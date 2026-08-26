Remember how the ‘hardest thing’ Princess Kate has ever done is walk beside Meghan?

Royal biographer Robert Jobson chimed in about the Sussex Return, as did every other biographer and commentator. I’m always interested in Jobson’s commentary, specifically because he actually does have some sources in various royal camps. None of those sources are in Camp Sussex though, so read this as some clean-up from Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace. What’s interesting is that Jobson clearly does not believe the “cover story” – that King Charles was only informed of the Sussexes’ return on the 16th, and that everything about this move was decided recently. Some highlights:
Charles isn’t dying: Harry and Meghan’s sudden decision to resettle in Britain has led many in the US to believe the King is sicker than anyone has admitted. I am told that is not the case. He was diagnosed with cancer. He is still in treatment. He is still working. True, nobody has spoken of remission. He is a sick man. But a brave one. That much is true. And people understand why a son would want to be closer to his father now.
Alderton’s dismissal: Sir Clive Alderton, the King’s principal private secretary and his most senior courtier, has just resigned and leaves in May. Harry did not like him. In his memoir Spare he was the man identified as ‘the Wasp.’ Could this be how Charles can now clear the way for the prodigal son to return? It now looks as though he is.
What Archie & Lili’s school enrollment says: No family enrolls two children in British schools in a fortnight. There is a process. There are registrars, headteachers, months of quiet groundwork behind it. The King was told on Sunday. By then there was nothing left for him to decide. The Palace is guiding quietly, and not on headed paper. Gives them a get out…They were at Highgrove in July. Charles met up with Archie and Lilibet for the first time since 2022. The Palace called it a private family occasion. Reports say the move was not discussed. Really? Hard to believe.
Control over the Sussexes: Better to have [Harry] inside than outside. Inside there is some control. The alternative is two courts in one country. One serving, one selling. That is a constitutional problem, not a family one. Archie is sixth in line to the throne. Lilibet is seventh. Their father is fifth. Children that close to the crown cannot live here unguarded. A narrow, defined working role is the one route by which the security question answers itself.
Archie’s accent: Until September, Archie is an all-American boy with a British title, thousands of miles from an institution he could theoretically be asked to serve. From September, he is a child in a British classroom, with British friends, his Californian twang disappearing with every term. Monarchy runs on familiarity.
Prince William & Kate’s trials & tribulations: William and Catherine will go on carrying out engagements on behalf of this country. On some of those days, his brother will be working, too, on his own account. What Harry does is worth more because of who his brother is. No arrangement fixes that. William faces the biggest decision of his life and he does not yet have the job. Whatever is settled now, he reigns inside it.
The Waleses & Sussexes walking side-by-side: Christmas is a public test. In the season of goodwill. The walk to St Mary Magdalene. Cameras on the path. If Harry is living in England with two children in British schools, the invitation stops being a courtesy and becomes a decision. Leave him off the path and the family looks unforgiving. Put him on it and the photograph says the last six years never happened. Can William walk beside him? On September 10, 2022, they walked together outside Windsor Castle, the four of them, four days after the Queen died. Crowds. Flowers. Cameras. Afterwards Catherine told a close source of mine it was ‘the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do.’ If that was what it cost her then, with the country watching, nothing about December is easy. Rebuilding takes two people who want it rebuilt. I see one.
Harry must apologize!! There is a debt outstanding first. In Spare, Harry slammed Queen Camilla. He wrote that she had ‘sacrificed’ him ‘on her personal PR altar.’ Camilla kept quiet. The debt to his brother has not been paid either. The Palace should say so on the record, not in whispered advice. The terms of 2020 stand. Before the school gates. Before the walk to church. Harry stands up and says sorry, to his father, brother and British people. Chances of that, given his record for contrition, are slim. But if the monarchy is going to unite it is essential.
[From The Daily Mail]
Why is Jobson reminding everyone that Kate is so racist and hateful that the “hardest thing” she’s ever had to do was walk six feet away from her Black sister-in-law? All of the royal biographers do that too, they go way overboard describing how much the left-behinds cannot even be in the same space as the Sussexes, then everyone backtracks because they all sound like lunatics. Anyway, it’s interesting that Jobson doesn’t buy the cover stories, and he also believes that Charles forced Clive Alderton’s retirement as part of this alleged deal with Harry.
“What Harry does is worth more because of who his brother is. No arrangement fixes that….” The thing is, Harry gave William nearly seven years to climb out of the spare’s shadow and William hasn’t been able to accomplish it. William is the one defined by his relationship (or lack thereof) to Harry and Meghan, not vice versa. William is the one making a horse’s ass out of himself constantly. William and Kate have done nothing with their goodwill, and they fumbled their chance to step into their roles after they bullied the Sussexes out of the country. Now Harry and Meghan are the global superstars and the Windsors are desperately trying to attach themselves to Brand Sussex.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
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The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.,Image: 721656879, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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The Princess of Wales on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.,Image: 721657008, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Prince William, Prince of Wales shakes hands with members of the public on the Long walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657592, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave to crowd on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657644, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex as she meets well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657669, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speak with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657674, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks with the public on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721658028, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex speaks with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721658457, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721659119, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
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King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Harry does not “depend” on Scooter for his popularity. Why should Harry apologize to Camilla? Camilla was not particularly nice to him and Meghan. Camilla partied with Clarkson, who wrote a vile article about Meghan.
I watched The Crowns version of Kate and she was portrayed very sweet. But looking back and hearing stories that Kate was aloof and not a girls girls ,it seems they really took liberties with that depiction. I think Kate was one of those girls who was quiet but secretly plotting in school,but very capable of being a mean girl behind closed doors. I want to hear real life stories from PAs,staff, Nanny Maria.
I’ve always gotten the impression that she was never a girl’s girl. Any friends she made were because they could connect her with William, and she ditched them the second they stopped being useful.
Well before Meghan ever arrived there was Kate being difficult with Eugenie and Beatrice (who are much younger especially when she and Pippa were being nasty to them), not friends with Chelsy or Cressida.
And Kate was known to ignore anyone at St Andrews who wasn’t highly connected.
She was never a nice girl. And it is shown in how it’s impossible to really know her friends. It’s weird at her age that while everyone can identify friends of Harry, Meghan and even William, Kate doesn’t associate with other women, and seems not even her own sister.
“Harry must apologise,” William assaulted Harry and injured him. A criminal offence in Britain. William also stuck his finger into Meghan’s face, both require an apology,
W&K also intentionally fed lies to the press about the Sussexes, briefed against them constantly, gave Meghan‘s personal correspondence with her father to the press, and behaved like racist shitheads. The Sussexes had no moral obligation to keep that abuse secret. The Waleses can apologize.
They still going on about this apology and one wonders if something is in the works. I hope not honestly. And Kate found it hard to stand beside the SIL she lied about? And asked about how dark her baby was going to be? Man. Whatever. There’s going to be breathless articles written now about this mess and all because Harry decided he wanted to go back to the UK where he would be Royal.
Harry and Meghan seem open to talk. It will take W&K to grow up for that to happen.
I bet the grandchildren of the monarch can be enrolled in school in a fortnight.
They’re very likely enrolled already. That part of the article is bs.
Kate saying that the hardest thing she had to do was walk out beside Harry and Meghan after the Queen died is still one of the most tone-deaf, out of touch and asinine statements she’s ever made. And I believe she actually said it. It won’t surprise me if Harry does apologise publicly to the Royal Family unfortunately, however nothing will change for him as long as remains married to Meghan.
Meanwhile she was the one that looked like an aggressive mean girl bully on that walk. We all have eyes and the photos and videos exist. It must have been hard for her bc she let the mask slip bad on that day.
Yeah, that “hardest thing” comment was Kate’s attempt to clean up her too-apparent bad behavior that day, by attempting to flip the switch and make it seem, yet again, like white Kate was the victim of the Black lady after we’d all seen Kate menacing Meghan.
She was awful even before she got out of the car. We all saw her slam the door shut as she first got out, well before Meghan did.
William, to his credit, managed to put on a public face for the walkabout. It was Kate who was the childish witch in full public view. It’s not like she hasn’t put on a public face for other events, but Kate could not force herself to be decent to Meghan in public view. And it was Meghan only. She didn’t act like that toward Harry.
And that’s after she pulled her snooty behaviour at the commonwealth services prior to that.
Even just looking at the top photo at the beginning of the article, you can see fear/anxiety etched on Meghan’s face as she’s looking towards Kate.
Every time I see these pictures my heart hurts for Meghan.
It’s so bizarre to me that the rota rats, and actual journalists as well, are all acting like the Sussexes are rejoining the Firm or have any interest whatsoever in making traditional appearances in any royal capacity. I feel they’ve been clear they’re not interested in changing their fully out, independent status. They’re privately funded and don’t need that stifling grift.
So far as I can tell, the only change they intend with this move is location, because they’re closer to some family and charitable interests in England than they are in Montecito. The more I’ve thought about it, the more sense it makes that Harry wants both himself and his kids to have a better relationship with Charles at the end of his life, plus they’re closer to the Spencers this way, who have always been good family to the Sussexes. They’re closer to their home in Portugal, closer to Eugenie’s family. Harry can be more involved in the run up to the Birmingham Invictus games and his UK based charities, Meghan can expand As Ever, and their work with Archewell can be done just as remotely in England as it was in Montecito.
“What Harry does is worth more because of who his brother is.” Really? When Harry started his work, he was the Queen’s grandson. That is what gave weight behind his beginnings. Charles has done nothing as King, as far as I can see. His contribution to helping people occurred while he was The Queen’s son and heir. Jobson’s pomposity is offensive and he’s not necessarily right. I remember he pompously announced when Meghan would give birth to Archie, as though he had any say in the matter. Meghan did not give birth to Archie on the day he predicted. Harry should apologize to everyone publicly? Jobson is such an offensive pile of lard. Someone should put a fork in him.
In the sole pic of a close-up of Meghan and Kate, Kate looks like a steely executioner and Meghan looks like her victim. That photo does not lie and tells me everything I need to ever know about Kate. I wouldn’t want to meet Kate in a dark alley, that’s for sure.
i am quite certain that kate pushed meghan before gettin in the car or threatened her in the car.
That’s why meghan looks so frightened.
I don’t think it was physical but she was probably nasty in that car and then she got out right away slammed the door and walked over quickly toward William.
She looked awful that day in her behaviour.
Meghan looks very tremulous in that picture. Your turn is coming Kate.
Archie needs to lose his California accent because “monarchy runs on familiarity” lmao. Where was Prince Philip born. Who did Queen Victoria marry. Where was the House of Hanover from. What language did the English court speak after 1066. The English literally gifted the monarchy to William of Orange, a Dutchman. The Earl of Warwick declared war on Edward IV for choosing an English wife over a French one. These people are ridiculous.
Like the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha’s, sorry, the WINDSORS? Who decided they should probably speak English at home rather than German?
Philip was called Phil the Greek in the early years and it did show up when he was much older too.
The English royalists are very insular and very dim.
And, to repeat what others have said: why should Harry apologise to the RF? And what for? This is gaslighting. William attacked Harry. Kate lied about Meghan (and is a racist). Camilla is BF with Clarkson. Charles took away their security and their UK home. Just a selection of stuff they should apologise for. I really hooe Harry remains friendly, but guarded. And he should most definitely not say sorry!
All the highlights from Jobson were written by GPT or Claude. It has a very AI sentence structure and tone. Not that it means anything, but I’m so sick of reading AI. He didn’t even put a skill on his AI to make it sound more human. (I edit people’s AI slop as my job.)
“Better to have [Harry] inside than outside. Inside there is some control.”
That, right there, is a reason I hate this move. The Windsors think they’re going to be able to rein in the Sussexes … and yet again, make Meghan small.
Why, Harry, why?????
Mego, good call!