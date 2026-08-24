Duchess Meghan can return to the UK because she’s in a ‘very different place right now’

In the aftermath of the 2016 election, a lot of progressive people condescendingly proclaimed that they “knew” that Hillary Clinton would lose before the votes were even cast. I hated those wannabe psychics, because they were inevitably the same people who refused to give their full-throated support. I bring this up because certain people (royalists) are running a similar play on the Duchess of Sussex. We don’t know why Meghan agreed to return to the UK or if she’ll have a job there or whether she’s expanding As Ever internationally. We don’t know how long the family will stay in the UK or how all of this will turn out. But what I can’t stand is royalists gleefully predicting Meghan’s inability to handle their abuse. They’re already forecasting her second exile from the UK as they ramp up the same old attacks, smears and character assassination. Speaking of, Tom Sykes has spent days spinning conspiracies about Meghan and whether she’ll actually be able to handle living in the UK for more than a few months.
Meghan Markle is a “new woman” with a hide “like a rhino” who is confident about stepping back into British life because she now believes she has people around her who are dedicated to protecting her, according to a source close to her.
Meghan told Oprah Winfrey that last time she lived in the UK she ended up ideating suicide and that she was the subject of racist speculation about her then-unborn likely children’s skin color. The source said she was in a “very different place right now.”
The source said there is not a single reason why her, Harry and the family have chosen now to move back to the United Kingdom saying various “stars have aligned” including the children’s age and schooling options, while insisting that there were still acting opportunities for Meghan in the UK…
There is a growing suspicion that Harry and Meghan’s move back to the United Kingdom does not tessellate with a normal person’s understanding of the phrase “moving back,” which implies an essentially open-ended commitment to starting a new life in a different country. Sure, they will arrive on a plane at Heathrow at some point in the next week, and they will enrol their kids at a posh school where the kids wear silly uniforms, but their camp are briefing me they do not even know themselves if they will be here for a year, while a source tells the London Sunday Times that they might only be in the UK six months, while an official rep tells the New York Times they are only here for the autumn!
The quote given to The New York Times is the only on-the-record line I can find anywhere about the move. A rep says Harry and Meghan have “decided to spend an extended period in the UK this autumn.” The autumn? Is that September, October, November? Is there a legal definition of fall we are working to here? Frankly, it sounds to me that the NYT has it about right; I’d be utterly amazed if Meghan can make it through November in Princess Anne and Jeremy Clarkson’s Cotswolds, let alone February.
The exact quote to the London Times about their plans is decidedly vague: “It’ll be an extended period of time. It could be six months, it could be a year, it could be more. I don’t think even they know yet. They might suddenly go, ‘Why don’t we try Canada for a while? Why don’t we try Australia?’”
We know Harry wants to come home. He has made it very clear how much he misses England, right down to that telling “currently I may live in the United States” in his Remembrance Day essay. He has no old friends in California to speak of apart from David Langdown, who is his head of security. It is no surprise he is miserable. It is no surprise he is excited about coming home.
If William and Catherine have any sense, they will stay well away from all of it and see if it implodes.
Sykes clearly believes that this move is indicative of larger fault lines in the Sussexes’ marriage. They’ve spent eight years trying to drive a wedge between Harry and Meghan, and this Reverse Sussexit has handed them their golden goose. And, hey, while Sykes doesn’t know anything, neither do I. I’m still flabbergasted that they’re putting themselves in this position and arguably inviting this kind of speculation. The only thing that makes sense to me, given everything we know at this point, is that they’re planning to stay a year and not much longer than that. One full school year for the kids, with Harry in the country to handle Invictus Birmingham advance work (the games are scheduled for July 2027), and Meghan possibly booking acting gigs and expanding As Ever. If they’re only staying for the rest of 2026, that doesn’t make much sense logistically. The only part I believe of this piece is that Meghan is in a different place emotionally and mentally, and she (hopefully) has a better understanding of what she’s getting herself into.
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram, SussexRoyal’s IG and As Ever’s Instagram.
Someone on Twitter reminded us that this was just announced Thursday. Today is Monday. What this reminds me of is when a candidate starts going to Iowa but no announcement, they haven’t a clear message or platform, and are accused of flip flopping because they said they wouldn’t run. The vagueness and lack of communication is what’s driving everyone crazy. I personally don’t think Meghan is looking for “acting gigs”, because why wouldn’t she have done it by now, especially when the UK has limited opportunities to say the least. I could understand producing Archewell content there, but suspect thst will wind down as well. Also AsEver takes up so much of her time. I‘d be happy to have a podcast from her. Will just wait and see, but Meghan isn’t the same as they left, has more autonomy, knows trying to be liked by these people is pointless and will just see if she can withstand this. Harry is the wildcard because while he had a lot going own, he obviously has to scratch this itch. Also, what’s his deal? The Royal family will continue to be awful, in attack mode, and leak away every day so nothing new there
There is no ambiguity in communication here because there is no communication at all; it’s a free-for-all among the British media and pseudo-journalists.
Even though some people—including here on Celebitchy—cite the Sussexes’ words, Harry and Meghan haven’t said a thing so far. They clearly hadn’t planned to announce their trip to the UK this early; they wanted to make preparations and relocate quietly, then reveal the news at the right moment.
We don’t know the purpose of their trip, what discussions they are holding or with whom, or whether government circles are involved (the Foreign Office used Harry twice during his trip to Ukraine), so what exactly are they supposed to announce?
They can’t tell the truth because, even if they could, we know there would immediately be massive attacks on the institutions and people associated with them. Their plans would be sabotaged right away, and the speculation wouldn’t disappear—it would only intensify.
Remember the speculation about Netflix: “they aren’t renewing the contract,” “they want to get rid of them,” “nobody there likes them”? Articles proliferated to the point where the head of Netflix finally spoke up, stating that the Sussexes are great, that there were no plans to part ways with them, that they were working on four productions, and that people didn’t realize how like odhers reacts to Meghan, and so on. And what happened? Nothing.
It didn’t stop; the speculation continued, and they kept “quoting anonymous employees.”
This is the most common sense response to it all. Wait n see. Stop speculating and projecting
Ya’ll.
I follow a few political psychics and one said on Friday that something major is brewing in the Royal Family. She said something devastating will come out about Will. So bad that he will not be King. She thinks the King is worse off than they are saying and Harry will be back to try and keep things afloat while they go through the hard times. Potentially Harry becoming King Regent until George can take over.
She also said Megan will struggle and may have to retreat to a nearby European country. 🙁
My bet is kate is phased out and step away from royal duties and life. Meghan is moving during two eclipse which both is devastating because sun eclipse ( she is leo sun) and moon eclipse on 28 aug ( she is cancer rising sign) which is double trouble. Next 18 months so many eclipse and her chart which is sun as leo is not very good . Plus eclipse is happening at her second and 8 house which is money and relationship , loss etc. Her money will be restricted going forward.
I have read every one of these articles this morning and I’m so confused. Can someone please explain to me what has actually been confirmed by Harry & Meghan. I’d really appreciate it, this is all making my brain tired.
Thanks in advance.
Nothing. Their spokespeople confirmed the original move to the BBC et al but beyond that there’s been silence.
I think the only thing we can say is confirmed is the People article since they went there and spokespersons were quoted in it. They are definitely coming back to the UK, they are not full time Royals, and the kids will be in school soon. That’s all we know.
The Press will declare victory every time Meghan leaves the country from this point forward.
Isn’t running As Ever a job? And a full-time one at that? Isn’t running Archewell Philanthropies a job? Not to mention Archewell Productions – which happens to have several projects in the pipeline? What’s up with this strange new narrative that Meghan needs to “book acting gigs” or look for a job?
And which is it? Are Harry and Meghan so stinking rich that they own at least three homes in different countries, or are they so broke that they’ve been forced to run back to the UK and start job hunting? Have studios and bigwigs and agencies been flooding Meghan with scripts across all genres as has previously been reported, or has she been brought so low that she needs to pull stunts to “let people know that she’s open to acting roles”, despite having a team of agents at WME to discreetly take care of such matters?
AsEver is launching two new products soon and she discussed on podcasts how much of her time the business requires. I don’t see her taking acting gigs but she’s great at hosting shows so maybe more MasterChef type stuff or narrative documentaries. I really hope we see more Archewell Productions content. Despite the naysayers, Cookie Queens is doing well for a theater release documentary and it will be showing in Canada. I think they will be traveling for various reasons while based in the UK. It’s all a bit mysterious.
Meghan is in a very different place. Unfortunately, the British media is in the same old place where they find a target and heap abuse and stochastic terrorism on the person. The UK has just seen the horrors in real time with the pile on harassment of a noted academic at Cambridge. And now, it’s not just Meghan. She’s bringing two hostages to fortune with her. It will be very difficult to insulate them from the abusive narratives directed at their mother and themselves. Kids can be the cruelest.
@Brassy Rebel, I totally agree with your comment last week that Harry is “royal-pilled”. Very astute observation. I am also disappointed that he does not seem to hold the well-being of Meghan and their children in as high a regard as his desire to be in the UK for whatever reasons.
I agree Meghan is in a different place mentally and she will be protecting herself from ill treatment and abuse by maintaining control of her life and not dealing with the Royal Family. I think she will be making a lot of trips back to the US for business. I think Meghan has agreed to move back to UK for one year only. If at the end of that time Harry wants to stay so be it. Meghan was expected to give up her life and independence for Harry when they got married. Considering what Meghan has been through Harry should be willing to do the same for his wife and children.
So according to one of these British rota freaks, Meghan has a “hide like a rhino” and according to another, she takes to her bed all day if something mean is written about her.
These wildly opposing theories share a common theme: They are reveling in the prospect of Meghan’s misery.
Why, H&M, why are you subjecting yourselves to this crap????
I too follow the political psychic groups and tarot card readers and they are saying she is doing it for Harry because she loves him! Something is up with the family whether it is Charles and his illness or Will And Kates failure to do the work time will tell! I hope she can rise above the things they will say about them! It will be a daily thing with the British press!
There is no way in hell that I would put myself, or my family, back into such an incredibly toxic and damaging situation. Ever. They obviously have their reasons but I feel like they’re going right back into the lions den and this time they’re taking their kids with them. My only thought is that the reason must be huge, way bigger than ‘Harry misses his country’. Loads of people relocate to new countries for jobs and spouses and make it work. I hope it works out for them and that’s all any of us can do.
I think it’s all because of schooling and once school is out they will return to the US and they will go back to the UK for every school year. It’s a good compromise as I’m sure Harry pushed for a UK education. Yes, Harry has a toxic family dynamic (to say the least), but I’m sure he gets home sick for his country. Whether it’s the land, food, manners and a certain way of life/culture that is completely different from California. I’m also sure that Meghan was homesick when she moved there for the same reasons. So I could see them splitting their year between both homes.
Harry being homesick makes sense to me. California is so incredibly different to the UK in every way. Even if there are many things about it that he loves, he can still miss home. It can be very alienating. I moved for work and marriage, not even to a different country but to a very different region of the USA from the one where I lived all my life until I was in my mid 20s. It was very hard.
So I’m at odds with Kaiser on this one. The reverse sussexit does not signify to me that there are fault lines in the Sussex marriage. Or that it is a golden goose for haters. I’m sorry but a couple making decisions together for reasons we don’t know..it’s a choice to see it as a fault line. Bc haters are going to hate regardless. And nothing about Harry and Meghan has ever given that vibe but hey that’s just me I guess. And seeing this as a golden goose into making those assumptions? There’s a lot of projections happening for people and couples who come from separate countries. Some make it work and some don’t but again there’s a lot of projecting coming from the examples of couples that could not make it work. But that doesn’t apply to all. But okay let’s blame the couple again for giving Tom Sykes and Tina Brown a golden goose. As opposed to recognizing that TB and TS were always going to say something about their marriage. But hey it’s their fault for making this choice and how dare they subject themselves to this and make themselves targets, how dare they? Yeah, I’m starting to check out on these takes.
Thank you @jais. Harry and Meghan could sit still and Tom and Tina would have something to say. There is no move they could make or not make that wouldn’t be weaponized and perverted to use as evidence of their marital trouble. Do they agree all the time? Probably not. Is there a give and take? Most likely. They have acknowledged the move. Everything else is a reaction of various stages of fan fiction and scraps that the Rota and tabloids have turned into a buffet. They haven’t handed anyone anything. Harry could sneeze in a picture and use that hand to cover his mouth instead of holding Meghan’s hand and that would be co-opted into a scandal on a global scale. I’m not going to panic because these two private citizens/human beings who I admire have made a decision that truly only benefits/impacts their family based on information and advice that I am not privy to. Nobody wants to live a life of regrets. Maybe they want more time with the Spencers. Maybe Harry wants more time with his stupid Pa. Maybe they want to be global philanthropists and they’re compromising with the king while he’s alive because Will is too lazy to undo it when his time comes for the throne. Maybe Will is going insane and Harry’s the last hope for the monarchy. Maybe they just don’t believe they should be denied access to his home country and they’re establishing residence to try to address the security issue from another angle. Maybe it is all, some or none of this. Either way, I’m going to sit back and continue to enjoy my faves.
Thanks to Crystal and ChillinginDC, I thought I missed a lot of real announcements. I did read somewhere about Harry rushing to the UK when his father announced he had pancreatic cancer. The comments came fast and furiously that the king never announced what kind of cancer he has. After his hospital stay he was greeting people and someone said he looked well, he responded something to the effect that they were kind but it was all smoke and mirrors. The royal “experts” on either CNN or the BBC news, maybe both, said very matter- of- factly that the king wears makeup. If any of it is true, who knows, it makes sense that if he’s on the decline Harry wants to spend time with him before he passes.
I was initially shocked by the announcement, but we’ve been reminded over the past couple of days of how Harry and Meghan had mentioned wanting to split time between the US and the UK. They didn’t shy away from a royalty tied name for Lili, they didn’t tell the press to not use the titles prince and princess for their kids. I think they want to make sure their kids understand their UK and royal heritage and have a connection to it. They may feel it’s even more important to claim that heritage based on how they’ve been treated — that their kids deserve to know where they come from just like every other royal (and every kid in general). Their kids are old enough to have life experiences they’ll remember as adults and Charles is still alive (as are the Spencers), and hopefully something got resolved with security. They may feel this is the time to let their kids experience the UK and their royal heritage. And there might be work related things that have good timing right now, too. Let’s hope that not officially being in the royal fold leads to a better experience this time.
I think they are getting out of the US before midterms as stuff is going to go down (sorry my fellow Americans, stay strong and go grassroots with your local community). UK gov is prob strongly forcing the move due to intelligence that we’ll be the last to know.