberta there were seasons. Winter was different from summer. But nothing could feed my soul like BC/England’s greenery. I get that Harry’s soul may have longed for home, from that point of view. In the end, it’s about feeding one’s soul with what one needs. Harry may just want a break from relentless sunshine, and give his kids the opportunity to live through how different places in the world have different climates. (I’m letting the word climates do a lot of heavy lifting, and I’m not just referring to the weather!).
A friend of mine lived in Santa Barbara for a few years, they have “June gloom” where it’s foggy and pretty chilly for the whole month. I get that it’s different, but it’s not just a relentlessly hot sunny place.
I get you. I lived in Florida briefly (early 2000s, before the political hellscape that Florida now proudly contributes to). I moved back to NY for work, but also because dammit I missed my 4 seasons. I missed piles of leaves for my kid to jump into, digging out our seats at the Old Ralph after a snow storm, watching everything turn green from brown. Things like that.
I moved to BC when I was almost two. It is a stunningly beautiful province and I have no desire to live anywhere else.
I lived my whole life in the Northeast (NYC area and New England) then moved to the Gulf Coast when I was in my mid 20s. It was a work and relationship decision, and I’m still there. When I left Boston it was snowing and I was soooo glad to be leaving. I had grown to hate the weather, and I still don’t think I could live that far north again. But yes, I miss the weather of my childhood. I miss the seasons. I miss the way the ground goes dead in the winter then comes back to life in spring. I miss a fire in the fireplace. I miss the way you hear the crickets stop chirping as summer draws to a close. I miss autumn leaves and the first snowfall. I miss that back-to-school feel in September when it’s already getting cooler and the Halloween decor starts to appear in the stores.
I decorate more for Halloween in Texas than I ever did as a kid. Inflatable, wreaths, multiple pumpkins, the works. But they’re fake-ass pumpkins because the real ones rot in the heat eventually even in October. It’s just not the same.
When exactly was Harry supposed to have mixed feelings about his life in California? The only thing he spoke about—and what was clearly visible—was that he is very happy there. Missing his home country doesn’t contradict the fact that he is happy in California—something he has emphasized so many times that I fail to understand how people can construct a parallel reality around him. It is enough that the media and the Royal Family do that; let us stick to the facts, or wait for them if we don’t know them yet.
Something else strange is happening, too. First, we had the narrative pushed by haters—that Meghan forced Harry to leave; now we have the story from Sussex supporters—that Harry forced Meghan to come here.
Let’s not act like the *Daily Mail*; let’s not turn Meghan into a self-sacrificing martyr. She is an intelligent woman—let’s wait for the facts.
It is possible that Meghan has a greater stake in coming to the UK than everyone realizes.
They aren’t going to the Royal Family or the palaces; they are going to a private home and have plans of their own. They deserve the benefit of the doubt.
Maybe I’m deluded but I really think this is a 1 year family trip to live abroad so the kids can really connect to their heritage. I’ve had friends do that in the past from India, for example.
It’s more likely to me that Harry’s unresolved issues and sense of identity is so fused to the UK this idea took hold during their trip and he really pushed for it, but that they have a compromise to spend Christmas and school holidays in Montecito and go back there in a year.
It’s more likely that they have flubbed the comms part of the move by not realizing that failing to explain for privacy reasons creates a void the tabloid bottom feeders will fill happily. They always are a tad idealistic and impulsive (I mean that as an endearing quality not derogatory) but that stakes are really high in their case. They know the negative press will be there but I don’t think they factored in the reputational cost (“fleeing from the US because they are broke”). Edit: typo
That’s what I think too. One academic year for the children to experience life in the UK while they have the chance before rage monster becomes king. (ugh) But what is sad to me is that the media is going to be RELENTLESS and they will be stalked and abused. It’s going to get ugly. One other thing — when my parents were elderly, hospitalized more frequently and declining, it never, ever occurred to me to move back to my hometown. I visited more often, advocated remotely with their health care providers as best I could, and was intuitive enough to hop on a plane and be with them both on the days that they died. They were loving parents. The storyline of running back to the father that took your security and evicted your family makes no sense.
Diana could be impulsive and Harry seems similar, at least in regard to this move.
When I asked the question if this was an attempt to save their marriage last week, my post was deleted. However it was always a valid question to ask and a safe assumption to make. Even with a lot of rationalisation, I still arrive at the belief that Meghan and the children are settled in the US and given their particular circumstances to pick up and move to the UK is highly questionable. I hope their marriage can withstand the next year in the UK and Harry and come to terms with his place in the world. He needs to accept that as long as he remains married to Meghan his family will reject him.
My thoughts exactly. None of this move makes sense, not even the suggestions put forth as what may be the reasons behind it.
I don’t understand the validity in moving to the UK as a way to save a marriage. How is moving to the UK a valid way to save a marriage when they left it to save their sanity, well being and potentially theirs and their sons lives? I honestly don’t understand the logic in any of this thinking because it would seem to me that the opposite would be true. A marriage that is stronger and more stable would be okay moving to a place that was volatile for them before because they know that their marriage could survive it.
Apparently Harry’s unhappy living in the US and wants to move back to the UK. It would appear to make Harry feel happy again Meghan has agreed to move over for at least a year. Harry believes he’ll be more happier living in the UK. I predict that he still won’t find the happiness he’s looking for.
Haven’t the rota rats repeatedly been predicting that the Sussexes would return to the UK pretty much since they first left? I am having a hard time giving any of them credit for being a broken clock.
They’ve been predicting the Sussexes would move back because they are broke and desperate and would need to live off Charles.
I am shaking my head that anyone who has been here long enough will believe the foolishness that is coming out from haters who started off by saying this couple weren’t going to even get married. These people have been here since the beginning and seem to forget that Harry and Meghan have said since before they left the UK that they wanted a half in half out arrangement where they are financially independent. They have been fighting since they left to have security in the UK so that they could return to the UK temporarily. So I don’t understand why they want to give to their haters for repeating what the Sussexes have said since day one? I don’t understand what they thought the Sussexes were paying to keep Frogmore Cottage for, before Charles so cruelly took it away from them? Did they think Harry was fighting for security for his family just so they could never return like they’ve said they wanted for the past six years?
I think this is just another reason to try to explain why they are moving back. It must be something big like saving a marriage, or a dying father, instead of many commitments and wanting to set up a UK domicile. If Harry is deeply unhappy with his marriage and life despite all his privilege, Meghan’s support and flexibility and doors opened for him since he left, that’s strictly on him and not being able to shake the shackles of the royal institution. I think they’re a solid couple who obviously love and like each other, but they have strains and set backs like everyone else, all while under the biggest spotlight in the world. I think Meghan felt she could support Harry in this move and they agreed to make it temporary to avoid some of the pitfalls of last time. I think the UK press are making the mistake of thinking they will have access and visibility. I hope the Sussexes keep them at a very long distance and do as they want, regardless of the Royals.
Please explain to me how moving back saves a marriage? And why are we thinking that we are entitled to this information before they are willing to give us their reasoning? This is their family and I love what one person said when they said that no one is going to love and care about their safety more than they will.
I don’t believe that the marriage is in trouble and I don’t believe that Harry is unhappy in Montecito.
I do believe that Meghan might not be happy returning to the UK but I don’t believe that she is doing so in a last ditch effort to save her marriage.
I do believe that we don’t know what is going on and neither does Shutter.
The rumblings about a return did not refer to marriage troubles or Harry returning because he was unhappy. They they spoke to Government involvement and them paving a way for their return.
So if we are saying they were right let’s say that they could be right about everything.
There is something big going on.
Bigger than Harry and Meghan and even if they won’t get overt support they will be provided with much more support than before.
Harry’s and Meghan’s relationship and marriage has been under huge pressure right from the beginning. What got Harry and Meghan through this wss their love and support for each other. The royal family and BM worked and still working hard to seperate Harry and Meghan. First they hoped Meghan would leave the royal family and the UK alone, leaving Harry behind. Then they hoped Harry would leave California, returning to the UK and royal family broke and alone, leaving Meghan and the children behind. Both did not happen. This speaks imo for their committment to each other.
Of course there is a breaking point for every relationship. However they survived the daily attacks and onslaughts because of the support for each other and came out stronger on the other side. I hope Harrry and Meghan remember this.
It seems to me, Prince Charles’s brush with cancer may have been more serious or (is) more serious than the MSM knows, or led us to believe. I will always be for families mending fences, at all costs. It is always best to humble oneself and make the necessary sacrifices for those we love.
Couldn’t it just be that Harry wants to be able to come and go with all his commitments in the UK this year leading up to the Invictus Games without having to make announcements to RAVEC and thereby the press. Could it not be that he feels he will need to be here so much that it is easier to have a base in the UK so he can come and go and do what is necessary without exposing himself to so much risk? I imagine they will stay through Invictus and head back to Montecito unless Meghan has so many acting opportunities staying in the UK is easier. Or they find they can actually coexist comfortably with the Windsors, and decide which country works better for the future.
I think this move is for Harry, but not good for Meghan and the kids. As the monarch controls the grandchildren, I hope she can get them out if necessary. I don’t know why Harry is expecting different results this time. His inability to stop looking back could damage his family life.
Harry seems to have a fair amount of emotional intelligence, but not when it comes to his family. In interviews for Spare it was clear that he thought sharing his side in detail would help his family understand him and repair the rift. Instead, they saw Spare as a betrayal. Unless he’s had a lot of therapy in the interim, he’s probably still carrying a lot of unrealistic expectations about his family. Especially William because he’s not just broken (like Charles), he’s jealous. And I think a lot of the royals who genuinely like and love Harry will still be hesitant to be visibly team Sussex given their financial interdependence on the monarch (soon to be William).
The Monarch having “custody” of all his or her grandchildren was mentioned mostly in reference to Harry and Meghan’s children . CHarles would not want to take custody of young children for one thing. Nor did the Queen. There could be a big court case if Charles tries. Plus William would not want to have custody of the Sussex kids when he gets to be King. There would have to be an iron clad agreement even in the unlikelihood the monarch attempts to take custody of the Sussex children.
I do not believe that the King would have custody over Archie and Lilibet as the children’s parents are private citizens. In many ways the full exclusion of the Sussexes actually was a win for Meghan and Harry and for their children.
I do not believe for one second that Meghan would step one foot in England with her children without ensuring that nothing can remove them from her care, even Harry. What I mean is that she was naive the first time around but has had a brutal awakening. She has excellent advisers. Actually, she always did. And those advisers would have laid out everything for her.
There is a reason why they must be in the UK and it may very well have to do with Invictus or as Elizabeth Solaru on YouTube surmised, it could be a way to obtain the protection they need. Meghan would never have agreed to come back unless absolute guarantees were in place, from Harry and Harry’s folks.
So I think we should give her the benefit of the doubt. Meghan keeps receipts, even of notes written to apologise for being an ass during her wedding preparations. This woman is not going into hell unprepared. Her friends would not let her.
The monarch does not control the grandchildren. When this first came up, I researched and lawyers that this came up to the time of the first George. It never was law and in todays world the children are human beings with human rights. Only derangers believing we are still living in the middle ages with an almighty king come up with this.
A month or so ago, Meghan couldn’t even do public events because they made sure she had no security and Harry had a room offer taken away last minute. Harry said the uk was not safe for his wife and children. Now he is moving them there. If there is marriage problems, which is possible, she may be trying to save it but is putting herself at risk legally with the kids. We can’t claim no way no marriage problems when two weeks ago we’d say the same of them moving back. Clearly we know nothing. Meghan will be the one taking the most of the hate, Harry will be fine, he’ll probably be working for his father by the end of the year, and Meghan will be attacked daily and it will be worse than last time.
Would Harry actually give up his marriage to go back to be Scooter’s Wing Man, and a third wheel, with Keen flirty with him, and Scooter saying to him I told you not to count on marriage, Harold. Would he really do this to himself and his family? Harry needs to go over his priorities now. Big Time.
So many people are so mad at Harry right now but to think he’d just shed his family like a shirt for the Royal family implies a man of poor character. I don’t think that’s him.
I believe what has happened is a combination of things that have been negotiated that make sense to me from knowing the perspective of the aristocrats in the UK. First, Meghan and Harry had ALWAYS, for lack of a better term, wanted a “half in half out” solution from the word go. They didn’t want “Sussexit” originally. But, at that moment, the BRF, Will and Kate and the lot, wanted them banished. So they did what they could by revealing their location and then exploited covid to do it. They did not want them to come crawling back. They wanted something far more sinister I am sure of it. It’s the press, who wanted them to come crawling back. Then they didn’t bank on Tyler Perry saving them. So Harry and Meghan did what they could to live their best lives while being banished as best they could. This just make the royals look like the racist rage mongers believing they have special space blood from God that they are. So many things transpired, Harry’s lawsuits against the media; Meghan winning against the fail; Netflix, As Ever; Oprah; the Invictus games; Charles’ health; Kate’s health; Meghan’s miscarriage; Lily being born; the Queen and Prince Philip passing away; Spare being a best seller, etc. oh and don’t forget the allegations against Tyler Perry and Harry and others losing their lawsuit against anil. Things have been eerily quiet on that front, don’t you think? Something has been discussed and asked to keep out the media. We are all missing something. Here’s what my best guess is, in the aristocratic class, there are a lot of “spares”. Harry’s treatment is not significantly different than other second born children and, until recently, females. With the shift from the line of succession shifting from “first born regardless of gender” that shifted a lot in aristocratic circles at the time. While the public royal family we see has Charles, William, George (all males) lined up, other aristocratic families had eldest sons raised to inherit generational wealth, only to now have it transferred to their oldest sister. It created a lot of discourse and a bit of a movement and some anti establishment within the aristocratic world which hasn’t been publicly discussed. These second sons and daughters are all powerful as a united front. They are well connected and know the rules. I would not be shocked if they have reached out to Harry and people they know in the establishment, who realize they need the draw of Harry and Meghan, to find some way to give them what they want while helping the establishment save face. I think they will be able to get Harry and Meghan some kind of protection and also wrap around them in support albeit differently. These are the spares, the girls, the underestimated ones who see Harry as a folk hero while also navigating their own individual family dynamics. I believe they are being given the original ask. I believe not everyone will be in favor because yes, that spare group is going to try to set them up as sort of a “rivel court” to William and Kate…which will piss them off and yes I have my worries. I can imagine lots went into th negotiations like the Invictus games, the lawsuits, fear they will write more books, Tyler Perry. Each side has and had leverage. I hope this is Harry and Meghan getting what they wanted all along. Being able to split their time and being able to be kept safe. This is not the BRF bringing them back. This is the spares in the aristocratic ranks setting up their new courts.
Just a suggestion. Please break a long block of text like this into multiple paragraphs for ease of reading. You would have more eyes on it if you did.
I genuinely think it has to do with Charles’ health. (Places tin foil hat on head) Charles isn’t getting any younger, and there could be undisclosed health issues that we arent aware of. (Not cheering for this option btw) Considering what we know of Harry, I could see him wanting to move back to the UK temporarily so his kids can get to know their grandfather and have the chance to form some kind of relationship with him before he goes. Then when you add in Invictus and Megan’s potential job, it makes sense to move for a year(ish).
IDK I justt want them to be happy and am glad they are keeping their CA base.
At the end of the day, if my husband moved halfway across the world for me, and I can see on him that he misses his home and wants to reconcile with his ailing parent, I am making that decision for us and moving us back. Marriage is a partnership and sometimes you do things you don’t want to do and hope for the best because you love your partner.
So if Harry follows Meghan to USA, they are not getting divorced but if Meghan follows Harry to uk there’s a divorce 🙄
The divorce rumors, financial problems and Meghan’s alleged return to acting have all been addressed. Now what?
Harry and Meghan always had plans to return to the UK which they made that clear with the court cases seeking continued security and with what they initially said in their statement when they left and with the visits back to the UK prior to the Queen’s death. So why would anyone be surprised that they have plans to return temporarily now when it was there plan for the past six years? Why would they keep fighting for security in the UK if their plans were to never return? Why were they maintaining Frogmore Cottage for years, if their plans weren’t to return to the UK? Do we not remember that just before the Queen died they were both going to attend Well Child together in London? They had and have staff who worked for them when they lived in the UK. They still have relationships with their former staff who returned to the UK, so why would there be this expectation that they were never going to return to the UK? Why would anyone believe the media repeating a small fraction of what the Sussexes have told us and then believe that it somehow means they know everything? Harry and Meghan have been telling us through words and actions that they wanted to return to some capacity to the UK. The half in and half out was because they wanted to spend some part of their lives in the UK.
Regarding this strange willingness to believe that their marriage has to be in crisis if they want to return to the UK temporarily, I wonder if it’s a tiny desire from some people to have that drama to have something to complain about or fixate on. Because there is no logic to that conspiracy. No couple that is having marriage issues returns to the volatile place they had to escape in order for their family to survive. The truth is that only a healthy marriage that has been through the worst you can possibly imagine, can return to a volatile place because they know that they are stronger than they were when they were there before. No parents who are struggling in their marriage would return with their children, unless they know that they are stronger and more committed than they have ever been. I’ve been married for too many years and experienced the worst of it and I can say that anyone and anything can come at us and it will be a fight that won’t end well for those who are against us. It’s disappointing that people are too easily persuaded to believe haters, liars and racists whose only goal has been to destroy this family. God bless this family and I pray their enemies and those who are against them get what they wish for the Sussexes 🙏.
As many have pointed out, no one making all this commentary knew this was happening until they let it be released in a coordinated news dump. But suddenly everyone has insights and knows everything. The Sussexes know all eyes are on them, they know people want Meghan erased from Harry’s life, which is disgusting. Also, both of them have a restless energy and curiosity that means they won’t be stagnant and are willing to take risks or a leap of faith. One thing I noticed over Harrys trip to the UK, with the lawsuit loss, Meghan’s events cancelled, security and Buck House debacle, was that Harry’s mood had a shift by the time he got to Birmingham. He seemed happier, more upbeat and confident. That’s because Meghan and the kids were there. I don’t care if they squabble and disagree but this isn’t a marriage make or break. They made this decision together. Will they be tested. Absolutely, but they are public couple and they know all eyes are on them with myriad opinions and intense scrutiny of their successes and failures.
I think Harry is high on his own supply if you will. Unless something is very wrong with peg, this move could very well cost him his family. All for what? Admiration from the people who abused you and your wife. They are going to be just as awful to Meghan as before. I’ve lost respect for Harry, a good father and partner wouldn’t do this. The kids needs are supposed to be before your own ego.
The Rota didn’t have a clue about the move. They’ve just been recycling their stories and got lucky with that one. For years they have been speculating about Harry getting divorced and moving back or how Harry wants to go home but William won’t let him blah blah. They don’t know anything about anything.
Yes, because returning to a maelstrom of hate, vitriol and family machinations is the perfect way to save a “failing” marriage. Let’s use common sense here. I don’t know their reasons, but I have no doubt we will learn them in time. I don’t understand the NEED to fill in the gaps with speculation.
The rota people have no idea whatsoever, it’s all guesswork and mine is as good a guess as any of theirs: I think it’s just strategic, to keep their options open. If they’d never returned fully before Charles died, William would have the option of refusing to let them come, like the family did with the duke of Windsor. Living here and being received by Charles, or at least tolerated, for a while makes it much much harder for William to ever get away with that. They may not want to ever full time live here but they might need to some time in the future or their kids might want to – it would be sensible to briefly put up with the noise (given they’ll not be here ALL the time anyway, with two other homes) for the potential benefits just in case.