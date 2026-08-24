Duchess Meghan can return to the UK because she’s in a ‘very different place right now’

In the aftermath of the 2016 election, a lot of progressive people condescendingly proclaimed that they “knew” that Hillary Clinton would lose before the votes were even cast. I hated those wannabe psychics, because they were inevitably the same people who refused to give their full-throated support. I bring this up because certain people (royalists) are running a similar play on the Duchess of Sussex. We don’t know why Meghan agreed to return to the UK or if she’ll have a job there or whether she’s expanding As Ever internationally. We don’t know how long the family will stay in the UK or how all of this will turn out. But what I can’t stand is royalists gleefully predicting Meghan’s inability to handle their abuse. They’re already forecasting her second exile from the UK as they ramp up the same old attacks, smears and character assassination. Speaking of, Tom Sykes has spent days spinning conspiracies about Meghan and whether she’ll actually be able to handle living in the UK for more than a few months.

Meghan Markle is a “new woman” with a hide “like a rhino” who is confident about stepping back into British life because she now believes she has people around her who are dedicated to protecting her, according to a source close to her.

Meghan told Oprah Winfrey that last time she lived in the UK she ended up ideating suicide and that she was the subject of racist speculation about her then-unborn likely children’s skin color. The source said she was in a “very different place right now.”

The source said there is not a single reason why her, Harry and the family have chosen now to move back to the United Kingdom saying various “stars have aligned” including the children’s age and schooling options, while insisting that there were still acting opportunities for Meghan in the UK…

There is a growing suspicion that Harry and Meghan’s move back to the United Kingdom does not tessellate with a normal person’s understanding of the phrase “moving back,” which implies an essentially open-ended commitment to starting a new life in a different country. Sure, they will arrive on a plane at Heathrow at some point in the next week, and they will enrol their kids at a posh school where the kids wear silly uniforms, but their camp are briefing me they do not even know themselves if they will be here for a year, while a source tells the London Sunday Times that they might only be in the UK six months, while an official rep tells the New York Times they are only here for the autumn!

The quote given to The New York Times is the only on-the-record line I can find anywhere about the move. A rep says Harry and Meghan have “decided to spend an extended period in the UK this autumn.” The autumn? Is that September, October, November? Is there a legal definition of fall we are working to here? Frankly, it sounds to me that the NYT has it about right; I’d be utterly amazed if Meghan can make it through November in Princess Anne and Jeremy Clarkson’s Cotswolds, let alone February.

The exact quote to the London Times about their plans is decidedly vague: “It’ll be an extended period of time. It could be six months, it could be a year, it could be more. I don’t think even they know yet. They might suddenly go, ‘Why don’t we try Canada for a while? Why don’t we try Australia?’”

We know Harry wants to come home. He has made it very clear how much he misses England, right down to that telling “currently I may live in the United States” in his Remembrance Day essay. He has no old friends in California to speak of apart from David Langdown, who is his head of security. It is no surprise he is miserable. It is no surprise he is excited about coming home.

If William and Catherine have any sense, they will stay well away from all of it and see if it implodes.